Morning TV Round-Up: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Trophy Wife’ & ‘New Girl’

thoughts on last night's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Trophy Wife" and "New Girl"
The Halloween installment of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” wasn’t perfect, but it inched very, very close to a set-up that maximized the strengths of the series. We had lots of interaction among the entire cast – including several pairings (Boyle/Santiago, Diaz/Terry) we haven’t seen much of before – and, more importantly, Peralta finally got to get one over on Captain Holt. The formula of Jake ignoring Holt’s advice for 20 minutes and finally listening at the end had already gotten very old (and made Jake seem both dumber and more immature than I suspect the writers want him to be), and while this wasn’t exactly an inversion of that, he needed a victory by now, and I was pleased that the “Ocean’s Eleven”-style explanation at the end attributed most of his absurd-looking schemes to misdirection, but not all of them. It’s a tricky balance, because you also don’t want to make Holt look stupid, and Andre Braugher’s deadpan disapproval is probably the show’s greatest comic weapon, but for as long as they’re sticking with this adversarial relationship, the victory tally can’t be one-sided. Last night, it wasn’t, and that was enjoyable.
Even better was Charles’ attempts to get Amy to enjoy Halloween, not just because the run of jokes about Charles’ Mario Batali costume were the best of its type that “Brooklyn” has done (and very reminiscent of the better parts of “Happy Endings”), but Charles’ relentless enthusiasm about things that almost any other person would feel miserable about marks him as a very strong character (he’s more than just this show’s Jerry Gergich) and someone who plays well opposite anyone else in the ensemble. A great job by the writers and Joe Lo Truglio.
I haven’t written about “Trophy Wife” since it debuted, in part because my opinion hadn’t changed all that much. I liked most of the individual pieces – though Michaela Watkins’ Jackie kept straying too far over the human/cartoon divide – but felt like the creative team didn’t quite have them in harmony yet, having to either skimp on each individual story to include all the characters, or marginalizing some of them. The Halloween episode had to do again without Natalie Morales (who, in fairness, got a great showcase last week), but in the process, we got two fully-cooked stories about Pete’s trouble saying no to Diane and the kids trying to help Jackie make a better video dating profile. This is definitely the most three-dimensional Jackie has been, particularly in the scene where she reassured Bert, yet Watkins still had plenty of ridiculous things to do and say. And the Whitford/Akerman/Harden triangle – not so much about love as about attention – remains a bountiful source of comedy. Fold in a non-cliché ’80s costume in Kate’s “Working Girl” get-up, the Phyllis Smith character’s terrified and terrible intro of Diane and Bert doing Bert things, and you’ve got a real winner of an episode. More like this, please.
“New Girl,” meanwhile, demonstrated its gift for using an absurd idea in service of an emotional story. Schmidt being duped into believing he’s been pen pals with Michael Keaton since childhood is insane even by the standards of a show that features Crazy Winston (who, admittedly, has been a bit saner the last two weeks), but it eventually led to one of those terrific Nick/Schmidt scenes the show does so well, in a way that makes the origin of the story not matter at all. We may not believe that Schmidt was duped for so long, but Schmidt does, and it leads to that conversation, so good enough. Every Schmidt story this season before now has been a trainwreck that’s made me hate the character, and I hope this is the start of a turnaround, even if he’s living down the hall(*) for the time being.
(*) There is now a vacant spot in the loft. Paging Coach… Coach to the courtesy phone, please.
Beyond that, Keaton was a funny episode of “New Girl,” giving us Jess’ terrible Batman impression (and insistence on “Batmanmobile”), Nick throwing himself deeply into character as Keaton and Winston knowing nothing about “The Truman Show,” among other gags. “The Captain” made me laugh more but also depended on several of the characters being idiots and/or evil. “Keaton” made me laugh and also felt like it understood who these people are supposed to be.
What did everybody else think?
Trophy Wife doesn’t seem to be getting much attention and may not be long for this world, but it’s really not a bad show. They’ve struck just the right balance of ditz and heart with Akerman’s character, the supporting players are all pro’s, and the kid from Super 8 is a really good child actor. It’s not a must watch or anything, but it’s a perfectly pleasant half hour in a season where there aren’t very many of those.
I agree. It’s not quite at the level of Modern Family, but it’s close. The kicker for me is that the situations are almost believable. I don’t share the love for Kate’s friend though. Guess I’m too old to find her immaturity and cluelessness funny. She just comes off as unaware and a bit self-centered.
I think Trophy Wife is a victim of what-a-terrible-name-for-a-show syndrome.
I just hope ABC at least tries this show out after Modern Family before killing it. The shows are just so compatible it’s hard to imagine it not becoming at least a modest hit.
I’m digging Trophy Wife. It’s genuinely funny most of the time and I really like the odd blended family dynamic. I was expecting rancor between the ex-, ex- and current wife and more humor about hatred for Bradley Whitfield’s character, but instead they all seem to accept being a part of each other’s lives.
I hope ABC keeps it around longer than its current ratings would suggest. Dumping Super Fun Night and trying it after Modern Family seems like a good idea
We are loving Trophy Wife — it still needs to grow and find a groove, but what we have seen so far, we have really enjoyed! We even laugh out loud, so that is saying a lot. ha!
Glad you wrote about Trophy Wife this week Alan, while the show is far from perfect, Malin Akerman really is a star.
As for New Girl, I’m with you on the characters feeling more human, and the emotional stuff working, but I think the problem for me is that Schmidt just isn’t a funny character anymore, so I’d much rather my time spent with Crazy Winston or Nick doing anything, or even Jess. The first few episodes were bad, but individual Nick and/or Winston plots in those episodes had me laughing harder than I have at most comedies thus far this season, and that felt missing last night (with the exception of Jess and her Batman impression and batman-mobiling).
Did you watch last night’s Mindy Project? As much as I like Adam Pally, I think he is totally out of place on the show and is, frankly, dragging it down.
Haven’t watched the episode yet, but agree with you on Pally. Love him as an actor, think the character was a bad miscalculation.
Agreed
I actually disagree. I’m not sure I love the character, but I do like how he’s changed the dynamics of the show. So many male characters are enamored of Mindy–Danny, obviously, but Jeremy had that fling with her at the beginning, Morgan adores her, all the boyfriend characters, etc. Pally’s character doesn’t buy into it. He calls Mindy out on her self-absorption in a way that nobody else really can (because the rest actually care about her and her feelings).
Secondly, I think it’s an interesting dynamic with the other men. You get the impression none of these people were ever popular. Danny may have been cool in high school, but in a detached sort of way. Jeremy’s clearly an insecure mess behind a veneer of well-schooled manners (which tracks well with the character’s boarding school upbringing). Morgan’s a nutcase. And now they have this guy who was clearly the popular kid, the frat boy leader. It makes sense that the guys would all dig that personality. I don’t think everyone’s still insecure about their high school years, but popular people have that sort of social pull that can sometimes be inexplicable. It helps define Jeremy as more than just the random other doctor, gives Danny a regular opportunity to be rational with Mindy and makes Morgan less bizarre and channels that energy a bit.
Adam Pally is the “Poochie” of The Mindy Project.
You can’t have a basketball court on a roof because the ball will be gone within five minutes guaranteed.
I think Hitchcock would be the closest to Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Jerry/Garry/Larry Gergich.
Scully’s even more worthless than Hitchcock. (Hitchcock at least closed a case during Jake’s slump) He’s your Gergich.
Yeah, you’re probably right, he does have that anal canyon. They both seem to be terrible though.
Definitely my favorite episode of “New Girl” so far this season. Loved the absurdity of the Michael Keaton storyline, and it was nice to see Winston being the least crazy person in the loft for a change. (Although, since he is notoriously bad at pranks, why didn’t he feel compelled to take the Keaton gag too far? And for that matter, how could he successfully make Nick believe that he was possessed by a ghost in the cold open?)
I know they need to improve on winston, but isn’t it about time that CeCe gets some air time and more characterization. I mean for being best friends with jess, it seems awful weird that she hasn’t gotten much if any screentime or involvement since the breakup
I love Michaela Watkins’ zaniness; it injects some spice into a nice but bland show.
B99 continues to kill it. Gina and Peralta’s talk about their mutual friend they didn’t know they had whose dog has lupus was certainly a highlight.
New Girl continues to be sloppy. The attempt to do a very Happy Endings style joke with the Batman mobile joke was pretty lackluster.
I’ve been a big defender of New Girl this season, because while I hated the direction they went with Schmidt, I trusted the show and the jokes were still hitting at a good level. However, last night just didn’t work for me. The only bit I found really funny was Winston’s Letterman and the emotional payoff just didn’t work because it was Schmidt blaming the others for Keaton and not taking acceptance of what he did to the girls. I’m gonna watch it again to see if I missed something, but for the first time I’m genuinely concerned about New Girl.
I am with you. I was underwhelmed by New Girl. I liked Winston’s Letterman, but I also laughed at the “Batmanmobile” joke.
The funniest gag in New Girl was in the flashback to Schmidt and Nick’s dorm room. Nick was looking at ‘racy’ images on his computer, and they were downloading one chunk at a time.
I like Brooklyn Nine Nine more and more with every episode, and I agree, I was REALLY happy when Peralta won the bet. Nice break from formula.
As for New Girl…wasn’t too big a fan of the episode. HOWEVER, honourable mention goes to Winston and “Pumpkinning…”
Was really worried about New Girl after the first 3 episodes but thought this one was excellant. The Nick/Schmidt pairing is always good, and this week was no exception. Jess was also really strong this week with her batman impressions and inability to say Batmobile. Nice turnaround for a show I was starting to get worried about.
Am I the only person who thinks Natalie Morales is awful – her character of Meg absolutely needs to go. I actually like the show very much. Ackerman and Marcia Gay Harden are terrific and Whitford plays off both nicely. I actually think they could lose the Watkins character and it would mean more tet a tet between Gay Harden and Ackerman. I do love Bert a lot so I am fine with Watkins overall.
But Morales as Meg is a horrible character, grating to say the least. I would beef up Phyllis Smith and expand her role and lose Meg. Win-win.
See I have to disagree with you on Peralta this week. Peralta finally used Holt’s advice and got the team to help him to get the medal. Granted, it was to his advantage, but you can tell Holt was impressed in the end not because he was outsmarted, but because he now knows he is finally getting through to him.
Also, Holt keeps his sandwiches in a safe, because of course he does.
I was also underwhelmed by New Girl this week. The nice Nick/Schmidt moment in the end wasn’t enough to redeem the unfunny storyline about Schmidt being way too stupid. I preferred dark and twisted Schmidt in the first part of the episode. Didn’t find Jess very funny (hardly do) and would have liked more Winston, for me the funniest these days.
This was my favorite New Girl of the season so far. It felt more late season 1/season 2-ish, which is a good thing. I think a big part of it was the return to the Nick/Schmidt relationship, and the focus off of Nick/Jess. I am not one who says relationships = death of a show, but in this instance, it the relationship hasn’t been enjoyable. (yet)
Also, am surprised no one (including Alan) mentioned my favorite line of the night: keatonpotatoes@aol.com. Best email address ever.
I keep giving B99 a chance because I like some of the supporting cast and behind the scenes talent but man, Samberg is giving the worst performance of anyone on new fall shows. It’s painful to watch.
Also I get that we’re supposed to find Braugher hilariously robotic, but he just comes off as slightly quirky, kind of normal next to Samberg’s 13 year oldness. It’s not Braugher’s fault though, he is doing a great job; the problem is the structure. They have two attempted comedic performances with no straight man to play off of. They probably need to increase the Santiago-Peralta scenes and Santiago-Braugher scenes since she is the closest thing the show has to a straight man in the comedy sense. Santiago is the show’s Jim Halpert.
New Girl was storywise a better episode than last week, though last week had a few of the funniest lines in the show’s history. I tend to think critics value story over actual humor, just as a natural byproduct of their job.
I feel like I have watched different shows from you Alan.
B99 I don’t watch or care about — the Samberg barrier is too much of nothing good to bother with for me.
But regarding Trophy Wife and New Girl….
Trophy Wife, I think is improving a bit, though I still can’t deal with the massive sense of middle class entitlement of these people’s lives. I mean I get TV is a fantasy but this pushes the boundaries to a ridiculous extent. Am I the only one bothered by this.
I was freaked out by how attractive and un-Billy Idol Bradley Whitford looks with eye makeup, but really the whole thing relied too heavily on Marcia Gay Hardin’s shrewish ex-wife and Michaela’s zany parentage into the absurd. Actually Michaela I thought was the most interesting character with the rest of the kids, was a real highlight. The rest just dragged and has already worn tired footprints in the carpet where I’ve seen this before, again and again. And we are early into the show’s run. Yikes.
As far as New Girl. It was AWFUL. Simply awful. Schmidt is insufferable and a caricature of anything resembling a relatable person. Michael Keaton as a pen pal?!? Did the writers just completely give up? It’s early in the season for the creativity well to run this dry.
Bottom line is I have become so disinterested in these characters. They behave in hateful, selfish ways, and it’s just not clever enough or interesting enough or engaging enough to maintain the audience’s interest.
And what the heck happened to the fun, loopy show from last year? Do they need to import a gajillion guest stars to make this show work? If so, get on this.
It’s a total squandering of acting talent. Actually both shows. Aaagh.
really underwhelmed by trophy wife after reading a number of positive notes this week. bradley whitfords character or characterization has no soul and its all a bit too abc family (or what i imagine it to be) for me. i much prefer the absurdist quality of suburgatory to this modern family wannabe.
Has anyone noticed that Charles’ hand gestures, acting and nerdisms make him the grown up version Rico Rodriguez on Modern Family? It’s bizarre. Take another look at how he acts in the squad room. It’s uncanny.