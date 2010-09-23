‘Modern Family’ – ‘The Old Wagon’: Mitchell’s howling castle

A review of the “Modern Family” season two premiere coming up just as soon as I read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” one more time…
“Modern Family” had itself a very strong, Emmy-endorsed first season, but it was one that wasn’t without flaws, and it felt like many of those flaws were on display in “The Old Wagon.”
Though the princess castle storyline did pair Jay with Cam and Mitchell, the three stories/families were largely separate, and several of the characters – Phil and Mitchell in particular – were at their broadest, doing various pieces of slapstick that’s never been this show’s strong suit.
If I hadn’t read Steve Levitan on Twitter a couple of weeks ago saying that he and ABC couldn’t decide which episode to air first out of several promising contenders, I would have assumed that “The Old Wagon” was designed as an entry-point episode for new viewers: This is Phil! He’s clumsy and not nearly as smart as he thinks he is! And listen to how we end every episode with a heart-warming voiceover!
And as popular as “Modern Family” was last season, there’s certainly always room for new viewers. But this isn’t an “Arrested Development” situation where it’s impossible for new viewers to appreciate most weeks. I imagine you could show any of season one’s strongest episodes to a first-time viewer and they would laugh a lot and decide to stick around. “Modern Family” 101 isn’t a necessary approach, particularly since a lot of these characters have gotten past their more archetypal beginnings, and since the show tends to work best when the stories and groups are more fluid. And I had hoped that Levitan, Lloyd and company had learned that the voiceover is unncessary more times than not. The scene with the Dunphy kids walking down the hill and already treating the old wagon’s destruction as a great family memory they’ll share for years to come said it all without requiring Phil to spell out the episode’s message.
Which isn’t to say that there weren’t funny things in “The Old Wagon.” It was a great episode for Sofia Vergara, as Gloria battled her desire for Manny to be happy with her need to be the most important woman in Manny’s life. And while I don’t particularly like frantic, slapsticky Mitchell, it’s a nice change of pace (the episode’s biggest) when Cam gets to be the sane, relatively buttoned-down half of that couple. And the running threads involving all the junk in the old wagon (Blankety, Buckety, the jarful of sunshine that briefly glowed for Luke) were well-done.
I just was hoping for something stronger our first time out, something that did more than give me a refresher course on who these people are and what the show is.
What did everybody else think?
Totally agree. Some strong points, but an overall disappointing start.
I pretty much agree here. Obviously, the show had some very good moments (Mitchell being stuck in the house was a good visual gag), but I always have hated the summation voiceover. More to the point, though I know it’s not uncommon, I dislike the idea that the showrunners can just pick and choose any episode for the first, continuity be damned. More my problem, I suppose, but it just strikes me that the show has no qualms being exactly what it was in the first season, never trying to be more. So, good, but disappointing.
Yeah, not their best episode ever, but still enjoyable. I definitely laughed more at last night’s Cougar Town, though. I wish that show would get even half the buzz Modern Family gets.
I don’t know, I laughed out loud quite a bit, and the biggest one was right before the credits with Phil’s first-person, something like: “it’s a fine line…oh, you don’t see that line I was just talking about? That’s because I SOLD IT.” I was howling at his delivery.
And Mitchell’s angry little face popping in all the windows of the princess castle as he loudly debates why he should have a hammer? Fab.
I also think Sophia Vergara is one of the more underrated talents on the show. I enjoyed it (sans voice over).
Wow, Alan, I’m always amazing how different critics whom I usually trust can have completely different reactions to a show.
I have to say, I’m going with Joel Keller on this one. The episode was hilarious and spot-on. Phil was at his BEST. The physical comedy bit in the car at the point overlooking LA was genius, and Ty Burrell’s reactions to the seat-belt choking him were classic.
I know it can be easy to become jaded working as an outsider looking in as you do, night after night, but I like the narration. Never thought it detracted from the show, because all the narration is is another interview segment, just shown over footage instead of seeing the interviewee sitting on the couch.
Perfect way to get back. I’ve re-watched it twice since last night. Best non-Chuck, non-30 Rock comedy on television right now. Bar none.
who cares what Joel Keller thinks.
I don’t know who the other critic is your reading but I totally agree with everything else you’ve said here.
who the hell is Joel Keller? Anyway, i think his comment was too much indulgent for my taste… I love MF, but this episode was just OK
Best bit: Sofia Vergara’s pronunciation on Shia Leboeuf.
Worst bit: the wholesale theft of The Office mnemonic gag
I second you on the mnemonic ripoff.
It’s now even more clear that Phil is basically Michael Scott with a family.
Dudes, the Office didn’t invent mnemonic devices, and their use has been hilarious to me in real life as much as otherwise.
Furthermore, I and many other people have never seen that episode of the Office. Your accusation of comedic plagiarism is merely a basic, knee jerk reaction to a subjective sense of familiarity
No Dave, it’s more than a knee jerk reaction, the construction of the joke on both shows was very, very similar.
As you’ve admitted, you haven’t seen The Office episode (season five’s ‘Lecture Circuit’), therefore your opinion isn’t informed by fact.
It’s Labeouf…. you need to use mnemonics to remember the writing of his name…
Phil’s line about “Good Times she wrote” had me rolling. The comic timing on this show is fabulouos. I do tend to disagee with a few commentators who dislike that each episode works on its own. It keeps it simple which isn’t a bad thing. For me, I can just turn MF on and laugh for a half hour.
I considered taking it off my “to DVR” list at the end of this one. Not because I didn’t enjoy the episode — I did — but because of the feeling of been-there-done-that this one left me with.
I don’t really understand this. Isn’t the point of watching a tv show because it’s enjoyable? Who cares if it doesn’t push any boundaries. I still watch Seinfeld & Friends re-runs, because they still make me laugh. Sure, I’ve “been there, done that,” but I’d rather spend a half hour doing “that” again than watching a new episode of some awful show I don’t laugh at. Modern Family, even if it’s the same formula week after week, makes me laugh out loud more than anything else on TV. That’s enough for me.
Agree totally. Though it had a number of decent laughs, this episode felt like it was taking a few steps back. And this a nitpick, but they seemed to have recycled jokes from a couple of other shows. The nail gun through the wall was straight from Friends, where Joey sent the drill bit through the wall while building the entertainment center. It wasn’t an obscure joke, either, as it appeared in the Friends credit sequence for years. And the mnemonic device was done by the Office. Maybe those weren’t particularly original jokes in the first place, but they, along with some of the over-characterization and the narration took me out of it for quite a bit of the episode.
I should also add that Phil could have, at several points, even after unsuccessfully stopping it by jumping on then hood, very easily jumped behind the wheel of the slow-moving family wagon. I don’t expect total real-life accuracy from sitcoms, but it reminded me of the Austin Powers bit where the guy stands helplessly in front of the slow-moving steam roller instead of simply stepping out of the way.
I think you’re doing your Alan thing (though charming!) and finding reasons to complain. My wife and I spent most of the 26 minutes laughing out loud. Yeah, I could do just fine without the “heartwarming voicers” but didn’t hurt the episode in the slightest. I thought it was easily an 8.5 out of 10 at worst.
I agree – Alan, I get that you aren’t a fan of the voiceovers (and I don’t entirely disagree)… but I think we have to accept at this point that it’s what the show IS. It’s not a criticism specific to this episode, and it never detracts from my enjoyment of any episode. I don’t sit here going “it was a funny 20 minutes, but then voiceover killed the episode.”
i admit, i laughed a lot (loved the dunphy family scene in the car toward the end). but as you said, it felt too much like stuff we’ve seen before – especially phil’s mnemonic device, which i’m fairly certain michael scott (or david brent) did first, and better.
i would also love for this show to do more with vergera and bowen than just these lame “oh, my family is growing up, boo hoo” plot lines.
but maybe i’m just bitter that this is considered a better comedy than “community”. blerg.
I think everyone would like to see more Bowen and Vegera. Preferably together.
Decent episode, but the voice over ending has gone from a slightly annoying occurrence from time to time to a downright insulting part of the show. “You’ve just watched a half hour of this family’s wacky life, now let me beat you over the head with the message of this show.”
Agreed. Off the top, I honestly think the voiceovers that i liked best were when Ed O’Neill was doing them. I’m sure there’s probably one or two from others that were good, but it is sort of beating you in the head with what is often a nice, simplistic moral that is plain as day from the episode.
Loved the first episode, But agree that the season opener could of and should of been stronger.
*could HAVE and should HAVE :)
The Michael Scott mnemonic device joke theft bugged me. I LOVED the Dunphy family’s moment of walking home after the wagon wreck though- captured a beautiful moment of family bonding, as well as beautiful cinematography.
Fave bit: Bowen kicking WAY high to get the car open, and then squeaking “Still got it!” I don’t know if she can do that to her voice on demand or if just came out that way and they kept it.
I don’t know why I let myself be fooled by the Emmy-praise…I didn’t enjoy this show last year and I’m still not enjoying it. I can’t put my finger on what I don’t specifically like, but just rather see Cam and Gloria on their own show.
I thought Cam’s line about how he’d not be a very inspiring disabled person was the line of the night for me. Funny but also a comment on how their struggles are usually presented to the public though the media. A dense joke.
It was enough that my 14 year old wants to watch it with me on a weekly basis..with Community that’s a guaranteed hour of enjoyment!
I found it rather frantic, as if it were trying too hard.
Many, many good one-liners (“the girl with the negative tattoo”), but not the best episode ever. Perhaps it was the car, but it reminded me of the driving lessons episode, also not a favorite. I hope this isn’t the strongest of ones in production and that they choose it because it sort of introduced the characters again.
And has Jay been rocking Rogain?
I’ve now given “Modern Family” three passes and my conclusion is … it is a nice mix of the Goldwater campaign, the 2004 Yankee Playoff Experience and the Genrman winter at Stalingrad … an epic failure across the board. I don’t find any of the story pods blessed with creativity or charm, the souped up Charo doesn’t move my needle, the camera shots and testimonials are ripped off from others, many of the jokes are poorly manufactured and the sight gags are cringe-worthy. Given the fact that this show is so “owned” by the masses, I find it to be the best “short” in all of television. It’s like a stock that trades at 34x earnings that should trade for 7x.
I totally agree with Alan. Overall it was a mediocre episode. Maybe it’s because I cringe at the whole, “Manny is mature beyond his years” device the show keeps going back to (which has never worked, in my opinion), maybe it’s because the line between Michael Scott and Phil Dunphy is getting fuzzier, or maybe it’s the lesson that gets hammered over our heads like we just watched an episode of Full House. When Modern Family clicks, it’s great, but when it relies on those crutches it turns into a very average sitcom.
Terrific show. Script full of great lines, cast firing on all cylinders, and the voiceover conclusion adds a nice grace note.
I could watch a whole episode of Sofia Vergara stirring chocolate milk.
Amen, Brother!
You’re welcome.
I thought it was really funny, if not one of their top episodes. Still, so much better than most shows (especially the ones that debuted this week) that I find it hard to complain. Except about the voice over, especially as the Cam/Mithchell story really felt crammed into the idea of accepting change.
But holy cow does Manny make me laugh.
This is a wonderful show, especially compared to the duds aired on a nightly basis on the networks. The one-liners are almost always sharp and the characters are fun as they get. I always think the show is funnier when Cam is flamboyant and frantic, but seeing Mitchell at his earnest best was wonderful.Sofia Vergara’s facial expressions, are gold. So overall, not the strongest episode but still some really funny bits and a satisfying return.
Like others have said, it was alright, but honestly, a day later, nothing really stands out. If you want tenderness in comedy, Cougar Town does a much better job. If you want organized dysfunctional relationships, Cougar Town does a better job. If you want a portrayal of … family, Cougar Town does a better job.
I feel like Modern Family peaked early in Season 1, in all honesty. I like the show. I like the episodes where Ed O’Neill takes a stronger role. I like Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen, and I like most of the kids. I thought this was one of the better Manny episodes, showing him to be a young boy trying to figure things out rather than his usual shtick. I like Ty Burrell, but eh, the “tenderness” of his action (taking the family on a trip in the station wagon) seemed forced, and seeing him jump on the car … it didn’t really make me laugh. Mitchell and Cam are fine, but last night was sort of … really, you got locked in there twice?
On the other hand, Cougar Town started off trying to find it’s voice early in Season 1 and really hit it’s stride. I’m not sure if Alan is going to do a post for last night’s Cougar Town, but that was an excellent episode that showcased the best parts of the show – the loving dysfunction, the close bonds. That said, the men of Cougar Town still stand out a bit more, although Christa and Busy are excellent.
Agree to disagree I suppose. I find Cougartown unwatchably bad, and that’s with all of the supposed improvement.
Cougar Town may be the least funny show in television history.
I don’t know how would anyone be able to compare MF to Cougar Town…. CT is really not funny
I thought this episode was funny but I still think the part of Claire was totally miscast and that the boy who plays Luke is the worst actor ever. Julie Bowen is wayyyy too pretty to make the “you’re not as pretty as you used to be” jokes funny. The show is lucky that the strength of it’s good characters totally outshine those of the lesser characters.
I do agree about that, especially since, being a big fan of Happy Gilmore, I think Julie Bowen is actually way hotter now than she was when she was younger. Then again, maybe that’s supposed to be part of the joke, and just more proof that Ty Burrell’s character is an idiot.
Geez….it flowed well….good lines…..can’t ask for more…..remember this show can be syndicable….not every show is going to be amazing. they’ve created characters we like (the hardest to do) and have kept them in a nice place also (no Phil becoming a drug kingpin or something).
I feel the same way you do. I’m not looking for amazing in a comedy. I’m looking for characters we like and can relate to that make me laugh. It works on all those fronts.
I’m feeling like people are being a little too tough on shows lately. Perhaps this happens when a zillion new shows come out all at once, and most of them aren’t that great to begin with.
Also, Sofia Vergara stirring the chocolate milk = highlight of my year
I am surprised at that review because I thought this was a strong episode. It was funny; it was sweet; it was silly. I loved it!
I agree with the review, it was far from the best episode and a lot of it felt pretty forced. I almost stopped the DVR when we got that voice-over…really? Are we REALLY going to have to have more voice-overs this year?
It did feel very paint-by-numbers. If it weren’t for the brilliance of Cam, Manny, and Jay, it would have been a really bad episode. As it was, it made me smile and laugh enough to be glad it was back and just hope it gets better from here…
Not the funniest episode, but I was slayed by Jay’s line about how building a shelf with Mitchell was “my Vietnam…and I was in Vietnam”. Worth the 23 minutes all by itself.
I spent the last five minutes struggling to remember that line for my last post. Great job. That killed me – and it was all in the delivery I think
Loved Manny’s line about girl in his history class–they play “Six Degrees of Sir Francis Bacon”
Totally agree that it wasn’t a strong episode though I do enjoy when Cam and Jay interact and especially liked how they allied with each other in trying to get Mitchell out of the way.
Also, the voice over was VERY cheesy…i don’t remember them doing that before.
This show is consistently fun to watch for me. I felt it was strong, fun, cute, and just what I look for in a comedy. I don’t mind if it’s a still built like the first season, because I loved the first season. I don’t need it to change. But maybe I’m missing the point in what Alan was saying about how this show was too much made for first time viewers.
My favorite part, Cam talking to Jay about being real men. So many great one liners that cracked me up.
I enjoyed the episode but while I was watching I already knew what points Allan would raise on this column (and also what would commenters here would say), I’m not saying you’re wrong but it’s gotten predictable nevertheless I love reading your reviews because it really gives good insight to the show. But I personally like the MF formula, the cast is just strong and the ratings also show people like what they see.
I disagree with this review, respectfully, I think one of the strengths of this series is that it doesn’t cater to these big sitcom opening and closing moments like other shows do. I loved it because it just got back to being funny, right where it left off.
Sofia Vergara was amazing in this episode, can already see her submitting it for Best Supporting Actress Emmy this year.
The scene where everything went wrong in the car had me rolling on the floor.
Also, did anyone think of Grandpa Eugene from Mad Men putting salt on his chocolate ice cream when they did the chocolate milk in salt?
Gloria competing for Manny’s affection with his lady friend, an example of the DOES THIS REMIND YOU OF ANYTHING trope if I ever saw one,was a bit heavy handed (I can’t imagine a girl that age challenging Gloria with “why don’t we let Manny decide”) but it still made me laugh. =)
I laughed more at the “Still” Cougar Town episode that followed this weeks premiere Modern Family.
Wow, I loved this episode just as I do most of the episodes. My favorite bits:
– Six degrees of Sir Francis Bacon
– The seatbelt
– Girl with the Negative Tattoo
I think Ty Burrell’s Phil Dunphy is becoming my favorite character on television.
The show makes me laugh out loud several times an episode, and it always puts me in a good mood when I finish watching the show. I’m happier after watching Modern Family than watching any other comedy on television. I still love shows like Community, P&R, HIMYM and Sunny, but MF is my favorite.
I could watch Sofia Vergara stir chocolate milk all day.