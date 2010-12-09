‘Modern Family’ – ‘Dance Dance Revelation’: Let’s go to the mall (today)

A quick review of last night’s “Modern Family” coming up just as soon as I hire a hobo to traumatize my child…
There were parts of “Dance Dance Revelation” that made my teeth gnash: the return of the unnecessary voiceover after a stretch where the show had mostly done without it, a subplot with Claire at her most insufferable(*), the cringe-y “white on rice” joke or the predictable one about Spot being the dog’s name. But then there were many more parts of the episode that made me double over with laughter, and in the balance, I’ll take that.
(*) This was an episode in which Jay, Claire and Mitchell were largely acting as the antagonists in their respective stories (Jay and Claire more than Mitchell). That makes sense from a character perspective – they are, after all, related by nature and nurture – but it also is a reminder that the same kind of material doesn’t work as well for different performers. Jay being overbearing with Phil is still funny, because it’s a kind of joke Ed O’Neill is good at. Mitchell as control freak can be very funny. Claire as control freak makes me want to sic Lily on her. It’s a part of her character, yes, but a part that I despise.
The highlight of the half-hour was Phil taking out his Jay-related frustrations on the department store cologne guy – just a weird, silly, relatable tour de force from Ty Burrell. (His running style alone as he chased the guy through the store was hysterical.) But it was far from the only laugh-out-loud moment, whether from a good throwaway joke (Cam lumping in Naomi Campbell with Hitler and Charles Manson as horrible people with straight parents, or Phil defending “Pay It Forward” by insisting “They don’t make movies out of bad ideas”), more physical comedy (Mitchell using his teeth as a multi-purpose tool, which then paid off nicely as Cam said “Don’t bite my head off; I’m not a pack of batteries!”) or just good character comedy (the cutaway to Phil trying to teach Jay to say “Dunphy”). It wasn’t the show firing on all cylinders, but it was the show demonstrating great comic versatility.
All that, and Danny Trejo in a relatively normal, non-machete-wielding role. Again, I’ll take that.
What did everybody else think?
8/10
I think she starts at 9. As my 12 year old son says “she’s so hot it’s not fair to other women”
SofÃa Vergara is the only reason to re-visit her first Hollywood film, “Big Trouble” (2002). It’s amazing how young and different she looks in that movie (perhaps the lighter hair color?) and yet it really wasn’t that long ago.
See if this works:
[www.imdb.com]
Other than parts of the Jay/Phil storyline and Danny Trejo, it was wretched. Wifey and I agreed after it was over that it was the worst episode of the series (and we had just finished re-watching the first season).
Just over a month ago, Clair was complaining that Halloween was her “one thing.” Now, organizing dances is her “one thing?” I couldn’t get past that, very lazy writing I thought.
I don’t think it’s lazy writing, I think it’s on purpose. I think it’s an issue a lot of stay at home moms run into, especially once kids get to the age where they can take care of themselves. The driven, controlling Clair doesn’t have anything to ward over, so she derives fulfillment out of these events. She needs these “things”. And you can’t really compare Halloween to a school dance. Halloween was her “one thing” when it came to family holidays. The school dance is a completely different circumstance and group of people.
It’s definitely fair to say Claire needs her “things,” and maybe “lazy” is unfair, but I do think the two eps were too close together. The wording specifically of “my one thing” was just beating me over the head. That said, I actually loved Gloria’s motives for getting involved.
I had a similar issue with the family portrait episode (where everyone dressed in white) being so similar to the Halloween ep.
Both had, give or take, the same plot… Clair going crazy because she wanted everything to be perfect/just right and yet all her plans fall apart over the course of the episode.
When that guy in the Mall started crying that “Spot” was his dog’s name, I thought for sure he was just scamming them because he stole their parking space. I figured he would wink at the camera or something so we could see that he is getting out of being beaten up!
That’s what I thought as well. He was totally scamming them.
Yeah, this was pretty bad. I hate that Lily’s dads keep doing the race stuff especially.
Normally I would agree with that – the white on rice was lame – but I really enjoy Cam’s idiotic thoughts about Vietnam. His comment about Lily being prone to flashbacks and Mitchell’s response cracked me up.
I guess it is just a matter of liking awkward race humor or not. I do, although that wasn’t the best example (ie Louis CK)
I thought part of the joke was that Claire had so many “one things.” And I enjoyed Claire’s “crush” on Danny Trejo.
Casting Danny Trejo as the janitor = brilliant.
I would have laughed a LOT harder at Phil spraying the salesmen with cologne, had I not seen the coming attractions for this episode 453,801 times on ABC in the past week. The commercials kind of ruined the moment.
I agree that this was a pretty weak episode, and that Claire is especially annoying when she is the control freak. I did think it was funny that Billy didn’t get any ice cream because he supposedly “bit” the other kid. Poor Billy.
The Phil/cologne guy scene was the funniest scene I’ve witnessed on television this fall. Brilliant in execution, and just Modern Family at its silly, wonderful best. However, besides that, the episode was too uneven for my liking. The Claire/Gloria subplot was mostly a bore (with a few funny lines sprinkled in), and the Cam/Mitch stories are beginning to become repetitive and dull, if they aren’t already (which is strange because I love both of those characters, particularly Cam). But the interactions between Phil/Jay and Manny/Luke are always such gold that I came out wishing the entire episode featured them exclusively.
I don’t mind the voiceovers at the end, but I do wish this great show realized it doesn’t have to shove three stories into every 20-something minute episode. Although this is the show’s trademark format, it makes the comedy flow unorganically at times, and the scenes are forced with such rigid and overbearing structure.
Yeah, this one didn’t really work for me. Everyone was just so unpleasant.
Are you the same KMARKO from BSNY???
The only thing that bothered me was why they called Phil before Cameron when searching for a particular pocket square.
Other than that, not the best, but still enjoyable.
Cam: “omg it’s like Twilight back here”. Do they keep the Lily twins drugged?
It was just an okay show for me – couple laugh out loud moments
As for the voiceovers – they’re annoying enough as it is (not to mention lazy writing) by my God at least make them somewhat specific – Phil’s generic “parenting is tough” monolog could probably have been slapped on to 95% of the shows they’ve done.
on a side note – don’t think I’ve ever noticed that Trejo was THAT small.
See, I thought the “Spot” thing was hilarious precisely because it was so obvious.
I thought it was too sitcom-y. It was like, “Of course he’s having a bad day! And his dog died! And it was named Spot!” Cue the laugh track.
And the voiceover returned! Hated it hated it hated it hated it.
Meh.
I meant to say. Luke’s “Please don’t him” line after the dead dog story was pure comedy gold.
I thought it was hilarious, particularly the end when Cam told Mitchell about their friend, Longines, being attacked by a maniac at the mall with Oasis for Men and Mitchell responding with, “Well, I think we all knew that was coming.” The call-back jokes always get me laughing.
Cosign. *Of course* the cologne guy was a friend of Cam and Mitch. That last scene was great.
I thought the scene with Phil spraying the cologne guy was SO funny – and this whole last scene made it even funnier!
I thought last night was below par for the usually awesome series. It is sort of comforting to read that I am not alone.
Claire reminds me in some ways of Lily on HIMYM. They can both be obnoxious, whiny, and even intolerable characters when they’re not getting their way or, and tend to have those traits on exhibit often. I don’t know if the writers use this as a crutch to try to prop up the story lines of episodes, or if they don’t realize how sometimes they heavily exaggerate the negative without accentuating any positive or endearing qualities. I think they could strike a balance in Claire between neurotic, exasperated, and likable if they tried.
Couple of good moments, but on balance one of their worst episodes. Two teal ties and a teal pocket square? Even the parents would resist that ugliness, not just Manny.
Claire was so unpleasantly shrill.
Didn’t really enjoy Phil’s interaction with cologne guy. The only thing that worked, as it always does, is Jay’s interaction with Phil. It’s the same joke, but it works because O’Neill sells it. The bit is – he asks for an explanation, then cuts it off when the explanation gets too sappy for him.
Are we supposed to believe Cam improvised his song to Lily? Or had already composed it? It wasn’t that funny a song, and I just didn’t get what we were supposed to think. All part of why I rate this episode M for meh.
Alan, you and Daniel are OBSESSED with bashing any joke on TV that has the slightest bit to do with race. Why? It’s very quite odd. If you guys think it’s such a big deal, why not come up with a big post on it? Do you think American comedy today is overwhelmingly racist or something?
That is the BIGGEST overstatement I’ve ever read.
It was good but not great, but I loved the tag at the end when you find out the perfume guy is a friend of Cam and Michell.
Oasis for Men. Men. Men. Men.
Genius.
Surprised you didn’t touch on the Luke / Manny teal jokes. That was probably my favourite evolving gag throughout the episode.
“My baby bites and my partner stings.” Cam is a comedy treasure!
I miss the girls! Alex hasn’t had one of the lead plots since ‘Strangers on a Treadmill’. She wasn’t in ‘Chirp’ at all, and both she and Hailey were absent this week.
I agree with the comment that said the Phil/Luke and Jay/Manny story was the only one that really stood out. On the other hand, Phil’s calmness until something pushed him over the edge was reminiscent of the smoke detector slaughter in ‘Chirp’.
Overall not one of the best, but nonetheless enjoyable.
I thought the parking space thing was instantly predictable as it’s just been done too many times. The biting thing was also way too predictable. The white on rice line was awesome in every way possible. Claire, who I think is gorgeous, looked just awful in her dress. Somebody buy that woman a sandwich.
Loved the janitor.
Incredible hulk – brilliant.
Straight parents: Hitler, Manson, Campbell – epic.
There’s more to being a man than just shopping for fancy outfits.
I thought this was one of their worst episodes and I like the show a lot. I agree with Alan’s theory but we liked different things. The Claire/Gloria rivalry didn’t work for me at all. And the Spot thing was too obvious for me as well.
I didn’t think the Phil/Jay scenes were that well done either. It’s weird how so many people loved the Oasis for Men scene because when I watched it I thought it was probably the most unfunny scene the show has ever done. I even rewatched it to see if I missed something about it, but it still fell totally flat to me.
The one scene I doubled over with laughter was the scene with the mommy forum on biting. Lilly already prone to flashbacks and “I just waterboarded our toddler LOL” still has me laughing. The song was also great, including the side note. “Private parts are private.” Genius scene!
Cam made me laugh out loud more than a few times. (“It’s like Twilight back here!”)
My overwhelming reaction to this episode was… do none of the characters realize that Lily is unnaturally passive? She just stares into the distance. Seriously, I’m worried about her.