‘Modern Family’ – ‘Slow Down Your Neighbors’: Welcome to the dollhouse

Senior Television Writer
01.05.11 79 Comments

I’m on the verge of heading to press tour, so no time for a proper “Modern Family” review, but outside of a goofy James Marsden guest performance and Luke’s method of motivating first Gloria and then Haley, this one didn’t really work for me, with the Phil/Claire/Jamie Gertz(*) story in particular packed with wacky sitcom misunderstandings. 

(*) I haven’t seen Gertz in anything in a while, but her performance here felt like she was channeling her Muffy Tepperman character from “Square Pegs” 30 years later.

What did everybody else think?

