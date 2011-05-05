‘Modern Family’ – ‘Mother’s Day’: Big boys don’t cry

Last night’s “Modern Family” wasn’t quite up to the level of “Someone to Watch Over Lily” or “Manny Get Your Gun” – for one thing, the Cam/Mitchell storyline had the kind of lazy/predictable quality the show unfortunately falls into when it keeps those two off on their own for most of the episode – but it had one of my favorite climactic scenes the show has ever done.

Where it sometimes feels like the big emotional climax to an episode can feel forced, Jay’s outburst at the dinner table worked really really well. Part of it is that the show played it for laughs, paying off earlier subplots involving the Dunphy kids and Phil’s desire to bond with Jay, but the actual heart managed to co-exist with the jokes. It helped that Ed O’Neill is so terrific, but also that they kept it so simple. Like Jay says, you only get one mom, right?

What did everybody else think?