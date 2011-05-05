‘Modern Family’ – ‘Mother’s Day’: Big boys don’t cry

Last night’s “Modern Family” wasn’t quite up to the level of “Someone to Watch Over Lily” or “Manny Get Your Gun” – for one thing, the Cam/Mitchell storyline had the kind of lazy/predictable quality the show unfortunately falls into when it keeps those two off on their own for most of the episode – but it had one of my favorite climactic scenes the show has ever done.
Where it sometimes feels like the big emotional climax to an episode can feel forced, Jay’s outburst at the dinner table worked really really well. Part of it is that the show played it for laughs, paying off earlier subplots involving the Dunphy kids and Phil’s desire to bond with Jay, but the actual heart managed to co-exist with the jokes. It helped that Ed O’Neill is so terrific, but also that they kept it so simple. Like Jay says, you only get one mom, right?
What did everybody else think?
Also, I loved Phil’s random Billy Joel paraphrasing (“Bottle of red, bottle of WHAT?”) when he comes across Jay crying.
Thanks for that. I could tell Phil was quoting something, but I couldn’t place it.
There was also a Big Chill reference in the beginning when Phil and Jay were in the kitchen and Phil started in with “Ain’t to Proud to Beg”
Yeah, this was a great episode but not on the level of Manny Get Your Gun or Someone to Watch Over Lily. The latter is one of the best of the series.
Mitchell simply saying “Hands!” as Cam ran across the park was really good until you think about the fact that Cam was supposed to have played college football. Isn’t that something he wouldn’t do because all the other running he’s done would be “less gay” for sports purposes.
I guess it’s possible that he has simply let himself go in that department since he came out of the closet.
As an offensive lineman, he didn’t do much running.
My favorite moment was Phil’s cautious attempts to hug Jay the “Lion”.
For Cam to be so upset about being honored on Mother’s Day is disingenuous considering how campy, over the top and feminine Eric Stonestreet has played him this year. It’s a shame but Cam has become such a caricature of a overly sensitive, drama queen gay man that his storylines have become my least favorite.
Compared to the Dunphys, it’s easy to think that Gloria and Manny’s relationship is so healthy and normal but then you see that it is dysfunctional in its own way.
Stonestreet has publicly stated that he based his portrayal of Cam off of his own mother, b/c gays are women or something, so it is odd that they would choose to show the character so offended by such a thing.
Melissa, I beg to differ. Cam has always straddled the line between “man’s-man” and a more feminine man character. He frequently goes against stereotype or archetype.
Yes, he’s a nurturer & yes he can be needy and a bit of a drama queen, but in both seasons now, it’s also explicit that he’s far more into “guy” stuff than Mitchell, and is able to do more “guy” stuff.
Cam is a renaissance gay man, if you will, and I find it refreshing that yes, he’s a sensie (as JD would say) but he can also throw a football 50 yards, discuss a cover 2 defense, stand up to and physically dominate a bully, and look fabulous in pink (which loves him).
I think viewers can be too sensitive to an episode which shows Cam dealing more with his drama issues if they are humorless to that particular “stereotype.”
Cam is who he is, richly-drawn, well-rounded character who happens to combine many aspects of being a more feminine gay man and a guy who can talk football and throw back a few beers.
Why can’t that be okay?
Cal, that is NOT what he said. He never said “gays are women.”
He based Cam partly on his mother because she is a strong, forceful personality, a “force of nature” type, who is can be dramatic, but also very down to earth.
EXACTLY what Cam is.
And I don’t get why people don’t understand why a MAN, even a gay man, doesn’t want to be seen as a woman. Like Cam & Mitchell said, gay men don’t like to be seen as interchangeable with women, itself a kind of subtle prejudice.
They’re still men, just gay. Cam isn’t a mom, he’s a DAD. A gay dad.
Matt – I apologize, that was my commentary on it and I didn’t mean to imply he had outright said that. It’s my fault for not communicating my thoughts clearly.
It’s just that whenever I’ve heard Eric discuss Cam’s origins he’s talked about appropriating his mothers mannerism’s and facial expressions. It may be that what you said is true as well, but I’m just going on what I’ve heard.
The Cam/Mitchell storyline is something that happens sometimes in real realtinships. The show did what it does best – mines humor out of real life situations.
Oh and and to the commenter before, you can play Football AND also walk with your hands like that. Gay people, like straight people, come in all different types. There’s no rule. There are many masculine gay men that are more “manly” than some hetero ones.
Jay trying to sing in the kitchen as they started cooking. Manny being sarcastic about Luke killing the mood. Modern family is so classic, funny in every way. Cameron of course being lady like and moody about is-is classic Cam. ”Pink loves me” with the occasional flashback of Mitchell reffering to him as ‘the mrs’
I wish the Cam story had gone a bit deeper to discuss how virtually every stay-at-home dad deals with the same stuff Cam did – the playgroup who thinks of him as a mom, the spouse who treats him that way, etc, etc. It was an interesting part of cam and Mitchell’s relationship to get into, and I hope they’ll revisit it.
Or they even could have gone more into ideas about gender roles. Plenty of dads do stay home with their kids, and plenty more moms work, and yet people still have a picture in their head of mothers being the ones who primarily take care of the kids.
But they would never address that, and this is actually a problem I’ve had with this show. It has a tendency to reinforce gender-role stereotypes, seeing as neither of the mothers in this show work (and there was an episode that implied that Claire’s only choice was work and be single and childless or be married with children and not work). I guess I’ve found it disappointing that a show calling itself “Modern Family” doesn’t have one example of two parents both working and sharing the responsibilities of raising the kids. If it weren’t for Cam and Mitchell, there’d be nothing modern about the family at all.
It’s facinating how the only scripted show on network television depicting a same sex family with a child is getting criticized for not doing enough and how they’re enforcing sterotypes. Quite the contrary. It’s only the seocnd season, I imagine they will keep returning to this. In a 22 minute ensemble piece they’ve reflected a lot of real life. There are many people in this country that this is the first example of same sex parents raising a child they have ever seen. It’s rather heartening that it’s such a big hit. It’s not like there haven’t been countless shows on tv depicting a 2 income household. This is the story these writers are choosing to tell. You want two working parents, someone else might want one working one staying home. It seems like there’s something to criticize about just the makeup of this show every week and the show just can’t do right by some people.
Having a same-sex couple with a child doesn’t make you automatically free of criticism about using stereotypes. I find this show to be one of the most sexist scripted shows on TV. And I find no reason to believe that because the people making this show can break stereotypes about homosexuals that they don’t buy into plenty of stereotypes about other groups of people.
And it’s not just that they have three single-income families on the show, but also the way they’ve addressed working women and gender stereotypes in general.
I’ll admit that I haven’t seen every episode, but that’s because there were enough things relating to all of this last season to turn me off from the show. Unfortunately coming back and watching this episode didn’t give me much reason to change my mind.
I do agree in some ways that the Cam/Mitchell storyline was formulaic, but I feel like the subplot with Claire and her kids was far more so. The girls’ breaking down and apologizing to Claire at the end of the episode felt way too much like wrapping that subplot up with a nice neat bow.
I honestly loved that scene showing how Mitchell does think of Cam as the “wife/mother”, especially when he leaves the bedroom and tells Lilly “we’re off, she’s in a mood”. It’s about finding the humor in the things we don’t realize we’re doing to others even when we don’t mean badly with them.
The strongest thing here was that they hit that emotional climax with Ed O’Neill without one of those silly voiceovers. It was organic and it *felt* right. They didn’t make it too overwrought and just let it play. I also liked Mitchell’s “No, I’m good” moment to Manny when Manny offered to give him a hug.
The onion goggles were funny enough as just the kind of thing Phil would buy, but it worked out as a great setup for Jay to cover his crying–nice gag work by the writers!
For those of you who are obviously confused, this show is a comedy, not a documentary! Lighten up!!
