‘Modern Family’ – ‘Mother’s Day’: Big boys don’t cry

#Eric Stonestreet #Modern Family #Sofia Vergara
Senior Television Writer
05.05.11 24 Comments

Last night’s “Modern Family” wasn’t quite up to the level of “Someone to Watch Over Lily” or “Manny Get Your Gun” – for one thing, the Cam/Mitchell storyline had the kind of lazy/predictable quality the show unfortunately falls into when it keeps those two off on their own for most of the episode – but it had one of my favorite climactic scenes the show has ever done. 

Where it sometimes feels like the big emotional climax to an episode can feel forced, Jay’s outburst at the dinner table worked really really well. Part of it is that the show played it for laughs, paying off earlier subplots involving the Dunphy kids and Phil’s desire to bond with Jay, but the actual heart managed to co-exist with the jokes. It helped that Ed O’Neill is so terrific, but also that they kept it so simple. Like Jay says, you only get one mom, right? 

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eric Stonestreet#Modern Family#Sofia Vergara
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLED O'NEILLERIC STONESTREETjesse tyler fergusonJULIE BOWENMODERN FAMILYSOFIA VERGARATY BURRELL

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP