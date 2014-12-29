Most anticipated new TV shows of 2015: ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Powers’ and more

We're only days away from the end of the most overwhelming year for quality TV in the history of the medium. You can argue about whether other years had greater peaks (in 2004, for instance, HBO alone had “The Sopranos,” “The Wire” and “Deadwood”), but no year has ever had so many good-to-great shows available in so many places.

And based on what little Fienberg and I have watched so far of our screener piles for winter press tour, plus what little we know of other things coming down the road, 2015 looks to be even more ridiculous in this area. We've got two different shows created or co-created by Vince Gilligan, one of them a “Breaking Bad” spin-off. Netflix is expanding its lineup again, including one show (“Bloodline”) with a fantastic cast that includes Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Sam Shepard, Linda Cardellini and Norbert Leo Butz. Marvel has another new ABC show (“Agent Carter”), plus the first of its long-ranging Netflix deal (“Daredevil”). Will Forte is teaming up with “The Lego Movie” guys for a sitcom (“Last Man on Earth”) that's been shrouded in mystery. In late night, Stephen Colbert will replace David Letterman, Larry Wilmore will replace Colbert, and James Corden will try to fill Craig Ferguson's shoes.

So. Much. Stuff. As always at this time of year, Dan and I have chosen a handful of interesting (or interesting-looking) upcoming new shows to highlight. (And, as always, our focus is primarily on things debuting in the first few months of the year, since we know so little at this point about things like, say, HBO's “Westworld” remake.)

We'll be back later in the week to talk about returning shows we're excited about for 2015, but take a look below and then tell us which new shows you're most eager to check out.