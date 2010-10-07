‘Modern Family’ – ‘Earthquake’: Who could possibly hate brunch?

A quick review of last night’s “Modern Family” coming up just as soon as I play Good Cop/Mom…
Though I am contractually obligated in these reviews to mention my preference for episodes featuring the three families together and/or mixed up, every now and then the show will give us a wholly satisfying, very funny episode with the three groups in isolation. “Earthquake” was one of those episodes. A simple, effective, very funny outing.
Of the three plots, I laughed the most at Cam/Mitchell, which pushed Cam’s more theatrical qualities to the extreme (the blacksmith/chimney sweep joke, “Seder-Day Night Fever”), featured a guest appearance by Nathan Lane where his natural hamminess was an asset (of course Cam would have dated a guy like this at some point), and featured an incredibly old-fashioned silly name punchline – “No, you’re not a joke! You’re Pepper Saltzman!” – that still made me laugh at ton.
But in a way, the group whose story I enjoyed most was the one that I usually find to be the weak link in episodes like this: the Dunphys. Because Phil is often too stupid and/or too much of a Michael Scott rip-off, because Claire works best as a straight woman (and is setting up a character in Phil I only sometimes find funny), and because they tend to be the most predictable plots, more often than not I consider Dunphys a necessary evil to let me get back to Cam, Gloria and the others. But fair is fair, and this was a good one, because it didn’t set into any kind of predictable one-on-one rhythm. Claire’s annoyed with Phil at the same time she’s trying to discipline Hayley, Hayley is mad at her mom and Alex at once, Phil is trying to stall Claire’s bathroom escape while also working on Luke and Alex’s silence, etc. And the payoff, with Phil having to drive Alex to the Museum of Tolerance, was very adroitly set up.
You missed the best line of the episode:
“You’re playing pretty fast and loose with my soul!”
No, no, the mob wife comments!
Both of those comments had me rolling, but especially the parts with Mitchell getting into it and tossing the frog. But seriously…I think there’s a little mob wife in each of us…there are always things we want someone else to handle because we just don’t have the stones!
Loved loved loved it, and laughed through most of it!
manny never ceases to impress. that kid is great.
and i loved how luke ran into the wall because he was scared that ‘the cabinet didn’t move’ during the earthquake.
Best line was “I couldn’t find any straws, so you’ll have to drink it like a cat”.
“Do you know what menstruation is? Because I do!” was damned funny too.
One of their better outtings, and that is saying a helluva lot for this very funny show.
This was their funniest in a long time for me and that’s despite feeling like the Jay-Manny stuff was mostly a miss. Lots of great lines and I loved the Dunphy thread here.
Loving this season.
I prefer my time with the Dunphy’s though, they could be their own show. Actually each family could be their own show, that’s how great they are.
I laughed so hard when Cam used the situation of lying about Mitchell’s feelings to destroy his frog statue. And Cam’s mouthing of “I was at sea”.
I really enjoyed the episode and this was the least annoyed every been by Nathan Lane. Good job!
However, I would’ve thought that by this point we would be past the lame emotional voice-overs that sum everything up at the end. But I guess that is just a part of the format now.
Funniest episode of the new season. I was dying at all the Cam/Mitchell/Pepper scenes. “Say it…mob wife.” And you have to love a little kid – Manny – who dresses for church like he’s going to a nite club. That kid is priceless.
loved the mob wife bit. my wife had to cop to that last night when we were watching as she never likes to ask for anything or make [very legitimate] complaints in restaurants.
Did Manny had a Cigar on his hand while caddying for Jay? of course he did! funniest image of the episode
No, he was holding Jay’s cigar (which, while wearing a Kangol, was an awesome sight gag). But he was eating a candy bar at the same time.
Hilarious – One big issue though. Gloria didn’t shake or stir anything the entire episode – WTH!? – Couldn’t we have at least gotten a close-up during the earthquake? (although it was Sunday and she was in her church clothes so maybe it wasn’t appropriate)
I thought it was good until that lame voiceover summary ending. That annoyed me during the second half of last season and I hate that it’s back again because it really takes away a lot of my enthusiasm for the show from the first 20 minutes. Also the writers stole from Friends again.
Lovelovelove Luke though. That kid really nails his lines and physical comedy. Cam/Mitchell are gold too. Whereas Phil and Gloria are getting a bit too stereotypical this season.
I didn’t mind the voiceover ending, as it was only slightly sentimental, with a decidedly non-sappy punchline at the end.
Rock solid episode. Lots of belly laughs. Is it my imagination, or has Mitch upped the comedy this season? He seems a little more sarcastic and funnier this year.
I actually thought Cam had been upping it a bit this year. Good work on both their parts.
I don’t understand how you like Phil the least, or find him unfunny.
Everything Ty Burrell does on this show is hilarious, and he’s far from a Michael Scott rip-off.
Time to peer below the surface and the shallow, Alan. :-)
Whilst I agree that Phil is hilarious I think it’s fairly obvious that he’s more than a reasonable facsimile of Michael Scott.
They have the same man-child ways, lack of self awareness and penchant for mangling the English language.
Phil Dunphy is what Michael Scott would have been if he’d had a happier childhood and gotten married.
There are similarities but when it comes down to it, Phil is smarter, more people-savvy, not offensive, and you can understand how he has a grounded wife.
Like I said earlier, I love the Dunphy’s and I don’t really consider there to be a family in the show that I think is the weakest, they all have their moments of strength and moments of weakness.
Almost no talking heads or breaking of fourth wall = *much* better show. (And Jay’s punch line to the mockumentarian was eminently cuttable.)
Pretty sure that “mob wife” is going to be a joke in our house for a long time. I always make my husband do the things like canceling plans (and ordering Chinese…don’t judge me) that I hate to do.
Really: I love the Dunphys. They’re my favorite part of the show other than Cam and Manny in whatever they want to do. The plumber was the only part that rang false; Claire wouldn’t be that open to an outsider. But otherwise; great episode and I loved the parenting through the door.
Small nitpick. How the hell do you get a plumber to come over on Sunday? And Haley has a Sunday morning party to go to?
Hasn’t Nathan Lane played a character named Pepper before? I want to say he did in Frankie & Johnny.
Two themes this week in TV comedies this week: religion and Law & Order.
The plumber’s look straight at Phil as Claire says “Here’s the problem”, priceless.
Manny was hilarious at some parts too. You didn’t mention him, Alan. I find the little – I want to look like grown up people – Manny very funny almost at every episode!