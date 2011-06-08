‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘The Pickup’: Will it go round in circles?

A review of tonight’s “Men of a Certain Age” coming up just as soon as I do a monologue from “Nightmare on Elm Street”…
“I thought it was something different, you know? I thought I was something different.” -Terry
I once interviewed David Milch not long after the end of an “NYPD Blue” season in which Sipowicz fell off the wagon, hard, following the murder of his son. I asked Milch why, dramatically speaking, he had Sipowicz get so self-destructive, so quickly, rather than gradually easing himself into it and getting more mileage out of the idea. Milch, who’s a recovering addict himself, explained that it doesn’t work that way (or never did in his case) – that when you start using/drinking again, you tend to start out at the level you were at the last time you were sober, if not worse
“The Pickup” is Terry’s Sipowicz-off-the-wagon moment. He smokes his first joint in months, but that’s not the problem so much as a symbol of it. The problem is that he put all this work into growing the hell up – into becoming the kind of man Erin might see as relationship material (though he’d already started before they reconnected) – that when she dismisses him as a fun fling and nothing more, he goes into a bad spiral that ends with Marcus deservedly punching him in the face and quitting the dealership.
These first couple of summer episodes lean so heavily on Scott Bakula, and he’s been so strong in them, that it’s funny to think back to the show’s early days and how long it took the writers to know exactly how to use Terry. The way he portrayed Terry’s complete lethargy and self-loathing, and then his spirited attempt to go back to his old ways, was fantastic.(*)
(*) Those scenes were also helped by one of the show’s best music cues to date, using the sleepy acoustic opening to “American Woman” to score Terry’s depression, and then shifting into the more famous electric guitar riff once he blazes up and decides to seduce the cater waitress.
Joe, meanwhile, seems to be doing pretty well for himself in his post-gambling lifestyle. His golf swing is a mess at the moment (and drives his swing coach to quit on him), but he and Sonia are getting along, and Albert’s goofy antics at the high school talent show suggest he’s finally learning how to deal with his shakiness. But Joe’s friendship with Manfro turns out to be very bad for his addiction, as we all suspected it would, when he decides to fill in for Manfro and take the restaurant guy’s bet – his latest weird way of getting back into gambling while still being in denial that he’s gambling. This is far worse than the mind bet business from earlier in the season, and I fear what this year’s equivalent of Joe leaving Albert in the movie theater is going to be. The itch didn’t go away just because he wasn’t putting money on things, and now he’s just going to scratch harder than ever.
Some other thoughts:
• Owen is largely a supporting player to Terry’s story in this one, which is fine. I’d rather the show not try to force an individual story for all three leads every week if two of them have stuff that needs more time and attention. Still, there were some choice Owen moments in there, like his reaction to Terry hitting on the waitress (“Sadly, now, there can be but one outcome”) and then his tough but surprisingly calm speech to Terry about the mess he just made with Marcus.
• Given that the guys keep eating at Norm’s, it makes sense that Terry would keep running into the Mo Collins character. I thought that was a nice, if sad, little beat where she excuses herself from the party after one too many guests assume she’s Erin. It’s not that she has any expectations of a relationship with Terry, but at the same time that’s gotta be a really lousy left turn for what she assumed would be a fun, uncomplicated night.
• Is it just me, or is Joe putting way too much on Maria’s plate at the store right now? Or was there mention in the winter episodes that she got a bump in pay for covering for him while he devoted himself to the golf thing?
• Lots of discussion of men’s asses this week. Just sayin’.
What did everybody else think?
Wow. This show is just getting better and better. Fantastic episode. Scott Bakula really stepped up his game tonight.
Yeah, sometime in the winter Joe made Maria manager so that he could focus on the Senior Tour.
I don’t remember that, but then, I only rewatched two of the six. I remember him saying More Responsbility to both of them and them asking about more money and a maybe. I’ll have to get thru them again (you wouldn’t think it would be hard)
I kept thinking all sorts of terrible things were going to happen all over, but I remember the comment about Albert on the roof – that was you, right? and how things here are just life, and not always disasters. Terry, of course, was a disaster of sorts, but it could have been all kinds of worse.
I never saw Terry as addicted to pot… I don’t know, maybe he was. I have no idea if it’s addictive. The odor of it makes me sick and I once turned down an invitation to see Paul McCartney in concert out of worry that I would be surrounded by people smoking it.
Great ep anyway, and so glad to see a review before bed.
also, still waiting for the Piers Morgan interview the guys did when they were in town, probably for upfronts.
and in other irrelevancies, one of the other kids in Albert’s band was, I think, the kid in the Grey’s ep who need Mark Sloan to make him some ears. (my laptop is no longer Designed for XP – the label just slid off)
Pamelajaye, one of the kids in the band was Grace’s nephew (I forget his character name) on “Saving Grace,” too. (Not sure if he’s also the kid who needed ears; I don’t watch Grey’s.)
looking at a picture at another site, I’m reminded of the amount of people at Terry’s surprise party and – while also thinking it was hard to turn 39, let alone 50 – it would be less bad with so many friends. DEK liked his characters to quote their dads on how a man’s richness is not in money but in his friends. (quote approximate) I’m not sure how all these people knew Terry, but he had them, as well as his closest friends – to me, that’s a lot to have. (if only I could get my facebook friend count under 220… you gather people over a lifetime – or at least you hope you do. had a great 3 hour chat with my best friend from HS (she didn’t go to my HS, where I had no friends) last weekend. It was so cool, so many years later. Of course it was also funny when, before Facebook, she googled me, emailed me and asked if I remembered her. If you had only one best friend in High School, you’d remember…)
Terry seems blessed with best friends. I am glad to be as well.
funny how much easier it gets at 60 …
“you’re Jordan when he played for the White Sox”
Best one yet. Love the way the show is heading.
Owen also had that great attempt at “being George Carlin.” It recalled your interview with Royce(?) about how Braugher delivers a comedic line differently from the other two. That was on full display in that scene.
I actually have a problem with the basic premise of this episode, in that Joe and Owen somehow don’t notice how drastically Terry’s behavior has changed, or if they do, decide to not bring it up. Felt like a writer’s contrivance to me on a show that always feels so real and natural.
Otherwise, great episode. I’m surprised by how much this show makes me laugh, even though I wouldn’t think to suggest it to someone based on how funny it is. If that makes sense.
They did mention it once, but I agree they let it drop too quickly especially since Owen is Terry’s boss. It seemed like he had been spiralling down for weeks and they hardly noticed.
“Sadly, now, there can be but one outcome” made me laugh a lot.
But Terry has always been a dog and he has never gotten hung-up over women. They were both skeptical about his seriousness with Erin. Only Terry (and we) knew how he really felt.
Are we supposed to think Joe has a legitimate shot at making the Tour or that he’s being delusional? I’ve always thought delusional as the show has done little to show he has the kind of skills necessary to compete and the reaction last night of his swing coach only solidified that for me.
Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s revealed at some point that his son’s courage at the talent show was the result of a foreign substance.
I love the show, but my one criticism is that, at least for the last couple of episodes, each character seems to need to reflect the same theme precisely at the same point in each episode. While these varied interpretaions of themes per characters/plots are gorgeous vignettes, their relevance to each other is too ‘on the nose’ for me.
Specify?
For example: as Terry, in disappointment for his lost relationship, is spiralling into his former wanton ways with women, Joe, in frustration with his golf game, is backsliding into gambling. I can’t think of how Owen regressed in this slice of the show, but wouldn’t be surprised if someone else can…
Owen didn’t regress. All three don’t have to at once, but you know they will eventually. Owen was the rock in this episode and his speech at the end was the main part of that.
