‘Modern Family’ – ‘Strangers on a Treadmill’: Criss-cross!

When “Modern Family” started out, there was a pretty clear format: three sets of adults in three families meant three stories, even if sometimes the families overlapped across the three. Then the producers began to realize what they had on their hands with the kids, and some episodes began to expand to four stories. This is a very big, very deep cast, and I undertand the producers’ desire to feature as many of its funny actors as possible every week. But an episode like “Strangers on a Treadmill” – while having a number of strong individual moments – was a reminder that sometimes the show can get too crowded for its own good.
All of the stories felt underdeveloped because we had to keep cutting away to the other three. And aside from thematic unity and the fact that the show simply isn’t going to do an episode without Ed O’Neill and Sofia Vergara, there was really no reason for the Jay/Gloria/Manny storyline. I’d have much rather that screen time gone to the other stories, and particularly to Haley teaching Alex how to be popular, which generated the episode’s biggest non-pixellation-related laughs, and then gave a sweet capper to the Claire/Phil storyline by again showing Claire taking care of her brood(*).
(*) And no voiceover this week, even with the heartwarming ending. Phil and Claire’s conversation spelled out the same things we would have heard in a typical “Modern Family” voiceover, but I still consider this a step in the right direction.
Cam’s pixellated bike shorts was one of those jokes that made me laugh initially (in this case when I saw it on a commercial during “No Odinary Family” the night before), and then got funnier the longer it kept going. Mitchell’s immediate move to shave his beard was a nice romantic moment, and after the deliberately understated background smooch back in “The Kiss,” I appreciate that here the two guys kissed front and center and it was no big thing, because of course that’s what they would do in this situation. And then the sweetness was amusingly undercut when Mitchell misunderstood Cam’s request to “do my shoulders” and grabbed the shaving cream.
The Phil/Claire story, meanwhile, started off as another one where Phil Dunphy and Michael Scott seemed indistinguishable. (Though it did give us a rare bit of genuine funniness from Julie Bowen, when Claire demonstrated how she laughs with her mouth but not her eyes.) But the payoff – where, in the setting of a rubber chicken dinner with a bunch of fellow realtors who all know each other well, Phil’s corny jokes turned out to be perfect – was a nice, unexpected moment.
Again, though, I’d have liked more of Phil/Claire, Mitchell/Cam and Haley/Alex, and if it meant no Manny for the week, so be it.
What did everybody else think?
Completely agreed–the Jay/Gloria/Manny story seemed shoehorned in and didn’t really work thematically. (Also, has it ever been made even remotely clear what exactly Jay does? He owns some sort of business, it seems, but rarely seems to actually work.) More time on the Claire/Alex story would have been better.
The other problem I’ve had this season is that with the exception of the big full family gathering in “The Kiss” and tonight’s Claire/Mitchell scene, there’s been very little mixing up of the family units, which is when the show is at its best. (For instance, the Luke/Manny pairing was great a couple of weeks ago.)
And a minor bug? Where did baby Lily go during the entire episode?
i was disappointed with the finish of this episode. there were 2 jokes/situations left hanging: 1) there was no payoff for jay’s gaff at the engagement party and 2) no payoff to mitchell’s beard being partially shaven.
considering how overly critical mitchell is about gays being stereotypical, i’d love to see him shave the beard into a village people/motorcycle cop/fu manchu. if for just one scene to then be ridiculed by cam and then shave it off.
Oh man, Alex’s impromptu “I love you!” and then both girls screaming at the top of their lungs sent me into hysterics. I definitely would have liked more of this plotline instead of the Jay/Gloria one.
i am constantly amazed how you find some kind of problem with this show almost every week. When I click on your review I always wonder is it gonna be the fact that the families weren’t all together, or was there a reaction that you deemed stereotypical (like Mitchell and the bird)… which is your prerogative, it’s your blog. I guess I just assume you’re looking for things. I thought last nights ep was sublime and sweet and funny and colored in new facets of the family like Haley and Alex. Even the Phil/Claire dynamic was kind of new and I thought this was a really strong Julie Bowen ep (who I know you don’t love on this show). Could the Jay storyline be excised, sure, but it’s not the conceit of the show and there were many laugh out loud moments from that atoryline (that I would have missed if it was cut) and this show is a comedy.
When one (me) reads your reviews on this show, it feels like the motif is all these things are wrong but there was some good funny stuff in the middle.
I guess it seems to me you overlook what i find to be obvious problems in other shows like COMMUNITY that you just enjoy more. Again, that’s your prerogative. Maybe it’s just me, it just seems like you want to harp on the things you don’t like on this show more.
I don’t mean this in a harsh way, just offering my opinion (not that you should care).
I’m not looking for things to complain about. I just think Modern Family is a show with a lot of moving pieces, and only occasionally do they all fit together perfectly. Though this episode had funny moments (like the one Danny mentioned above), it was not one of the perfect fits.
Agreed. I thought this was a great episode. I laughed so hard at the Jay/Gloria story, that it didn’t occur to me that i didn’t fit in “thematically”. Sometimes a show is just super-funny.
Also loved all the other stories last night.
Life doesn’t fit together thematically. So, the fact that the Manny/Gloria/Jay wasn’t similar to the other stories didn’t bother me. All four story lines made me laugh out loud and that’s all I care about. I guess I’m easy that way.
I have to agree with Marc on this, Alan. While I don’t think your criticisms of Modern Family are unfair, I would certainly like to see you direct similar criticism to the obvious flaws in Community and Chuck (both shows I watch and enjoy), which you seem unwilling to do.
Note to Melissa: a TV show isn’t “life.”
You hit it right on the head, Marc. There are some shows Alan seems to easily overlook their flaws – Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire, Community – and others that he’ll emphasize the negative even for episodes he supposedly likes – Modern Family and Lost mainly. You’re right, it’s his blog so he can do what he wants, but for fans of the shows that he’s constantly knocking down, it can be very frustrating.
I thought it was a fabulous episode as well – it clicked on all cylinders for me.
Shows like Mad Men and Boardwalk Empire operate in a completely different stratosphere than Modern Family. Even their weakest moments are more worthwhile than anything you’ll find on a flipping ABC sitcom! Sheesh.
OMG, Jay’s horror at misunderstanding the bride/groom-to-be were father/daughter got the biggest laugh out of me of the night. Hysterical!
TV critics have favorite shows, too.
Calm down, Internet.
No reason for the Internet to calm down, these are all balanced, civil remarks.
And to Echos: sorry, no. Comedy is hard, and to say the “weakest moment” of Boardwalk Empire is better than anything on Modern Family is asinine.
People will have different views of shows naturally. I read these reviews just to find out if I might have the same or different ideas on them. There is at least one show this season that I part with Alan’s reviews almost every week. That’s the way it goes
I find that in my experience when Alan is pointing out something negative in this show (or others) falls directly inline with when I am feeling so-so about the episode and can’t figure out why. I appreciate when he points out the negative aspects (which he has done for Community), because it helps me put my finger on what the issue was. Just like some might feel that he is hyper-sensitive to the negative for some shows (and not others), maybe some of his readers are hyper-sensitive to the negative parts of his reviews for some shows. *shrugs*
Here’s how it seems to me. People say that Alan will nitpick a show like Modern Family but not as much a show like Community. Why? Well the obvious answer is that Community is on near life support and can’t really take a lot of criticism, it needs help. Modern Family is getting great ratings and it frees critics up to be more brutally honest without feeling like they are hurting the chances of the show to succeed. I don’t think critics pull their punches with all low rated shows, just a few that seem worthy and not run of the mill junk. So while I agree with some of the observations about what Alan does, I fully support him in it and would do the same.
If all of you woul listen to the podcast this week, both Alan and Dan both criticize Community for being to much reference and not enough story moving humor. They do point out flaws in other shows. Also, I’m loving the new mobile version of this sight. Makes it much easier to read these reviews on my iPhone.
Heh. I found this comment hilarious given I logged in to Alan’s review of Community eagerly this week, only to think “Wow, was he harsh!” on what I thought was a fantastic ep. I’m a fan of both Modern Family and Community, and I haven’t really noticed any bias in the reviews. Spoilerish reviews are there to provoke thought, not to simply let someone know if they should see it or not. AI quite like it when my critics criticise :)
I read the end of Mitchell and Cam as Mitchell was just picking up the shaving stuff to finish shaving or fixing the partially shaven beard. At the same time, Cam turned around and overeacted, as he was shown to do earlier in the show. I didn’t think it was Mitchell thinking to shave Cam’s shoulders/back, but that may just be me where back shaving has never come up in conversation!
I was pretty sure Mitchell thought Cam wanted him to shave his shoulders. I thought it was hilarious, and I don’t see why Cam would run off if your scenario was the actual one.
No — Cam was thinking back.
Sorry. Mitchell was thinking back.
back shaving is funnier, I’ll give you that!
I always enjoy when they show Phil isn’t just a blundering moron, like when he called out Claire for stealing his joke cards. It’s better when they don’t just make Phil a caricature but is just a silly, intelligent, naive person.
Very solid episode, I laughed out loud to Cam every time he ran off to cry or overreacted again and again.
and he did it in true phil fashion…the kiss of death from godfather 2. if you’re familiar with it:
video.google.com/videoplay?docid=6231604815415378912#
My husband and I cracked up at the godfather reference
I liked the Jay/Gloria storyline, but I wish the payoff had been better. The storlyine that felt shoehorned in to me was Alex and Haley. It was a funny story, but didn’t get enough screentime and felt really underdeveloped.
Maybe we’ll get the payoff of the Jay/Gloria story in a later episode. I can’t help but think they’re setting a larger storyline up…?
I agree, I thought that was the weakest/could have been cut part of the show. (And why did Hulu say that was what the show was about?)
Really, it was the “strangers on a train” plot that made the episode.
I don’t think it was quite shoehorned in but I agree that it didn’t get to fully develop. It actually started out pretty well; I thought we’d finally get to see Haley and Alex interact in a way other than just being polar opposite antagonists of one another.
The last scene with Alex on the phone with Mackenzie was pretty funny, and there was a pretty nice payoff where Claire got to be a mother to Alex* but even with all that, it still felt like something was left on the cutting room floor.
(*Borrowing Alan’s asterisks move…for all the props that Manny gets, how about some appreciation for Ariel Winter as Alex? She’s not as over the top funny as Manny but I think she’s the best actor out of all the kids.)
I have a slightly different take, in that I agree there was so much going on, it’s a shame the stories weren’t given more time to breathe. Having said that, I didn’t think any were sub-par, just could have been saved for another episode.
On the flip side, what a great problem for a show to have–not enough time to get in all the ideas/stories/laughs the writers are coming up with.
Excellent point, Kmarko! I would much rather watch a show where my biggest complaint is that I want MORE from each of the actors than one where I wish certain actors were never on screen!
I forgot how much I missed Mitch and Claire scenes until they were at the gym together. I think my biggest disappointment was how quickly the “Strangers on a Train” theme was dealt with. Or why, instead of Mitch saying that Cam looked bad in the shorts, they just didn’t tell him they were inappropriate. (After all, wasn’t that what the pixellation was about? )
I do agree with you that the episode was packed and I do think that the stories could have bee split up so more airtime was devoted to each one. The next time they have a real dud, I know I’ll be thinking to myself that they could have excised that episode for more of any of the stories from tonight.
I actually don’t think there was a weak story, though. I found Jay trying to fit in at the wrong party highly amusing, although I do agree that there was no payoff. I would’ve preferred that be the tag over the Dunphy’s somewhat predictable joke of Claire thinking she’s better at something than she is.
Yeah, maybe if Mitchell had told Cameron he was just too well endowed to wear them Cameron wouldn’t have argued. Lol.
I completely agree! The show will only continue to succeed if they write the best possible show they can and not wedge stories like they did with Jay this week. I felt there were so many opportunities lost for Cam jokes because they cut away to Jay…
I wish others here would understand that people can like a television show and still have criticisms about it. Just because there are things we wish they would improve doesn’t mean we don’t like it!
Yeah, I was a bit distracted at first because to me the obvious solution was for Claire to walk in, see Cam in the pants, and immediately say “OMG CAM I CAN SEE EVERYTHING!” and of course for no one to say anything to Phil about the jokes. I’m not sure if the pixels were because the shorts were supposed to be showing his package, or just because they were supposed to look THAT BAD that it was necessary to blur them out, but even if it was the latter, it’d be best for Claire to pretend the former to protect Cam’s feelings but still get rid of the shorts. When he pulled the legs down a little when she told him they didn’t look good! Oh, Cam!
Both of those stories got me in the end, though. The bathroom scene was the best, and I like when Phil called Claire out.
I didn’t like the Jay/Gloria storyline at all. Too cringey, plus it didn’t resonate much because I don’t have much sense as Jay as a boss.
The Alex and Haley story was gold from start to finish, though.
I have to admit, my first thought on the Phil/Claire storyline was that the Realtors would love his stuff, which I guess was the selling point, but — Phil’s extemporaneous material was objectively more humorous, and his timing was better, than the stuff earlier in the episode. I was expecting him to tell the same bad jokes at the dinner, and have the crowd laugh anyway, to Claire’s surprise… What we got was the audience responding to the better material.
Funniest line of the night came from Jay
“Carlos” “I was luck only one of them turned around”
The only one I can remember.
I loved this episode. As a whole, I was worried that the show would struggle a bit, given the expectations and greatness of last season. However, this episode proves they are doing just fine. Although, I understood the point about the Jay/Gloria storyline and how it had no point essentially, I personally thought it was my favorite of them all, the one where I got the most laughs. Of course the whole episode was a setup for one reaction from Jay, nonetheless still brilliant.
My only criticism of this show would be the nagging between all of the families. It seems they are all complaining about each other every episode in every family, where in the first season it didn’t seem so.
Phil is exactly like Michael Scott and does it just as good, which I think downgrades the phenomenal job of Steve Carrell.
I don’t find Phil and Michael Scott similar at all. Michael can be crude, cruel and vindictive, and I don’t see any of those characteristics in Phil. Yeah, they’re both naive about some things, but Phil is more loving and openly caring. I know you have to take some liberties with reality for the sake of a show, but the way that Michael has treated people, and the things he has done as a member of management make it totally unbelievable that he would still have his job or that nobody would have quit working for him by now. I never have the “C’mon, that would never happen” feeling with Phil’s situations.
^^^^^Well said. Michael Scott is inept, rude and socially retarded. Also Phil thinking he’s funny is aided by Luke retardedly laughing at everything he does. That kid is still the absolute worst part of the show. He should be fired. The Godfather Kiss of Death had me in stitches though.
Count me in the camp that thinks the comparisons between Phil and Michael Scott are superficial at best. As for Luke, I like the kid. He’s not the strongest actor on the show (heck, he may be the worst), but in a cast this good, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Yeah, count me as another reader who doesn’t understand how Alan could consider Phil indistinguishable from Michael Scott. To me they are nothing alike, and every time Alan makes that assertion, it leaves me perplexed.
Phil is the funniest character for me and I love that he is kind-hearted and lovable, and often even smart and capable in his some ways… but also can be very goofy, naive and dorky.
Michael Scott on the other hand is often over the top ridiculous and idiotic, and can at times be down-right nasty.
Luke didn’t have much to do this episode other than laughing at his parents jokes… but generally he is one of my favorite child characters/actors and I think he is often both adorable and hilarious, without being annoyingly precocious.
Loved the episode. I guess it did seem a little stuffed but wasn’t an issue for me.
Good line I heard was â€Ž”Do you want to be smart or popular?” – Haley Dunphy
I liked, “What are you babbling about? You owe me a murder!”
Maybe my humor compass is offset, but I thought this was easily the best episode of the season so far (the rest have been mediocre at best). Then again, when I watch a comedy, I care a lot less about the drama elements of it (like family interaction, same-sex love story, etc.) than I do about the amount of laughs I get out of it. There is a clear difference between a straight sitcom like this, and a dramedy (like Chuck). It doesn’t seem like you are differentiating the two when you are watching the shows.
I do agree with Alan that they tried to cram too many stories into 30 minutes. The Jay storyline could’ve been a “b” plot to another episode, instead a “d” plot in an already crowded episode.
But other than that, I enjoyed it quite a bit. Much like the cul-de-sac crew, I just like hanging out with these characters for half an hour a week.
I laughed hysterically the whole episode. Sure it was a little crowded, but without the Jay/Gloria storyline we wouldn’t have gotten the line “there wasn’t a dry eye in the cartel.”
Alan – I enjoy your reviews about 98% of the time even when I agree with you about 70% of the time. (Sounds like “Having said that…” is coming.) Having said that … this is clearly an article from somebody who’s decided to write about Modern Family every week. Sometimes there’s not much more to say than “I laughed a lot” or “not the funniest episode for me” which would be way too short of a review. But your budding obsession with how they structure this sitcom and divy up screen time doesn’t seem like your finest hour as a TV critic. (My two cents, obviously.) Love the show & I like your reviews except for this one.
I agree.
Modern Family just isn’t doing it for me this season. There are individual stories that I like, but they’ve yet to make a truly cohesive, great episode this season. I agree that the Jay/Gloria/Manny storyline was ill fitting and took away from the other stories. The Dunphys continue to be the saving grace of the show, as Claire and Phil’s chemistry is beautiful to watch and the kids are hilarious without being annoying (something Manny should take note of). I’m still watching but with much less urgency than before.
I saw your tweet about commenters wanting you to stop writing about MF. I have no problem with you criticizing an episode that I thought was the show’s strongest since the Valentine’s Day episode, but I agree with some other commenters that are suggesting you have a blind spot when it comes to certain other comedies like Chuck and Community (two other shows that I also love, don’t get me wrong).
Your reviews come off as a bit…odd when you continually find more things to criticize in Modern Family (a show nearly universally praised for its high quality) than you do in Chuck (a great show for sure, but not exactly one that has the smartest writing out there or the most laugh-out-loud moments).
So don’t quit commenting on this terrific show because I always find your opinions interesting even when I don’t agree. I just hope that you always have that same neutral critic hat on when you’re reviewing shows that you have a bit of a vested interest in like Chuck.
This was a funny episode, but we spent more time with the Dunfys and Cam
The reason I like Alan’s reviews is the same one Roger Ebert gave – he watches the shows and writes what he sees.
I have seen plenty of mediocre reviews for weak episodes of Chuck, Lost, Mad Men and every other show (except the Wire, since there are no weak episodes) that Alan supposedly “has a vested interest in” (which is nonsense).
Alan was one of the biggest proponents of HIMYM anywhere, but you sure wouldn’t think so if you read last season’s reviews.
Alan watches the show and writes what he saw. If you want him to write something else you have the wrong critic. Pouring through these reviews looking for signs of bias seems silly to me. IMO, the fun part of the site is getting Alan’s take and then sharing your own.
Jeez, some Modern Family fans are touchy. Your show is flawed. Every show is flawed (except for season 4 of The Wire, obviously). Alan is a critic. This is his job.
As for this episode, I agree with a couple of people in that the blurring, while funny made no sense. Was the joke that he’s out of shape or that his package was showing. If it’s the latter, then there’s no reason to be coy, just tell him. If it’s the former, there’s no reason for the blurring. It seemed like there were two jokes that were meshed awkwardly.
I didn’t have a problem with the Jay storyline (any more than I do with the fact that all the characters seem to be doing the same storyline every week, ie. Gloria tries to get Jay to do something cultural he doesn’t want to do) since the end scene with the “father” and “daughter” was the only real laugh I got last night except for the brilliant shoulder shaving gag.
Otherwise, another meh episode which is how I’ve felt this whole season about this show. And that’s much harsher than anything Alan’s said. So, again, lighten up, Modern Family fans, you’re show is a slightly above average family sitcom, not the Second Coming.
Then again, at least MF fans aren’t nearly as bad as…Glee fans.
Actually, the picture quality of my season 4 DVDs of The Wire is very, very flawed – so much so that it detracts from my viewing experience, and makes me unable to call it the best season of the show by any stretch. Plus, those kids were generally annoying to listen to.
This was a funny episode, but we spent more time with the Dunfys and Cam&Mitch. There was a point that we DID cut back to Jay&Gloria at the party where it felt jarring to be back with them, like we ha been away for a few beats too long.
As far as Alan being overly critical of certain shows, I would assume that to mean that he thinks highly of a them to begin with. When one doesn’t deliver, it’s falling short of its potential.
(I apologize for the truncated post above, but this website is not very comment-friendly)
alan, you were dead on. the show was too busy. too bad manny wasn’t spending the night with luke while gloria and jay went to
‘the thing’. loved the pixels
Jeez, some Modern Family fans are touchy. Your show is flawed. Every show is flawed (except for season 4 of The Wire, obviously). Alan is a critic. This is his job.
As for this episode, I agree with a couple of people in that the blurring, while funny made no sense. Was the joke that he’s out of shape or that his package was showing. If it’s the latter, then there’s no reason to be coy, just tell him. If it’s the former, there’s no reason for the blurring. It seemed like there were two jokes that were meshed awkwardly.
I didn’t have a problem with the Jay storyline (any more than I do with the fact that all the characters seem to be doing the same storyline every week, ie. Gloria tries to get Jay to do something cultural he doesn’t want to do) since the end scene with the “father” and “daughter” was the only real laugh I got last night except for the brilliant shoulder shaving gag.
Otherwise, another meh episode which is how I’ve felt this whole season about this show. And that’s much harsher than anything Alan’s said. So, again, lighten up, Modern Family fans, you’re show is a slightly above average family sitcom, not the Second Coming.
Then again, at least MF fans aren’t nearly as bad as…Glee fans.
Guys, guys, guys (and gals)…
Some of you are way overthinking my motives here. I do not have a vendetta against Modern Family. I do not feel more attached to other shows because I have gotten to know the people on them. (It’s the opposite: I get to know the people on shows I feel more attached to.) I am not pulling my punches on other shows because they are lower rated.
I am expressing my opinion.
For some of you, that opinion doesn’t think as highly of this episode as yours did.
For some of you, that opinion doesn’t think as highly of this series overall as you do.
When my review of tonight’s Community (which I wrote several days ago) goes live in a half-hour, you’ll see I have some fundamental problems with that episode. If you go back and look at my review of last week’s Chuck, I wasn’t too fond of it. My Rubicon finale probably won’t be glowing, and that’s a show whose only hope of renewal will rest on critical adoration.
There have been episodes of Modern Family I’ve been overflowing in my praise of. (One of those came just last week.) But I don’t find it a perfect comedy, and I don’t feel enough of a bond with the characters, the world or the style to overlook the flaws I often see, even in episodes I mostly like.
I’m sorry that my criticisms are so puzzling to some of you. But please use Occam’s Razor here the opinions I’m expressing are the opinions that I have.
That is all.
Thank you for all the reviews Alan, although now I’m a little worried about the Rubicon finale. Also,(a little off subject) I know you felt this weeks Community fell short of the hype, how do you think the Halloween episode is going to be?
I really liked the ending. Most conventional sitcoms would have shown the husband a bit upset, but forgiving of his wife. Phil, on the other hand, instantly understood why his wife behaved that way, and came up with a supportive motive why. Ty Burrell does a great job selling the sincerity of Phil’s reactions.
Regarding Phil and Michael Scott: whereas Michael is oblivious due to a misunderstanding of cultural norms, Phil tends to see the world through an optimistic lens, including his own abilities. Michael’s actions are usually motivated through his own selfishness, with the occasional humanizing exception, while Phil is generally good-hearted in his motivations.
I don’t agree always with Alan’s reviews of Modern Family every week but I LOVE reading it. And I like it that he points out the flaws and has a rationale behind it, it’s a good insight, I may not agree with him but it’s still good to know what other people think is wrong with it or what MF missed. And his criticism are not just because he wants to be “different” because this show is well loved (I’m sorry but some of the commenters here I observe are like that but it;s common anyway in the online world).
Anyway, Allan the feedback I think just shows how people your opinion. Like what I posted in the HIMYM review this week, I always feel nervous everytime I open the link of your HIMYM reviews because I feel like I want to seek your approval for each episode.
Manny sucks …
Am I wrong, or did Gloria say “Obama steaks”?
She did say that. Made me laugh.
Is it sad that kids today have to choose between being smart and popular? When I was in high school, a lot of the popular kids were also smart.
I too was surprised that the material Phil came up with on the spot was funnier than what he had written.
The Cam and Mitchell storyline was pretty good.
I didn’t really care for the Gloria/Jay/Manny line. They should have saved the revelation that they were at the wrong party until the end instead of the beginning of the party. That being said, I did like Manny popping out of nowhere to counteract Jay.
Hilarious episode.
Was that a Godfather II reference I saw at the end when Phil kissed Claire and said,”I knew it was you Claire..”?
I’m a couple weeks behind on MF, so please excuse the late comment, but I found it odd that Mitchell referred to Cam as his “boyfriend” twice in the episode. Maybe I’m mistaken, but I thought they had previously referred to each other as “husband.” Is the switch to “boyfriend” an acknowledgement that Prop 8 would prevent them from being husbands?
I have to admit, my first thought on the Phil/Claire storyline was that the Realtors would love his stuff, which I guess was the selling point, but — Phil's extemporaneous material was objectively more humorous, and his timing was better, than the stuff earlier in the episode. I was expecting him to tell the same bad jokes at the dinner, and have the crowd laugh anyway, to Claire's surprise… What we got was the audience responding to the better material.