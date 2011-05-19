‘Modern Family’ – ‘See You Next Fall’: Big man fall down, go boom?

As has been the case for much of this week, upfronts mania is getting in the way of longer reviews, but I have a few thoughts on last night’s “Modern Family” coming up just as soon as I mock you with a hurtful rhythmic taunt…
Though I’ve found season two on a whole to be somewhat disappointing, the show has been on a real roll these last few weeks, and outside of the Mitchell/Cam subplot(*), “See You Next Fall” continued that strong trend. The Dunphy stories in particular showcased the show’s formula of silliness plus heart at its best; Claire and Phil’s conversation after the bike chain came off felt genuinely warm, and then wonderfully set up that hilarious moment in the tag when they get too excited at Haley wanting to get a bite with them. (Sarah Hyland’s reaction to the hug was terrific.)
(*) At ABC’s upfront, they showed a “Modern Family” highlight reel that was so full of pratfalls it could have easily convinced a newcomer to the show that it’s about a bunch of clumsy people who fall down a lot. So I was actually weirdly amused to see Cam actually fall repeatedly in the teaser. Overall, though, it continued the trend this season of making Cam so dramatic in his over-sensitivity that he becomes a little unpleasant to watch.
Jay’s temporary paralysis was also a good running gag, highlighted by Manny realizing he needed a lefty Phantom mask, as was Luke’s attempt to move things with his mind, which I suppose allowed them to pay off the closed gate problem without having to devote precious story time in a crowded episode to showing Cam fixing it.
What did everybody else think?
Line of the night:
“What’s the plan, MacGayver.”
Had me do a spit take.
As for Modern Family, I honestly haven’t seen any dip in this season compared to next, I thought it’s been just as funny and haven’t minded the way Cam has been written or acted. Maybe because I know a Cam in real life?
But… and this is a big but… I once felt the same way about How I Met Your Mother. I didn’t see the treacherous cliff approaching until Carter & Bays threw the show off of it (I like to call that particular cliff The Crack of Ted’s Overbearing Douchieness From Which There Is No Escape).
So… maybe I’m giving Modern Family the same pass that I once gave HIMYM? I don’t know. Maybe ignorance is bliss, until you’re thrown off of The Crack of Ted’s Overbearing Douchieness From Which There Is No Escape.
You know, it might be more of a buildup thing. After a bunch of seasons, Ted’s Douchiness (or Ross on Friends, previously) just becomes overwhelming from sheer buildup.
“The Crack of Ted’s Overbearing Douchieness ” and yes the Ross comparison is spot on.
What is it with writters that they can’t have a guy that is “nice” without turning him into a whiney DB? Is it self loathing? Is it that in Hollywood there are no “nice” people so they have no point of reference?
See “Parks and Recreation” for examples of many “nice guys” that are awesome and not whiney dbs
Parks and Rec is hilarious, I don’t know what you’re talking about. And even within HIMYM, Marshall is an awesome non whiny DB nice guy.
I totally agree with you about Cam’s unpleasantness. It appears that that relationshop, nearly every episode, is based on bickering. I am running a blank on what they were like in season 1. But I recall Cam stealing the show each night, now I am just annoyed. The hilarity in Cam comes out when he is pretending to be overly confident, be it his singing, his ability to help manny romantically, or his ability to entertain as a clown.
Overall, solid episode , this season is not as good as the first but still I am loyal watcher and probably will be many for many more.
Agree completely. Cam was a highlight character in Season 1, and has been written poorly in Season 2. Not the actor’s fault, more of the writers inability to capture the humor in the character. I think, more and more, Phil is stealing the show, while I thought Cam was last year.
Cam has become insufferable as of late, and I remember him being much more fun and pleasant last season. Phil has been excellent this season, but my season 2 MVP is Luke.
I thought it was fine, not up to par to last week’s but certainly better than the whole season overall.
The only part that really bothered me was Haley’s “stuff”. Earlier on in the season there was an episode where Haley got her SAT scores which were pretty good. So how come she’s afraid of not getting into college?
(I’m not American so forgive me for not being familiar with the college admission system).
I think it works in that unlike the way some TV shows magically portray college admissions, good (or average) SAT scores do not erase a history of bad grades and failing classes. Not to mention a lack of extra-curricular activities. If anything, I think the show is portraying it right in that college admissions boards care about more than just SAT scores.
Having just gone through this with my child, one could also make the argument that just about EVERY kid that age is stressing about getting into college.
Well, both your SAT scores and your grades are up for judging. Except for Buffy Summers, good SAT scores do not make up for your F’s at school.
I think I’m about ready to stop watching Modern Family. Every episode still has nearly the exact same plot, and they’ve played out the characters now to the point where everything is so incredibly predictable. This show really needs a jumpstart in season 3.
I actually loved this whole episode. And while of course there have been weaker episodes this season, I thought there were weaker episodes in S1 too. I haven’t seen any overall decline in the quality level.
What happened to Ed O’Neil’s face? That couldn’t have been just makeup. If it was…well the makeup Emmy race is over.
“McGayver” was hilarious.
So was “hubris will be our undoing.” That line coming from Phil just killed me.
Oh, and Luke continues to slay me.
Glad you took the time for a write-up, I really enjoyed this one. Many laughs, and the episode was able to pull off the warm ending without becoming cloying. I loved Sofia Vegara’s look at Ed O’Neill when he told her about the botox.
I also agree about Cam, unfortunately. He just whines every week–it’s a trend that really should be stopped.
I thought the first episode of season 2 was a let down, but I think it has picked up right where it left off in season 1. As for last night, I thought the gate getting stuck was a bit nonsensical, but it led to some great lines, especially Manny’s well delivered “Well, at least one of us will graduate.” and “McGayver.” I also think it be nice if they tell us what grade Haley is in. She got her driver’s license last season, and now is talking about college? Is she a senior? Junior? She still looks 15!
Assuming she’s a junior now, will be a senior next year. Makes sense if she was a 16 yr old sophomore last year who got her license, a 17 yr old junior this year, and an 18 year old senior next year who’ll then be heading off to college.
For some reason, Gloria’s “no bread?” line when Jay finally got into the house, just struck me as hilarious. I must have rewatched that 5 times. Good episode!
we had to watch it 5 times too…because my [latina] wife couldn’t understand her.
i loved the line and vergara’s delivery so i wouldn’t ruin it by telling her the joke. she finally got it after the 5th take but wasn’t as amused as i was.
8/10
then YOU weren’t paying attention as she ran the bike out- 9.5 at the least
argument appreciated. however, this is the only moment yet to rate a 10/10 [a very high standard]:
concur – we are of like mind.
THANK YOU for the link
With the possible exception of Cameron, I truly don’t understand the “Modern Family” backlash. If season 1 was an A, I give season 2 an A- at worst. I don’t think there’s more than one or two episodes of this series I haven’t enjoyed ever.
agreed – my personal feeling is as good as it is/was it still got way too many accolades (emmy for best comedy?) Because of that IMO people are misremembering it being better than it was- don’t get me wrong it was still a good show but people were acting like it was Cheers/Taxi/MTM peak years good and it just wasn’t. No first year comedy could be.
agreed. and good to see you somewhere other than dodgerthoughts :D
No love for Phil and Claire on the bike and rolling down the hill? The physical humor in that was awesome.
And I would pay good money to see Gloria ride that bike, if only to view her issue with it firsthand!
Hysterical Wife – Hysterical Wife – Hysterical Wife JACKPOT!
I don’t think the second season has suffered on the whole. One very preceptive poster remarked that Phil has been stealing the show and fits with my thoughts on this still hilarious season. I laugh out loud with MF more than any show on TV. Anyway, my thought is this. If you go back and watch the pilot, Phil (to me at least) was poorly drawn character. He was Luke Sr (which, I know he is still is), but without the depth he now has. Fairly quickly last year, they made Phil wiser (with his great humor still there) and deeper. That was a key. Last season, Cam was a star. This season he and Mitchell have become exhausting. It is the same plot–week after week–they bicker and are different. Great, we know that, but this absurd let’s find a way to get one mad at the other (or the sick Cam/GaGa concert where it MIGHT happen) for laughs is greating. You have two good comic actors. Use them. I was moved by the sister act. It built on the earlier episode where Alex and Haley are busted for breaking into the school and Alex (we think) quits cello. Their bond was not always apparent and it works. Even a small moment where Manny claps Luke on shoulder was sweet. This show still works, but if Lily’s parents don’t stop fighting, I might have to divorce them. Or ask the writers to.
The show is still strong. I dont think they’ve over done it with Cam.. yet. I’d like them to show him being more manly (wasnt there mention of him playing fball before?) Now they have him getting too close to the nathan lane birdcage charactor.
The Dunphy girls are very good, not too far over the top with either of them. I feel like Ive known kids just like them. So far they’ve kept one from being Kelly Bundy the other isnt Urkle… yet.
Sarah Hyland was the star of this episode.
The episode was beans compared to last years Airport and Hawaii finale episodes.
Is anyone surprised that Alex was the Valedictorian? Alex is always showing off her intelligence. That was so funny when Cam fell into the pool though. I canâ€™t believe how big their house is too when they show the front. Honestly I was expecting something extravagant but this isnâ€™t what I expected. I happened to be on my way home from a business trip and I was able to catch this episode on my Galaxy Tab while I was waiting for my wife to pick me up at the airport. I love how convenient it is to watch live or recorded TV with my DISH Network employee Sling adapter because I donâ€™t have to miss my shows or wait to see them on my DVR.
Eh, I enjoyed this episode. Overall, I enjoy ANY episode of Modern Family. That said, Season 2 was way off the quality I had come to expect after Season 1. I will still watch Modern Family and I am not necessarily complaining, but I find it hard to rave about this show after this disappointing season. Still….here’s hoping the writers have some time to do an introspective post-mortem and figure out how they can get back to the Emmy-deserving greatness that was Season 1.