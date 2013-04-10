Morning TV Round-Up: ‘New Girl’ & ‘The Mindy Project’

It’s morning round-up time, with quick thoughts on last night’s “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” coming up just as soon as I put a nickel, a big toe or a golf pencil in there for reference…
“New Girl” episodes in general tend to have a lot of moving parts, but “Bachelorette Party” seemed to have more than most, as both of the parties were working multiple running gags at once, including Nick’s dad pass, Winston taking the kidnapping idea too seriously,(*) the return of Cece’s horrible model pals and pregnant Sadie, the penis photographing quest, etc. And on top of that, we had the subplot of Schmidt trying to get a woman to be his plus-one to the wedding. Because the episode was so busy, not all of the individual pieces really worked, but Jess and Cece’s screaming match was terrific (especially followed by the sheepish departure of Alfredo the stripper), and I am in favor of anything that puts Merritt Wever, one of the funniest women on television, onto one of the very best comedies on television. Fat Schmidt, like Fat Monica on “Friends,” has never been my favorite “New Girl” gag – putting an attractive, slim actor into a fat suit isn’t inherently funny – but the idea that there are things that Schmidt and the people who like him miss about his big guy days has promise, particularly if it keeps Wever (who’ll be back on “Nurse Jackie” on Sunday) around for a bit.
(*) On the one hand, I appreciate that the “New Girl” writers are sticking with a bit of Winston characterization over multiple episodes. On the other, Winston taking every imagined scenario to the point of violence is just too over-the-top.
“Bachelorette Party” for the most part tabled the recent Nick/Jess tension (other than her delight at realizing whose penis she had just seen a picture of), which allowed “The Mindy Project” to take up the banner of pushing its mismatched lead characters towards each other. As I used to feel about Nick and Jess, I’m ambivalent about the inevitable Danny/Mindy coupling. On the one hand, they’re the two strongest and most well-rounded characters on the show and Mindy Kaling and Chris Messina work well together. On the other, I think the show has actually done a very good job with Mindy’s temporary boyfriends like Josh (“You sound really pretty, like you’ve lost weight”) and now Casey (“God wouldn’t do me like that”), and I’d rather the show try to see one of those relationships through for as long as possible, rather than shuttling each guy off stage because she’s destined to wind up with Dr. Danny. That’s obviously not happening yet with the healthy state of Mindy and Casey’s relationship, and now the return of Danny’s ex-wife,(**) but it really feels like the show wants to keep reminding us that this is where it’s going, no matter what. Then again, if they can handle this as well as “New Girl” has handled Nick and Jess of late, more power to them.
(**) As the end credits rolled, I noticed Chloe Sevigny’s name in the guest credits and began scratching my head about what kind of disguise she could have been wearing to keep me from recognizing her earlier in the episode. As I was on the verge of asking a friend, out she popped as Danny’s ex. A shame they couldn’t have timed that final scene better so we saw her face before we saw her name; would’ve been a very nice surprise.
Overall, I thought “Santa Fe” featured a nice mix of witty dialogue (the opening scene with Casey, or Mindy declaring, “He was Johnny Cash; I was Reese Witherspoon Cash!”) and slapstick (Mindy struggling with the suitcase, Morgan and Jeremy’s post-sweat lodge meltdown). I was largely viewing the Jeremy/Morgan subplot as an unnecessary distraction, but their complete meltdown during the presentation was just a laugh-out-loud set piece, among the funniest moments the show’s done so far. I’ll forgive a somewhat labored set-up if it pays off that well.
What did everybody else think?
I had the exact same reaction re: Chloe Sevigny’s name popping up in the credits SECONDS before she showed up. Try harder, show!
As for New Girl, another strong episode, but man I’m dreading the inevitable Cece/Schmidt reunion because I’ve actually grown fond of Shivrang and I love, love Merrit Wever. If they are just cogs to move the whole Cece/Schmidt wheel (which they ARE I KNOW), I’m going to be sad.
I agree that I will be sad if/when that happens, because Shivrang seems like a good dude, and because Merritt Wever is Merritt Wever. That said, I can see a version of this show where Cece gets married. It’s not like on Happy Endings, where Pete (a non-character) will have to become part of the group if he and Penny tie the knot. Cece doesn’t live in the loft and isn’t around all the time, and the show could very plausibly do Jess/Cece stories, or even Schmidt/Cece stories, where Shivrang isn’t always there, and yet Shivrang has become just interesting enough that they could bring him in from time to time to comment on the lunacy of the loft people.
But, yeah, we’re heading for “The Graduate” territory, aren’t we?
What is The Graduate? Did they make this in the early 1990s or something? (I kid, I kid.)
Broadly speaking, we have four options going forward with Cece and Schmidt: they get together without going forward in any serious way with someone else, they don’t get together at all, he makes her go with him for some reason, or she makes him go with her for some reason. Part of me kind of wants her to get married and him to get into a serious relationship with someone else and then, no earlier than the end of next season, start up with each other again, but that might be drawing things out too much.
but isn’t the somewhat clumsily handled point of Schmidt and Merritt Wever’s suddenly referenced long-term relationship indicative of the idea that maybe yes we have lost some of the good stuff about Schmidt when he wasn’t such a carb-phobic metroseggual? i could see that as a way to cut the whole Schmidt / CeCe thing down to size. they seem to work how they are now, and Schmidt seems to be acknowledging that and growing from this experience.
i’m just saying i don’t want Schmidt and CeCe to get back together.
i also like the idea of maybe Mindy and Danny staying the same screwed up friends they are now. yeah, they held hands during turbulence, and yeah, there’s these wonderful moments of connection between them that are so strong and important, show they are more than friends.
but i see The Mindy Project as being much fluffier and much zanier (sorry to use that word but it fits) than New Girl. New Girl is dark and has developed its characters to the point where Jess and Nick is quite magical, delicate, and welcome (counterbalancing the inevitability of itself as a trope of sorts).
i think the Mindy Project is best at snappy dialog that i rewind over and over again — or the stuff where Mindy is falling under her unbelievably heavy suitcase in some magical land of a plane where the aisle is actually human size (wth is up with that?!?).
so i hope to be continuously surprised at how much i laugh with the Mindy Project (and embrace Mindy Kaling’s singular voice) but also hope to enjoy more dark, real moments of Jack Johnson and Zooey Deschanel doing great work with their characters….
It’s pretty impressive how both of these shows are able to consistently land funny actors to come in and do 3-4 episode arcs and fit right in with the show.
Yet it does highlight how poorly some of the regular cast members are written. Everyone rightly complains about Winston, but I have zero idea what Jeremy is on Mindy other than an english accent.
“It’s pretty impressive how both of these shows are able to consistently land funny actors to come in and do 3-4 episode arcs and fit right in with the show.”
It also helps that a lot of them, like Wever or Anders Holm, have gigs on cable shows with shorter schedules, which frees them up to do (higher-paying) network jobs during their hiatuses.
Agree, but I’m just New Girl and Mindy seem to have a heavy component of recoginzable guest stars.
Is it just their shows are more adaptable to bring in guest star for a 3-4 episode arc?
Does it have something to do with the production companies behind the shows?
Considering how much easier it seems to be to bring in actors who have some good will built up, via other shows, I wonder why other shows aren’t doing the same thing more.
I LOVED Max Greenfield with the pizza. If he had more to do in this episode, I’d suggest this for his Emmy submission based on that scene alone.
as a fatty i thought it was AWFUL. very clunky and weird. especially for a Hollywood full of perfect people. i don’t know it was just really forced and off to me….
I love Nadia.
Agree. For some reason, Nadia’s deadpan delivery does it for me every time. I almost lost a mouthful of water when she declared “three more weeks of winter”.
I’m a foreigner, can somebody please explain the joke in “three more weeks of winter”? What does Nadia mean?
It’s a reference to Groundhog Day, an American pseudo-holiday where a groundhog in Punxatawney, PA allegedly determines how many more weeks of winter we have depending on whether or not he sees his shadow.
Hahaha, thank you! Picturing an association between Nick’s… ‘hardware’ and a groundhog is too much.
for the life of me, can someone explain the “Three more weeks of winter?” line by Nadia. Based on their reactions at the loft upon seeing nick’s penis (as well as the aunt laughing and her suggesting women cry over ‘this’ (WHAT IS THIS, SMALL PENISES???), it seemed like they were insinuating that it was small (winter = cold = shriveled up penis). but then later in the episode, Jess refers to it as a “prized hog” in a complimentary manner … so which is it? did i misread the ‘winter’ line, was nadia implying something else?
i see speniwall provided an explanation but i still don’t get its relationship with the size of nick’s junk, especially since they seemed to praise it later in the episode
Rather than a size thing, I thought instead it was a circumcised/uncircumcised thing, based on whether or not the groundhog was peeking out of its den, mixed with Nadia misstating the number of weeks (traditionally six more weeks of winter) or else some sort of half-in/half-out thing? Who can say?
Was there ever any fallout from, or follow-up to, Cece and Schmidt’s hookup the night of the Indian dating conference? It’s like things went right back to the status quo of Cece searching for her Indian husband and Schmidt being torn up about it.
I’m sure the fallout is bound to happen! That said, fingers crossed for fat Schmidt & Elisabeth.
I was confused by Schmidt “selfishness” after losing the weight. He was a bit of a jerk or douche sometimes, but I didn’t think he was overly selfish. He cleans and cooks for the entire loft and always seemed to want to make CeCe happy in the sack. Just seemed out of place.
I was always under the impression that he cleans and cooks because he’s incredibly anal-retentive about both.
I think it’s more about his being a huge dickhead than it is about his being selfish.
I enjoyed both shows last night. I thought they were both funny.
Being an East Indian, I find the depiction of Indian culture far from accurate. The main Indian characters like CeCe, Mindy, Divya (Royal Pains) are fine. I don’t think Lester Patel(Chuck) liked to call himself an Indian; I also can’t recall Tom Haverford (Parks & Rec), Kalinda (Good Wife) having anything to do Indian related. The other side characters are always a caricature. I squirmed when the Aunt and Grand Mother appeared on the “New Girl” episode. Not to forget the whole show called “Outsourced” was a pile of nonsense.
Tom Haverford was adopted by white Pawnee-ans, so his character doesn’t have any identification with Indian culture.
ZZK, That’s incorrect. Tom was born and raised in South Carolina (these colors don’t run!) to Indian immigrant parents and his birth name was Darwish Sabir Ismael Gani, which he changed to improve his opportunities in politics. I don’t believe the show has ever explained why he moved to Pawnee, but there’s no indication he was adopted. Garry Gergich, on the other hand…
I’m also Indian, and I find most of this stuff funny. The aunt and grandmother were stereotypical, sure, but I have definitely known at least one auntie like them. Lester Patel was a Hinjew from Canadian, so he was a blend of lots of cultures. I didn’t expect him to be strongly Indian to the exclusion of other branches of his family tree.
Outsourced, on the other hand, was just horrible. I hear the original movie the show was based on is better, but I haven’t been able to bring myself to give it a chance.
My bigger problem with the NG episode is that, unless I missed something, Jess didn’t know CeCe’s wedding would be in 3 weeks. (I’ll give a pass to not being asked to be the made of honor, since it isn’t traditional in Indian weddings and since, in the context of not knowing the wedding, it seems reasonable that it wouldn’t come up.) They are that close and nothing’s been said?
They do need to reign in Winston, but only in the sense of violence. It would have made more sense had they had him go over the top with planning something in general, but not with, say, stabbing CeCe’s fiancee.
Also, does CeCe have no other friends besides Jess and the models?
OTOH, I really did like Merritt Weaver’s character, even though we saw her for only a few minutes. She looks to be a real person, which is nice.
How many friends is CeCe supposed to have? I only have one good friend, my “Jess”, and two or three casual friends. Not everyone is a social butterfly. I like what they’re doing with Winston even with the violence. This show is like a cartoon, it’s not like it’s in the least realistic. At least they’re giving him something to do.
Alan – you may have addressed this before, but I missed it. Why is has the grumpy older nurse on “Mindy” returned? I thought they were paring down their cast in order to be more focused, and that’s why they fired Commisioner Jarry.
“Paring down their cast”?! Are you kidding? They rehired the nurse. They hired a geeky intern. The Duplass bros. are semi-regulars. Mindy’s college friends have tripled. And Ellie Kemper has moved in next door.
That being said, this was never supposed to be an ensemble show. The focus has always been solely on Mindy. Its her name in the title after all.
@Prettok – Well, going back and reading Alan’s post about it (from 12/5/12), I see it was more about the producers deciding they didn’t want Mindy to have a boss.
Given Mindy’s proclivity toward movies, I was half-expecting her to blurt out, “You were married to Chloe Sevigny?”
The Winston thing bugged me once again, even though it has basically become his only “defining” character trait on the show. It feels like the writers have no idea what to do with him, shocker, so they have taken the most over-the-top elements they could give to both Nick and/or Schmidt and forced Winston to have it.
I thought both episodes were really strong and don’t want New Girl to reign Winston in at all. His over the top reactions are the best thing they have done with the character to date. This Mindy Project was the about the funniest they’ve done so far this season. Ike Barinholtz is fantastic. It’s just unfortunate that he outshines everyone but Kaling on the show.
I agree with keeping Mindy’s boyfriends around for a bit longer. Even though I just watched last week’s episode on Sunday, it took me a couple of minutes to remember who the guy in her bed was.
I think Mindy and Danny work really well as a friend relationship. I’d like to see it go the Jack/Lemon route rather than the typical sitcom direction.
Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield are giving two of the funniest performances on television right now, capable of turning even minor throwaway lines into hilarious gems with their deliveries. Emmy nominations should be upcoming for both men.
I gave up on The Mindy Project a few weeks ago and do not miss it at all – it seems especially mediocre airing after New Girl, a show with consistently sharp writing.
Sorry no Emmys for them, all lead and supporting actor nomination slots will be filled by the good folks at Modern Family… /
Max was nominated for an Emmy last year and MF cast don’t compete in lead.
I could watch Max Greenfield eat pizza ALL DAY. Why is Jess so turned on/happy/surprised to see Nick’s hardware? She’s already seen it when she caught him pleasuring himself to a mail-order steak catalogue.
As for the Mindy Project, I can’t get over how godawful the opening credits are.
“I’ve been pronouncing your name wrong?!”
“Yes, but you were so pretty I didn’t want to tell you.” Love that line.
Can anyone explain why there won’t be another new episode of New Girl or Mindy Project until April 30th? Why is there such a long break?