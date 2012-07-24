‘Modern Family’ contract dispute leads to lawsuit, canceled table read

Because the summer press tour takes place right around the time network shows are resuming production for the next season, there’s been something of a tradition of contract disputes playing out right as the network in question is about to arrive at the tour. One of my first tours involved the cast of “Friends” uniting to negotiate a better deal, with every reporter too busy covering the salary impasse to pay any attention to the new shows NBC was trying to promote. In the mid-’00s, CBS fired “CSI” cast holdouts George Eads and Jorja Fox midway through the tour, eventually welcoming them back – at their previous salaries – after enough time had passed for them to learn their lessons.
These issues tend to crop up around hit shows – the cast of “Happy Endings,” great as they are, don’t have a ton of leverage – and this summer’s dispute involves one of the biggest hits anywhere in television: “Modern Family.”
The Emmy-winning ABC comedy was due to have its cast assemble today for a table read of season 4’s first script, but as reported by the industry trades (including The Hollywood Reporter), the table read was canceled because the show’s six adult stars aren’t happy with the deals being offered them. They’re not exactly negotiating as a unit in the way the “Friends” did, because Ed O’Neill already made more than his co-stars and apparently expects that to continue, but Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have all chosen to negotiate together – and have also sued to have their contracts voided. UPDATE: O’Neill has now also joined the lawsuit.
For the just-completed third season, the five were paid a reported $65,000 per episode, while O’Neill got around $105,000 per, and the actors are asking for “much more” than a raise to around $200,000 per for the next few years, and as high as $325,000 if the show makes it to a ninth season (as seems likely based on the ratings, back-end profitability of hit comedies, etc.).
By (mostly) negotiating together, and because this is a show about a family, the actors should have a lot of leverage. The “Modern Family” producers could replace baby Lily, but they can’t suddenly give us a different Mitchell and Cam, or even introduce a new set of siblings in their place in the style of Vance and Coy Duke.
These negotiations are between the actors and the 20th Century Fox Television studio, but it’s also ABC’s biggest hit by far in the 18-49 demographic. ABC’s time at the tour begins on Thursday, but Paul Lee’s executive session won’t be until Friday morning. The network and studio have between now and then to close a deal, or else the only questions Lee will get that morning will be about Jay, Gloria, Phil, Claire, Mitchell and Cam.
Or possibly about the idea of a “Modern Family Junior” spin-off focusing on the unlikely uncle/nephew relationship between Manny and Luke.
I say let them go on strike. I want to see Modern Family Junior. Brilliant idea, Alan.
+1000 points for the Coy and Vance reference
Agreed. That was tons of awesome.
If I’m not mistaken, none of the Duke characters were siblings. They were all cousins to each other, including Vance and Coy. None of them had the same parents.
I highly doubt this dispute lasts very long.
Wonder why the kids are not involved especially the older ones. They are just as important to the show and the adults.
Not really, considering the kids have been noticeably absent from multiple episodes these last two seasons. All of the adults appear in nearly every single, not the kids. It’s especially bizarre when Sarah Hyland and Nolan Gould are in a story but Ariel Winter is not. According to IMDB, the adults have appeared in all 72 episodes.
Rico Rodriguez: 70
Nolan Gould: 69
Sarah Hyland: 67
Ariel Winter: 64
(I have far too much time today)
How about instead of paying the actors more they put that money toward better writing?
I realize the show is getting tons of awards and the show is making lots of money so they are probably worth the extra money. I also realize that a contract does not mean what it used to, even if it is one for tens of thousands of dollars per episode. It must be hard to keep a straight face you are not happy with a contract like that which you signed and not at gunpoint, although it is Hollywood so I guess when things are good you milk it for all it is worth.
Still, I think the show has gotten pretty terrible. We watch(ed) it like a bad habit, kind of like smoking. If we are basing it on quality, the last thing they need are raises. I used to like the show, but now my wife has to force herself to watch it, which means I pretty much get stuck watching it when there is nothing else to watch. How they got Emmy nods is beyond me aside from the fact I consider awards shows a mean joke.
-Cheers
They didn’t sign the contracts with guns to their heads, but it’s basically one rung below that on the coercion ladder.
Everyone in the cast, with the likely exception of O’Neill, would’ve been forced to sign on for seven seasons at pretty modest money before even being allowed the privilege of auditioning. The price the studios pay for exerting that extraordinary leverage on every actor who walks on their lots is that when a show becomes a massive hit, the ensemble collectively gains sufficient leverage to demand a salary commensurate with its contribution to the nine-figure money machine.
That seems like a pretty lousy system. Well hey, more power to the actors then. I’m sure they are worth it.
Really, I am just disappointed in some of the writing and directorial decisions of the show. Considering the accolades being heaped on it every year they are almost being rewarded for maintaining a safe level of mediocrity.
-Cheers
Seven seasons? I thought it was contracted for three seasons upon acceptance of the pilot, at least that is how it works (or worked) for most dramas. Seven seasons doesn’t make a lick of sense for anyone other than the studio.
I don’t think its fair O’Neill receives more than the others. In the beginning he got a better deal because he was famous. But now? Everyone should get the same deal.
I agree. Every other adult actor received three Emmy nominations for their roles. O’Neill got only two, however. And, for instance, I don’t think he is – right now – more famous than Sofia Vergara.
The only reason he has two nominations is because he submitted himself in the lead category for the show’s first year. Emmy voters likely balked at nominating him as a lead in what is clearly an ensemble show.
mmcb105, that could be true. Except… it’s not. Regardless of the Emmys, they are all equally important to the show and should get the same deal.
Great. They deserve every penny. The network will make loads of dough – why shouldn’t they? Good for them.
I do not begrudge the actors, they are obviously making the network a lot of money. It still seems weird that you can sue to have a contract voided that you willingly signed. It seems like they should structure those things better to reflect an option to just cancel or renegotiate them if you a/o your show/company/team/etc. overperform/underperform, or gain more/less money than when both parties agreed on the contract.
I am just bitter that the show seems much less interesting and not really funny or moving anymore. While that is not the actors’ fault, and certainly the popularity and awards are still apparently there, the quality took a steep nosedive. Even if that does not reflect on the fairness of their contracts in relation to the income they are bringing in for the network, it is still frustrating to see the show be rewarded so greatly while performing so abysmally in terms of quality. Obviously that is just my opinion, however I feel pretty strongly about it.
-Cheers
“Quality” seems like a fairly subjective measure.
True, and I’m only one voice harping about an opinion most seem not to share. Still, as much as I liked the show early on it now seems utterly lacking to my wife and me. Subjective, to be sure. Yet the show has left a wildly sour taste in my mouth and where else am I going to vent about it?
You don’t need to watch it.
I’m won’t. I can still wax nostalgic about how & why I used to like the show, no?
Sorry, that should read I won’t. Grammar is eluding me.
Ed O’Neil deserves more than all of them for a reason: He was Al Bundy for a decade and was the ONLY big name on Modern Family when it came to air. People tuned in when they saw his name.
Do they all deserve raises? Yes and with the amount of money (and popularity) ABC has made off of them, they owe it to the cast. Sofia Vergara is EVERYWHERE now. She is the new Latina of Hollywood. Eric Stonestreet has an Emmy. Ty Burrell is easily the funniest actor on the show. JTF and Bowen are irreplaceable at this point.
Also, this show is unlike most other shows. In other shows, actors can have their characters killed off or can leave the story. That can’t happen here. Only the kids can leave when they go off to college, but the parents can’t leave without disrupting the whole plot of the series. Just pay them and get it over with.
I’m not seeing what’s so unique about Modern Family that they couldn’t kill off a parent or two. Imagine if they killed Claire; that actually makes it easier to bring the family members in to help Phil with the kids and the household. Phil going through a Mr Mom phase would work. Similarly with Sofia. Kill Cam and have Mitchell be forced to move in with his father. Or kill Mitchell and have Cam be forced to move in with Jay. Kill Phil and have Claire dating a new stunt-casted guest star every week.
The only one I’m really having an issue with is Jay because the connection between Sofia/Manny and the others would be stretched in that situation.
Alan, are you able to put the finances here in perspective? Are the actors being greedy, or is the studio low-balling them? $65,000 to $200,000 per episode seems like a pretty big raise to me, but I have little concept of what it means for this show.
Shannon, without knowing the finances, I believe that is only a huge raise until you consider how big the show has gotten compared to their (probably pretty reserved) expectations when NBC signed the actors to those contracts. Granted, that is a lot of money, yet whenever the show is making millions and millions of dollars, it is pretty obvious they are worth a certain percent of that which their current contracts have to be much lower than a fair value for their contributions.
Although considering all the great hits NBC has that could easily take the place of this show, I’m not sure how much leverage the actors actually have. Oh, wait…
-Cheers
Similar to professional sports, I assume the actors focus less on what the dollar amount increase is and more on what percentage of the show’s revenue is going to their salaries.
Confused as to NBC’s involvement.
Brain slip on my part. Sorry.
-Cheers
Give ’em what they want. This show is going to be cash cow to milked far and wide, just like Friends and Seinfeld. Everyone’s going to get rich.
To be fair, it also took the Friends and Seinfeld people until their last couple of seasons before they started making the astronomical figures everyone remembers nowadays. For S4 of Friends, the main cast made 85k per episode.
They should hold out until they get some scripts that are the quality of season one.
I am reminded of Jesse whining about how much more money Gus stands to earn than Team RV, only to have Mr. White remind him that they are now millionaires.
So… Fox is the drug kingpin in this scenario? XD
Keep in mind that the show will rake in the cash when it goes into syndication. Big Bang Theory went for 2 million dollars an episode when it first when into syndication. The actors are wise to get their money upfront-studio accounting being what it is. James Garner owned part of Rockford Files and Universal claimed it still hadn’t made any profit on it years (and countless reruns) later-he had to litigate a long time before they settled out of court-no studio wants to open it’s books to outside accounting.
Also, consider the very high likelihood that most or all of these actors will not have gigs nearly as successful or profitable for the rest of their lives. Why not make the most of their circumstances now? The cast of Seinfeld is living (very well, I’m sure) off of their earnings from that show, right?