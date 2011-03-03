‘Modern Family’ – ‘Two Monkeys and a Panda’: Drawer war

I’m out of the week-to-week “Modern Family” review game, but I said I’d drop in on episodes in which I had something specific to say. So a review of last night’s episode coming up just as soon as I undress a mannequin while a creepy guy films it…
One of the more frequent complaints people have had about this show, even in the first season, was that it felt like many episodes were trying to shoehorn in “heart” when it wasn’t necessary and didn’t really fit. “Two Monkeys and a Panda,” though, was an episode where the heart not only fit, but was the main reason the episode worked.
I began to worry early on in the Dunphy story that it was going to be a type of sitcom plot I usually don’t like: The Unnecessary Lie That Spins Out of Control and Makes Everything Worse. Instead, Claire’s quest to secretly replace the ripped sweater was just the MacGuffin setting up what the episode was really about: Phil learning that what Claire really needs to hear when she’s in crisis is empathy, not a solution. That final scene in the foyer was a fine combination of sweet and funny, and so wonderfully played by Ty Burrell as Phil was both sincere but also really enjoying the fruits of his spa lesson(*).
(*) One small complaint: I wish the show would cut out those bits where a character – usually Phil, as he did here – mugs for the camera in the middle of a non-talking head scene. If you want to say the show’s not really a documentary, and that the talking head bits are just there was a device to provide backstory and let the characters comment on the story a bit, that’s fine, but then don’t have people act like there are cameras there in the middle of regular action.
Similarly, the Cam/Mitchell story began as yet another example this season of how the writers have dialed Cam’s neediness and theatricality up to 11 – if not 12 – in virtually every episode. (It’s the too much of a good thing issue that often arises with breakout characters.) But when Mitchell admitted that he had, indeed, left out the hyphen on purpose – and that he had an understandable reason for doing so – it led to a really nice moment for those two. And as with the Phil/Claire scene, the script(**) smartly undercut the sweetness just a bit by having Mitchell admit to us that the house is also technically only in his name.
(**) By “Seinfeld” veteran Carol Leifer. Like Todd VanDerWerff, I really hope this is the first of many contributions to the show from Leifer.
Jay and Gloria’s issue didn’t give me any concerns upfront, as their bickering is the one part of the show that I almost always enjoy, even in episodes I otherwise don’t like. Here, for instance, I loved Jay’s crack about how people will be able to find things in these drawers, as opposed to the ones in their house. So that was fairly funny throughout, and then we got a strong Jay/Manny scene featuring the usual jokes about Manny as an old soul – here playing the role of the wise bartender – but also some honest, heartfelt conversation about what it was like for Manny and Gloria when Jay first came into their lives.
All in all, a very nice effort.
What did everybody else think?
Agree. The Manny line about not bothering to learn Jay’s name the first month was hilarious. A strong effort definitely. Definitely excited to have Leifer provide the script. Seems her sensibilities would fit in great with this show.
8/10
id love to see what your 10/10 looks like
id love to see what your 10/10 looks like
I’ve started to think of the show as being a documentary during the interviews and that the actual plot of the show is an imaginary dramatization of what happened the previous few days. In that sense I can sort of see a little bit of an exaggerated smile on Phil’s face if this is the way it’s being imagined (re-imagined?) as Phil tells the story to the cameras.
Wow, that is great way of looking at it. Totally solves the problem. Thank you.
I was underwhelmed. Not only were lessons learned (something I’d hope a Seinfeld alum would avoid), but the lesson Phil learned was straight out of “Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus,” a sensitive-male bible I would assume Phil could quote chapter and verse.
Yes, BUT: note the assumption that a problem between two of the kids — granted, between the two girls, but still — is “Claire’s problem” and that Phil would be horning in on her territory by offering ideas to solve it.
I usually hate “men: they love sports on tv! women: they nag!!” tropes, but I will say that the phil/claire thing is accurate and I related to it quite a bit–I also hate when I vent to my partner and he tries to solve it. I’ve had this discussion with several coworkers, too–and the males reacted in the same surprised way as Phil. Anyway, my point is that I think this plot was pretty spot-on.
Good episode. Have to admit (as one who has continued to be a fan of the show) Mitchell’s early scenes had me thinking I was getting tired of him–but as you said, the storyline rebounded nicely. Also agree that Jay & Gloria are just consistently amusing. Gloria: “It’s been a fun week…”
Oops, I meant Cam.
Get me an edit button!
Write a comment…
Write a comment…
This show makes me laugh on a regular basis and this week I cried too (Cam-Mitchell). Everyone was spot on, terrific episode.
Didn’t like it much. The show seems to be stuck in a writing drought. Hope they can pull out of it soon.
Alan, I seem to like the eps you don’t (Stop Your Neighbors) and dislike some of the ones you do. Odd.
I was really impressed with this episode. They’d better hire Carol Leifer ASAP, she’s already blown the other writers out of the water.
I actually felt some emotion (and was even shocked and sad) when Mitchell revealed that he thought Cam was going to leave. That’s more depth than this show goes to naturally (and as you pointed out, they’ve tried to force “heart”, but this time it fit) and I really liked that they went there. The Jay/Gloria/crypt thing also worked really well, particularly Manny’s speech that explains how this odd couple came about. And Jay’s coffee can idea, as he gloats over it, was totally Jay.
Phil and Claire and co. are usually the weaker side of the triangle for me, and compared to the other two they were again, but I did enjoy Phil in the spa learning how to talk like a girl. The only not-great thing in this episode was Claire’s usual jerky behavior (way to let your kid take the blame for what you did there), but it wasn’t exactly out of character for her to do either.
Best episode of season 2! Thanks for reviewing it, Alan!
I loved her script but I have loved other scripts this season including Abraham Higginbotham’s script from last week. But it’s not as if Carol just writes the script in a bubble and then delivers it. There is a writer’s room where all the writers decides and break stories where they all contribute. Then one person (or two if it’s a writing team) writes the actual script, but again, she didn’t do this in her house and then mailed it in and then it got produced, while the writers take a week off. If you didn’t mean it that way I apologize, but that’s how it read to me.
Laughed out loud when Manny tossed the dish towel over his shoulder and assumed the bartender pose…
I was hoping he would spit in the glass. :-)
Also liked the inside joke where Hailey said something about Alex’s geeky tee shirt with the guy from Back to the Future (who was actually Albert Einstein), when, of course, Christopher Lloyd is one of the co-creators.
Different Christopher Lloyd.
Great Scott! That shatters my universe. How disappointing!
The Christopher Lloyd who writes for this show is the one who wrote for Cheers and Frasier?
However, the actor Christopher Lloyd did star in Steven Levitan’s short-lived show “Stacked”. Just to make things more confusing.
I thought there was a nice touch/twist in that Claire essentially did get value out of the gift certificate. By Phil using it, he learned something that helped her relax maybe a little more than if she had used it herself?
aww
With shows like the office, parks and rec, and now family do we really need the premise of a “documentary crew” for the characters to break that 4th wall and interact with the audience?
Maybe it’s because i make documentaries but I have always found the whole documentary premise totally unbelievable and annoying. There are just way too many scenes that a documentary crew would seem unlikely to get.
Like for example in the office when the characters “kick the crew out” for privacy, but then you can still totally hear clear mic’d audio – though they’ve closed the blinds. So they kick the cameras out but they leave the sound guys in the room?
I know that’s minor but I would rather that these shows just say that it’s just part of the convention for the show to acknowledge the presence of the audience from time to time. That the interviews aren’t for some documentary crew but they are just what you said they are pauses in the story for character comments.
Do we really need to make up some narrative premise for why they are doing this?
Agree with this. It doesn’t seem like a particularly big leap to just accept that’s the way the show it being presented. Whatever works, really.
They don’t leave the sound guys in the room. They’re wearing radio mics, and sometimes forget to turn them off. In the Brit Office, there’s a scene where Tim both kicks them out and turns off the mic, and the crew shoots through a window but gets no sound.
Don’t agree narx. I think the documentary versions were just introduced as a new way to tell a funny story. No one minds that it’s gone on without an end or purpose (which docs have) or that the shots are clearly not of the nature a true doc crew would film (bathroom, bedroom, confidential conversations, Phil and Claire having sex). It’s not real…on purpose and that’s why us viewers don’t mind.
Sorry, but it bugs me that we all seem to criticize these great comedies for not being serious and realistic when that’s the opposite of a comedy’s purpose…silly entertainment. Right?
I think the UK Office took the documentary premise more seriously – and kept within the confines of what that would mean. I don’t feel the american version ever did. I don’t ever recall anyone in the american office turning off mics – or acknowledging other limitations of a documentary crew in that way. That scene in season 2 or 3 where Pam goes back into the office with Jim sitting alone and they kiss for the first time – strains belief that the crew would really be on hand to film that.
Actually now that i think about it this is one way of the key ways to explain the difference between the two versions.
What was interesting about the UK office was this idea of how David Brent was always playing for the camera. He was trying to present a certain image of himself, but his real interactions always contradicted that – and that is where the humor came from. The comedy comes from that disconnect between how people want to see themselves vs. how they really are. That is why the documentary crew is essential to the premise of that show.
That is not so with the American version. I think it kind of started that way, but perhaps was a little too high concept, subtle for American audiences. So the show became more about the quirkiness of the characters, various relationship plots, and corporate satire – which was great too. But in the process the whole documentary angle loses any real meaning. It has simply just become a technical or storytelling device. Not that i have a problem with that.
I’m not sure where the disagreement is, April.
april, i think you actually do agree with me. I was saying that i have come to accept the idea of the documentary as a storytelling device and not as a real documentary crew.
I was responding to alan’s comment that he didn’t like it when Alan mugged for the camera. I didn’t mind it. Although now looking back i think i see what he was saying. The only “documentary” parts of modern family are supposed to be the interviews…
I guess with the office and parks and rec i’m so used to characters acknowledging the camera (docmentary premise or not) that it didn’t bother me as much.
Then again, if the characters of Modern Family acknowledged the camera as much as those on the office and Parks and Rec, it would totally feel like a different show.
sorry when “phil” mugged for the camera not “alan”.
I agree. I see it akin to how on Family Guy, Stewie speaks to Brian whereas some characters only hear his words as baby-babble. It doesn’t make a ton of sense, but if one focuses on that they’re sort of missing the forest for the trees.
Natx, US Office had a bunch of moments, particularly early on, that directly acknowledged the existence of the camera crew. Michael and Dwight have to remove their mics before Dwight gets scanned in the episode where he has a concussion, for instance. Or the doctor who treats Meredith after Michael hits her with his car sees the camera and assumes he has to crack jokes now. The cameraman tips Pam off to the existence of Dwight and Angela’s relationship. Etc. Even the scene you mention, with Jim and Pam’s first kiss, was deliberately shot from behind the break room door, to show that the camera crew snuck up and filmed this moment that Jim and Pam thought was private.
The show’s less rigorous about that now – there was a recent episode where the plot makes absolutely no sense if Michael’s being followed by a camera crew – but once upon a time there were rules.
alan, hmmm, for some reason i thought i remembered the pam – jim scene being in the office for some of that, but haven’t seen it in a long time.
you are right they were more rigorous early on – but don’t you think in a more technical way? – either as obstacles that had to be acknowledged or as a clever way to reveal information.
With american office i never really got the sense (at least conceptually) that a real documentary of any kind was actually being made, whereas in the UK version I did. Not sure how to articulate it but it seems that the documentary premise seems more essential to the concept/comedy of the show, whereas in the US it is more a vehicle.
This isn’t a criticism of the american version at all – just an interesting way to think about the differences in a way that i hadn’t before.
Anyway, this all came from your little comment about Phil
sorry alan, one final comment.
i guess as a documentary UK version only had its 2 seasons. In US the “doc” goes 7 seasons, so in that sense it makes sense that over time the people in the office become less and less conscious of the camera and are more themselves. So whereas Michael is more image/presentation concious early on, he becomes less so over time.
Alan, past tense of sneak is sneaked, not snuck. Sorry to nitpick.
Alan, I went back and watched that Office (where Michael is missing) recently and I disagree that it makes absolutely no sense.
Right after Jim leaves and Michael can’t get in touch with the Office (doesn’t know the phone number) he decides to leave.
His realistic option is to “call 411 and get Jim’s number”. But he doesn’t do that because right when he says that the gas station employee tells Michael that his friend left him behind. It’s at this point that Michael makes a conscious decision. To “take this opportunity to go walk about”.
At this point he’s not even trying to get back to the office. He’s decided to just go for a walk.
When he’s in the pet store there are two shots….one from in the store hidden behind some stuff and the other from outside the store (you can see the words “Pull” on a sticker on the glass door). Michael may not know he’s being filmed.
In the next Michael scene at the hot dog stand the camera is catching him from pretty far away – again he may not know he’s being filmed and just forgot to turn off his mic.
The Chinese food restaurant is also shot from outside the place through a window.
The only time I think of it as a problem is when Michael sees the Chinese restaurant he’d likely see the camera man who is standing near the front of it.
When you really watch it…..you can see that it actually does make sense. Michael is NOT trying to get back to the Office. He feels abandoned by Jim and upset about Holly so he’s just walking around. That’s why he doesn’t ask for help from the camera crew (who he may not even know if they’re following him around…considering he shoo’s them away at the gas station).
Okay Tammy & Nattx, I clearly mulisunderstood your point. It sounds like we’re arguing the same point. I Concur!
I think the faces Phil and others occasionally make to the camera are hilarious. To me, it’s like the characters are winking at the audience. It adds to the story.
In MF, I treat the interviews to camera and mugging a bit like a voiceover – e.g. on the Chicago Code. It’s a fourth-wall breaking storytelling device, not something that is actually supposed to have happened. In that context, I think they work well.
(And I really liked Nattx comment about how the doc crew wasn’t just plot-integrated into the Brit Office, but was thematically much more important. The whole show revolved around the differences between the way we perceive ourselves and are perceived by others. The US Office is it’s own beast, and is more connected with the relationships between the main protagonists, I think).
I agree about needing to stop having characters looking at the camera if we’re not supposed to believe a camera crew is really there. But that also goes for Parks and Rec equally.
As to this episode, one of the best of the season. The Gloria subplot was best and the other two were solid.
How about Cam’s, “What did Oprah do now?”
“The more you buy, the more you save.” Good line on paper – great line when delivered by Cam!
When do I ever play?
In trying to understand why everyone is quoting Cam in response to my post – seeming non sequiturs – the best I got is you guys did a “cam” search down the page and didn’t realize with my post it was the word camera. :)
Great episode although I wish they would shy away from some of the sitcom setups like Claire saying she wished the two sisters would share clothes like she and Mitchell did when they were kids. The setup could be seen a mile away and wasnt funny at all.
Although it’s stereotyping, I liked the gender role-reversal with Phil and Claire at the end. Phil asking if Claire notices anything different, Claire has no idea so guesses “new haircut?” (that’s a common male blind guess, in my opinion), Phil exasperated that his spouse doesn’t see it and so he passive-aggressively says nevermind and refuses to just tell her, then finally mumbling “I’ll go start dinner.”
Jay eats bacon to give his cholesterol pills something to do. It’s wacky lines like that that keep me tuning in every week. Also loved Lily “clapping” when Mitchell said “adoption.” Cam did that! :-)
What I think this show does best, is balance the funny with the sweet. In addition to all the great funny situations and lines last night, it made me cry at the end. Not many shows can do all that and this show has done it many a time for me. This ep also highlighted parts of the couples backstories that we didn’t previously know and you can see how they will be filling things in incrementally, which is so smart, I think. Last night we learnd Gloria fell for Phil during their first fight. I assume at some point we wil learn or see what that was, plus how they met etc.
In Mitch/Cam’s story they confronted real issues that a couple like them would be facing regarding how to tell their daughter she was adopted and in doing so this other story sprung up so organically. I found all the storylines especially touching as each one was about supporting your spouse, in a way. I teared up at the end because Mitch and Cam have always felt real to me and this disagreement felt real and their insecurities that caused it seemed awfully real and most of all their love and affection for each other seems so authentic. Found it incredibly moving.
Maybe that’s when Phil fell for Gloria!
I enjoyed the episode a good deal, but one thing bugged me. Mitchell said the house was in his name, but didn’t we meet his landlord in the episode where the zen massage guy was living in Lily’s playcastle? They thought he lived in the apartment upstairs. Am I remembering something wrong or is “Modern Family” trying to become the anti-HIMYM in terms of continuity?
It was my understanding that the landlord was not THEIR landlord, but their neighbor, who they had assumed had rented the above condo out to the guy actually living in their castle. In short, Cam/Mitch own the bottom condo, the other person owns the top part.
I guess so. But Mitchell said that the “house” was in his name. I know I’m nitpicking, I just don’t think they’ve been very clear about this.
Just curious, Paul: is your confusion here a continuity issue (because you thought Mitchell & Cam were renters) or just semantics (house v. apartment/condo?)
Honestly, I hadn’t really established any kind of impression about their homeowner’s status until I read your comment. I think I’m inclined to agree with Kelli…the landlord owns several units in the building, the Tucker-Pritchett family owns their own unit (with only Pritchett retaining the rights to the deed, apparently.) As to house/apartment, I am very familiar with the practice of just shorthanding one’s dwelling to “house” simply for the sake of convenience. Granted, I am much more accustomed to hearing “my home” and I am surprised that Mitchell (a lawyer) would automatically use “house” – which, while more casual, is obviously innacurate.
On an unrelated/related note – I was more impressed by this episode than amy other this season. I thought it was a very realistic balance of humor and heart.* The more sentimental moments felt noticebly more organic than in previous episodes. I agree with those who have noticed the sweetness seems like obligatory content rather than natural extensions of the story. I bought into the development of the Cam+Mitch story so much that I got a little teary eyed myself. It was a wonderfully vulnerable moment for that couple, Mitchell in particular, and yet I’d still laughed out loud many times in the moments leading up to it. Much respect to Carol Leifer…I hope she’ll be up for writing more episodes in the very near future.
* I made an effort to avoid cheesy alliteration here, but really hated all the other word pairs I tried. What sounds better than “humor and heart” – comedy and heart? Laughter and sincerity? Ick.
Other than my view that modern man Phil would have already learned the lessons of empathy, I enjoyed this episode. The writing indeed very nicely balanced the humour, heart, and character development for each plot line, and showed how even with the usual pairings, there is lots of gold to be mined.
I view the documentary style as just a narrative and can suspend my disbelief about the continuity from that perspective, I suspend it for a lot more in other shows that I watch.
Oh, and I need to talk to you about your Ta-das.
This may or may not be a dumb question, but what is a “MacGuffin”? I’ve seen that word a few times in other reviews, but I can’t tell from the context exactly what the word means.
Basically, a plot element that needs to be solved, but isn’t essential. In other words, Claire had to run around like a maniac trying to find something and there were consequences for not doing that successfully. But it didn’t have to be a sweater, it just needed to be something that the daughter cared about.
I think Hitchcock came up w/the term, btw.
Both comments above are correct. The idea is that it’s the thing that sets the plot in motion, but what it actually is is irrelevant. The stolen briefcase in Pulp Fiction is a MacGuffin; fans can argue all they want about what’s inside, but all that matters is that Marcellus Wallace wants it back. Any spy movie (or show) where the hero is trying to track down a NOC list. Etc. The sweater was irrelevant. Claire just need a problem that Phil could learn to empathize with.
Makes sense. Thanks.
I’m still wondering what they were trying to steal in Ronin.
I’ve stopped watching Modern Family on a week to week basis… but I’d just realized that Ty Burrell is the Delta Force Medic in Black Hawk Down, and he pretty much talks/acts like Phil Dunphy by making some jokes about making margaritas for a bunch of wounded soldiers(which is how I recognized him through his dirt and grime).
So if you ever wanted to know how Phil Dunphy would do as a elite commando, look no further
I think my favorite line out of any Modern Family’s entire run came in this episode: “Relax. More than half of the 11th Grade has been inside that sweater.” Alex is quickly replacing Manny as my favorite character.
correction – omit the word “any” from the above comment.
My favorite line from Modern Family is from the very first episode by Claire (about raising the kids):
“Right. I will have done our job.”
I thought it was genius how they made Phil a typical guy yet feminine in the context of the Spa thing.
Did the creators think they answered the ‘why don’t Mitchell and Cameron kiss’ question back in ‘The Kiss’ and it wouldn’t come up again? If they can’t kiss (again) in the aftermath of a serious ‘I thought you’d leave me’ fight when can they?
I recall from the episode with the person living in the playhouse that Mitchell and Cam are renting one floor of the house. Can anyone clarify?
The upstairs apartment (owned by Mrs Ko) was available for rent; the downstairs apartment is owned by Mitchell (and Cameron, once Mitchell signs off on it).
I was confused as to why that couple hesistated to sell the crypt to Jay and Gloria- if they are selling it, they won’t be buried there, so why do they care if they don’t know who is in it (if Gloria ends up selling it)?