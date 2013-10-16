Morning TV Round-Up: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ & ‘New Girl’

It’s morning round-up time, with quick reviews of last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I’m knitting a mansion…
Last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for the most part avoided making Jake seem like an overgrown 12-year-old – it helped that everyone in the squad hated the Vulture (a perfectly-cast Dean Winters, whom I hope returns) just as much – but still had the structure of Jake getting into trouble for something that would have been easily avoided had he listened to Captain Holt the first time. It’s gone past an interpersonal dynamic and become a cliche that does absolutely no favors to the show’s main character. That said, I really enjoyed Jake interacting with the squad at the bar and when they went to shrink-wrap the Vulture’s motorcycle, and the B-story about Holt trying to get Terry recertified and back in the game was both funny (I especially liked Gina’s reaction to the “Top Gun” plot synopsis) and a genuine character moment for Terry. It’ll be interesting to see how the show works with two different disapproving authority figures (both African-American, per cop show bylaws), and am happy to make Terry Crews more vital, but I hope it doesn’t come at Andre Braugher’s expense.
After last week’s bounce-back episode, meanwhile, “New Girl” was back to struggling with the characters and their likability with “The Box.” We know from past experience that Schmidt isn’t the narcissistic sociopath he describes himself to Rabbi Jon Lovitz as, but you sure wouldn’t know it from this episode, or this season. And though Nick’s complete ignorance and/or ineptitude about basic adult activities is a well-established, and usually very funny, part of his character, in the wrong context – which this episode was – he can just come across as a jerk. (When it only impacts Nick, it’s amusing; when it impacts the other regulars, it usually isn’t.) I also didn’t like the argument with Jess about her desire to change him, because while that’s certainly been a point of conflict between them in the past, it really hasn’t since they started dating this season. (The premiere was, in fact, all about Jess pulling a Nick Miller and running away from her problems.) The reconciliation at the bank put the two of them on a better footing going forward, but didn’t really redeem what had happened earlier in the episode.
What did everybody else think?
new girl has more or less completely fallen apart. the sad thing is, at the end of season 1, there was a moment where instead of having cece and schmidt break up for no reason, they could have kept them together as a stable, power comedy couple, kept the same pacing with nick and jess’ relationship, used that streamlined (and more entertaining) framework to figure out winston’s place in s2, and in this alternate reality, new girl continued to be a sweet, funny show about a group of friends who like each other. This…I don’t know what this show is, but it is really not very good, and even worse when you consider how good the show SHOULD have become if they hadn’t succumbed to every crappy sitcom romance cliche IN THE BOOK. Watched new girls episode on writers room made it clear Liz Meriweather is in way over her head.
In other news, I’m really enjoying watching B99 figure itself out.
“Gina’s authentic stolen police badges.” Haha.
yes. this was awesome.
Loved that! And her love of Goose from Top Gun
New Girl is a mess this year. I was actively cringing at most of last night’s episode. I’d like to think there are ways for the show to work with Nick and Jess as a couple, but if this is what it’s going to be like, then please break them up immediately. Yikes.
New Girl is a total disaster. It’s unwatchable this season. The girlfriend gave up after episode 2. I’m done after last night. I’ll catch up on-demand if it warrants it, but no more watching live. The Superheroes special on PBS was a billion times more interesting anyway.
I really, really like Brooklyn 99 and hope the ratings improve enough to get another season. It’s a must-watch for me every week.
Oh the Superheroes thing was last night? Have to catch that. Sweet, it looks like it’s streaming online on PBS’s website.
Winston is currently my favorite part of New Girl right now because he feels like a character that belongs in ‘Happy Endings’ so…that’s not a good sign for how their handling the more grounded,human elements of the show.
Agree. Wacky Winston is funny like the Happy Endings guys, and still likeable (like HE characters were for me for a long time, before they seemed to get more obnoxious and cruel). I don’t think it is necessarily a bad sign. If they can keep Winston crazy and generous/likeable at the same time, that is. HE characters were all crazy in similarly harmless ways, while I think New Girl sometimes feels even less grounded and human because there’s nothing likeable about Schmidt when he’s being a huge douche. They did tone down woman-child Jess, on the plus side.
To me, Brooklyn 99 is a perfect example of a show finding itself – and improving – week-to-week. Really hope FOX is willing to live with the low ratings like it does for so many lesser shows.
Yes. I’m hoping B99 can continue to improve ala Parks & Rec did once they found their rhythm.
Same here. It gets funnier every week. Please, FOX, give it a chance!
It makes me sad to say that I’m done with New Girl. What a train wreck. Why did they have to turn these people into cartoons? It soured me on 30 Rock and it’s not working for me here, either. I remember being done with Seinfeld when Kramer didn’t realize that upper Manhattan and lower Manhattan were in the same time zone. Wha? He was always ECCENTRIC, not STUPID. When did New Girl characters become so….stupid? Nick’s eccentricities are exaggerated to the point of being unbelieveable. Jess just looks like an idiot for putting up with it all and Schmidt has become unlikeable. Bye bye New Girl.
A rough start to a season and you’re out? Season 2 was a pantheon comedy season. If you’re out this quick, you never liked it that much in the first place, which is on you. The characters have always vacillated between realistic and cartoony, just look at Pepperwood. I prefer them realistic too, but this isn’t new.
Ooooh, ok person who doesn’t even leave their name. I guess it’s on me, then.
To Guest: remember, nobody owes a TV show anything.
First, didn’t mean “which is on you” to sound that harsh, and if it means that much to you, there’s my name. Don’t comment on here enough to make an account. And no, no one owes a TV show anything but quitting now is like writing off a team that loses a couple in a row after a huge winning streak. Sure you might be on to something, but all the evidence points to things being just fine in the long run. Not like there’s more than 1 or 2 other comedies better even when New Girl’s in a slump.
So you hated Seinfeld and 30 Rock and now are done with New Girl? Okay, then.
No, I stopped loving them when they started to sour (for me). I watched Seinfeld for probably 6 years and left 30 Rock in the middle of S4. It’s not like I’m not giving shows a chance. But when I stop enjoying them–when I start finding show after show more annoying than entertaining–why continue spending time watching? If I hear that things are turning around, I’ll start watching again or watch On Demand.
That was my favorite Brooklyn Nine-Nine since the pilot. Loved all the stuff with the captain, Terry and Gina. I know ratings haven’t been great, but hoping Fox sticks with it.
I’m in agreement with those who think New Girl is a mess this season, which bums me out because last season was so strong. Part of the problem for me is that while I like Jess and Nick individually, I really don’t find them very interesting as a couple. I’ve been bored by most of their scenes together. I’ll continue to watch and hope they turn things around.
Can’t agree more about not enjoying them as a couple. I loved this show when it was about 4 crazy roommates.
I really liked B99 this week…hope it continues to get even stronger! And while I didn’t love this episode of “New Girl,” I think it’s better than the first couple episodes of the season have been. Winston was refreshingly normal this episode (until the whole candelabra thing, which was ridiculous but made me laugh anyway), and Nick had a great drunken rant about money at the bar (“I understand gold…it’s shiny!”).
Most satisfying B99 of the season. Jake is my least favorite character, and the more they tone down his antics, the better. Instead of being a 14 year old, they should just tweak it a bit and make him successful while ignoring standard operating procedures. That would be a more realistic contrast than what we have going here.
Chelsea Peretti is stealing the show, IMO. I was originally worried her character would be a April clone from PnR, but she’s bringing her own style to the character. Big fan.
I don’t love this show, but I’m eager to watch it grow and think it has great potential. Let’s hope it’s nurtured.
Agreed on B99 re: April. This was the first episode where it felt like Gina (the lazy half) and Diaz (the angry half) were really growing out of the April archetype.
Without a doubt, the best episode of B99 this season. Great showcase for the entire ensemble. Coincidentally, The Mindy Project also had their strongest show of the season.
+1 for your Mindy Project comment
“Apparently our detective squad has gotten drunk, compromised a crime scene, and an officer has gotten stuck in a trash chute.”
B99 was really fantastic. First episode that totally clicked. I liked this version of Jake–I hope they continue to zero in on his character.
Brooklyn 99 has been good to great so far with this last episode being the best. New Girl meanwhile is spiraling. Can you please ditch the “Morning Roundup” and devote more time to what is easily the best new comedy on TV? It’s kind of annoying that HIMYM continues to get a feature even though we’re basically riding out the end.
No “Mindy” review as part of the Tuesday roundup?
Agree The New Girl is a car wreck. It’s sigh stale. Already. Not sure why and hope they figure it out but it’s a real shame.
I am really loving The Mindy Project. It can be incoherent and the casting issues are whiplash inducing but it has a really sweet, charming tone that is unique and enjoyable.
And out of the crop of other new shows, I am shocked at how flipping funny Moms is. I know both Anna Faris and Allison Janney are masterful actors but there is something underneath it all, beyond the plot machinations, that I am responding to on a really deep level. And then laughing my ass off. I look forward to it now.
And while The Millers is sort of awful, the Beau Bridges / Margo Martindale stuff is a real joy. You can tell they are both having a ball.
Ironside is interminably boring (and I actually like the cast a lot). And I’ve given up on the rest — including B99.
I’m finding real joy in the irreverence of Moms, yet I’m totally turned off by the same-type of humor in Dads.
I feel like the only one, but I’ve enjoyed New Girl plenty this season. I’m not seeing this huge drop in quality many are talking about. I don’t think they are quite at the high level of excellence they were maintaining last year, but I’m sure they’ll settle into the new status quo soon and be solid.
my thoughts exactly
I thought last night’s show was head and shoulders better/funnier than last week.
I don’t know…. since ‘The Newsroom’, I find myself agreeing less and less with Alan.
He should be reviewing Mindy Project (and Good Wife) on a regular basis.
Well, I liked New Girl this week. A bunch of the stuff made me laugh which I find more important than characters being “likable” or continuity. Nick has always been childish and you’d expect this to be an issue with Jess. I’m waiting to see where Schmidt is going before declaring it failure.
Or maybe it was because the:
“Hey, don’t shoot the bike messenger.”
“That is a terrible joke!” had me laughing for about 2 minutes straight.
I think I loved Nick bouncing off the unlocked door the best.
I think a big part of the problem with New Girl is that we’ve gotten so little of Nick and Schmidt together, and that’s just unbalanced Schmidt even further.
Very good point. Their interactions have always been the strongest part of this show.
New girl is getting better and can’t wait for coach to show up. That will twist things around. :) next week episode is the Halloween episode can’t miss that 1.
Much better use of Gina. The casual, fraternal camaraderie of B99 is something I used to love about early Parks and Rec episodes, but which started to give way in season 3 to a more familial dynamic.
I haven’t been very excited about New Girl this season so far, but I’m also not particularly troubled. I expect things to be shaken up before long.
When Andre Braugher said “Detective Pembrooke” (Dean Winters) I thought of Braugher’s Homicide character, Detective Pembleton.
To me this was the best episode of the season so far and a marked improvement over last week. On many sitcoms people shout a lot (if you don’t like shouting, avoid Archer, Monty Python and Fawlty Towers) so that in itself is not a big issue as long as it’s funny and last night it was.
Nick’s speech about handbags was possibly the funniest scene in the series history and Zooey was surprisingly believable through out, almost to a moving extent, as someone in love.
Schmidt’s storyline was a perfect aftermath to his recent issue, and helps him get more likable again.
What I think helped the show is they have slowly swapped the roles of Nick and Jess. In season 1 she was trying to be both the comic relief and the star, and he was the solid, reliable guy. Now that they have moved her to being the solid, sane person and him to being wacky, it structurally works much better.
Mindy’s writer should take note of this issue. Mindy too is trying to be both the funniest character and the central one, and it doesn’t generally work well that way.
Totally agree. I like Jess better when she’s not supposed to be this hilarious woman-child. I’m glad the writers realized how funny Jake Johnson is (if you watch Inside the Writers’ Room you’ll see that he has a lot of good ideas for Nick too). And I like Winston as a crazy/quirky guy with a big heart.
BUT then Schmidt… and someone else said here Nick seems even schizophrenic, so they could definitely tone down both Nick and Schmidt- a bit less cartoonish and more likeable characters would go a long way. Maybe more of the two of them interacting in a human way?
I’m afraid I took New Girl very seriously. Anyone who has ever had to deal with a schizophrenic depressive will recognize that person in Nick. His rant, his box of bills, his drinking was all too familiar to me. I was so hoping that Jess would see this too , and break up with him after writing the check (by the way – where did she get $8000?).
Schmidt is just a narcissist. Nick’s problems are much more serious. And none of it is funny.
I don’t think the check was for the entire $8000. When she gave it to him, she said “There’s the money I spent,” and remember that Nick had already spent a bunch of it earlier in the episode.
There’s being kind of a mess financially in your 20s and there’s…well, whatever Nick is, which is so far away from “normal” for someone who seems to be a middle class, college graduate (wasn’t he a law student for a while as well?) that it’s nonsensical.
And Winston has become a series of quirks-of-the-week, which, I guess, is a step up from a non-entity, but is also nearly non-recognizable as a person.
If everyone on this show is supposed to be a cartoon character, then perhaps it kind of works, but that’s not the show I thought I was watching.
The hardest thing to do on a comedy is balancing exaggerated silliness versus unrealistic idiocy. It’s a fine line, but I think Nick crossed it in this episode.
Jake Johnson is so good that I would listen to him yell the phone book at me, and I liked that they tried to address some of the real problems Jess and Nick would face as a couple, but I don’t think this was a very well written episode.
Off topic, but Alan, would you please inform one of the Hitfix overlords that the Television RSS feed ( [www.hitfix.com] ) is busted? The last story it shows is your HIMYM review.
Loving Brooklyn99 so far, but the radio squawk transitions need to go away NOW.
Lamest critique ever