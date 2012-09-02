Mid-season finale review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Gliding Over All’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” – the last episode of 2012 – coming up just as soon as I get Queen for a Day and a 5K…
“GLIDING o’er all, through all,
Through Nature, Time, and Space,
As a ship on the waters advancing,
The voyage of the soul–not life alone,
Death, many deaths I’ll sing.”
-Walt Whitman, “Gliding Over All”
Of course.
Of course this batch of episodes had to end this way.
How else could it?
We’ve known a few things going into this. We knew that there would be eight episodes this summer, and then the last eight almost a year from now. (No exact premiere date yet, but figure on roughly the same time as this year.) We knew that these 16 episodes were being treated as a “season” at least on a contractual level (everybody gets raises if they’re separate seasons), and the slow build of these episodes suggested Vince Gilligan and company weren’t trying to cram 13 hours of plot into 8 hours of show, then do it again next summer. We knew from the first scene of the season that a lot of time by “Breaking Bad” standards would pass before we got to the end, and also that Walt had very, very far to fall on the way there.
In hindsight, “Gliding Over All” is the only way this half-season could have ended, I think. It takes us nearly a quarter of the way to Walt celebrating his 52nd birthday with a free Denny’s breakfast and a machine gun, but more importantly it takes us on the first big step to that moment.
There wasn’t enough time left in these episodes to plausibly build to some apocalyptic showdown like we got at the end of Seasons 3 or 4. There was, on the other hand, enough time to plausibly show Walt achieving his ultimate victory – wealth, power, respect, love and even fear – right before a man in need of bathroom reading is about to snatch it all away from him.
Suddenly, Walt’s Icarus speech to Jesse seems to be inadvertently pointing right back at Mr. White, no? He flew close to the sun, got to bask in its warmth and light and majesty, and now he’s gonna come crashing down to earth.
Whatever issues I’ve had with pacing and plot logic at times this season, “Gliding Over All” was an absolutely gorgeous piece of work, in both the visual sense and the way it brought us to the next, final phase of Walter White’s story.
Let’s talk pretty pictures first. Director Michelle MacLaren has been behind the camera for the series’ most exciting action sequence (the shootout at the end of “One Minute”), and arguably its most visually stunning episode (“4 Days Out”), and I think she may have just topped the latter. Every frame of “Gliding Over All” couldn’t have been more beautifully assembled, from the many shots of the back of Walt’s bald, evil skull to the quick, efficient violence of the skinhead(*) assault on Mike’s guys to the relentless, giddy montage of the meth business turning into everything Walt dreamed it could be way back when – efficient, bloodless and wildly lucrative – with one image bleeding seamlessly into the next. Even by the standards of this technically brilliant show, this was something.
(*) Mike’s dead, and Walt is now associating with a much lower class of bald gentlemen.
But I also loved how Moira Walley-Beckett’s script turned “Gliding Over All” into a strange kind of series-finale-that-wasn’t. Not only does Walt think he gets his happily-ever-after, but it comes in an episode overflowing with callbacks to important moments in his journey. Walt again tries to distract himself from the weight of his life by fixating on an ordinary fly. The painting in the motel is the same one he had in his hospital. The dented paper towel dispenser hasn’t been replaced since he beat the hell out of it following an unexpectedly good diagnosis in the aforementioned “4 Days Out.” And when Walt and Jesse reunite briefly, the only thing that eases the obvious tension is talk of all their misadventures in the RV that Jesse nicknamed the Crystal Ship.
It’s an hour so aware of the past, and yet so focused on the ending Walt thinks he’s getting, that if we didn’t know about the remaining eight episodes, it would be easy to look at the penultimate scene by the White family pool as an ironic conclusion to the series: Walt leaves a trail of bodies behind, but ultimately doesn’t suffer for his sins of violence, or of hubris, and gets to enjoy it all. But because I knew there were eight more to go, and had seen Mr. Lambert make his bacon spell out 52, I spent that entire scene on edge. This was too happy, too peaceful. Something horrible had to happen in that moment. Would Walter Jr. leave Holly too close to the pool while getting the sunscreen? Would some previously-undiscovered pair of Salamanca relatives (the Second Cousins, perhaps?) suddenly enter the backyard, guns blazing? Would Jesse pick the wrong moment to swing by and thank Skyler for telling him about the splendor and majesty of the Albertson’s deli counter?
But no. It was much simpler and more effective than that. Like the ricin capsule that Walt didn’t wind up using on Lydia, doom isn’t coming for Walt in an obvious, instantaneous way, but in a more painful, time-released fashion. Hank has had the evidence in front of him all this time, but he couldn’t see it because Walter White wasn’t that guy to him. But now he is. Now Hank knows. He may not know it all yet, but he knows a lot – including Jesse Pinkman’s past association with both Walt and Heisenberg. We’ve known for many seasons how fixated Hank is on catching the man in the black hat, and we were reminded tonight (in a great moment for Dean Norris) just how hard Hank has taken his inability to stop this guy and the violence associated with him. But we also know that Hank cares about his in-laws, and is just coming off a three-month stint of playing daddy to Holly.
What’s he going to do now?
Whatever it is, it will in some way lead Walt to go on the run under another identity, and then lead him back to Albuquerque in search of heavy artillery. He may need to use that against Hank, or Jesse (especially if Jesse ever finds out about Brock and/or Jane), or perhaps Todd and his skinhead pals, or even some player to be named later.
But we know where this man has been, and the many deaths he’s sung. And we can only guess of how much more death there will be when the summer of 2013 rolls around.
Can’t wait. Don’t want to wait. But this was a damn good note to go out on.
Some other thoughts:
* I keep pretty exhaustive notes of each episode, and I can’t find any record of Gale giving Walt that autographed copy of “Leaves of Grass,” though it fits with what we know of their relationship and shared love of the other W.W. Am I mistaken, or did that not happen on camera?
* Okay, if I know the internet, not only will there be GIFs galore of Walt and Skyler standing over the pile of money (and there’s already one of Hank on the can), there will be people extrapolating by the length, width and depth of the pile how much money is there. I almost feel like AMC should have set this up as a contest, like guessing the number of jelly beans in the jar.
* Not a lot of Jesse in this one, but Aaron Paul was fantastic in his two scenes, with so much hurt and betrayal washing over Jesse’s face as Walt closed the garage door on him, and then with the barely-suppressed terror he had throughout Walt’s visit to his house.
* Jesse flinging the unneeded pistol across the floor nicely echoed the earlier reveal that Walt had the ricin capsule with him for the meeting with Lydia, and was prepared to dump it in her coffee if she hadn’t given him a reason to keep her alive. It’s not paranoia if they’re out to get you, right? And Chekhov’s ricin lives to be used another day.
* Not sure how Kevin Rankin (Devil from “Justified”) got typecast as a white power type, but work’s work and I’m always happy to see the guy on camera. Also funny to see Rankin and Jesse Plemons together, since I can’t instantly recall Herc and Landry sharing scenes on “Friday Night Lights.”
* I was all ready to compliment Nat King Cole’s “Pick Yourself Up” as the show’s best montage song in quite some time, and then they had to bust out “Crystal Blue Persuasion” by Tommy James & The Shondells for the meth montage. I’m trying to decide if the existence of a song with that title only recently came to the attention of the production, or if they’ve been keeping it in their back pocket for the absolute perfect moment – which this sure seemed to be.
* For the most part, condensing three months of criminal activity into a montage worked for me – it’s easier to pull that off when things are going well than to race through the tough times – but I do wonder if, when season 5.2 begins, we’re going to discover that it wasn’t quite as easy for Walt to walk away from the business as he suggests to Skyler. Too many people now depend on that blue meth, and who’s going to make it if Walt doesn’t? Todd? (Then again, that might be the perfect ending: Walt and Jesse wind up dead or in prison, while it’s Todd who gets to be the new Scarface.)
* In the flash-forward, Walt is taking pills, suggesting the cancer is back. Do you think that was the diagnosis he got in this MRI session (which might have triggered his decision to retire and enjoy his final months with a happy, cohesive family), or is that still to come?
Because I didn’t see this episode in advance, and then because of some scheduling issues, my usual season-ending chat with Vince Gilligan won’t be until Thursday of this week. Look for it sometime that afternoon.
What did everybody else think?
I was literally holding my breath the entire meal scene, I expected a bomb to go off or some shooting spree.
Totally didn’t even remember Gale gave Walt a book but as soon as I saw Hank pick it up it flashed back and I knew where it was going.
Masterfully written. But the multiple stabbings were hilariously…..bad.
Also, what ever happened to the deal with Declan?
Smart- I’m pretty sure the deal is still on. They showed in the montage someone picking up the Meth in the desert.
Makes sense. So is Lydia just taking care of the international part and Declan taking care of local distribution then?
I’m not entirely sure what happened in this pool scene because I was holding my hands over my ears and rocking back and forth.
I muted it because I was so sure shooting was going to come out of nowhere and scare the heck out of me
Second the Declan question…did Walt get them their meth? Did the deal fall through? Did he just leave them hanging?!
I think the montage made it clear he was delivering meth to them that entire time. The question is, did they agree on a certain amount and was that fulfilled? This shouldn’t have been glossed over because it’s hard to imagine them having nothing to say about his getting out.
@Pink Man — That deal was still on. Those scenes during the montage of the two cars swapping packages in the trunk was of that deal. Walt also took on Lydia’s deal, which explains why he earned far more money than Skyler could even count.
Ask someone about/research how prison shiv murders go down, and you’ll see they were portrayed fairly accurately. Nothing hilarious about it at all.
The transfers in the desert easily could have been to Lydia’s people…and not Declan’s. When I was asking if Walt got Dec his meth…I meant, methlymene….as that was the deal they had discussed. What became of that deal; I think it’s still hanging in the wind…we saw no answer from them to Heisenberg’s proposal; and now, their main point of contact on this, Mike, is m.i.a…
Pink- I think it was pretty clear that declan is buying Meth from Walt after his “say my name” speech. Therefore there is no need for him to buy methlamine.
Pink Man – Pay attention. The swaps in the desert were with Declan’s crew. It was obvious in the “Say My Name” scene that Declan agreed. Also in that scene, Walt told Declan that Mike is getting out of the biz. Don’t complicate the obvious. Pay attention and you won’t sound like such a doof.
@Pinkman — They clearly bifurcated the different exchanges. The scenes in the desert were with Declan’s people. The scenes with the barrels/plane/Lydia in the coffee shop were that deal. There would be no reason to meet in the desert for any part of Lydia’s deal since the exchanges were all depicted in other ways. Also, dealing with Declan keeps the blue meth in the NM area. Had it disappeared, Hank would have surely said something.
Remember too, Declan was not dependent on the blue meth the way Fring with his chemistry interest and fastidious approach wanted the best possible product. Declan crossed paths with Walt & co because he was interested in eliminating a competitor as much as getting good product. He told Mike he was buying the methylene to keep it out of “Heisenberg’s” hands as much as to use himself. So while his product will be inferior without Walt, he won’t have the Blue Sky to compete against. And hooking him up with Lydia should solve both their problems with his retirement. Lydia gets a new supplier and Declan gets the Czech market.
I guess Walt will have access to all the methlymene he needs from Lydia. What I don’t get is how he has been able to make enough meth to supply Declan and the Czech market with only one helper, Todd.
Also, with Walt’s retirement, what happened to Todd? I suppose Lydia or Declan hired him, but would he be able to cook Walt’s formula? And where does that leave Vamanos Pest Control?
A few nagging questions, but otherwise a great send-off for this semiseason.
I didn’t find the prison stabbings hilarious at all. They really do that – shivs are short, makeshift, non-precision weapons wielded by guys who are usually not trained assassins. To do their work, they do a lot of quick stabs, not one graceful TV-esque knifing of someone’s throat. I found that to be some of the ugliest, hardest-to-watch violence the show has ever done.
“The transfers in the desert easily could have been to Lydia’s people…and not Declan’s.”
barrels/airplane = Lydia
exchange in desert = Declan
How does the blue get to Lydia’s warehouse (where its put in barrels and then flown overseas? That could not be done via a desert exchange? It certainly wasn’t being done at the cafe where Walt was picking up payment.
It occurs to me that Walt might not have “retired” at all. How could he, with all that new pressure on him to produce? His family would be in more danger if he quit at this point than if he kept producing. Maybe we, the audience, got taken in by his words just like the people around him do.
I think the cancer is back. I know he hit the towel dispenser in an earlier season, but they made sure to show him looking at the crushed towel dispenser again. I have to imagine the hospital would have replaced that old one so he may have punched it again here?
It definitely has to be back, why else would they show the hospital scenes and such? Also, after the meth montage, Walt seems abnormally depressed, and I think the cancer is the only thing that would make him walk away from his empire.
No. He punched it when the cancer went into remission. If it’s back, he’s content and needs not to punch a thing.
I got a Godfather II vibe from it. Walt had destroyed his enemies and made it to the top, but basically all he had to show for it was a big pile of money and no family or friends.
I agree in thinking the cancer’s back. And I also include the possibility that Walt is quitting the business partly in his mind to “win” with Skyler. If he died while still making meth, she clearly “wins.” But in his mind if he quits, is welcomed back by her into family life, even dying now is a big “eff you” to her. He’s that big a dirtbag now.
They literally (and beautifully) showed Walt doing a 180 on the table…for whatever that’s worth.
WW – that 180 is a great insight.
@Mark – I worked in a hospital for almost 25 years and I can tell you that paper towel dispensers are not high on the list of repairs/replacements, especially in larger hospitals. So, it’s totally conceivable that it’s the same dispenser from before. Just sayin’…
@UnholyDiver – yeah, I never even considered the fact that he dented it again, not to mention that it wasn’t shown. I assumed it was the same dispenser. Sometimes, people overthink these things, IMO.
Why did he still have the book?
Either because he was reckless enough to not think about the consequences or arrogant enough to think it wouldn’t matter. Both are in character for him.
My guess is because the note basically bows down to his genius. Gale’s knowledge of chemistry would make that praise worth more to Walt. Hubris has always been his weak spot.
Walt pulled that book out of one of his bachelor pad boxes when he was moving back into his house earlier this season (premiere?)
it could also be an impulse from being a teacher for so long. i was moving recently and found so many gifts, notes, and drawings my former students had given me.
As Frank Pembleton used to say on HOMICIDE, “Crime makes you stupid.”
Is Gilligan so thorough that he named the character Walter White back in season 1 knowing there would be a “W.W.” connection at a much later date? Or am I giving him too much credit?
@ Tank. No. The flashback scene was a reference to season 4, episode 4. Still brilliant though.
TAnk, generally writers do conceive an entire character, complete with metaphors, connections, etc. and then slowly reveal that character throughout the series. Otherwise it’s bad planning if a character starts out cold, with no roadmap, so to speak.
Tank: I think you’re giving Gilligan too much credit. I did an interview with Kelley Dixon who’s an editor and the host of the Insider Podcast, and she noted that a main theme is that Gilligan (unlike other showrunners like Matt Weiner and the Three Davids) freely admits they make up much of the story as they go along.
So I don’t think he named his main character Walter White so they could add a Walt Whitman reference five years later. But when Hank did notice that Whitman reference in Gayle’s Lab Notebook in the middle of season 4, it’s no surprise that this popped back up now.
Here’s a link to the Forbes story about the podcast.
[www.forbes.com]
Walt keeping the book reminds me of the way serial killers keep possessions or pieces of their victims as souvenirs.
Walter can say the book came from G.B. Gretchen Black, with whom he also worked. What if it really had come from her, but it puts Hank on Walt’s trail anyway?
I wonder if Walt even knew that Gale had written a dedication in the book to him. They made a point of having Hank separate the front page from another page, as if the pages were stuck together. In any case, it was extremely careless of Walt, “the cautious man,” to leave a gift from Gale lying around.
I don’t think it made sense for Walt to keep the book. In the first episode of the season, he got rid of all of the evidence of the bomb and the plant. He is very careful and he knew Hank would definitely find out if he saw it.
I think he used to be careful, but lost that when everything went to smoothly. Remember how he started out saying he and Jesse could never be seen together and then this season he invited him over for dinner with his wife!
It would be one thing if he kept the book hidden away in his bedroom closet or something. Though even that would be careless, for him to leave it in his bathroom for all guests to see, with a brother in law in the DEA who is working the (Gale’s murder and Heisenberg) case, is just stupid and reckless beyond belief, imo. It almost screams that Walt wants to get caught.
@daveclark5 Hank has an entire notebook filled with Gale’s handwriting.
Because it wasn’t reasonable to expect this – or any other – reason for getting rid of it.
It’s just a book. It probably got mixed up in a big pile of books when he moved and he forgot Gale’s inscription was in there. You don’t display your trophies in your bathroom beside your toilet. I took it as an honest mistake and I don’t think Walt was even aware that book was in the bathroom.
@DaveClark5: Hank has Gale’s notebook, with which he can match the handwriting to the note in the book.
The last time we saw this book, before this season was Season 3, “Sunset.” Walt’s reading it right before he gets the call from Hank about Jesse’s RV. This massive distraction probably made Walt forget all about what was written in the book. Even if Walt was keeping the book around as an ego-stroke and I don’t think he’s leave it out in the open in the bathroom. I truly think he forgot what was written in the book, given what he had to deal with re: the RV.
@Joseph and @DaveClark5: And I just watched Bullet Points, the ep that is referenced. The handwriting in both instances is exactly the same, as is the eclectic phrasing.
It’s a trophy. Early in the season they show him unpacking his box from the condo and opening the book and chuckling. They might have shown Gale’s inscription. Can’t remember. They did something to indicate it was Gale’s book though.
There is absolutely no evidence anywhere that Gretchen Schwartz’s maiden name is Black. Some commenters on other BrBa blogs stated that Schwatz means black in German and that got extrapolated by some into calling her Gretchen Black.
My first thought was why Hank was using Walt and Skylar’s bedroom bathroom and not the one I guess I always assumed was in the hallway. Maybe it’s as simple as Walt not counting on anyone to use that bathroom, and that’s why he left it lying around. But Hank clearly had some business to attend to and wanted some privacy, so he opted to use their bathroom. Just a thought …
Eyeball witt. No you are wrong i’m afraid the story of Walter White is loosely based on the themes of the poet Walt Whitman. Even some of the episodes are named after Walt Whitman’s poems as a direct give away to how intentional it was. This is how alot of writers give nods to inspiration in of their work like this. Stephen King did this alot. I assure this is no coincidence.
I took the towel dispenser being busted as a sign that Walter punched it again because the cancer is back, which helped lead to his retirement. In the scene with him and Skylar at the sink when nothing was said, it seemed to me like she understood the cancer was back. May totally be off base, but that was what I felt watching it.
The towel dispenser was clean this time. When he punched it it had blood on it as well as his hand. They had not replaced it.
I can’t tell you how much I disliked that ending and I have never once criticized a single thing this show has ever done. That ending was unearned deus ex machina BS. The whole series is supposed to be building up to Hank finding out Walt’s secret and THAT is how it happens? Reminds me of the person that got the honor of taking out the Man in Black in Lost or various other unearned things from lesser shows.
Did not like, sorry. That makes me sad.
Same here. Love this show. First time im seriously dissappointed.
1) really, this is how hank figures it out? BB can do much better
2) how does “im in the empire business” go back to suburban dad so easily? Has to be the cancer
I hated, hated, hated the ending. I can’t believe that’s the best they could come up with. Hell, I like Alan’s Jesse suggestion more.
I seriously doubt Walt is busted YET. The whole point of that scene is to put the idea of maybe Walt being the one Hank is chasing in his head. So now it went from 0% to about 30% suspicion. And I think in these next 8 episodes, that suspicion will continue to increase until Hank finally confirms it through his investigation somehow.
I’m also not a fan of the way they chose to do this. We’re talking about a moment we’ve been waiting for the entire series and instead of packing a punch, it kind of just laid there for me. And I think it stems from the fact that I have absolutely no recollection whatsoever of this book. So it did feel shoehorned in. Maybe I wouldn’t have had as much an issue if we didn’t have to wait an entire year now.
It does play into one of the themes of the show (and criminals in general), though — no matter how smart they are, or think they are, they always screw up something simple that causes them to be caught or killed. Hank might have even said it a time or two, I’m not sure.
Yeah, I can’t believe the way Alan has been nit-picking this (half-)season, which I haven’t had any major problems with, then swallows what I saw as a lame plot contrivance hook, line & sinker.
I’m not buying it.
I’m sorry, but these writers have created arguably the best TV show in history so far, and have never taken such an easy out. It disappoints me that they went this route, but others seemed to have liked it, so to each his own.
The scene itself was a little sloppy in the way they intercut it with the past mention of the book.
All in all, the last ~2 minutes were a huge disappointment after the expert slow burn of that idyllic scene outside the swimming pool.
Shouldn’t we judge this ending after we have seen the ultimate ending????
Ha, I agree W. I also haven’t had a single problem with this season like Alan has at times and then he didn’t even mention how much of a giant hard turd that ending was. Oh well, different strokes and such.
Were not really judging it as an ending, were just judging it as “the way hank finds out”. Even though I hated how it played out, I couldn’t be more excited to see what happens in these final eight episodes.
I’m not the sort of psycho who completely abandons a show after one false step, but I am willing to admit when they’ve made one. Oh well, I’ll just watch the epic train robbery episode again and wash out the bad taste.
It completely fits Walt’s character, however, so I didn’t mind it at all. Walt has had a way of keeping the people he has killed with him. He cuts the crusts off his sandwiches now, after the Crazy 8 storyline, when he didn’t before. He kept the eye (probably still has it somewhere) from the plane crash. It makes complete sense that he would keep the book Gale gave him. Weather or not he’d leave it in the crapper, who knows, I’ve never seen Walt take a dump.
If the book meant something to Walt, he wouldn’t have left it buried on top of his toilet. If the book didn’t mean something to Walt, he would have simply discarded it.
How else would it have happened though? By this point Walt has gotten pretty adept at putting out fires, so a one-off little thing like this that tips off someone close to him is the only realistic way for it to happen. When real people that are close to each other keep big secrets from each other for a long time, it’s always the little things that they didn’t think of that causes them to come out. You can be very careful, but eventually some stupid little thing is often the slip-up that causes the ultimate reveal.
but when did gale give walter white a book? the book said, “to my other favorite W.W. it’s an honour working with you” – fondly, G.B.
Hmm, this is surprising. I thought the ending was a great payoff. Consider this:
A) The book didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s been here this season at least.
B) As Alan pointed out, it would absolutely not have been out of character for Gale to give Walt that book. I mean, go watch season three and look at Gale. He’s definitely the type of person who would do that.
C) This is how Hank’s moment of discovery always should have happened. He shouldn’t have found Walt cooking at a crime scene or video evidence or anything like that. No, it’s supposed to be that thing that forces him to question whether his brother-in-law is the biggest meth manufacturer in ABQ. And, no, this moment certainly hasn’t confirmed Walt’s alter ego to Hank, but it does give him enough reason to start watching Walt.
D) The irony of the discovery is actually fairly beautiful for the following reasons: Walt has orchestrated a mass murder to take place within two minutes, he’s killed a drug kingpin, he’s poisoned a child, and watched a woman die before his eyes. All in the name of keeping himself and his secret safe. He’s so meticulous and he covers every one of his tracks, disposes of bodies in barrels. And yet, it is this extension of possibly his worst crime that has probably done him in. This book given to him by the man he felt he needed to dead.
This should’ve never been a gut punch moment because that almost would’ve been too easy for Hank. We now have to (okay, get to) watch Hank force himself to investigate his own brother-in-law. It’s going to be torture for Hank. And even more torture not knowing whether he’s right or wrong during his pursuit. All the while probably knowing that he’s right, but wishing that he were wrong.
Could marking trees even be an escape for him after that?
So Walt cleans up all the loose ends and 3 months pass without any issues. He is a pro now. But it turns out eventually he made a mistake and Hank was there to notice.
Sounds fitting, given what Hank said a few episodes ago, talking about Mike:
“Even pros make mistakes. One of these days our pal Ehrmantraut is going to slip up. We’re going to be there when he does.”
They earned that Walt is so arrogant and has enough hubris to keep that book. They didn’t earn why he would leave it lying around for anybody (ESPECIALLY his DEA brother-in-law) to find. They didn’t earn why he would keep it in the bathroom as if it were a crossword puzzle book or a readers digest.
To make matters worse, Walt KNEW that Hank KNEW about the inscription (maybe the book too. Not totally clear about the chain of how Walt got the book). As far as the eyeball, or Crazy 8’s sandwiches: those were essentially totally covert. Only Walt knew of them. This book was far from that.
Hell he was smart enough to keep the damning Ricin behind an electrical outlet in his house, and Jesse had a much smaller chance of coming over than Hank ever did…
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
I think it’s a perfectly appropriate way for Hank to discover Walt. I doubt Hank is 100% convinced, but the suspicion has now dawned on him. Think of all the ridiculously obvious clues that a smart agent like Hank has missed. Any one of those could’ve suddenly popped into Hank’s head again, just like how someone might suddenly have a brilliant idea or remember something they’d forgotten.
Walt’s web of lies, deceit and clues has been hanging out there, waiting for Hank to pluck it out of the ether. Who’s to say it couldn’t have happened on the toilet? Isn’t it more likely that some apparent mundanity would finally tip the scales and cause Hank to re-evaluate all the other weird happenings over the last few months?
velocityknown, on top of that, Hank, now in a high-ranking position, will look like idiot No. 1 to the DEA if he busts Walt. Then there’s the drug money Hank and Marie unknowingly accepted from the Whites to pay for Hank’s medical bills. Exposing Walt is going to riddled with complications for Hank, who may break bad under the pressure and try to shut down the investigation and cover any tracks leading to Walt.
RIFFRAFF
I used to think that too, but that scene from this episode where Hank is basically considering whether he would rather be tagging trees in the woods show that maybe his career is no longer that important to him. Frankly I think he might be more worried about the effect on Marie’s sanity.
Hank could try to cover for Walt, but I think it’s more likely he realized how much Walt has been playing him for the last 1.25 years and gets royally pissed. Plus the show is better if Hank goes after Walt.
The ending was ridiculous. Walt wasn’t even living at home when he was working with Gale. So he not only kept a personally inscribed book from the meth cook he had murdered – he specifically packed the book, moved it from his apartment, and then unpacked it at the house where his DEA chief bro-in-law who investigated said murder regularly visits? By far the weakest moment in the weakest season of one of the best shows ever.
The way Hank found out was shitty (pun intended!).
The future storylines this sets up are going to be great though. How does Hank approach Walt? How does he approach it with the DEA? Does he tell Marie? Does Marie confront Skyler?
Dean Norris is going to have some great material this next season. Hopefully he can slot into the Emmy spot that Jonathan Banks will no longer be eligible for (crossing fingers twice).
The book exchange may never have occurred on screen, but this was no more a stretch than Hank magically finding Gus’s fingerprints on Gale’s telescope when that was never shown either. People applauded that episode as one of season 4’s best, so I don’t know why this would be much different. It probably could have been set up better, but the book was shown at least once prior in this episode when Walt was showering, so I wasn’t surprised to see it come up again.
I think the ending is perfect.
It just goes to show you that no matter how brilliant you think you are, no matter how intricate your plans are, it only takes one minor screw up to end you.
The discovery of this book inscription not in itself what will take down Walt, it is simply the thing that sparks Hank’s mind. That one little thing that makes him instantly re-examine past events and inconsistencies. It isn’t enough to convict somebody in court, it’s just enough to make Hank realize who Walt is.
It’s pretty much the equivalent of him picking up on the Los Pollos Hermanos napkin in Gale’s apartment and winding up uncovering Gus Fring, based upon that one small discovery.
Also, the book has been around since season 3. Walt is reading it in the very episode Gale is introduced, and it shown at least one other time in Season 5 when he unpacks it. Episode 2 I think, or episode 3.
Now that Hank knows who Walt is, he can start connecting all of the dots and uncovering the darker truths.
JamesG – When they showed the book while Walt was showering was it in the basket in the bathroom?
If it was, that somewhat makes it worse. Walt never noticed a super incriminating book in his bathroom for 3 whole months??? Okay, maybe Walt just doesn’t read while he craps, and Skyler does all the cleaning. It still doesn’t explain why Walt would’ve ever put it there in the first place. And I just don’t buy that Walt would just be careless and forget that the book is important/exists.
Gah, I guess this takes the place of “Brocks poisoning” as my gripe for the hiatus.
Not crazy about this from a macro pov, but it was extraordinarily well executed.
This was probably the best mirror-themed storytelling since the days of Bruce Lee. First Walt tells Lydia “learn to take yes for an answer” as Mike once told him. Then the literal mirror image as he stashes the ricin, followed by the callback to the dispenser reflection. This of course leads us to the wonderful “other W.W.” reveal.
Consider Alan’s (as usual) brilliant observations on Icarus, looking back, and what’s right in front of one’s face…hats off to cast and crew!
Can’t wait for next summer.
I’m not sure why so many people think it’s odd that he kept the book, or even that he didn’t hide it. No matter how hank got his suspicions people wouldn’t have been happy so I’ll let that one lie (I loved the ending, pitch perfect moment with a fantastic delivery) but the book I just have to disagree with.
It’s not even remotely incriminating evidence, he had NO reason to hide it unless he was unbelievably careful, if it was signed Gale Boetticher rather than G.B. sure, that’d be a bit more of a red flag, but G.B. can mean ANYTHING. If not for the fact that Hank has clearly had some subconscious suspicions for a while, AND they had that very specific exchange last season which they brought back up in the episode, then Hank would’ve likely glanced over that and moved on.
The one person in the entire world who would’ve made the connection, and even his making the connection was a stretch, and Walt was going to hide the book from paranoia? I just don’t buy that at all. Not to mention some of the other factors involved, including Walt wasn’t a suspect in any way shape or form for any crimes, much less any directly tied to Gale.
DreadPirate – your third paragraph doesn’t hold water to me. The one person in the world who could’ve made the connection is (sorry to go all caps here but..) HIS BROTHER IN LAW IN THE DEA! The same guy who visits regularly enough that it’s not considered rare for him to be there. Him making the connection is not a stretch at all, its the same exact inscription that Hank already knew exists. Double that with Hank’s semi-suspicion of Walt in that scene in “Bullet Points”; Walt’s acknowledgment of the suspicion in that episode; and the fact that he (or rather the writers) lazily had it sitting in the bathroom and it’s just too much for me. I don’t buy it at all that Walt would be so careless here.
I harken back to the Ricin. Granted, Ricin is a harmful poison that Walt could be in trouble for just having (I assume?), but he went through pain-staking deliberations to hide it. You would imagine he would’ve taken the same steps back in “Bullet Points” with the book. Hell, it makes even more sense for him to do it back then, as he wasn’t quite as full of himself then, as he is now. And talk about mementos: the Ricin was the key component in setting off the murder of Gus Fring; the biggest feather in Walt’s cap. He does not leave damning evidence lying around, regardless of how much pride he gets from it.
How was the book a cop out? It wasn’t like Hank was just going to have a thought that it was Walt pop into his head. It was going to have to be some clue to tip him off. Why was the book worse than something else? And if not the book, then what? I am glad it was something Hank found on his own, rather than having a finger print report come back matching Walt’s prints.
It seems like everyone is forgetting that back in season 4, after Hank was saying that Gale was the genious meth mastermind, Walt clued Hank in on the fact that Gale was not the genious. Hank had pretty much given up o the investigation but Walt made Hank backtrack and build a case that put Walt and Gus in danger.
I don’t see why Walt subsconsciouly wanting Hank to find out is so implausible.
The fact that the book is on top of the shitter isn’t a big deal. Breaking Bad always stretches the truth just a bit and has a sense of humor. I thought the unpredictability, humor, and creativity of the final scene was so Breaking Bad (which is a good thing, of course). I don’t think it is inconsistent from the show’s theme at all.
Also, if anyone saw the Dexter season 6 finale. Think of how contrived of a way that was for Dexter’s sister to find out about Dexter. That is such an obvious way of her finding out.
Compare that to Hank finding out by reading a note written by Gail Bettecker (the fist relatively innocent victim in Walt’s path to self-destructoin) in Walt Whitmen’s book on top of a toilet seat. Come on now. That’s classic!
It definitely was not earned at all. It’s not the fact that Hank cracks the case while on the shitter, that’s hilarious. It’s the fact that suddenly this poetry book came from.. GALE and he left an inscription on the inside just like his flowery whitman notes in his lab writings AND Walt knows all this and is okay with just leaving it laying around! Just stupid and lazy writing. The lamest way possible to have hank crack the case. Also, there is NO indication on the show until now that Gale gave that book to Walt. No scene of him giving it to Walt, unlike a lot of people have said, no mention by Walt of ever receiving a book from Gale. Lazy and stupid.
People saying, well his hubris and pride etc., no I don’t think that works. Because this wasn’t set up at all, so it just comes across as dumb. It’d be like if they just walked up and cuffed Walt and said they caught him committing a crime on surveillance footage, a crime that didn’t even occur onscreen on the show. Really the more I think about this the more pissed I get that they chose such a stupid and contrived route for the show’s probably biggest moment.
If there actually had been a scene of Walt getting the book from Gale, and then, instead of scene reading it, a scene where Gale asks him about it and Walt acts like he read it but didn’t, THEN I could buy the book scene. That might have been pretty good.
I liked the ending and how it was done though I can understand how people may feel cheated by not having a bigger reveal for Hank. I don`t think it was undeserved as Hank has been looking for Heisenberg for so long and has never stopped and it ties in nicely with how Dan said in season 4 Walt suggested to Hank he should keep looking for Heisenberg (I hadn`t remembered this Dan but especially now it seems really fitting). When I read the word `undeserved`I immediately thought of the Dexter finale which was just tacked on to make up for a crap season with plot holes and no real story. Also as people pointed out Gale seems like he would give a book to Walt and Walt would keep it as he keeps something or a trait from lots of people he kills (Krazy8 and now Mike`s saying). This season has already had two major moments with Todd killing the boy and Mike`s death but as it`s only 8 episodes I don`t think they could have given us a satisfying big bang for the end of this part of season 5 so this was appropriate as we have been waiting for Hank to find out for ages. Finally I am just glad that we got to see the moment when Hank realises, Dean Norris`face was perfect. It would have been a cop out IMO if the writers had sprung it on us that Hank had been suspecting Walt for the whole season off camera.
I get that people have a problem with the book because we never saw Gale give it to Walt, so it seems like a plot device invented just for the purpose of Hank finding out in this episode. I agree with Willy Wonka’s comment above though that the execution of this reveal was extremely well done for a couple of reasons:
A) I thought it was hilarious and consistent with how we’ve come to see Hank (a smart detective with rotten luck) that he cracks the biggest case of his career while sitting on the toilet. I know some viewers wanted something more dramatic, but come on! It’s Hank. This is how it had to be.
B) The dinner scene where Walt gets drunk and Hank jokingly suggests that Gale’s “W.W.” could be Walter White is one of my favorite scenes in the history of the show, and the beautiful blue-tinted flashback (Kill Bill, Vol. 1 anyone?) makes me love it even more. The dread on Dean Norris’ face suggests that Hank senses this is actually a legitimate accusation but doesn’t want to face that reality.
I think this episode was maybe also slyly elicting the idea that there’s some small part of Walter/Jesse’s psychologies that has them, in a sense, wanting to be punished for all they’ve done. Of course Jesse dealing with his guilt is now the central drama of the character at this point, whereas, Walt still seems able to somehow rationalize the horrible things he’s done. But I thought the conversation about the old RV was maybe drawing this out a bit. Especially when they question themselves about why they stuck with piece of junk for so long when they had the means to get something better. Maybe when you’re doing something as bad as what they were doing, there is a small part of you that wants to be punished to ease your conscience. Of course, there’s now that chasm between the two characters, where Jesse feels paralysing guilt (this is what accounts for his seeming “inertia”, and in a sense always has) where Walt has become the monster who rationalizes it all away. But ultimately the point is that the human condition is a much more complicated and messy thing than can simply be accounted for in questions about pure logical consistency in terms of what has obviously been presented in a plotline and so on…
Come on guys, you’re judging a scene you have no context for. The season isn’t even technically over yet. Was it Walt making a hubris driven mistake? Did he plant it there for Hank to discover? We don’t know yet, so calm down. Also, it certainly was not a deus ex machina, as the book and inscription have both appeared in prior scenes. Sorry if I come across as harsh, it just annoys me when people nit-pick for plot holes when we don’t know the whole story yet; that’s what the time is for after the series ends!
Anybody ever think GB could be Gretchen and B is her maiden name? I think I remember during a Walt/Gretchen convo they talked of her fathers business and it began with a B. This would be why it would be lying around, it’s not from Gale so not incriminating but important to him because it’s from someone he still has feelings for yet had a falling out many years ago. This is why Gale and Walt had that moment in the past when they first met in the lab, Gale was reciting a Whitman poem and Walt noticed because Gretchen loved Whitman and reminded him of her and the gift she had given him after they bought him out and he left her and their partnership
It should also be pointed out that Walt wasn’t exactly sober when he had the whitman chat with Hank. I know I’ve had to be reminded of a few things I’ve said/done after throwing back a few.
I loved the ending and didn’t find it sloppy at all. Just a few threads below this one, Dutch asks an important question: why did Hank use the master bathroom? As someone noted, he didn’t want to blow up the “public” bathroom in a two bedroom house. The location of the book is not public – it’s in his private bathroom connected to the master bedroom. It’s much less public than leaving it on the coffee table or putting it in the other bathroom. Having grown up in a two bathroom house, the scene felt very right to me.
You people who are upset by this are looking at it wrong. It’s not as if there was one piece of evidence for Hank to find and he found it. There were hundreds of little ways Walt could have screwed up. The surprising thing is not that Hank found this particular piece of evidence, but that Walt had been so lucky to this point. Suppose there’s only a 1% chance that Walt would fail to successfully hide evidence like this. If there are 100 such pieces of evidence, the odds are significantly in favor of Walt slipping up one or more times.
@ LANDO, Nice thought but I believe the handwriting in the book and Gale’s lab note match.
@ Joe. I know Walt was drunk. That scene is still evidence that he SUBCONCIOUSLY wants to get caught. After all, the more drunk we get, the more we tap into our subconscious.
And people seem to also forget when Walt and Gale first met. Gale was practically in love with Walt. They shared a passion for science and poetry. Gale even recited a Whitman poem! Just because we did not see Gale give the book to Walt doesn’t mean it couldn’t have easily happened.
It’s funny how people say the reveal to Hank was “lazy writing” when it’s anything but. The great thing about Breaking Bad, is that it never let’s us forget the past. How many references to the past did this episode make? If anything, the finale and reveal is brilliant writing, tying together a number of prior events that many of us seemingly forgot.
Everyone is over thinking everything. Just do what they used to tell you to do at Loews Theaters…”Thank you for coming to Loews…sit back, relax and enjoy the show.”
It was a perfect way for Hank to find out. “Right under his nose.” Remember the DEA boss’ comments: “We were friends. We dined together. You never really know someone.” Walt kept the book because Gayle understood Walt’s chemistry brilliance.
At some point, maybe Hank flashes back to the scene where they are playing poker and Walt bluffed him. I’m sure Hank will start putting the pieces together rather quickly.
@Dan – I don’t think anyone would argue that it couldn’t have easily happened. I’m not questioning the plausibility of him being given the book, but rather their decision to never even show that and then use it to give us Hank’s “aha moment”. I think you’d have to admit it could’ve been a much tenser, satisfying, and exhilarating scene if it was something we’d known about before.
I think a big, possibly fatal, assumption that you guys are making is that Walt was aware of the inscription at all. I could be flat out wrong here, but do we ever see Walt actually read the book, let alone the inscription? If Walt doesn’t know about the inscription than it’s just another book, and it makes perfect sense that it could be lying around anywhere. In fact, it points to Walt’s massive ego that something that was so treasured for Gael is bathroom fodder for Walt.
However, if Walt knew the inscription *was* there…then I have a problem.
I liked it as strongly as those who disliked it disliked it. This ending captured what is for me – Hank onto Walt – the most compelling, high- tension way to spend the last season. Here’s hoping those who disliked it can perhaps find a way for that not to impair their enjoyment of the last episodes – and that I don’t end up being persuaded the other way and have my own enjoyment impaired.
DreadPirate, you said: “If not for the fact that Hank has clearly had some subconscious suspicions for a while, AND they had that very specific exchange last season which they brought back up in the episode, then Hank would’ve likely glanced over that and moved on.”
But they DID have that very specific conversation, and Walt was there, obviously, when they had it. So he knows Hank knows about Gale and W.W. Hank, his BROTHER IN LAW IN THE DEA! And these two families are incredibly close, Walt has to know that, at some point, Hank is going to be using that bathroom. To leave that book with that inscription there is so unbelievably stupid and incriminating (to Hank) that it almost seems as if Walt wants to get caught. It doesn’t matter that the inscription doesn’t spell out Gale’s name, what matters is what it means to Hank, and surely Walt would know — because of that very conversation you brought up — that it would spark in Hank’s mind a recognition, and once Hank recognizes that, Walt’s entire house of cards comes down. All the connections, all the things that Hank has overlooked with Walt, once that light goes off in his mind it’s all over for Walt. Hank’s going to unravel it. And that’s why it was so unbelievably stupid for Walt to leave the book in a place where he knew Hank was going to be, and quite possibly looking for something to read.
That said, I don’t necessarily dislike it, because I think, possibly, Walt wants Hank to know. If Walt’s cancer is, indeed, back, and he is dying, his hubris is such that he would want Hank to know that it is he who is the criminal mastermind, Heisenberg…
because other than that, I’m not buying that Walt would be so careless as to leave that book in that location for Hank to find.
I’m sorry but the case-is-cracked-by-the-inscription-in-a-mystery-book-found-in-the-bathroom-by-the-obsessed-DEA-brother-in-law-while-crunching is one of the laziest things I’ve seen from a quality show in quite a while. The red-ribbon-serial-killer thing in The Wire was another similar moment (although that wasn’t a single event moment). I mean WHY would Walt have this book??? And if it was given to him by Gale, wouldn’t he have been living in the apartment? So, if that is the timeline, Walter gets the gift, either doesn’t read it and see the inscription or simply doesn’t care, then packs the book up in his move back to the house, then unpacks the book, still doesn’t read it or think twice about the inscription, and places it . . . in the bathroom? WHAT? Does that make any sense? But better yet, Hank hits the john, and decides he has to read when he’s on the toilet, but doesn’t like the magazines on top, is really interested in Walt Whitman, and decides he’s not going to randomly read wherever the book opens, but is randomly curious enough to thumb backwards through the first couple pages? WHAT? Does that make any sense? I’m sorry, the whole ending was hot garbage written solely to get Hank on Walt’s tail and flip the story in another direction.
The way some of you watch TV is a puzzlement to me.
First I’ll say this: Hank finally beginning to suspect Walt in this particular way is fine with me. The one bit of carelessness of even master criminals being their downfall is a theme the show revisits over and over. It’s how Walt eventually killed Gus; it’s an accumulation of carelessness (and weariness) that killed Mike; it’s what is represented time and again through visual metaphors like the conspicuously loose thread on Walt’s black hat. Hank was never going to out-think Walt, because this isn’t a show about Hank, and it’s not “Heat” either, where two worthy adversaries face off. No, the show is about Walt, and his hubris and some mistake or other resulting from it was inevitably going to be his downfall (or the start of it).
Second, some of you act like Walt keeping this super-incriminating piece of nail-in-the-coffin evidence was the dumbest thing ever done by anyone. That’s silly. It’s one book among hundreds he owns. It’s in his home, where Hank doesn’t usually spend time thumbing through Walt’s possessions. It’s not clear Walt even knew it was inscripted (a person above suggested that it looked like the front pages were stuck together, which they might have been from the ink – I want to re-watch the scene now but haven’t had the chance yet). For many reasons Walt would prioritize this book very low, behind guns/money/ricin/tons of other stuff. Walt is pretty careful, usually, but he’s also egotistical, and this particular memento was unlikely to ever be seen by the one guy who knew what it meant; that of course is why the writers feel comfortable deploying it, because (if I may paraphrase an old writer’s maxim) it’s OK to use coincidence as long as it doesn’t help the protagonist.
Finally, I do acknowledge that the book and its origins are a sticky subject. Usually a show that likes playing the long game as much as this one would have shown that inscription, or Gale handing Walt the book, long ago. But they run the risk of giving the game away – it becomes a sort of Chekhov’s Poetry Book, where you’re just waiting for Hank to find it instead of wondering how Hank will ever figure it out. Done this way, it’s a bit subtler. Originally we saw Walt and Gale talking about their shared love of Whitman; then we saw Walt looking at the book; now we find out that the book was from Gale. By doling out the information in a few brief spurts, Hank finding out (and how he does so) is still a surprise. If they’d shown the inscription back when they first showed the book – not so much. It sets it up further in advance, but at the cost of surprising you as a viewer. So I don’t think I mind that. I understand the complaint, but I think you have to look at it from the other perspective too.
I’d also add, the fact that Hank finds out this way is dramatically satisfying even if it’s not logically (by unrealistic internet criticism standards). The single biggest moment of suspicion and confrontation between Walt and Hank was that scene with Gale’s notebook and the W.W. thing, and it was in that scene that Walt set Hank on a trail of further obsession when he thought he had already found his Heisenberg. Bringing it full circle with Whitman and Gale is a far better way for Hank to find out than some bug, or detailed DEA investigation, or following Walt, or whatever other cop movie nonsense you can dream up.
@Rich — yes, Walt had the book in the condo. He’s shown reading it there in season three.
It was also shown in the season premiere. He unpacked it when he moved back into the house and put it on his nightstand.
@ Eric, “I’d also add, the fact that Hank finds out this way is dramatically satisfying even if it’s not logically (by unrealistic internet criticism standards). The single biggest moment of suspicion and confrontation between Walt and Hank was that scene with Gale’s notebook and the W.W. thing, and it was in that scene that Walt set Hank on a trail of further obsession when he thought he had already found his Heisenberg. Bringing it full circle with Whitman and Gale is a far better way for Hank to find out than some bug, or detailed DEA investigation, or following Walt, or whatever other cop movie nonsense you can dream up.”
Exactly, thank you! And that is precisely why this is anything but “lazy story telling” as some people have said. Call it unrealistic and unlikely all you want, but lazy is just wrong. Stop harping on the superficial details or you will miss the heart and soul of Breaking Bad.
The ironic thing about BB is that it is more poetry than science, despite the main character being a man of science. So just accept it for what it is.
“Just accept it for what it is” is the lamest possible argument to make. I might as well just watch any old shit on tv then. Excuse me for having higher standards in writing quality than:
“oh turns out the book came from Gale the whole time, and Walt just didn’t give a shit about the inscription on the inside despite having gone over Gale’s love of Whitman in the lab notes with Hank, his DEA brother-in-law who comes over to his house all the time!”
Nothing anybody has said on the matter has convinced me this wasn’t the stupidest possible way to finally make Hank aware of Walt=Heisenberg connection. The only argument for it I’ve heard is basically, “well I’m not picky about writing quality.”
It was too late in the show to make the book make sense but they went with it anyway. That’s lazy writing.
I honestly thought that Hank would have learned Walt was Heisenberg 5 seconds before Walt blew his head off. Guess now we know who that M60 is for: Hank and the rest of the DEA.
STRAY OBSERVATION: When Hank found the book, I COULD NOT stop the words coming into my head: “Rorshach’s Journal, October 12, 1985. Dog carcass in alley this morning. Tire tread on burst stomach…”
Anybody else get that feeling?
I think from now on when someone pulls out the old “lazy writing” criticism, I’m not going to bother replying, because they’re not listening anyway.
I’m not annoyed by the presence of the book at all, honestly. Walt never really liked nor respected Gale, and he took it as an affront that Hank ever even considered Gale capable of being Heisenberg (remember Walt essentially putting Hank back on the case by shooting down the Gale=Heisenberg theory?). Further, Walt kept the eyeball from the plane crash, another disturbing memento of one of this darker moments. Keeping the book would not surprise me, and I would not really be surprised if he never even noticed the inscription. Why would he read the book? To Walt it was his secret trophy, something he could casually leave around to remind himself of his victory over Gus Fring.
As for Walt not being careful with the book, no one has ever complained or noted that in the season premiere Walt retrieves his Heisenberg hat from the Aztek when he sells it to the mechanic. The mechanic was fixing the Aztek after the accident he had with Hank in the car, where Walt crashed the Aztek rather than drive Hank into the laundry. If Walt has been so careful in the past with his DEA brother-in-law, why is it OK that he left the Heisenberg hat in plain site in the back seat?
This all ties back to him watching the fly. You can blow up Gus’s superlab but you can’t keep the flies out. Seems perfectly in character for me that what undoes Walt is his hubris.
Couple of points: 1)I could have sworn the inscription said to WW from GF…as in Gus Fring- did I not see that correctly?
2)the fly has been present on posters in background, etc. I took it like a fly in the ointment, that Walt missed something and its bugging him (pun)- its like a fly to sh_t while Hank is on the bowl.
3) Hank has suspected for a while- ex, someone said suspect right in front of you…seems like his every lead has been thwarted. Loved his total exhaustion about unable to catch a monster.
4) I was waiting for Jr to trip and Holly to go in the pool, like the dead bodies from the airplane disaster.
5)Great scenes of taking out the guys at the prisons, burning the last one like in the longest yard.
6) what does Hank do now? does he go after Walt and what about Skylar and the kids? How does Hank remain unbiased? Will the cancer take out Walt before Hank has to make that call?
I can’t wait a year to find out.
Laziest plot resolution in recent memory- The “Monk” finale wherein OCD Sherlock solves the murder of his wife by watching a VHS tape of her telling him who did it.
I thought we DID see Gale give Walt that book, maybe the 3rd time they cooked together. The day before Gale had quoted him a poem, and then the next day gave him the book. Or did I completely make that up?
In any event, as many posters have pointed out above, we have seem this book many many times in the past, and I’m pretty sure with each sighting, we knew it was from Gale, or at least related to him in some way.
Not to be accusatory or defensive here, but I’m a little shocked reading these comments about the book (yes, I commented previously without reading every single comment first, sorry).
I can see how someone might feel the book is a weak plot device but GEEZ LOUISE, the poisoning of Brock was ten times more deux ex machina than this. I can only assume that those who are irritated by the book were even more irritated by that, because last season’s finale had holes in it you could drive a truck through (or Hule’s fat fingers, at least). However, it was so well-made and executed that it was easy to ignore those issues. I feel that this plot device is far more plausible, and this episode is (in many respects) as good as that season finale was.
Nobody’s mentioned that, btw, Leaves of Grass is a great book to leave on the toilet. Poetry is perfect for toilet reads: generally short enough to finish one while shitting.
All of you complainers are just a bunch of dumb mad cunts.
I would have preferred Hank see the black hat, as he’s walking by the Whites bedroom. A little more subtle and open to interpretation. Or maybe I’m just biased, because I thought that was how Walt would be discovered. Goes back to season 1.
I think the final scene worked brilliantly.
What struck me, though, and what I had forgotten, was that the scene that was flashbacked to DIDN’T work for me at the time (or now.) Dean Norris delivered the line wrong–at that point, it should have been said as a complete joke, not that he had any thought WW stood for Walter White. It was too early, and played wrong.
One small misstep in a brilliant series, but I didn’t like the moment.
I felt like the flashback was a great homage to the Sopranos penultimate episode flashback with Bobby and Tony in the boat and Bobby delivering the “you probably never hear it when it happens (paraphrasing)” line. It’s the very first thing I thought of in fact and said out loud, “oh cool!”
Kmarko – I always felt that they had Hank deliver the line that way because we’re seeing things colored by Walt’s perspective. Hank’s not really suspicious, but in that moment Walt is sweating it and that’s how it comes off to him. Shows will often take this kind of dramatic license when a protagonist is lying and fears being found out.
that was truly the saddest finale ever. I was incredibly excited that the ball dropped for Hank, but also saw how much he was just played for and betrayed … by his own brother in law.
“Dean Norris delivered the line wrong–at that point, it should have been said as a complete joke,”
Excellent point; it was too serious, too ominous — not, as you suggest, jocular and light as it ought to have been.
Of course it would be truly great if in reality he did deliver it as a joke, but in the flashback his memory of it is infused with a gravity commensurate with the sensation on reading the inscription.
The part of the reveal to Hank I didn’t like – why didn’t he use the non-master bathroom? Why the one in Walt’s room?
they only have one bathroom i believe
there are two doors.
They have two bathrooms, the master one and the one in the hallway (remember after Walt/Skyler had an afternoon hook-up in S4, Walt Jr. came home and Skyler ran to that bathroom). However, would it surprise anyone at all that Hank would prefer to use the bigger, nicer bathroom in a guest’s house to do his business?
He does also walk with a limp. Give the man a break.
I think the simple reason is that Hank had to go #2. If it’s a family party, or any party, you don’t want to blow up the bathroom most of the guests will be using.
Or maybe it was just some irony because isn’t that how Walt started looking through hanks evidence of the lab notes of gales when he was at the shraders and had to go to the “restroom” to me this scene relates to the final scene just in visca versa for Hank and walter
@Weed4505, I can’t stop laughing at your comment..
@#1$how — great comment! Good on you for catching yet another callback to previous scenes.
I was sure Walter Jr. Was going to keel over from a Meth overdose in that final scene. Only on this show can a peaceful scene be filled with so much tension. I was nauseous watching it, waiting for the other shoe to drop. The montage of the prison killings was amazing, almost like a ballet. I couldn’t make out the inscription in the book, does anyone know exactly what it said?
I thought someone was going to keel over (or whatever is supposed to happen) from ricin poisoning.
I thought Walt Jr. was going to be shot through the bushes or something like that so Skylar would have been right that her children were in danger.
“To my other favorite W.W. It’s an honor working with you. Fondly, G.B.”
Thank you mandy!
During the pool scene, I was SURE that somehow a teenth of meth would fall out of Jr’s sweatshirt pocket. Then when Hank went into the bathroom, I thought for SURE that he’d somehow find a teenth, tho I couldn’t imagine how or where. I was just so sure that somehow meth and Jr. would be connected. Totally did not expect the revelation that did come. I agree with Alan that this was a great way to end this segment of the season
I was expecting something to happen with Holly as I inadvertently came across an interview with Dean Norris saying there would be a chilling scene with baby Holly this part of season 5 and we hadn`t seen it the whole episode. I was happy there wasn`t one after that as I don`t like knowing what`s coming.
Heisenberg must be punished for his actions – I wouldn’t be surprised if Junior starts doing meth with his highschool friends due to self blame and detachment through his parents semi divorice.
What with Walt Jr.’s meth use having been so thoroughly established in past episodes, that would have been a very powerful conclusion to the episode.
The montage of the prison killings totally reminded me of a similar scene in Goodfellas.
Ben, I caught the Dean Norris interview on NPR also. I am guessing the scene he was referring to was Walt in Hank’s house, playing with his daughter while the TV is on talking about all the murders that had just taken place (Orchestrated by Walt). It would seem the reason he was there was because he was waiting for Hank to come home so he could silently gloat.
Yeah, I heard that Fresh Air as well and was REALLY tense during that final scene and concluded that bouncing your infant daughter on your knee while watching the news about the murder of 10 men that you ordered was disturbing enough.
The Norris interview is great by the way. Worth going back and finding if you are a fan of the show.
@Mark, that makes perfect sense! I need to watch that scene again. I focused mostly on Walt but didn`t pick up on Walt gloating. I took it as it just being awkward as Walt had caused Hank to be so down but now I`m sure he was gloating. And so that is very chilling. When I heard about a chilling scene with Holly I was annoyed as I thought it was a spoiler to say she would come very close to being in danger, so I didn`t think of anything else. Cheers
@ Vanessa too for my last comment. Thanks for clearing that up. I will be sure to check out the interview now I can freely surf with no spoilers.
This was a terrific way to end what was at times, by Breaking Bad standards, a somewhat shaky season. Loved the way the montage sequence expressed the passage of team. The only quibble I had with this episode was Hank finding out about Walt on the toilet seat. They’ve spent so much time showing Hank to not be the stereotypical bungling cop that to find out this way felt a bit contrived, if not silly. Then again they have to come up with a way to Hank to find out and doing it now offers them the opportunity to hit the ground running next year. A few questions to ponder…
Is Walt really out? Not bloody likely.
How conflicted will Hank be in pursuing his obsession with finding Heisenberg now that he knows that it will be at the cost of his family? Walt has saved his life and paid for his medical treatment.
*the passage of time
well put! but i think breaking bad does everything BUT the obvious. the obvious thing would be for hank to find out by seeing walt’s hat. or for walt jr. to be on meth. or for this show to actually end like scarface. at this point, i don’t even know if walt does have cancer, because that would be too obvious. (as alan pointed out, the punched towel dispenser was from a previous episode. the coughing could be from anything).
Or the cough is a red herring and the pill Walt takes is the ricin. It’s not an immediate death. Enough time to complete his business.
when i watched the foreshadowing scene again, he clearly tips the waitress with the last of the money in his wallet- the $100 bill. perhaps denny’s is Walter White’s last supper.
Jeff, great speculation for the end. Walt goes out by killing himself, and how ironic that he chooses the ricin. I think I’d be ok with that. He is such a bastard now I don’t care if he lives or dies.
@Jeff… i feel like you just spoiled the series for me! Walter committing suicide by ricin makes sense.
Jeff excellent deduction on your part, what a tremendous ending to the show that would be but alas, I doubt even Breaking Bad will have the courage to go down the road of suicide. If they did tho the mere Sopranoesque outcry would be worth it alone I’m sure.
On that flash forward, they have created such a Lost type expectation of it now that I really hope they pull it off.
I don’t remember the episode, but feel like I remember Gale giving Walt the book. May have been right before Walt fired him.
you are not alone…i feel like we watched it.
I seem to recall Gus Fring gave the book to Walter when Gus invited Walter to his house for a meal when they were getting to know one another and starting their business relationship.
so, is this confirmed? there’s hearsay and conjecture, but i seem to recall him getting the book and walt opening up and us being able to see the quote.
so are we all nuts or did it for certain happen?
it had to have happen. as soon as i saw hank pick up the book, i thought “OH SHIT THE QUOTE IS IN THE FRONT.”
Didn’t Hank have the book in the evidence from Gale’s apartment, along with the video and meth lab notes? So Gale hadn’t got round to giving it to Walt.
Ah no, reading down I’m remembering incorrectly, the inscription was in Gale’s notes. The look of horror on Hank’s face makes more sense now.
I don’t remember Gale giving him the book, but I do remember a shot of Walt reading Walt Whitman in the condo back when Gale was still alive.
They showed Walt unpack the book this season when he was moving back in. He looked at it, kind of chuckled, then put it by his bed.
This isn’t a deus ex machina — it’s Chekov’s book.
This is minor, but the show has played a little loose with time(see seasons 1 through 4 happening in one year), but now we know, via the Skinheads, that Bin Laden has died during the shows timeline, which places it in a very specific range.
Was there anything prior to this that would have dated the shows timeline like this?
I also had a huge problem with this. They’ve worked so hard to keep the chronology details consistent. Did they really just make that big of an error this late in the game?
Did they ever actually say that Bin Laden was dead. Or did they just say it would’ve been easier to hunt Bin Laden? I don’t recall the exact line.
Also, even if it is a slip up, it’s not a big deal at this point. They’ve already featured 2012 model cars in a 2009 timeline.
yes, it is a huge error, because the current episodes take place in 2009, after Walt turned 51. when he goes to the diner for his 52nd birthday, it will be 2010. Bin Laden died in May 2011.
The series must have started in the near future, so it ends in the present.
They’ve also mentioned finding water on Mars.
I believe the Bin Laden reference was not to his death, but to the original 2001 attack. Bin Laden had to do the planning for a nearly simultaneous attack on four targets in three cities, clearly a logistical problem similar to the prison attacks.
Maybe a mistake, but it’s not like it affects the plot. It’s a throwaway line. It’s the equivalent of a digital watch on a Roman soldier in a battle scene.
“I believe the Bin Laden reference was not to his death, but to the original 2001 attack”
preposterous
I thought they said “It would be easier to find Bin Laden” which means the time is fairly ambiguous. But you have to watch this show with your opera glasses and a notepad, for sure.
No way Walt leaves that book in the shitter. None. Lazy storytelling.
Walt has been careless on numerous occasions. Remember what Gus told him when they first met?
You’re delusional.
He left the second cell phone in that very sh*tter, did he not? Another clue Hank recently recalled…
very true. even so, in the shower scene, it was on top. don’t you thin kthe same walter white (who double and triple checked everything before enjoying a shot of scotch in the season 5 opening scene) would notice the book on top before putting magazines on top?
Completely agree. Zero percent chance that book would be in Walt’s bathroom. So lazy. This kind of storytelling would get you a C in a college creative writing class. I’m shocked that this was Hank’s big reveal. Still love the show but this season fell off hard. Less for Jessie to do, no Gus, Walt became one dimensional. Would’ve almost preferred the show ended after last season.
But as someone else mentioned in the comments, Hank told Gomez that all criminal masterminds slip up at some point (he was hoping to catch Mike that way). I don’t believe there is a “zero percent chance” that Walt would leave the WW book in the bathroom. Walt leaving it there only confirms that Hank’s instincts have always been right on the mark, even when others thought he was crazy or obsessed with the blue meth case. Also it was in the master bathroom. Maybe Walt assumed that guests would never use that bathroom.
Watch again–he had it in his “office” and only recently brought it home when he was “out” of the business. Also, I think Hank only had photocopies of evidence, and Gale gave Walt the book when they bonded over the coffee machine.
Did anyone else think it was weird for Hank to use Walt’s bathroom when he went in from the deck, and not one in the hallway?
The inscription is meaningful to one person, Hank, and it’s reasonable to expect he won’t ever use that bathroom to take a crap and tha the would choose that book
I will agree to that only conditionally: if Walt knew the inscription was in there. I think it’s possible he didn’t know, as it was not in the first page inside the cover but the second page.
I don’t agree. Long reply up above in another thread about this same subject.
And can we, the internet, retire the word “lazy” from our criticism of everything? It’s… lazy.
I completely agree that it was lazy. And if you don’t like that word, let’s go with contrived. I thought Hank was going to have to fix the toilet and would remove the top to find the old second cell phone in the tank. Then it would have at least been a) a feasible oversight on Walt’s part, and b) a hint rather than an anvil-falling-on-head moment. Unless Walt just didn’t know there was an inscription in the book, he never would have left it out. This moment was five years in the making and should have been carried out in a much more clever and more subtle manner. On a much better note, Dean Norris’s face when he looked up from the book was amazing. What a great actor!
Kind of redundant because I commented on another similar post, but I’m in complete agreeance. I love this show – LOVE IT – but this moment defined this season for me. From the weird, super-sized magnet caper (hello, Tequila Sunrise), which revealed a tell-all piece of paper with every dirty secret bank account that existed in the show, to Mike not killing Lydia,to a random kid in the middle of the desert ruining their train robbery, to Mike not killing Walt, to Mike not handcuffing BOTH of Walt’s hands (almost on par with this bathroom crap – PUN), to Mike allowing Walt to bring him the bag and NOT immediately checking for the gun, this whole season has been a bunch of contrived happens-only-because-we-need-it-to writing. Now, people (read: fans) who can’t admit that the show is lazy are falling back on the fat-cat-gets-lazy justification, but that doesn’t work here for one big reason: when Walt gets this book, he’s not a fat cat yet. He’s in the middle of the Fring deal, completely uneasy about everything, and is trying to save Jesse while also stay in control, but then realizes his head is on the block and Gale is the nail in his coffin. Then he has that “you got me” scene with Hank, which would have easily sent Walt into destroy the evidence mode, and this book never would have survived. I mean, Walt torched cars, crushed RV’s, never would talk to Jesse in public, boiled bodies in acid, cleaned meth labs till they were spotless, etc. etc. but this book – given to him by GALE – not only escaped disposal, but was transported to multiple locations, and then placed in clear site for anyone to read. And if it is on his nightstand at some point (as people have said), when does it become the bathroom toilet book? Because books that I value (not that many to be honest) rarely make it to the toilet. That’s a magazines and easy reading area. But the super educated teacher, who at one point would read this book as night time before bed, eventually got bored of the book and sent it to bathroom duty. That is what we are lead to believe, on top of the fact that Walter has no concern for an inscription that is dead on the mark to case evidence about Gale and Fring, brought to him by his obsessive compulsive DEA brother-in-law. And enough of the everyone big in the show got lazy at some point reasoning, as well. Nobody really got lazy. Fring got OUTSMARTED, but never lazy. The Hector hit was personal (not lazy), which was the only reason he went into the hospital himself. If that isn’t Hector, he never goes into that hospital. As for the bank accounts behind the picture, that wasn’t lazy either, because 1) it was after his death, and 2) the cops never even found it until the silly magnet u Haul story was written. As for Mike, he was prestine. It wasn’t even his fault he got caught. The magnets revealed bank accounts, which lead to his grandaughter’s cash. If not for the lazy u Haul plot, the bank accounts are never found and Mike is in the clear. After that fact, they never find a thing on him. It was his lawyer who they got (who by the way, flipped in two seconds). Point is that neither Mike nor Fring met their demise due to being lazy, but Walt most certainly will. And for being REALLY lazy.
It was just a really pathetic way to end a season
It wasn’t on top. Wasn’t it under a magazine? He had it on his nightstand. At any rate, maybe Skyler brought it in there.
Of course…of course….the book is in beginning when he is taking a shower…I thought it was odd/familiar.
I swear there is a scene where Walt is moving his stuff back into the house, and the books is among the items….hmm…I will have to rewatch.
Yes, when he came back by force, they showed him placing the book on the bedside table. Then he creepily slept next to Skylar that night.
Yes, when in 502 or 503, whenever Walt says to Skylar ‘yup, i’m moving back in’, he sets that book on the night stand and they make a very deliberate point of showing it.
Hey Alan, I don’t know if you missed this…but considering the problems this show has had with plausibility, the Bin Laden reference and Walt driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 are goddamn baffling. The show, we’re assuming, should be somewhere in 2008 now. How do those things get through to air?
It’s nitpicky, but it’s also incredibly sloppy.
Doesn’t explain the Chrysler but maybe we were mistaken that the show started in 2008 just because it was 2008 IRL?
Yes, I was going to mention this but you beat me to it. The anachronistic Bin Laden death reference was an embarrassment. How can Vince Gilligan be so sloppy? Everybody I’ve talked to about tonight’s episode noticed it – and yet somehow NOBODY in the show’s production did? Or they just let it slide. Awful.
I missed the bin laden reference..what scene was it in?
the meeting with the skinheads.
It was when they were saying they could do the killings, but it would make the Bin Laden assassination look easy or something.
Who cares about the Bin Laden reference. The show is in an alternate universe, maybe in the Breaking Bad world Bin Laden was killed on a different date. If this was a show like Newsroom, then having dates of current events match up would matter. Either way, it’s completely irrelevant to the story so I can’t imagine why anyone would care about something like that.
Why are you assuming that the world of the show’s first season was 2007 just because the first season was in 2008? There’s no reason why it couldn’t have been set in 2010 or 2011, and we’re now a year and 3 months later in show-world time.
Why does the show have to have started in 2008 and not in 2010? I can’t think of other references to what year it was at any particular time. Is there any reason the timeframe necessarily had to start in the present day vs finish in the present day?
i go with nitpicky. the bin laden reference was just a great metaphor. so show how virtually impossible it is to kill everyone in 2 minutes.
I go nitpicky as well, but the lengths some Breaking Bad fans will go to explain away errors is insane/awesome.
The show initially being set 3 years in the future? Alternate universes?!
Yeesh
I believe he wanted to reference bin Laden because bin Laden’s trademark was coordinated, simultaneous attacks. See 9/11 and the 1998 bombings where embassies in Kenya and Tanzania were hit within minutes of each other.
Forget Scarface, from Mr. Chips to Osama bin Laden in a year?
Hank’s interruption during the photo shoot brought George W. on 9/11 to my mind.
Also, although he didn’t intend it, Walt’s action led to a jetliner crash.
The show is definitely in ’08/’09 — the first episode, we see Walter Jr.’s handicapped parking pass, which has a December 2008 expiration date. Plus, all the flip phones being used indicates that smart phones are not prevalent.
Re-watching the skinhead planning scene, the line is, “Whacking bin Laden wasn’t this complicated.” If we want to stretch a bit, it could be referring not the SEAL Team 6 and successfully killing bin Laden…but all the failed attempts before then. In other words, it could be like saying, “Assassinating Hitler was easier”…and no one was actually successful at doing so.
A stretch, but…
i dont mind the bin laden line, buuuuuut, just throwing more gunk in the pot…
skin heads are notoriously distrustful of the government and tend to buy into some conspiracy theories. there are a few that claim bin laden was killed in 2003 or 06 (it’s a crapshoot, there’s so many theories). so…i dunno. implausible, sure. but an option.
I just listened to the 508 Insider Podcast.
Vince Gilligan: “We’ve gone to great lengths to never place this in any given year or any given month.” He goes onto say that the show exists in a “timeless limbo”.
I guess the year isn’t that important. Also, the people who are “definitely sure” that the show takes place in 2008/2009 are forgetting several things. According to Skyler’s divorce papers, Walt was born in September 1959. Therefore, it would have to be at least 2010. Gus’ case number starts with “11”, which always indicates the year. The tags on Walt’s car in the 501 flash-forward expire in 2013. Walt’s Chrysler had a 2012 sticker on it right after he bought it. And of course, Bin Laden was killed in May 2011.
A few other “time stamps” include the handicap tag on Walt’s Aztek in the pilot which expires in 2008. Jane was born in 1982 and died at age 27. In “Phoenix”, Walt was having a beer with Jane’s father when a news report indicated that water was just discovered on Mars (this happened in the summer of 2008). There was also a sign that shows Los Pollos Hermanos was Albequerque’s best restaurant in 2010.
I’m sure there are a few other things I’m missing.
Warwick, good compilation of time-stamps. So I guess I had assumed too much that the show was keeping the story within a particular calendar year-plus. Guess we’ll just have to hang our Heisenberg hat on the “timeless limbo” idea and embrace the contradictions.
I really don’t see why it matters. I’ve enjoyed “The Simpsons” for years despite the fact that they have commented on decades’ worth of current events and pop culture yet have children that have aged little if at all. ::shrug::
This isn’t Mad Men, the show doesn’t make an important point of referencing historical events. These characters don’t exist in our world so the details of our world do not need to match exactly to that of the show. There was some interesting parallels to 9/11 with Hank being informed while doing an event with children, the orchestrated nature of the attacks etc etc which I think is a more interesting discussion than nitpicking date/time.
Nobody said BIn Laden was dead. They just said the prison assassination operation would be like killing Bin Laden, ie, really hard.
The ending of this episode just confirmed to me what I already suspected; even after all the terrible things he’s done, I still want to root for Walt.
We never actually get to see Gale give the copy of Leaves of Grass to Walter, but we see Walt reading it in Season 3 in his apartment. Just have to connect the dots.
Yes, thanks. I commented up above – I think if they’d shown the inscription back then (whether or not they planned it to be there) it would have been too obvious it was going to bite Walt in the end. It’s plausible that this has been planned for some time but they didn’t want to tip their hand. YMMV, but I don’t have a problem with it.
Obviously that’s Chekov’s MRI. We haven’t seen ANYTHING relating to Walt’s cancer in forever. There’s only one reason that would be shown. I’m a little disappointed we didn’t get anything related to the flash-forward in episode 1, but I’m happy that we’ve been given a clear direction. As I said during the episode, “Either Hank has to figure this all out or Walt has to kill Hank. Anything else is a cop out.”
I’ve counted money in the past (ATM deposits for a bank), and that seems like a large amount but it’s probably between 30 and 50 million. That may not seem high, but it’s not bad for three months of work.
I was actually surprised by the notion that Walt wouldn’t know exactly how much money he has. There have been a number of times this season that demonstrates that he spends a lot of time doing math in his head and that he is very precise when it comes to money. I find it hard to believe that a guy like that would lose track of the scope of his earnings especially because he would know exactly the amount of meth he would have produced and the value of it at wholesale.
i loved the fact that he has so much money he can’t even count it. great turning point for the show.
Two possibilities:
a) he was playing dumb
b) he expected more of it to have been laundered.
He might know how much money is coming in, but he doesn’t know what Skylar is doing with it after that. His understanding up to that scene had been that she’s been laundering all of the money. His question here as to how much money he is looking at comes down to “how much of that money I’ve handed over to you to be taken care of have just stashed away here?”
I really hope skylar was smart enough to use a fake name when she rented that storage unit! If hank starts investigating and the unit is under her real name then all that money is gone. That would mean all the crap Walt has done to this point was for nothing.
Maybe everybody dies and somebody hits the ultimate jackpot in a future episode of storage wars
Jim, whoever has the most money in their pocket can certainly own it.
She rented the storage locker under the name Cletus Van Damme
@Marc Cletus Van Damme, that’s awesome. When Walt was looking at the big stack of money i was thinking of the money train. If Live’s “Overcome” had been playing that would have been great.
Yuuuuppppp!
Loved the visuals. Terrified during the pool scene. Wishing a happy ending for Jesse that I cannot foresee happening.
hell yeah it was terrifying! i thought walt jr. was going to accidentally push holly in the pool! right after i thought he was going to get sniped. or thought hank got poisoned when he entered the bathroom. great reveal though! i was swearing thinking it was going to end lame. definitely did not!
Because the writing has been so good all the way through it would be such a shame to finish off with something lame and be just like other shows. I think Gilligan will do something original to end the series, at least I hope.
Aaaaaah! Great ending to the season, the episode was so beautifully done and felt perfectly paced throughout. I loved the early scene with Aaron Paul two feet away from Mike’s dead body, with the telltale barrel for melting his body in the foreground. Also, the scene with Walt in the shower hovered over the Walt Whitman book, a small foreshadowing of what was to come later in the episode.
Skylar was great too, showing genuine happiness in the scene with Holly and flipping the switch to fear/horror when Marie brings up the idea of bringing the kids back.
Did anyone else think Walter looked dead when he was lying on the MRI/Cat scan slab? Pretty similar to a body in a morgue if you ask me. If Walt does die later in the season, I bet Cranstron’s going to do a great job lying still and playing dead.
With the second half of season 5 coming in “Summer 2013” I figure I can rewatch an episode a week until then and get my fix! Can’t wait for next summer.
Walt was reading a Whitman collection when Hank called him to ask about the RV a couple of seasons ago (that lead to Hank beating Jesse) and that was shortly after we’d seen the Whitman scene with Gale.
Not enough Jesse!!!!!! Seriously! With a powerhouse like Aaron Paul on the cast, why did he get so few scenes this entire season? I do not understand why it feels like he is being written out of yhe show. It is almost like his last scene was written to give them the option to have Jesse skip town and never return if they wanted to. Which would totally suck.
F yeah. The walt-jesse storyline, best part of the show, DROPPED. My biggest fear
I think the final 8 will be all about Walt, Jesse, Hank, and Skyler. With maybe a few footnotes about Saul. I’m thinking we’ll see plenty of Jesse next summer.
I’m thinking Walt and Jesse have to come together again next season to try and defeat hank. Jesse has a lot too lose so that’s the only reason I can think of for him to work with Walt again.
I have to suspect that the most intense conflict over the final 8 will be between Walter and Jesse. Let’s say it takes Hank three or four episodes to finally make Walt as the cook. That doesn’t mean Walt confesses to all the horrible stuff he’s done (and if the cancer’s back, he even seems a little sympathetic still). But now Jesse finally has a way to ease his paralyzing bad conscience by flipping on the monster, or maybe having himself and Walter fully exposed for what they are even as he seems to work with Walter against Hank in the initial going. It’ll be great TV whatever the case!
@svetlana…Jesse has a lot to lose? Granted he now has $5MM in cash, but his life essentially consists of regret, depression, a couple of loser friends, bong hits, and occasionally falling asleep on a futon in the middle of the day with a lit cigarette. I hope Aaron Paul gets a ton of screen time next year, but it will end badly for him if that’s the case.
It’s funny: I thought this episode was fantastic, near perfect; yet it’s true that I also love me some Jesse and there wasn’t much of him. For that matter, though, I loved Mike and love Saul, and they weren’t present either (other than a cameo for the latter). Goes to show the embarrassment of riches this show has to offer.
This relationship must come to an end, given the circumstances of these crimes taken place – human psychology proves this.
Question: 3 months pass in the montage, but it seems like some other period must have passed before Skylar would smile at Walt like that beside the pool.
I was freaking out during Walt’s visit to Jesse’s house…I figured either he’d give him his share of the money or he’d kill him to wrap up one more “loose end.” That was a great sequence.
Maybe I’ll feel differently in a day or so with more time to think about it, but I can’t decide if I would’ve rather the ep ended with an attempted hit on Walt that people would think was meant for Hank but Hank figures out was meant for Walt, or how the ep did end with Hank stumbling upon that book. I guess it will depend on if Walt did receive that book on-camera (I don’t remember it either) or if it was something they threw in randomly just for that moment.
The episode’s title was most revealing as it is the title of a WW poem:
“Gliding o’er all, through all,
Through Nature, Time, and Space,
As a ship on the waters advancing,
The voyage of the soul–not life alone,
Death, many deaths I’ll sing.”
Looks just like what Alan put at the top of his review.
As quoted by Alan at the very top of his review.
Do you read the reviews? They’re very good, you know. It seems odd to come here just to give us the benefit of your own wisdom.
Why do people in this forum have to put others down and make snarky remarks?
I think this forum is actually pretty civil as internet forums go. Possibly because Alan will yank any comment about each other vice the show.
I think in this case Jonathan set himself up by repeating the *very first thing* in Alan’s review as if it was new insight.
Yes, Jonathan set it up as a new insight but why not just ignore his comment? Why be snotty? I think the forums on Alan’s shows have generally been very civil over the years I’ve read them. Lately, mostly this season of BB, I’ve seen more condescending responses than I ever before.
The easiest way for Hank to prove Walt is Heisenberg: play cards with him. His entire alibi for all his new-found wealth is being a genius card-counter.
I have a feeling that Vince and crew long ago identified Crystal Blue Persuasion as the ultimate montage song, and they save it for the ultimate montage. The beauty of the shots and seamless transitions has to make that the best montage ever, or at least in the top 2 or 3. It makes sense that the perfect combination of direction and soundtrack would be saved for what seems to be Heisenberg’s pinnacle: the loose ends have been tied, everything’s going smoothly, and they’re raking it in. Its similar to how Tony Montana also got his big montage of success right before it all went to crap.
I also don’t remember how Walt got the book. I know Hank was quoting the inscription to him back in Season 4, but did he actually let Walt keep the book? Were there two inscribed books? And would Hank actually pass up a magazine to browse through Walt Whitman on the toilet???
It must have either been a different book or Walt somehow got the book after the evidence had been processed. If Hank had given him the book it would not have surprised him that he’d still have it.
Hank letting Walt keep the book bothered me a lot as well until I remembered Hank didn’t have the Walt Whitman book. He had a notebook with only the inscription.
As I mentioned below, I think Gale was working out the inscription in his notebook before permanently transferring it to the book he gave Walt. Walt kept that book. Hank got the notebook version.
Hank was trying to figure out who W.W. stood for and it was Walt who said it was Walt Whitman and a reference to a Whitman poem.
Kendra – Thanks for the explanation.
It seems the quote Hank read to Walter in Season 4 was an inscription in Gail’s notebook to “W.W.” (Presumably Whitman.) Which helps explain why Gail inscribed the book for Walter as being to “The other W.W.”
[www.youtube.com]
The W.W in the notebook is a reference to Walt Whitman. Thats the only reference to W.W that Hank knew.
I believe Gale quoted a Whitman poem to Walt while they were bonding in the Superlab? Gale gave the book to Walt when he was forced into retirement (to save Jessie from being a “loose-end”). Walt may have kept the book because he felt guilty about Gale, who was essentially his soul-mate.
W.W prob always bugged Hank as it was another potential lead out of his grasp. The conversation with Walt only helped cement that in his mind.
The “Crystal Blue Persuasion” was awesome. I immediately added it to my Rhapsody library.
For some reason I thought we saw the book giving moment but even if we didn’t, it was set up last season. Gale kept copious notes in his notebook and I believe that exact inscription was in his notebook. My guess is that Gale worked with the wording of the inscription so it’d be exactly right before he wrote it in the book.
I really enjoyed the episode. The visuals were wonderful but so was the editing, especially in the “Crystal Blue Persuasion” montage.
I didn’t mind the way Hank found out. I appreciated the humor of it. The way Hank was going to figure out Walt was behind it was going to be because of a mistake Walt made and that happened to be a book in his bathroom. A book he likely kept for ego-driven purposes.
My guess is Walt will have it coming at him from all sides in the next 8. Hank, the cancer and his new business partners.
By the way, if you actually have surround sound, there are great things happening in the sound editing. For example, in the opening scene, when the fly actually started flying around the room, his buzzing moved to the rear speakers.
Wow Kendra thanks for filling on the blank and connecting the notebook up the book inscription!
Yeah well excuse the typos
The way you describe hank getting it from all sides reminds me of Todd in the opening scene, when he starts blabbing about the car crushing. He’s just describing how the car is crushed from all sides, and I just imagined all of the pressures on Walt at the moment
Paul Shaffer played “Crystal Blue Persuasion” the last two times Bryan Cranston was on Letterman. The song during the final barbecue sequence was “Up the Junction” by Squeeze.
“Up the Junction” was a good catch – it’s an incredible piece of irony in the situation, and I can’t work out just how intentional the juxtaposition is.
it’s funny you speculate that todd could end up being scarface. during the crystal blue montage, i noticed his car kept getting upgraded.
False.
Question – what was going on with Jesse mentioning he might have had to move, which was apparently averted by Walt presumably giving him money via Saul (not the money Walt gave him, but something that happened prior to that)? Doesn’t Jesse own his house outright, after buying in cash from his parents? Why would he have had to move?
he meant if walt didnt have the 9 prision guys taken care of
Do you think Jesse knows Mike is dead? Seems like he should be able to draw the same conclusion Lydia did.
The assumption would be Jesse woulda skipped town to pursue safety. But since he found out via Saul that the 9 (10) witnesses who no longer had any reason to protect fring/walt/jesse from behind bars (since Mike is no longer paying them off bc he’s dead) have now all been eradicated; Jesse saw no reason to leave ABQ.
I don’t think Jesse will ever find out about Mike. Just put it in the file with all the bad things Walt has done to the people Jesse’s cared about that he will never know -__-
Fronk- Jesse thinks that mike got away. He asked Walter and Walt told him that he was gone. The reason Jesse was so nervous around Walt was because of the 10 guts he killed.
Youre right Burn em, Walt shoulda just let Mike kill Jesse in Half Measures, for all the thanks he gets for saving this kids life the ammount of time he did lol
@Fronk — I think his reaction to Walt would have been much different if he thought that for sure. However, he was terrified enough to carry the gun and clearly thought it may have been his time (as did I), so perhaps he has a suspicion or two.
Thanks, all – guess I will have to go back and watch it again. Maybe I wasn’t paying very close attention (happens a lot), but it sounded initially to me like it was just a money thing, which of course made no sense – I didn’t think they would have had such a huge continuity error. The safety thing make more sense.
Didn’t Jesse say, “Saul told me about Mike, you had to do it,”
This episode was fabulous, I had to laugh at the pile of money, I can’t picture Skyler schlepping all that cash to a storage place. they get broken into many times. But I know, it’s breaking bad, anything could happen. most important, she is making sure Silver Fish don’t get to it. Who thought of that? How I love this show.
Apparently he does know.
Nah he didnt say saul told me about mike, he said saul told me what you did (meaning killing the jail guys)
I like to imagine the tie-in Breaking Bad can have with Storage Wars after the series is complete.
Ultimately the point is that they wanted dramatize how stuck Jesse is because of his guilty conscience. It’s not really the case that he doesn’t have to move (because all threats have been nullified), but rather that he can’t move. In a funny way, Walt is right when he cites “inertia” as the reason they never got a better, less-risky RV in the old days of cooking, but he has a somewhat reductive/impoverished undertstanding of the full meaning of that inertia (he conceives of it as a lack of will instead of as revealing the full brunt of the moral-ethical predicament that has always overshadowed everything and which has finally consumed Jesse’s soul). And he seems to accept Jesse’s answer (that he doesn’t need to move because all threats are nullified) at face value, once again missing the full significance of what they’d done and who Jesse is. I have to believe that the real conflict in the final 8 will be between these two characters. Hank will finally make Walt for the cook. But that doesn’t mean Walt cops to all the horrible stuff he’s done (maybe he even retains some air of the sympathetic, if the cancer’s back). But Jesse knows. Walt has ruined his soul. He needs slay the monster.
Good post, Mike. Jesse doesn’t have that higher karmic understanding yet, he’s deluding himself, just like Walt, into thinking that inertia kept them going, not a severe lapse in character. Now that the inertia has stopped, everything else must be fine… Oh, no, you must repent, and that’s where Hank comes in, the Job figure, the literal Captain Ahab, marching around on one leg rambling about Heisenberg, his (W)hite (W)hale.
I knew this first batch of 8 was going to end with Hank finally suspecting Walt. But i dont agree that its relatable to the Icarus comparison because Hank cant just arrest Walt. And thats why im so glad they had him find out now. There is just so much to this, Skylar, Marie, and Hank himself are all culpable in this now (the med bills) not to mention the utter shame and embarassment Hank will be forced to leave the DEA under. I think these are going to be 8 dark fascinating excruciating episodes. Obviously we know Walt goes on the run, but i have a feeling some other family members will be dead by then as well, because MR. Lambert looked like a dying man with nothing to lose. Perhaps the shame will cause Hank to kill himself, maybe Walt’s coming back to go after the DEA and just kill as many of them as he can before they take him out, who knows. But i’m glad they did it this way. I’m glad they didnt wait till like the 2nd to last of the 2nd batch of 8 for hank to find out because these 4 people are all too close, there is too much between them and the utter excruciating material the writers can put out for these final 8 has just amazing potential,its gonna come down to the white family…..and Jesse of course, i for one am hoping of all hopes that Jesse is right there with MR. Lambert on the run together. Wow just a fantastic episode. Now we wait a year, terrific.
I’m sorry but who is Mr. Lambert?
The name on Walt’s New Hampshire driver’s license in the flash-forward in episode 5.01.
That’s Walter’s fake last name in Episode 1.
The alias Walt is using when he goes on the run. It was shown in the cold open in the season premiere, Dennys scene.
Right! I completely blanked on that. Thank you!
No problem. So what are you wearing?
That just made me laugh!
All part of my master plan…
I mostly agree Tim, there’s so much dramatic material to be mined from this, and it will take several episodes to play out. But I don’t think Hank would be culpable in any way because he didn’t know his rehab was paid for with meth money. For the same reason, I’m not sure he’d be railroaded out of the DEA. Embarrassed, yes, and maybe flagged for no further promotion. More likely he’d jump at an offer of “early retirement” like what probably was given to Merkert after the DEA learned about Fring.
Merkert was fired just for being friends with Fring, not rearly retirement. SO just imagine the embarassment when they find out its been Walt this whole time, jeeez.
I’m also surprised Walt would do something as stupid as leave that book in the bathroom. Hank and Marie are at their house all the time, good chance of Hank seeing it in the bathroom. Unless of course, Walt never bothered to open the book and was completely unaware of the personal note Gale left in there for him.
I thought merkert was fired for because he dismissed hanks hunch that Gus was a drug dealer. It seemed like Gus had a lot of friends in high places who also didn’t suspect anything so I can’t see them firing one guy for not knowing.
Also Gary, now that Hank is onto this, all the pieces are gonna come together for him. The gambling story, the carwash, the kids having to stay at his house, the 2nd cell phone, its gonna hit like a ton of bricks. And although he didnt know, Marie, his wife did, to an extent, she knew the money was being paid for by gambling, which Hank now knows is bullshit, and hes gonna know that Skylar for sure knows pretty much everything. Its basically gonna come down to job vs family for him. And the fact that Walt is Heisenberg, the guy hes wanted so bad for so long, not just some average drug dealer. So they are all in this together. So its Job vs Family, and the job probably wont even be there once this is found out, or the other option, which i think hes gonna take, hes stick a gun in his mouth. This is all gonna get very ugly now. What a freakin show lol.
Merkert was fired because he was the boss and had a relationship with Fring and someone hadda eat the pill for it….so how do u think its gonna go down for Hank being his brother in law and all lol
“hes gonna know that Skylar for sure knows pretty much everything”
———–
Why? The gambling explanation fits all of skylars behavior. And, shoot, if Heisenberg’s slick enough to evade Hank, a trained agent, all year, it’s believable the true story would have evaded skylar.
I agree they needed to do the reveal at the end of this season so it is not rushed next season. After all the time the show has spent showing Hank`s pursuit of Heisenberg and Heisenberg trying to put Hank off the trail it deserves some time and I think the writers will do it justice. If Walt and Jesse go on the run together that would be so cool! That would be probably have a season one feel to it again with being in a different setting but with higher stakes. Can`t wait.
Jimmbo…..some would say its harder to lie to the woman you spend every hour of every day with and lay next to in bed every night and would notice any strange difference in your behavior, and she was the one who so enthusiastically told the car wash story. Shes not walking from this , should Hank choose to even pursue his FAMILY, thats for damn sure. Hanks gonna kill himself.
does anyone know if the remaining episodes have already been taped? i recall a comment by aaron paul in which he said that he (and everyone in the production)had to watch their comments because they KNOW THE ENDING… that seems an inprobably large circle of trust…
Plus, he’ll know the carwash is for their money laundering and skylar runs the carwash, quite the pickle ol hank is in.
This time Hank isn’t in Danger, Hank is the Danger
Hank is the one who craps.
(sorry, had to be said)
I’m glad they retired shovel cam for that scene!
Hank gave the Stanley Kubrick stare
I think for me this was hands down the best episode of the season. I thought both montages were fantastic, and while some people may complain about 2 in such a short time, I thought there was still plenty of quiet character moments that were wonderful as well. And I’m not really understanding the criticism on how Hank found out. By the end of the episode Walt appears to get out of the game completely scott free, so of course it would be something as stupid and insignificant as bathroom reading material that would come back to haunt him. The first time he set that book down on the night stand in ep 502/503 (can’t remember which), I said ‘Oh Shit, Hank will find this’. Perfection.
Also did anyone else instantly think of the Sopranos finale in that final scene? Same case of a family sitting around casually chatting it up over dinner, which would be fine if not for the fact that the audience knows there’s only 3 minutes left of the season/series and something terrible just might happen within those final minutes. Was on edge the entire time. Summer 2013 can’t come soon enough.
good tie in with the sopranos. yes, “too happy” was chilling. we can assume the soporanos ending was violent. but as far as the breaking bad scene, i’ve never seen that done before without violence.
Plus we have no idea if Walt knew that note from Gale was in that book, if he did theres no way he’d leave it in the family bathroom knowing how often Hank is over the house
I also thought of the Sopranos when Hank flashed back to Walt telling him “Ya got me.” reminded me of Tony flashing back to Bobby’s “You probably don’t even hear it when it happens right?”
I think Tim Isola has got it. I remember Walt smiling when he noticed the Whitman book as he was moving his things back to his house from his condo – but it’s quite possible he has never noticed the inscription from Gale at the beginning of the book.
I’m glad you got this review up, Alan. This is usually my first stop after watching an episode, because I look forward to reading your thoughts and those of your readers. Great work.
I don’t have too much to say on this episode, other than the fact that I assumed the cancer was the reason he decided to get out of the meth game – it gave him an incentive to reconcile with his family and his surrogate son (Jesse) while he still has time.
P.S. Am I the only person who finds the captchas on this site to be difficult to read? Haha.
I didn’t scroll through them all to see if anyone else already made this comment but I think there must be significance to Marie suddenly wearing yellow in her last scene after nothing but purple before. They spend too much time picking clothes and colors for the characters each season for a sudden switch like that not to matter.
I also thought that they implied Marie was pregnant or thinking of getting pregnant. Maybe that’s why she wore yellow?
And baby Holly was wearing a yellow top and purple pants. Clearly her new surrogate mom has had a major influence on Holly’s fashion sense.
@Edward C it is possible you are one of the few who noticed that. I did not, I only wonder why Walt and Mike were almost wearing identical attire in that last scene. They are so impeccable to a fault considering the pressures they are under.
The jacket Walt wore as Mr. Lambert was a different look.
I am most aware I will not see the brilliance of BB for many months.
@Svetlana I thought they were implying she was pregnant too, until Marie said, in a sort of “who knew?!” fashion, that her hairdresser recommended the vitamins for her hair. Also, she’s drinking wine and I doubt she would be doing that if she knew she was pregnant.
I noticed that Holly was back in pink when she’s in the backyard, fwiw.
Another quick comment: are we to assume Jesse was broke when Walter came to visit him? His phone was cut off and he looked like he had no electricity.
I believe he clarified that his land line was unplugged. Maybe he’s just laying really low now that he’s out of the enterprise, and especially after seeing how Walt just killed 9 guys.
some thought jesse had the gun in fear of or intending to shoot walt. i also think he was broken down- i thought he threw the gun so he wouldn’t shoot himself out of guilt of the “blood money”
Wasn’t Jesse using drugs again? That bottle he put away when Walt arrived. Walt said “you will probably “”use” again.
@UCLEVANYA LOL. That “bottle” is called a bong.
I also thought maybe Jesse was planning a suicide after leaving the business and realising he had nothing and he was involved in something that killed a child, plus he had no money and was cast out by his surrogate Dad. I saw a look of relief on his face when he pushed the gun aside, thinking to himself that things won`t be so bad. I have to watch again as maybe the scene was meant to show Jesse scared of Walt according to the comments.
Fantastic episode. Gorgeous cinematography. But are we to believe that Walt has truly given up the business? His hubris was beyond imaginable this season. The entire show, in fact, has been a deep exploration of Walt’s escalating pride. His talk with Jesse recently about losing out on the riches earned by his fellow scientists made it seem as if he wanted to not only attain billions of dollars but an almost unattainable level of respect. Even the showdown in the desert with Declan was Heisenberg at his strongest since the show began. He seemed to be truly enjoying the show of power. So what causes Walter’s change of heart? Did seeing the pile of money in the storage space do it? Are we to assume that he suddenly realized the futility of his efforts because he will never be able to spend all that money without drawing attention to himself. Or simply he realized he has reached his goal of billions and now is satisfied that he could actually accomplish it? Did he suddenly decide that he had to give the business up if he ever wanted to live with his children again? (we see how much he loves and misses Holly earlier in the episode when he’s over at Hank’s.). Does he give it up because he had an MRI and knows the cancer is back? I guess I thought that Walt would never reach satisfaction and leave the meth business. There is nothing in the show that has led me to believe he would ever stop.
Also, I wonder if the scene in the bathroom on his 52nd birthday at Denny’s foreshadows the murder of Jesse. What if Jesse teams up with Hank? Promises to testify against Walt for immunity and Walt realizes that he has to kill Jesse to save himself from jail?
I’ve gotta think that Denny’s scene foreshadows a shootout with some very angry Czechs. Walt’s going down in true Scarface fashion after pissing off the wrong drug-lords.
In my opinion Walt lied to skyler about being out. I can’t see him stopping now, especially after his “empire business” speech.
It’s because throughout the montage — mixed amidst the scenes of Walt gaining the power, control, and respect he always sought — he is depicted as being alone and possibly miserable. Even the scene with him looking blankly at the pool when Skyler arrives reaffirms this. The loss of his partners, friends, and family (and possibly the reminder of his own mortality after the cancer screening) have clearly taken their toll.
I think 8 episodes is enough time to resolve plot lines and foster Hank’s investigation even if Walt is truly out. He may have discovered that he likes a happy, more sanguine Skylar, and he surely wants his kids back in his home. Of course, the MRI may have had something to do with it, whether or not it revealed a return of the cancer.
Yes, the “empire business” speech makes it hard to believe Walt had a change of heart–even if it is 3 months later according to the timeline in the show. But if he lies to Skyler she will soon find out unless he finds another way to launder the money, or store it. Or if he spends lots of time away from home, Skyler will become suspicious. I think V. Gillian probably meant for us to know that Walt thinks he is really leaving. I’m just trying to figure out the logic of that decision!
Yes 3 months is plenty of time for Walt to change his attitude (if that really is the case, but that’s another debate). The entire show up to this point has only been a bit over a year. Think how much Walt has changed through this year. A quarter of another year could easily bring about his decision to retire from the business for many plausible reasons.
Just thought of another possible contributing factor that leads to Walt’s decision to get out. Working for 3 months with bland Todd just isn’t the same as working with Jesse who Walt has a long history with and in some ways always treated like a pseudo-son. This explains Walt’s participation in reminiscing with Jesse when he goes to drop the money off. The person you began with, who suffered through all the ups and downs with you when you were both novices, is hard to replace. Perhaps Walt comes to miss Jesse. He certainly has a hard time accepting Jesse’s decision to leave.
That is definitely one of the major reasons
I think he was sincere about getting out and in true BB fashion the s§?t hits the fan when things start to improve. Once he realised he had all the money he wanted but just wasn`t into the business the way he was when he worked with Jesse and that the business was taking its toll and he actually wants out Hank comes along and will make life very difficult. So next season he will probably be out but having to cover up his past. Also what is ironic is that Hank was also talking about wanting out, or hinting at it, so at the same time he wants out as Walt they are both brought back in.
The WW book’s been shown a couple of times, including this season in Hazard Pay, but I’m almost certain we never saw Gale give it to Walt. I also think it would be very careless of Walt to leave that in the bathroom, but not completely out of character for him. He’s missed things before, and has had to double back to fix/retrieve things in the past, like in the first episode of this season.
Anything less than Jesse learning about Brock/Jane/Mike or Hank getting a whiff of Walt being Heisenberg in this episode would’ve been a major disappointment. So I was nervous during the pool party scene, not like others who expected something terrible to happen (though I was too), but because there was less than 5 minutes left in the half season and we had yet to get a major revelation. Was that revelation deux ex machina? I don’t think so…I think it was as good as any clue Hank could’ve gotten in the last few minutes.
“…I think it was as good as any clue Hank could’ve gotten in the last few minutes.”
But…the revelation didn’t HAVE to be in the last few minutes. The writers intentionally structured the episode (and the season) this way. There could have easily been a better build-up to a more believable, less careless (on Walt’s part) reveal.
Really…you KNOW a DEA agent is coming over, and is probably gonna have a few beers. You don’t do a 30-second sweep of the bathroom to make sure there’s nothing incrimiating?
Hey Craig it was covered by 2 magazines. Maybe he did but just didn’t see it.
Alan, why have you taken the 52 flash forward WW dialogue so literally? With all the lies WW has told, could he not still be living in ABQ while dining at the Denny’s with a fake ID? Brandishing it and deceiving the waitress with the chit-chat about traveling from the northeast could easily been done in order to establish an alibi, a memorable one in combination with the large tip. I’ve wondered this since seeing the scene…nothing ever seems to pay off the way the standard viewer would predict; why should this flash forward?
===”nothing ever seems to pay off the way the standard viewer would predict;”
Well said.
That’s always possible. Don’t think he was lying about his b’day though, since the bacon thing is a tradition and he’d have no reason to do it if it weren’t really his b’day.
Maybe I’m wrong, but I thought his gun dealer mentioned the fact that he was in NH. Also, it probably would take a few months to regrow all that hair.
Regrowing the hair suggests that Walt was committed to giving up the meth business. Didn’t we see several scenes of him shaving his head (or shots of the back of his bald head) this season which was symbolic of his continued evolution into the scary bald Heisenberg with the hat and sunglasses? He also had a full beard in this flash forward, if I recall, not the Heisenberg goatee.
Or it could be he grew everything out as a disguise since he’s on the run. But if the cancer came back and he was on chemotherapy he couldn’t grow out his hair–he would have lost it all. What if Walt finds out the cancer is back, discovers that Hank is on to him, and just decides living isn’t worth it anymore. He declines a second round of chemo and decides to go out in a blaze of glory!
One thing to notice about him when he leaves the restaurant is that his clothes are dirty and sweat stained, as if he just drove the whole distance of 16 or however many hours at once. Most of the signs point to his story being true, there’s no real reason why he should be deceiving a Denny’s waitress if he’s about to go down Scarface-style. If he really wanted to fly under the radar, he probably wouldn’t leave a $100 tip for a free meal…sorry for being a naysayer, just thinking out loud!
I`ve also wondered about the flash forward not being what we are supposed to think, just like the one in season 2 was a lot different from what everyone thought. I wouldn`t be surprised if Gilligan fools us again! Intereting point about the waitress as an alibi. True, a 100 dollar tip is a lot to stay inconspicuous, but could also be used as a way for the waitress to definitely remember him.
The book doesn’t necessarily have to be from gale for hank to figure it out right? I couldn’t read the inscription… Is it for certain signed by gale?
It has Gale’s initials.
The inscription was exactly the words Hank read aloud from Gale’s lab notes to Walt, quoting Whitman.
@matt h…I was thinking the same thing. WE know the inscription honoring the “other W.W.” is signed by Gale, but the inscription itself only says “G.B.” Now, Walt could easily say that he was given that book by an old Gray Matter colleague named Goober Bumson or something, but I doubt Hank will let on about finding it, giving Walt no chance to explain, and opening the door to Hank’s new line of suspicion of Walt anyway.
And @garysf…I don’t think those were the exact words Gale used in his notebook at all.
I’ve read some of the posts below, and I do believe the Whitman book was given to Walt by Gretchen, not Gale. It’s a coincidence from the past that is going to bring down Walt. That’s why he didn’t feel the need to hide the book. He never thought about it looking that way to anybody!
Jill..if I remember correctly Walt wasn’t familiar with Whitman’s work and he had gale recite a poem for him. Unless he just didn’t know the learned astronomer. I’m confused:)
I was thinking the same thing about Gretchen giving Walt the book. But her last name is schwartz right? It wouldn’t fit the initials of GB in Leaves of Grass. But the book did appear to have a good amount of wear and tear and I dont see gale giving him a used book.. What was Gretchen’s maiden name?
Svetlana… if that’s the case, my theory needs to be dissolved in HF acid immediately!
I’m seriously contemplating breaking out my season 4 dvd and comparing the handwriting in gale’s notebook to the inscription in the book….
To all… Gale absolutely gave him the book. Watch season 3, episode titled sunset. Gale recites a poem from WW to Walt. A few scenes later we see Walt reading the leaves of grass book, beginning with a closeup of the book. This indicates Gilligan back then had given us a clue of the significance of the book in this story. Also, the inscription Hank read in this episode is completely different from the one he read to Walt before (it was “to WW, my star, my silence”)
…polyethylene tub ready
I checked the handwriting and its identical. So now there is no doubt gale gave Walt the book. It never even crossed my mind that gretchen gave him the book until I started reading the comments, but people make such compelling arguments that I start doubting what I saw.
Really liked when Walt told Lydia “you need to learn to take yes for an answer.” That was a Mike platitude, given to Walt in the bar scene in Season 4’s 38 Snub, I believe.
Yeah it was cool and he said it just how Mike said it. I also read in another comment there was one time this episode when Walt said `yeah`and sounded just like Mike, I think when he was talking to Todd or Jesse. Lot of things to rewatch after reading the comments here!
I was nervous as hell during that ending pool scene until Hank saw that inscription, then I was relieved no one was going to die. Then watching Hank start putting the pieces together…damn!
Also, I thought one reason Walt was willing to get out was boredom. He looked increasingly weary during that montage. Of course, that could just be him tiring out because the cancer’s back…
One thing I noticed–the conversation between Reese and Charlie (“Media Matters, Think Progress, Howard Kurtz and the ‘Columbia Journalism Review’ all praised our coverage of the Times Square Bomb.” “Do any of them advertise on our network?”) was awfully similar to a pair of lines in Paddy Chayefsky’s “Network”.
Huh? Was this meant for the Newsroom blog?
One thing I noticed–the conversation between Reese and Charlie (“Media Matters, Think Progress, Howard Kurtz and the ‘Columbia Journalism Review’ all praised our coverage of the Times Square Bomb.” “Do any of them advertise on our network?”) was awfully similar to a pair of lines in Paddy Chayefsky’s “Network”.
So that’s curious…when I logged in to comment, Safari managed to pull up and auto-submit the last comment I posted here. Strange doings…
What I was going to say was this:
So I don’t think anyone else here has done it yet, but I’ll admit to curiosity as to the pile of money. My quick count was about 38 stacks tall, 11 wide and 13 deep. That would make for 5,434 stacks; at 50 bills per stack, that’s 271,700 bills. If they were all $50 bills, which seemed to be the predominant denomination, that’s $13,585,000.
So that’s curious…when I logged in to comment, Safari managed to pull up and auto-submit the last comment I posted here. Strange doings…
What I was going to say was this:
So I don’t think anyone else here has done it yet, but I’ll admit to curiosity as to the pile of money. My quick count was about 38 stacks tall, 11 wide and 13 deep. That would make for 5,434 stacks; at 50 bills per stack, that’s 271,700 bills. If they were all $50 bills, which seemed to be the predominant denomination, that’s $13,585,000.
Did anyone else notice Jesse Plemmons (Todd) in the commercial for the movie, The Master?
You mean Lance, right?
Yep.
I’m pretty sure he meant Jesse Plemmons, who plays Todd on Breaking Bad and is in The Master.
Exactly, he meant Lance!
He plays Hoffman’s son in The Master.
Who the Landry is Lance?
Enjoyed the prison killings montage, especially set to the Nat King Cole ballad, and the fiery death of the one guy was particularly gruesome. But I don’t think we saw Mike’s lawyer. Maybe he’s not in prison yet? He’s still a loose end.
he was the first one killed. he was talking on the phone
He was the first guy to get killed, the one who was on the pay phone and got shivved.
the lawyer was the first one to go…
Thought so, but wasn’t sure. He looked different in a prison jumpsuit.
I wasn’t able to read the inscription in the book — can anyone at least paraphrase it? Someone earlier asked why Jesse thought he had to move; it was because he thought Mike’s guys would out him. Walt responds that he took care of that. Lastly, anyone else think that the fact Todd kept the little boy’s jar and tarantuala may come back to haunt him? Could be evidence in the murder. Again, please: What did the inscription say?
“To my *other* favorite W.W. It’s an honour working with you. Fondly, G.B.
Do we know that precisely three months elapsed during the empire-building montage? I figured it was at least that, because it would’ve taken some time to get the Czech connection rolling, and Holly looked older, but was there some tip off that it’d been 3 months?
Marie says the kids had been living there for almost 3 months when she talks to Skyler about moving out.
Not enough Jesse, but that scene with him and Walt was the best of the episode, the mix of nostalgia, awkwardness and fear was exceptional.
This episode made me feel more empaty for Walt than ever before, which might be weird. I’m glad he’s not just a one note moustache turning villain, I feared VG would do that ad it wouldn’t have felt organic.
I’m seriously worried about Jesse’s future screentime, he’s the main reason I love this show, I barely had my Jesse fix this season. Will he even have a chance at the Emmys? So little Jesse POV!
Great episode though. It flowed amazingly.
As much as people hate on Walt and call him a monster, He is the one person who has ALWAYS had Jesse’s back and has never even considered killing or harming him. He’s had several others suggest it to him and hes refused every time. Hes put himself on the line for him over and over, he loves him and has never once thought of harming him. I think thats why Jesse broke down a lil when he realized Walt was there to give him his money and felt like shit for answering the door with a gun.
I dont think his screentime will suffer. I think once Walt finds out that Hank is onto him, Jesse will go on the run right along with Walt and we will get lots of scenes of the 2 of thenm together, or at least i really really hope so.
“Jesse will go on the run with Walt’…I think that’s so farfetched. Jesse is terrified of Walt and had to strap on when Walt came to his house. I think Jesse was in fear for his life during those moments. After Walt left the $5mil, I’m sure Jesse imagined he would have nothing more to do with him.
But if he does see Walt again, I can imagine Jesse looking out for Walt’s kids. sorry if that’s too lame for you.
Yes Walt has always kept Jesse safe and someone pointed out to me that Walt has also somehow got in the way of anyone getting too close to Jesse (Mike, Andrea and Brock, Jane) as he cares about his relationship with Jesse. I was glad they reconciled this episode. I could also imagine Jesse keeping an eye out for Jr and Holly after Walt dies if he does, that would be a nice touch. Maybe he would go round for dinner at `Mrs White`s` house!
DS, yea he was scared when he opened the door, and felt like shit about it when walt left realizing again he was wrong about him. Jesse sure as shit doesnt want to go to jail. A lil pretty boy like him, come on. As soon as Walt tells Jesse Hank is on to them, the two of them will hit the road together. And even Walt Haters should be routing for this scenario, because i could picture the 2 of them chillin in a motel room getting fucked up one night and Walt starts spilling secrets and confessions to Jesse, just what you’ve all been waiting for. So For people like me, who just love seeing the 2 of them together, there for each other, getting along and getting each others backs, its a positive scenario and for the Walt haters, with that possibility existing, cause thats the only way he’d ever find out about jane, by walt confessing, its a win win. So lets hope they go on the run together, could probably even get one more beautiful bottle episode out of it, out of these 2 masters of acting, before they leave the best work they’ll both ever do to go play character roles in movies no one will remember.
I actually can’t believe we have to wait a full year. God, how will I cope?! Ahh. I felt this was one of the best directed episodes the show has done to date. The framing of every shot was inspired. As for the plot, I think things kind of had to end this way. Some scenes, specifically Jesse’s, had me literally holding me breath for full minutes at a time. I was convinced Walt was going to kill him or, after all the nods to the ricin, sprinkle ricin in his coffee or something. Then I was convinced he had poisoned Skylar in second last scene!
It’ll be really interesting to see how Hank processes and deals with this information and how much he’s put together. I think a fragmented, non-linear storyline could work pretty well next year. Or, at least, I hope they don’t just pick up directly after Hank finishes his dump. I kind of want them to withhold some details about what happened directly afterwards, keep on teasing us, you know?
My guesstimate on that pile of cash was about $50 million. That scene sure did make me think of Vic Mackey’s Strike Team and the Armenian money train cash. And we know what happened to most of that cash.
Ditto. And what Skylar showed Walt in that storage locker was a shitload more than the strike team had.
Walt really was done, he was out, clean. But he hadda leave that stupid book in the bathroom, No way he ever opened it up and was aware Gale wrote him a note, he’d never be stupid enough to leave it in there with how often Hank is at the house.