‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘Whatever Gets You Through the Night’: The tooth comes out

A review of tonight’s “Men of a Certain Age” coming up just as soon as overalls are my best pair of pants…
“I screwed up so many things.” -Joe
“Men of a Certain Age” usually occupies an odd but not uninteresting position between comedy and drama. Serious things happen, but the problems tend to be small (but sharply-observed). Every now and then, though, the show gives us an episode like “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” that – while still offering a few laughs (Joe with Fantasy Woman, Lawrence shooting the final version of the commercial, anything with Carlos) – is pretty damn dark. And pretty damn fantastic, too.
First, we have Owen not only burning the candle at both ends, but splitting the thing in two so he’ll have some extra ends to burn. Running the dealership was tough enough before, but with no Bruce – and with no one either available, qualified or (in the case of Senior) interested in taking on the second-in-command job – it’s killing him. And I almost mean that literally. The show usually treats Owen’s weight and general health as a running joke, but the way Andre Braugher played that scene of Owen alone in his office, the phones ringing, the world closing in on him, felt very much like our man could be on the verge of a heart attack (or, to borrow from Braughter’s most famous role, a stroke). Just a great, tough scene, and one that nicely set us up for Owen’s later panic attack during the commercial shoot – all of which made the ultimate triumph of the shoot that much sweeter.
The whole thing was a terrific showcase for Braugher(*), and yet when Owen came home late that night and Melissa told him she understands and appreciates what he’s doing right now, I looked at the amount of time left on my screener and realized we had about 10 minutes to go.
(*) If I understand my Emmy rules correctly, these summer episodes won’t be eligible until next year. But this will be one hell of a submission episode for Braugher whenever it’s eligible. I only hope that if it’s for next year, the show is still on the air so voters remember to nominate him. On the other hand, long-canceled shows occasionally get nominated for Emmys like that; Paul Feig’s script for the “Freaks and Geeks” finale was nominated for an Emmy more than a year after the show was canceled because that episode happened to air in the summer.
Given that Owen and Terry’s stories had ended nicely, and that Joe’s apparently had with his decision to give Maria and DaShaun
DeAndre their much-deserved raises, I wasn’t sure what was left…
…and then Manfro walked into the party store, looking angry and as dangerous as a bald fiftysomething cancer patient can.
Damn.
What was great about that scene was that there was absolutely no misunderstanding going on. Manfro knows gambling addicts in general and Joe in particular well enough to realize exactly what Joe was doing, and why. But that doesn’t make him go any easier on the guy. Again, Manfro didn’t view Joe as just another degenerate there to provide him with income. He thought Joe was his friend, and friends don’t do that to other friends – not even if Manfro himself was in no condition to take those bets during Joe’s brief, strange tenure as a bookie. Great work from Ray Romano and Jon Manfrellotti in that scene, and Manfro coming back into the store to tell Joe how to save the tooth was a wonderful, darkly comic touch. Manfro’s not a monster or some cartoon character criminal, and some part of him still likes Joe.
Joe’s trip to the dentist, meanwhile, brought back Sarah Clarke as Dory. I like how that scene played out: not as some kind of starting point to them getting back together (though I wouldn’t object to Clarke sticking around), but as Dory keeping Joe turning this incident into yet another depressing thing that lets Bad Joe maintain his dominance over Good Joe. Even before the swing coach quit, Joe seemed to be viewing the whole senior tour idea as a bit of a lark, but that final shot of Joe back on the range – so intent on getting started that he’s just playing in his undershirt – suggested just how much Joe wants, and needs, to take this seriously now.
Only one episode to go, and based on how strong these summer episodes have been, I have high hopes for whatever Romano, Royce and company have for us in the finale – whether it winds up wrapping the season or the entire series.
What did everybody else think?
Wow. That was an emotional roller coaster that last 10 minutes. I would not say this lightly, but I will be nearly heartbroken if next week’s episode is the last we ever get. Such an incredible show and so much more of these character’s trajectories for us to delve into. Just nothing else like it–or even close to this good on TV right now.
Well said. I sure hope this isn’t the last of the series. What an episode!
I agree. This is just a terrifically well-written and acted show. Please TNT: Bring it back!
Agreed. I think I finally figured out why such a “simple” show has made it to my #1 position. It’s that we feel we KNOW these characters. My main reason for deleting any show from my season pass is one-dimensional characters who we don’t get to know. If this show was cancelled, I’d feel like I lost some of my best friends, they are so fully rounded and realized.
I never know, at the start of the hour, where this show will take me – it’s always fun to watch for that reason alone. Almost fell off the couch laughing at Laurence in the pink bunny costume. Loved that long slow scene with Owen in the office, the stress of this job literally sucking the breath from his body. And Joe’s craven behavior, all his lies of omission finally caught up with him. I hope like hell he gets clean. I have enough experience with addiction to think it’ll take most of next season.
Which will come, right? There’s room for one smart, slow, sweet, quirky show among the detritus of cop shows and lawyer shows and doctor shows, right?
As a mid 40’s divorced guy in recovery who thinks he can play golf, I certainly hope it comes back, with a full season from start to finish, not split in too 2 segments. It’s the best show on TV right now.
Alan, it is DeShaun not DeAndre.
Apparently, it’s actually DaShaun, but yes, that was my mistake. Thanks.
Heh heh. I like “DeAndre.”
My gut feeling is that TNT will give the show another year. Unfortunately, my gut also tells me that one more year will be all that they get. I just don’t think this show will be able to pick up many more viewers than the core base it seems to have now. Wish I was wrong, but I just don’t think so.
Who knows…hopefully they get at least another season (hopefully some Emmy love would help them). But TNT had to know that splitting up the season wasn’t something that was going to help draw in new viewers. So maybe TNT takes part of the blame for that decision, and greenlights next season
I heard an interview where Royce and Romano (if I recall correctly) said that the split was partly their choice, from the options they were presented by TNT, so that they could catch the summer ratings. Still–I think given the incredibly short mini-seasons each time, this still was nowhere near the best way to give the show a solid chance. I’m keeping fingers crossed the network will be pleased enough with the glowing reception and critical acclaim to give it a real chance to succeed next time around.
Wasn’t a split season the trade-off of getting Romano to do two more episodes?
what I heard was that TNT wanted 12 eps, and they wanted them *last* summer (2010). There was no way they could be ready, and the split came from that.
Scott has said the DVR ratings are decent but the Live ratings are not and I’m not sure how non-Nielsen families watching live get counted (we aren’t exactly Chuck), but he did say please watch live. I’m assuming Live Wednesday. The show was on about 5 times last week (cause I let my DVR record duplicates.)
There was one ad – i think it was advil – that said “go to this website” – so I did, right away. Hope that helped some.
Great ep – even for the Scott fans. Loved the headshot from an early Shenandoah (Scott did Shenandoah a lot – and in the end, he starred in at at Ford’s Theater) and loved the directing and the fact he didn’t run off with the director or run off to *be* a director.
Solidarity forever: It’s Jon Manfrellotti, not John.
Fixed. And the worst part is, I actually looked him up yesterday to confirm the proper spelling of his last name, and somehow missed the Jon.
I really liked Terriers and especially Lights Out and was disappointed both shows were cancelled. But I like this show better than both of them. It’s amazing how much it’s improved this season over an already very good first season. This show is now in the top 3 of all shows I watch which includes Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy, Breaking Bad, and Justified. Fantastic work being done by all involved. I might cry if this show gets cancelled. So refreshing to see a show like this.
I know this is a complete pipe dream, but Jon Manfrellotti definitely deserves to be nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.
He simply is fantastic playing such a difficult off-beat character.
Great point – Jon “Manfro” is a hoot. He plays dark yet funny so damn well. I hope all these guys get some recognition
All the mores impressed by his acting since like Romano I think he’s a comedian first.
I forgot that Manfro also played the head of Topaz in the last season finale of Mad Men.
I nearly died laughing when he returned to the scene of the crime and angrily instructed Joe on how to save his tooth in milk. This show is constantly going in unexpected places.
Andre was brilliant. But then so was Ray. He has developed into a fine actor. I am so in love with this show. I love the family life of Owen. I love Ray and his messes and his “good Joe” I love “peter pan” Terry. I so hope that TNT gives this another year or more. I also wish they would plug the hell out of it!!
Agreed. I also wish that they’d replay it more throughout the week–i.e. the way TBS did with My Boys or as HBO does with Curb, etc. I think that would get it on more folk’s radars. Such real, deep, thoughtfully portrayed characters, great writing, and just beautiful storytelling.
Is Jon Manfrellotti actually sick? I know they can shave his head and do make up tricks, but he has looked really gaunt since Manfro started chemo.
Anyway, fantastic, and I also got a grin at Terry and Bobby Barrett finding their old head shots, that was fun.
You always knew Manfro was going to find out what Joe did, I just figured they were saving it for the finale, and I definitely didn’t think it would play out quite like that. Good stuff. Please let this show be renewed.
Alan, I love this show and each week it seems to get better, I didn’t think they could top last week and then, well, they certainly did. Braugher’s panic scenes were so great you felt you were in the room with him. I certainly hope we could get one 13 episode season from TNT with no break. I can’t believe it is over AGAIN! Could they have at least made enough episodes of this to get us to Breaking Bad on July 17th??
Good point about this series being “sharply observed.” These guys always give me reasons to worry about them like they’re real people . . . but one of my favorite moments in this ep was a funny little detail when they’re on the way to the dentist. Trying to follow his violent friend’s advise, Joe appears to be holding his tooth in one of those dinky coffee creamer containers that you find in offices everywhere. Ha!
Thank you for pointing that out. I’m not a coffee drinker, so I couldn’t really place what that little container was when I saw the tooth in there.
Great moments, sad and hopeful at the same time. But reading the comments, I get a sense we as fans of this show are dreading that it won’t be renewed. What a loss that would be, as few shows like Men of a Certain Age or Treme succeed in making us root and care for their characters. I would really miss Joe, Owen and Terry if this season were the last one.
While characters on other shows turn ‘good’ or ‘bad’ on a dime, I love that Men sends the message that one good deed doesn’t wash over or remove any of the bad stuff — that’s real life. Joe turns his focus back to the store, (and thinks he is being good to his employees, by buying pizza and sprucing up the place with the team) and quits taking bets (even letting the guy off the hook for $500). But these gestures while good don’t make up for the weeks of bad behavior and Maria and Manfro aren’t letting him off the hook that easily. This show does real life – with subtle and grey areas better than any show on TV. I loved the whole symbolism that the past (the resulting Manfro fight) messed up the clean work in the store.
Alan, how did the ratings come in for this week’s episode? Was there any continuance of the recent uptick?
According to TVbytheNumbers, ratings were down for this episode. This show’s ratings in “the demo” are about where Terriers were, and we all know how that turned out.
Great episode. I especially loved when Carlos slides under the plastic tarp to start dialing friends to come work at the store. And if it wasn’t for him crashing there, Joe may have even continued to talk with the gambler (name?) about taking his $500 and another bet. Also, very glad that Elton John’s “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” was not a featured song. Several Q’s: 1)Was this the first episode where there was not a diner scene? 2) Is the actor that plays DaShaun different than Season One? 3) Anyone else (in the Chicagoland area) think that Jon Manfrellotti is the voice behind the 5th/3rd bank radio ad where he plays a toaster? (I’m not kidding).
As to question 2–I wondered this myself, but according to IMDB its the same actor–perhaps as a teenager he just grew up a lot from one season to the next.