Most anticipated new TV shows of 2015: ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Powers’ and more

We're only days away from the end of the most overwhelming year for quality TV in the history of the medium. You can argue about whether other years had greater peaks (in 2004, for instance, HBO alone had “The Sopranos,” “The Wire” and “Deadwood”), but no year has ever had so many good-to-great shows available in so many places.
And based on what little Fienberg and I have watched so far of our screener piles for winter press tour, plus what little we know of other things coming down the road, 2015 looks to be even more ridiculous in this area. We've got two different shows created or co-created by Vince Gilligan, one of them a “Breaking Bad” spin-off. Netflix is expanding its lineup again, including one show (“Bloodline”) with a fantastic cast that includes Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Sam Shepard, Linda Cardellini and Norbert Leo Butz. Marvel has another new ABC show (“Agent Carter”), plus the first of its long-ranging Netflix deal (“Daredevil”). Will Forte is teaming up with “The Lego Movie” guys for a sitcom (“Last Man on Earth”) that's been shrouded in mystery. In late night, Stephen Colbert will replace David Letterman, Larry Wilmore will replace Colbert, and James Corden will try to fill Craig Ferguson's shoes.
So. Much. Stuff. As always at this time of year, Dan and I have chosen a handful of interesting (or interesting-looking) upcoming new shows to highlight. (And, as always, our focus is primarily on things debuting in the first few months of the year, since we know so little at this point about things like, say, HBO's “Westworld” remake.)
We'll be back later in the week to talk about returning shows we're excited about for 2015, but take a look below and then tell us which new shows you're most eager to check out.
Wasn’t Powers supposed to start in December? I don’t know if it’s a good sign that they’re not burying it at the end of the year, or a bad sign that they pushed it back with no new start date.
Paul – PSN is figuring itself out and I don’t know if I’d read anything into an altered premiere date at all. I’m not even sure that I remember December being a thing at any point. While I’m VERY curious about it, I’d kinda be astounded if it’s good, but who knows?
-Daniel
It was annouced on Sony’s Playstation blog as December, but that was back in July: [blog.us.playstation.com]
Totally forgot about that… At this point, it almost seems to make more sense to save “Powers” (and “Daredevil”) for July to see if you can use Comic-Con either as a launching pad or, at the very least, as a way to mobilize likely fans. I can’t see any purpose in premiering either earlier without a real platform.
-Daniel
re: Man Seeking Woman
“Eric Andre, making amends for his ‘2 Broke Girls’ arc” — Ha!
Though to be fair 2BG is where I (sadly) discovered how wonderful Eric Andre is so…. there is that I guess. Wish this sounded better.
re: Grantchester
Please everyone go watch Happy Valley (available on Netflix) and allow me to gush about this wonderful actor, James Norton. I’ve seen Grantchester and it is very very enjoyable. Robson Green is his usual sarcastic self and Norton bikes around the English countryside solving crimes. It’s very well done.
re: The Odd Couple — ugh casting – a shonda!
I enjoyed Perry in GoOn but Lennon I’m not okay with. Nothing about this, actually, am I okay with. Please leave these great old shows alone!
re: The Last Man on Earth
Three words: Will Forte fatigue
He’s not a good actor and I’m sick of his droopy expressions. #harsh
re: Bloodline – intriguing cast but gads do we need more of this crime darkness? Aren’t we due for some comedies?
Erika
We may not know much about HBO’s take on Westworld beyond the killer cast that they’ve assembled and the intriguing 3-second clip package from HBO’s Year Ender video. But that’s easily my most anticipated new show of 2015, whenever it premieres. I’m excited to check out Togetherness, Agent Carter, Fresh Off the Boat, and The Last Man on Earth as well.
It’s striking how little I’m looking forward to Better Call Saul. Obviously I loved Breaking Bad, and the immense talent of the people working on the project both in front of and behind the camera will prompt me to at least give the show a chance. But while I don’t believe that the show will be flat-out bad, even a high level of blind trust isn’t sufficient to engender much in the way of actual enthusiasm. Maybe (hopefully?) I’ll feel differently once I actually see what the content and the tone of the show will be. But at the moment, this just doesn’t feel like a story that needs to be told, and my plan to watch the first season feels more like a tribute and an obligation than an exciting new chapter. It’s a strange feeling.
Jared – I think if we’d known with absolutely certainty that “Westworld” was premiering in 2015 and if we’d seen more than three seconds of footage, one of us would have written it up with a full slide. I’m definitely looking forward to it, but… Who knows?!?!?
-Daniel
Dan – Indeed! I certainly don’t mind the absence of Westworld from this particular gallery – I thought that Alan explained the reasoning for why it wasn’t included quite clearly. I do expect that Westworld will premiere at *some* point in 2015, both because it was included in the aforementioned Year End video and because HBO has such a dearth of drama series at the moment (in quantity, not quality). But I definitely appreciate your desire to see more than three seconds of footage before setting your level of anticipation in any kind of official capacity. Many intriguing projects with great casts and creative pedigree have turned out to be total duds in execution in the past few years alone. I’m certainly hopeful about Westworld, but it’s probably prudent to wait for a trailer (a screener for you) and a premiere date before letting the hype train pick up too much steam.
Jared, I could have written what you did about, Better Call Saul until I watched a few of the promo videos. I had to laugh along with the writers who are obviously having so much fun with this show and they are so talented!
And when I think about the amount of material they have to work with for a show about a crooked lawyer…well, my opinion about this show has done a 180.
I hope it pans out the way it appears to me now, and you find it enjoyable. Check out AMC’s videos if you have 15 minutes to kill and please report back. I’ll be curious to see what you think.
I didn’t see anything on the list that I’m interested in, but I am looking forward to Justified’s last season starting in a few weeks.
Oh well. Guess we had to discuss more than 18 shows in nearly every imaginable genre.
At least you have “Justified.”
-Daniel
I appreciate that the people behind these shows are working hard to entertain me, in most cases, for free.
It’s just that all of this new batch, for reasons of genre, story, lead actors or production team, don’t appeal to me.
re: 2004 on HBO – you can add ‘Carnivàle’. I think it’s also worth adding the actually-quite-good first season of ‘Entourage’, and ‘Sex and the City’ was still going at that point too. HBO was really dominant back then (at least it looks like that in hindsight?).
If you bring the year forward to 2005, you have to drop S&tC (oh dear…) but you get to add ‘Rome’. Alternatively, you could drop Entourage, take it back to 2003, and then add the very end of ‘Oz’, as well as ‘Angels in America’.
Either way, yeah, 2003-2005 a pretty stunning time for HBO.
If we look beyond HBO, though, historians of the future may want to take note of 2008. HBO may have been between eras, but they gave us probably their two outright best shows (‘The Wire’ in its final season, ‘In Treatment’ in its first), as well legendary miniseries ‘John Adams’, not to mention ‘Generation Kill’. Maybe the best high-brow slate HBO’s ever had? Plus the first season of ‘True Blood’ for less demanding entertainment. Meanwhile, over on other channels, we had ‘Mad Men’ (second season) and ‘Breaking Bad’ (first season). Pretty good year!
[not trying to argue with your ‘best ever’ idea, btw, just fleshing out some historical context]
So based on the description, are we to assume that episodes have been sent out to critics for Bloodline? And if so, are you allowed to say whether or not you liked them?
My blurb gave the *very* basic overview of my feelings and was written after watching an episode-and-a-half. More will obviously come when we get closer to premiere after I’ve hopefully seen more.
-Daniel
I think Syfy is the network to keep an eye on in 2015. There’s 12 Monkeys, The Expanse, and Dark Matter among several science fiction/space-based shows.
CW’s iZombie sounds like it could be fun.
Any word on when Sense8 is going to air on NF? I’m looking forward to it along with Daredevil and AKA Jessica Jones
Atira – I know they shot “Sense8” this summer-into-fall, but Netflix hasn’t given ANY indication on when it might premiere. I’m not sure on the degree of effects work necessary or whatnot. I’d guess it won’t be before the fall, but who knows? A lot of Netflix’s summer-in-to-fall plans are a bit amorphous because they haven’t set a premiere for “Daredevil,” etc…
-Daniel
If “Better Call, Saul” is as good as the title song and video by Junior Brown, it will be a blockbuster.
FYI, there’s not one mention of Bob Odenkirk’s name in the Better Call Saul blurb.
Tsk.
Is Better Call Saul going to be a 30 min. or 1 hour show?
Hour.
-Daniel
One hour.
It will be an hour-long show, and in some interview or another I believe that Bob Odenkirk stated that the show will be “85% drama, 15% comedy”. It’s not clear at this time what category AMC will try and place it in for Emmy consideration, however.
I mentioned this in the Big Questions gallery we posted over the weekend, but AMC would be smart to position “Saul” as a drama, even if it isn’t. With “Breaking Bad” and “True Detective” out from last year’s Emmy field and nothing looming as a CLEAR addition, “Saul” could easily slip in. Comedy at this point is a much harder Emmy field with “Modern Family” unbeatable, “Orange” as the heir apparent and “Transparent” as the new upstart…
-Daniel
I agree. I think it ultimately AMC ultimately will push Better Call Saul as a drama and, content aside, I’m guessing that its status as a Breaking Bad “prequel” will allow them to be more successful in doing so than if a show like Orange is the New Black (a comedy, even after a darker season) had tried a similar tactic.
It’s weird, though. For years, networks have been trying to come up with variably defensible reasons to get their shows out of the Drama category and into the less competitive Comedy or Miniseries fields. Now, those categories are overflowing with viable contenders (for nominations, if not the win) while the Drama field is relatively sparse … at least terms of shows that Emmy voters are likely to take notice of. Everything is cyclical …
That’s a lot of TV shows. Just waiting for Daredevil. I really do want it to be violent though. Isn’t Daredevil really good at hand to hand combat? So the action scenes have to be good, right?
It doesn’t have to be graphic, but good fight scenes please.
I’m ready to commit to a whole season of Togetherness, Man Seeking Woman, Better Caul Saul and Bloodline. Battle Creek, Empire, Last Man on Earth and iZombie will need to be renewed before I’ll watch those. I’m kind of hoping One Big Happy will be good but it looks doubtful.
Is anyone really looking forward to “Agent Carter”? I thought that character was one of the worst things about the first Captain America film.
I mean, I can totally see why Alan is looking forward to it. He is totally the kind of guy who would get off on a weekly dramatization against sexism featuring on straw man arguments But are there that many of him?
What I recall about Peggy Carter, is that she was a walking example of exactly why they were right not to use any MORE women in the Allied armed services in WW2. When she overheard a bunch of elite soldiers making cracks about a foreign officer of doubtful combat experience being placed over them, she abuses her authority to “prove” how tough she is. The only other action of any significance is to fire off a gun at the protagonist (and multi-million dollar test subject slash irreplaceable weapon) because she’s miffed that he responded to her rejection of him by letting another woman kiss him. Um, yeah. You go, girlfriend.
If Marvel wants to make an anti-sexism, comic-book based superhero show using a character from its films, why not Scarlett Johansen’s character, who at least wears less off-putting modern clothes and makeup, and interacts with Captain America as an equal and comrade, rather than a love-interest who vacillates between shrill posturing and suppressed schoolgirl crushes. What about the other SHIELD agent, played by the “Revenge” chick? Aren’t they happy with the current Marvel show, where they have made nearly every “badass” male character evil or dead, and while having the remaining such hand-to-hand combatants and shooters played by skinny women?
Why don’t they take a page from the history of that showrunner? Whenever Joss Whedon deliberately sets out to make a female-centric show, to preach girl power, he ends up with a turd like “Dollhouse” or one like “Buffy” where his feminist message is very dubious, since all the female heroes have superpowers to enable their supposed heroism, or pull “Agent Carter” shit like having Buffy kick a lover-turned-evil in the groin and walk out tall and proud, and never mind how many innocent people he kills while she spends the next half dozen episodes looking for her big girl pants, and her friends brush over the corpses of background characters in their worry about safeguarding the person who needs the least protection from her evil ex-boyfriend. Maybe I’m missing something about Hollywood feminism, but “the protagonist is a hero because of innate, natural strength that is superior to the opposite gender” is not the kind of message I’d want to throw up on the screen , if I was interested in making a point about gender.
Meanwhile, Whedon HAS demonstrated ample ability to create badass female characters who hold their own with their male costars, on his ensemble works, like Avengers (Natasha, Maria), Angel (Fred, Faith) and Firefly (Zoe, Kaylee), even if the first-billed actor on each is a man.
If Hollywood wants to make appealing female characters, who are equally well portrayed as males, maybe they should make an effort to do so in the context of other good characters and stories, rather than a transparent girl power show, where the heroine’s success is plot-mandated.
Agent Carter is being made by people who were involved with Dollhouse :)
The thing that always struck me about Buffy – was that she was always being saved – by a man. At least in the earlier seasons. My god, she’s The Slayer yet was still continually in need of rescue? Tsk tsk.
I’ve not seen Winter Soldier, but just saw a trailer for Agent Carter – and she (literally) kicks a guy in the groin cuz he mistakes her a secretary. Girl power activate. Why is a woman strong if she lashes out violently – but a man would be crucified if it was the reverse? Talk about your double standards…
“Maybe I’m missing something about Hollywood feminism, but “the protagonist is a hero because of innate, natural strength that is superior to the opposite gender”…”
Yeah, I’ve noticed that too. It’s lazy. And silly.
>The thing that always struck me about Buffy – was that she was always being saved – by a man
Fucking elaborate.
Mahmoud – Observation or request?
Buffy takes on enemy, enemy too big, Angel to the rescue. Repeat.
Even Angel’s origin story is based wholly upon him becoming Buffy’s protector. He’s in the sewer feeding off rats, and a nice demon tells him that a girl needs his help – and to cement his decision – Angel essentially stalks her. The hero ‘lurks in the shadows’, unbeknownst to her. Then swoops in to rescue her, as she is too incompetent on her own. Angel exists – to save Buffy.
Hell, the series finale, against the ultimate evil, which paid all sorts of lip service to female empowerment by giving random women around the world superhuman strength (enabling one to cheat at baseball, so… yay? Isn’t obtaining unnatural strength the reason the all time home run king is not in the Hall of Fame? ), overlooks the fact that giving the girls superpowers contributed in no way whatsoever to the defeat of the First Evil. In the first place, Anya, Andrew & Dawn were cutting the enemy down like bowling pins, so why did they really need Slayer powers? And in the second, they were losing until the McGuffin Spike carried suddenly detonated, and the strong powerful women used their new-found Slayer abilities to run for their lives. The McGuffin was introduced to the show by a man Buffy greeted with a passionate kiss, and put into play by a man whom Buffy professed her love for in his dying moments. Feminism!
What about the Moira Walley Becket show Flesh and Bone?
Mia – We certainly could have included “Flesh and Bone” in the Other TBD section, but its history — Ordered last January, truncated to a “limited series” instead of an ongoing, zero hints at premiere date or promotional material — hasn’t done much to whet my appetite… When it eventually comes, I’ll absolutely be interested and I’ll watch, but I’d be lying if I said that other than Walley-Beckett and David Michod directing the first episode I’ve got any reason to personally be excited for this… Yet. That could obviously change…
-Daniel
TOO. MANY. SHOWS.
I couldn’t even keep up with all the cool shows in 2014 and it sounds like 2015 will be even more challenging. 2014 was the year I had to institute a three-episode trial, and I dropped some shows after three eps that people said got better later on, but there just isn’t enough time for everything. In 2015 will I have time to watch even three episodes of interesting looking shows? Oof.
Particularly looking forward to Agent Carter and Daredevil, Fresh Off the Boat, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. I’m always down for a great new drama, so I am interested in Fortitude and Bloodline, but I’ve found a lot of the new dramas to be too bleak for my tastes. Even The Wire had more of a sense of humor than shows like The Leftovers and The Affair.
Most people missed it, but John Ridley’s actual follow-up (as writer-director-producer) to 12 YEARS A SLAVE was JIMI: ALL IS BY MY SIDE, the flawed but thrilling Hendrix biopic with great performances by André Benjamin and Agent Carter herself.
Paul –
“Jimi” premiered at TIFF in 2013, the same TIFF that “Slave” premiered at… Whether he made it before or after or simultaneously with “Slave” isn’t the question. It wasn’t made thanks to the clout/success of “Slave” (and it got NO distribution, despite said clout/success). “American Crime,” however, is VERY much a TV show that exists because its creator won an Oscar for “12 Years a Slave.”
So I’m OK with calling “American Crime” Ridley’s “Slave” follow-up.
-Daniel
I was thinking more about US theatrical release and audience awareness than cause-and-effect, but point taken.
As a fan of Damages, I’m excited for Bloodline and the cast is amazing. I love that Netflix has some of my most anticipated shows in 2015, between Orange Is The New Black, Bloodline, Kemmy Schmidt and the two Marvel shows, they have one of the better line ups.
I want to be more excited for Powers but the stills released look a bit cheap.
Really looking forward to Flesh and Bone, the ballet drama from “Ozymandias” writer Moira Walley-Beckett.
I suppose it’s probably to much to hope for American Gods to arrive before 2016?
AptKeys – “American Gods” hasn’t been officially ordered to series yet, I don’t believe? If memory serves, it was a script-to-series order? Which means if Starz likes the script, it goes to series without shooting a pilot first? But I think that missing step hasn’t been taken yet. And then they’d have to actually cast and produce the thing. But I suppose it’s possible that if Starz announces a formal pick-up at TCA press tour in a couple weeks and casting begins immediately, MAYBE it could be ready by the very end of 2015? But if you wanted it done right, the effects and whatnot would almost certainly require more time than that… Probably…
-Daniel