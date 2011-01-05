‘Modern Family’ – ‘Slow Down Your Neighbors’: Welcome to the dollhouse

I’m on the verge of heading to press tour, so no time for a proper “Modern Family” review, but outside of a goofy James Marsden guest performance and Luke’s method of motivating first Gloria and then Haley, this one didn’t really work for me, with the Phil/Claire/Jamie Gertz(*) story in particular packed with wacky sitcom misunderstandings.
(*) I haven’t seen Gertz in anything in a while, but her performance here felt like she was channeling her Muffy Tepperman character from “Square Pegs” 30 years later.
What did everybody else think?
I laughed a number of times. That is all that matters to me. I don’t get a vote come Emmy time.
There’s a lot of sitcoms that can make you laugh a number of times, Bill? Not me. Most sitcoms make me depressed. This one’s good.
Agreed. Not every episode is a side splitter, but they are all enjoyable to watch, and they hit way more often than they miss. I agree with Alan, James Marsden and the plot with Gloria were the only ones that really “worked” for me this time, but that was half the episode so it’s a winner.
The line where Ed Oneill looked at Gloria and said: “I don’t know how you stay upright either!” just slayed me!
All you day lately, Alan, is bitch about “Modern Family.” You don’t have the time for a proper review, but you have the time to complain that this episode “didn’t work for you.” It’s clear that you don’t enjoy the show anymore, so why don’t you just not post any thoughts on it all? It pains me to say that you really are the Armond White of TV now. Sigh. Bugger. Rats.
Yay! It’s been too long since I’ve been compared to to Armond White! Thanks, JC!
I honestly can’t win with this show. I gave very positive reviews to two of the previous three episodes (you can see for yourself thanks to the helpful link to previous reviews on the blog’s siderail), but the moment I write a negative review of any given episode, I’m accused of hating hating hating the show. And if I just skip the review altogether, people complain about that too in comments on other posts or on Twitter.
Anything less than constant, unblinking praise turns me into history’s worst monster, and it’s tiresome. This is my opinion. If it so pains you to read that someone disagreed with you on this show, I invite you to please stop reading my reviews of the show, okay? You’ll be happier, I’ll be happier, and we’ll all be happier.
JC: Calm down. He also said he was too busy for a proper review of his fave show Cougar Town (I don’t get it either). Did you seriously love this episode? The Dunphy storyline was just not very good.
That said I liked the rest of it. Probably my favorite part was when Luke said “That’s weird” after Gloria said she was afraid of getting grabbed.
JC, do you honestly believe the show is that perfect that it’s impossible to fathom how one can find fault with it? The plots tonight, by the way, were a 40 year old mother learning how to ride a bike, another obsessed with finding a speeder who just happens to be a client of her husband, and a stranger who lies about being homeless and takes shelter in a toy castle. Is this all really brilliant, infallible material?
Look, I like the show overall but gosh, it’s not nearly so good that a critic should be hassled when he or she takes issue with it. To me, it’s increasingly become conventional and sitcommy, primarily elevated by an incredible cast. That doesn’t mean it’s bad but, again, not nearly infallible.
A world in which critics either a) always agree with me and/or b) only review things they like is not one I’m keen on living in. I don’t come to reviews to feel self-satisfied about how all the good critics give my shows the stamp of approval. If the reviews are that upsetting to people, they can choose not to read them. I start to worry that Alan will feel less and less like having anything, well, critical, to say about shows he doesn’t always love. And that would probably make me stop coming back. There aren’t a lot of TV critics who do make me think/post thoughtful stuff. Hate to lose one. Hence my decision to de-lurk briefly to comment.
(Actually, Alan, if you’re reading this and not preparing for press tour, I’d love to have some broader pieces on shows that don’t necessarily work for you, including Modern Family, that are reflective over a few episodes.)
Sorry, but I agree with JC. Was this episode amazing? No. But it was far from awful either. Yet it’s like you look for things to criticize at every possible turn. Meanwhile, HIMYM, is generally awful, yet it’s like you look for something to praise in every single episode no matter what. I guarantee you if Robin had taught Barney to ride a bike and Lily was putting up signs for one of Marshall’s clients to slow down you’d have thought it was the greatest episode that series has ever done.
You’re both right. Alan is a critic, so he finds things to criticize. Yes D, he looks for things to criticize at every turn. Thats his job! Sometimes that reads as negativity and can be annoying for fans who come here to read about and discuss a show they enjoy. I’ve learned that I like certain shows more than Alan, and I don’t read what he says about those shows anymore. If I’m enjoying the show, there’s no point in letting him rain on my parade. However, in this case, I agree with his criticism. This episode was mediocre and Modern Family is not as nearly as funny as it was in the first season. This episode had a lot of silly slapstick nonsense that is beneath the show.
Armond White is not history’s worst monster. In the real world most of us don’t know what an Armond White is.
I’m less concerned with Alan’s opinions and more concerned with the fact that he just punted on a week’s worth of shows. These little press tours are quaint, but the majority of readers come here for the reviews. I refuse to believe his schedule is so packed that he can’t sit down and spend 15 minutes writing about a show. And if he can’t, he needs to work out an alternative. Either get these episodes during the christmas/new years break, have a guest-blogger, or send someone else to cover press conferences.
The look on Claire’s face as the speed demon drove her away cracked me up and made the episode for me.
Also “Three’s Company” made it through what 8 seasons on nothing but wacky sitcom misunderstandings.
So “Three’s Company” is now the standard “Modern Family” is aspiring to? Really?
If so, and you enjoy it, that’s great, but at one point I expected better.
To this day, I don’t understand how Three’s Company ever lasted more than a single season. It was the same plot every single week, one of my first “WTF—how is this still on the air?!” reactions to a show—even worse than “According to Jim”.
To overthink: a key difference in the “misunderstandings” concept is that in Three’s Company the misunderstandings are there because everybody is an idiot and won’t ask or say the simple thing that will clear it all up, and in this show Phil is carefully nurturing Claire’s and whatsername’s lack of full knowledge of the situation.
Luke was absolutely on fire tonight. Everything that came out of his mouth was gold. (Side note: I’m remembering that supersoaker torture trick when I have kids. Wise, Luke. Fun, and wise.)
he really was on fire
I thought Mitchell & Cam’s reaction to James Marsden in their hot tub started the show off strong…
Actually, I totally agreed with you (and I pretty consistently like the show).
My least favorite trope is the misunderstanding that could be cleared up with a simple conversation.
It seems to me that the fastest way to solve Claire’s problem to get rid of the reckless driver would be for her to help Phil sell the house. Problem solved.
I did think there was funny stuff in the episode. Luke with the squirt gun cracked me up and Cam/Mitchell almost always do. But this show is usually a step above wacky misunderstandings.
Don’t listen to the haters, Alan – I think ou’re very fair, and usually very thoughtful. You don’t just like or hate something, you articulate why – yeah, I know, that’s your job. But you are usually very thoughtful about it, which is why I read you, even when I disagree with you.
In this case I agreed!
The Phil plotline started with lots of potential, until it was bulldozed by all those contrivances. Why couldn’t he just tell Claire to hold off for a few weeks because the speeder was about to move?
But that plot failure was redeemed by the Super Soaker punchline.
Agreed, Alaina. The thing is, a lot of times you could say “well, if Phil just told Claire that his client was the speeder, there would be no plot.” But in this case, I could see that plotline making for a much funnier show, with Claire struggling with whether to help Phil with the sale or stick to stopping the speeder.
I think you’re a moron, Alan. Cougar Town blows. You have no taste.
John Courtney, that’s quite a brave thing to say from behind that shiny screen. Ah the internet. It makes some of us so brave and I guess, dumb.
I am going to just guess youâ€™re the JC from above…anyway.
Now, like Mr.Sepinwall stated on the reply to JCâ€¦he doesnâ€™t hate the show, but this one ep didnâ€™t work for him. Has this never happened to you in any given show you follow? If notâ€¦are you that devoid of discernment that you canâ€™t tell a good thing from a bad one?
In the case that you areâ€¦and understand, I am treating you like a child because you behaved like oneâ€¦I am just going to remind you of one of the basic logics people usually realize on their own. Ready, big boy? Here goes!
Just because one person doesn’t like one thing, doesn’t mean they lack overall taste.
Frankly, given all the quality shows (I can cite examples if your lil head canâ€™t handle it on itâ€™s own) that Mr. Sepinwall watches, reviews and has sincerely gushed praise to, one has to truly doubt that just ONE show can ruin his overall taste, especially not Cougar Town.
You see my brave boy? Thatâ€™s not so hard to get is it?
Yeah, this dude is definitely JC.
Hey, man. I LIKE Cougar Town.
The comedy on this episode was super, super broad. It was just a standard sitcom that coasted on the fact that the characters are well-liked.
There really wasn’t any emotional connection in this show like most episodes of Modern Family have. Just a bunch of good one liners and lots of comedic hijinks.
It made me laugh at times but it was nowhere near where this show can be. Still, it was nice seeing a new episode of SOMETHING after the past couple weeks of reruns.
I was hopeful that Claire’s craziness would be “examined/flushed out/given more depth” after Gertz’s character’s assessment of her as an unhappy SAHM. Sadly it became just a set-up/throw away line for Phil’s reaction.
Honestly I don’t always with these reviews, but even for me it was a subpar episode.
Luke and Gloria were so good, I can ignore the problems with Phil/Claire.
We’ve all seen what this show is capable of achieving. I thought this show was below their average episodes. Still love it, but tonight missed the mark for me.
Yes, a weak episode, but Claire bike jacking Gloria–“Hey, don’t grab me!”–had me laughing for a good five minutes. I’m still laughing thinking about it
I have to agree. Only the Luke teaching method and the Marsden appearance made me laugh, the rest was somewhat weak.
I liked the mom can’t ride a bike and annoying neighbor with a car better on Malcolm in the Middle.
MF is an OK show, that’s all. I think it’s wildly overrated. At least tonight’s episode didn’t have that horribly cheesy ending with a character’s voice-over… That’s the kind of crap that gets handed down by network suits and ultimately hurts a show.
Claire bikejacking Gloria (followed by her checking laces, mirror, bell, just like Jay had just taught Manny) was a good moment. It wasn’t the greatest episode they’ve ever done, but it had some good moments.
I usually tend not to read (or stake much credit in) reviews of comedies unless they have some sort of drama element in them. Straight comedy is much too subjective and I honestly question the relevance of reviewing a comedy show since critics’ personal perspectives have too much influence on how they feel about an episode and what they consider funny (which is often different to others). For me, what I want from a comedy is maybe 5 or 6 good laughs in an episode. And for a show like Modern Family, the jokes/gags are fairly superficial and don’t really need to be pointed out.
As for this specific episode, I laughed enough to consider it decent. I usually eat while watching TV, so maybe the food helped make things funnier.
And for those who bitch about Alan: We come here to read about *his* opinions. If you don’t agree, suck it up and stop reading. Comedy is not objective.
Sorry, don’t stop reading. Alan is a good critic.
This pretty much sums it up. I enjoy Modern Family, seemingly more than Alan does. I despise Cougar Town, which he loves. Oh well. I enjoy his reviews of dramas much more, b/c I generally am in much closer agreement with him (and I think good drama is a slightly less subjective thing than good comedy).
That said, my one complaint with Alan’s comedy reviews seems to be that he too often compares shows to what they’ve been in the past or what their potential is, rather than just enjoy them for what they are. The Office, for example, while nowhere near as good as it was in its first few seasons (which put it into the sitcom Pantheon), is still a darn funny show most of the time. I’d almost hate to see how he would have reviewed the latter seasons of Seinfeld or Friends or Cheers, all of which still made me laugh at the end, but weren’t as good as they had been in their heyday. I get the feeling that if Alan was a sportswriter in the 50’s, he would have been one of those guys constantly hounding Mickey Mantle for not fully living up to his potential, even though the player he really was was still one of the best ever.
I wholeheartedly agree with Alan. Too much contrived sitcom bullshit. Nothing to get excited about, really. Now I still like the show, but they can certainly do better than this. They’ve proven it more than enough times.
Luke doesn’t get his due because the actor playing Manny is, justifiably praised. But the kid that plays Luke is just as funny. I think this is a pretty good show. Even when it’s not laugh-out-loud funny the characters are well written and well played. This episode wasn’t the best but it was enjoyable enough.
The funny thing is, for me, Manny is my least favorite character. The kid does a good job, but I just don’t really understand the hubbub over him. I find all three Dunphy kids to be funnier with much more limited screen time. Luke was great last night.
I agree 100% with Chris M about Manny (especially in comparison to the three Dunphy kids). I was beginning to think I was the only one who felt that way.
I was a big fan of the kid who played Manny. Then I saw his “fashion” line…
First of all, Armond White goes into films looking of things to dislike, I’m pretty sure Alan wouldn’t review Modern Family if knew he was going to look for a reason to hate every episode (see the fact that he’s taken The Office out of the blog rotation as evidence).
But on a detractive note, I enjoyed this episode. Though I did find the Phil/Claire storyline the least appealing (and I usually enjoy theirs the most. But the debate over the “Slow Down You Neighbors” sign was hilarious.
Not the strongest ep, but Gloria getting bikejacked and Cam brawling with James Marsden in Lily’s castle were kind of awesome. Even a week MF is much better than Cougar Town. BTW Alan, Jami Gertz had a great supporting role in Season 6 of Entourage.
8/10
I think those who aren’t appreciating the show to the extent it deserves are missing is incredible abundance of great lines even within a “subpar” episode.
I have to agree – liked the subplots a lot but didn’t find the main Phil’s client is the maniac driver Claire’s been looking for funny. (though I thought Claire checking her shoelaces, the mirror and the bell before riding her bike was a really nice touch. I think that’s the only think I liked about the Phil/Claire plot this week.
I have to agree with you Alan that this wasn’t the most consistent episode of Modern Family.
Things I loved: Every scene with Luke in it. HIm explaining to the camera that he was helping Gloria because his playdate canceled so he “had an opening”; Luke asking Gloria what scared her about riding a bike and replying with “that’s weird”; every scene with the supersoaker and his oddly successful methods for teaching Gloria to ride a bike and helping Haley study; Cameron’s line near the top of the episode with “I don’t feel safe in my own house;” the beginning part of James Marsden’s appearance before the whole thing went very broad.
Things I hated: every part of Claire’s storyline – she really ruined the episode for me; the wacky misunderstanding involving Phil, Claire, and Jaime Gertz, the second half of Cameron/Mitchell plot, most of the Manny/Gloria/Jay plot although I did think there was a sweet moment with Jay helping Manny ride the bike that wasn’t ruined by an overly sappy voiceover.
So yes, there were several moments that made me laugh, but less than 50% of the story lines worked for me which I think says something about the quality of this episode as compared to some of their more recent unqualified successes. Alan is a good reviewer because he is able to look at an episode objectively (or as objectively as anyone can be in reviewing a comedy since much of comedy is a matter of individual taste) and can point out what worked but also what didn’t and more importantly, why it didn’t work for him. People should also recognize that this is not a full-length review, so Alan didn’t really have the time to flesh out why some of the plots didn’t work for him but he has done a good job of doing this for past episodes. And finally, to everyone who is ragging on him about Cougar Town 1) have you watched an episode? 2) have you watched an episode THIS season? I stopped watching after the pilot but decided to give it a second try this season after reading some of Alan’ reviews and have been pleasantly surprised by it. There’s no doubt that it was the better of the two shows tonight. But I also recognize that Bill Lawrence has a very specific type of humor that doesn’t appeal to everyone. And that’s okay – you don’t have to like Cougar Town – but I hardly think that Alan liking a show you don’t like qualifies as “having no taste” or completely ruining his credibility in reviewing other shows like Modern Family. Okay, rant over. Alan, thanks for taking the time to put up a brief post on this episode despite scrambling to a press tour. I, for one, appreciated it as I really wanted to get your take on the episode and also see what the other readers thought. Enjoy TCA!
I agree that most of the show was weak this week, but Luke was worth the prices of admission. From his sudden old man crotchety-ness about the ineffectiveness of the police to his sage wisdom as a teacher once he entered a storyline it got immediately better.
Two words: Laser Falcon.
i really miss there not being a “just as soon as i…” line here.
was hoping you’d give haley some props by “bringing pudding to old people.”
I think this is the second episode this season to feature Luke and Hayley, but not the middle daughter. She’s going to get a complex.
I feel like I have to give props to Sofia Vergara, for just killing it week in and week out. If she’s not the funniest person on TV right now, I don’t know who is. Her scenes on the bike last night were just fantastic, and I find that I laugh at almost every scene she’s in. Last season I thought Eric Stonestreet (Cam) was the star of the show, but Sofia has eclipsed him in every way this year (and props to Ed O’Neill as well for having surprisingly great comedic chemistry with her).
Alan, if your gettig paid by number of comments looks like you’ve hit on a way to make more money. Find a show with a loyal fan base, make a quick negative comment, and sit back and wait.
IMO though – First of all, I enjoy the disagreement. I like it when Alan opinion agrees with mine of course but I actually get more out of a review when he doesn’t. As for Modern Fam – I like the show very much, it makes me laugh – a lot- the problem imo is it winning best show last year – it wasn’t anywhere near the best comedy last year and by winning it set up impossible expectations.
Maybe my memory of Arrested Development is a little foggy, but didn’t they do their fair share of misunderstanding plots? How did everybody feel about those? Just curious.
btw, where the heck is Alex?
I died laughing when James Marsden warmed his hands over the “fire” in the princess house.
And Luke with his Supersoaker was golden.
As was Jay’s retort to Gloria that it made no sense that *she* could stand up straight.
While I agree that the Phil/Claire plot was tired, this episode still had plenty of gems.
I agree 100%, and that’s why I love the show. Even if one of the plots isn’t working, the other one or two probably are. And more often than not, even the part of the show that’s not working one week still has a few choice lines that elicit laughs. And that’s why the show is one of the best sitcoms on TV, even if every single episode isn’t perfect.
It was a hit-or-miss episode that I thought was slightly below average. Luke killed me consistently. I liked the Jay/Manny/Gloria stuff (Just leaving “That’s when they grab you.” without comment was hysterical). And some of the Cam/Mitchell storyline was good.
The Claire/Phil storyline was way to predictable. And, I’m sorry, Cam used to be the starting center for the University of Illinois. Even out of peak shape, he would demolish James Marsden in short order. That just bugged me for some reason.
Luke definitely stole the show this week, and I’m glad he was the one to tie two of the families together last night. He’s quickly becoming my favorite character.
I agree with you, Alan, that the Dunphy story line was very “sitcommy.” Phil could have resolved the whole situation by just saying something straightforward to either Claire or his client, but instead it had to get tied up in misunderstandings and contrived excuses not to say anything.
Also, I had a problem with Cam and Mitch’s landlady, Mrs. Ko. First, she had a very stereotypical Asian accent for no reason. Second, she made what, on the surface, were innocent comments about her marriage, but were actually negative comments regarding gay marriage. And third, she served no narrative purpose, since Cam could have come to the same conclusion when he heard Barry sneeze in the playhouse.
I didn’t guess, the first time I saw the Princess Castle, that it was a gift that would keep on giving.
I’ve seen better Modern Episodes. I’ve seen worse. This one had good moments. There was LOL-ing in our house throughout the half-hour.
It felt like lazy, sloppy writing. Like they mailed it in.
Because 90% of the stuff on TV is garbage, makes the other 10% look brilliant. MF is better than most of the other things on TV but some episodes such as this one are at best average. It’s not like Breaking Bad where it hits every one out of the park.
So-so episode based on the usual awesomeness of this show. Last night’s Cougar Town was much better.
I thought this was the worst episode of Modern Family, yet. Which is not to say it wasn’t good. It just didn’t live up to the standards the show has set with every other episode. Not bad, just not as good as all those that came before.
If you get a chance to talk to the producers, can you find out why Alex (Ariel Winter) keeps being written out of episodes? This is at least the second time this season where the character is missing.
Wondered the same. Not even an explanation. They are clearly not interested in the characters and I bet they regret giving them three kids.
I think there are two issues at work here: 1)Child labor laws, and 2)The budget-saving practice of not having all the supporting characters in huge ensembles appear in every episode of the show. It seems as if the Dunphy kids rotate from time to time, and then there are episodes where all three appear.
Alan, I’m sorry people are getting on your case. People should realise that the fact you even post about the show means you like it to some extent and would devote your time to watching it.
I really disliked the Phil/Claire story line because it all stemmed from Phil not being upfront with Claire about his work. She’s not stupid. She would understand. Comedy arising from misunderstandings is ok but not when it’s derived from withholding of information. That’s just lazy writing.
Thanks to the comments, Alan will never stop reviewing Modern Family. The man needs something to entertain him.
I agree with Alan that it was a so-so episode, and I’m fine with that. Others seem to be looking for a LOT more out of a weekly 1/2-hour sitcom than makes any sense to me. My favorite is the people who keep criticizing sitcoms by calling them “sit-commy”. It’s a sitcom! What is it supposed to be? Opera? Greek tragedy. Dadaist? I guess by the same logic we should hate dramas that are drama-y and movies that are movie-y. The significance and expectations that many folks attach to minor entertainments on TV is mystifying to me. Much of it just sounds like whiny kids saying “entertain me better.” Turn off the TV and read a good book, maybe you’ll feel better.
No, whenever people say a sitcom is too “sit-commy”, they mean that it’s too content with dated and overused sitcom tropes like the slapstick and misunderstandings. The last decade has set a very high bar for sitcoms and they’ve transcended the usual multi-camera, laugh track shtick. Newer sitcoms have elements of drama and character development, as well as fresh jokes. Modern Family is interested in none of that and that’s why it’s too “sit-commy”
Yes, Modern Family is hit n’ miss this season. Still, I mightily enjoy it more than most other sitcoms on these days.
Regarding the quality of Sepinwall’s reviews? Eh. I come here because I always appreciate his insights. I don’t always agree, but I do like that he makes me think.
Why is it so hard to believe that Phil wouldn’t tell his wife about the client, or tell his client about his wife.
If he tells his wife that his potential new client is the speeder, is Claire really going to say “Oh ok. Nevermind about the speeding then.” She’s really not going to mind the risk to her kids and the neighborhood, since making a fuss might keep Phil from getting one client? It seems much more likely to me that she would go after the woman and prevent Phil from getting the listing. When Claire shows up at the house, that was the tryout Open House, after which the client would decide whether or not to hire Phil.
And if Phil tells the client that his wife is the one with the signs, the most likely outcome is that the client will give the listing to some other agent.
It seems like the best way for Phil to get this job is to keep both women in the dark, especially since Phil knows the client will be moving soon and will no longer menace the naighborhood.
This show is doing a reverse “Parks and Rec.” I can’t take it off the DVR as occasionally it is still brilliant, but the frequent mediocrity is getting old quickly
This was a hilarious episode. Not its best however the whole scene in the princess castle (“Dont touch me, I don’t liked to be touched” “But your a massus” “Raki healer, very little touching” & just the punchline of Claire getting into the car & giving Phil that look, I actually laughed really hard, I was tempted to rewatch it again.