Movie Review: Adam Scott, Jennifer Westfeldt and Jon Hamm are all ‘Friends with Kids’

I don’t see movies in the theater much anymore, but ever since I heard about “Friends with Kids” – the directorial debut of “Kissing Jessica Stein” writer/star Jennifer Westfeldt, also starring Adam Scott from “Parks and Recreation” and a good chunk of the “Bridesmaids” cast (Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Chris O’Dowd and some guy named Jon Hamm who apparently has a TV show returning this weekend) – I made a mental note to get a sitter and take my wife to see it. We had some childcare mishaps over the weekend, which felt appropriate to the movie’s subject, but finally got to slip out to see it last night, and I really enjoyed it.
The short version, for those who haven’t seen it yet – and then, after the jump, some thoughts on specific things in the film for those who have – is that Westfeldt and Scott play best friends who’ve never been interested in each other romantically, and who start to feel their other friends slipping away and turning into different people when they marry off and have children. Interested in having kids, but terrified of what they see as the toxic effect it has on marriages, they decide to game the system by having a baby together as platonic friends, splitting the childcare responsibilities 50/50 while still having plenty of time to date other people and (more importantly) sleep. It’s raunchy at times (though not nearly as much as “Bridesmaids”), dramatic at others, and ultimately a traditional romantic comedy that’s just well-executed with a lot of indie moviemaking values. Scott is particularly excellent in it, but everyone’s good (Westfeldt even gets a human performance out of Megan Fox in a supporting role as one of Scott’s girlfriends), and it was well worth the babysitter for me.
And now onto some specifics about the film (including the ending) so those of us who’ve seen it can discuss, coming up just as soon as I play the kid card and the Brooklyn card…
It’s interesting that all three of Westfeldt’s produced screenplays have been about people trying to make an end run around traditional romantic mores. In “Kissing Jessica Stein” (co-written with Heather Juergensen) two straight women decide to date each other after being frustrated with the quality of the men out there. In “Ira & Abby” (which I haven’t seen), two strangers impulsively marry as a kind of social experiment. And here you have two people who love each other – just not in that way – seeing if they can share a child together while maintaining what they like about their friendship and their adult lives. Westfeldt’s own relationship with Hamm – they’ve been together for 15 years but have chosen not to marry (and, thus far, not to have kids) – isn’t quite so unconventional, but you get the sense watching her movies, and hearing the two of them talk about each other in interviews, that they’ve spent a lot of time studying the way our culture says couples are supposed to function and decided that the system is flawed.
And for the first half of “Friends with Kids,” Westfeldt has fun playing with how much easier this other arrangement might be. One of the best sequences in the film comes early on, when Westfeldt and Scott go to a “party” at Rudolph and O’Dowd’s home in Brooklyn, where the married parents are bickering with each other and struggling to take care of the kids the whole time. It’s sharply-observed without feeling like those characters are being caricatured or judged; having kids just introduces various levels of tension into relationships that didn’t exist before. And then that’s contrasted amusingly in the first scene where the friends get to see how Scott and Westfeldt are doing with the baby, and they are a well-oiled, supportive, tension-free parenting machine. (For a while, things are going so smoothly that my wife and I turned to each other, shook hands and joked that it was time for a divorce so we could have it that easy.)
Yet at the same time, the two movies I’ve seen both end in something of a regression to tradition. In “Jessica Stein,” Westfeldt never gets comfortable being with another woman sexually and winds up making it work with old friend Scott Cohen, though Juergensen decides she’s happier with women, and the two remain BFFs. “Friends with Kids” is even more explicit in suggesting that the old ways have existed so long for a reason. We see that Westfeldt and Scott’s experiment isn’t as neat and clean as they had hoped it would, as the two wind up pining for each other at different, inconvenient times, before we get the familiar scene where he races to tell her how he truly feels about her, she tries to keep her guard up, he keeps pushing, and they all live happily ever after.
Whether that’s Westfeldt acknowledging that she may not know any more about relationships than anyone else, or her just being a fan of romantic comedy traditions, I don’t know. I do know, though, that those more dramatic moments towards the end are some of the movie’s best, particularly that long, uncomfortable scene where the whole group is trying to enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner together, and a very drunk Jon Hamm (not seeming at all like a very drunk Don Draper, I should note), painfully aware that his own marriage is crumbling, lashes out at Scott and Westfeldt for being naive and for putting their own selfishness above the needs of the son they brought into the world together. It’s dynamite, and a pleasure to watch Scott more than hold his own trading acting punches with Hamm. Hamm’s known for his drama work, but we’ve seen in a number of venues that he can be very funny. Scott, meanwhile, is known as a comedy guy, but his roles occasionally let him show off some impressive dramatic chops, and he was tremendous in this film’s final act.
A good movie, and I’m glad the high-profile cast (even Wiig, who’s not in it very much but whose presence on the poster has to be helping the box office) is getting it some attention as its theatrical release gradually expands.
What did everybody else think?
My feeling is similar to yours. I thought Scott ran away with the film, very impressive work, but Hamm gets major props for the scene you mentioned. Every time I see Jon Hamm in something else, I am struck more and more by what a terrific actor he is. He creates fully formed, unique characters out of every opportunity he is given.
I’ve seen Kissing Jessica Stein and Ira and Abby and have always found Westfeldt to be a female Woody Allen until this film where she played it way less neurotic than she was in the previous two. (Of the two, I think I prefer Kissing Jessica Stein, though I definitely enjoyed both.) I would go see any movie, play, or TV show she writes. She has an intelligent voice and a fresh approach to age-old situations.
The last thing to mention is that I thought Friends with Kids was a Valentine to NYC. There wasn’t a shot of that city that wasn’t breath-taking.
Nicely done. Oh, and I took my very cranky, pushing 80-year-old mother, and she liked it, too.
Just saw it and liked it more than I expected to….although I thought it a little unlikely for at least one of the other couples to be fighting in EVERY scene. For some reason, when Scott was on the bed with Westfeldt in the last scene, expressing his love by saying, “I don’t just want to f**k your brains out”, I had a hard time imagining Cary Grant reading that line….
As a 24 year old non-parent, I don’t know if I’m really meant to “get it” like I would if I also was a married father, but for me the movie was pretty flat and predictable. It really seemed more like a play, the scenes rarely deviating from a few couples eating a meal together and either fighting or not fighting, along with a few extra f-bombs to earn an R rating. The scene with Jon Hamm and Adam Scott yelling at each other was great, but one tense scene isn’t enough to carry this movie past the cliched tropes it too easily fell into.
I really, really loved this movie, especially the New Year’s Eve dinner scene. It felt so well-observed and lived in, and you felt like your friends could have the exact same type of dinner at some point.
The one quibble I did have was how quickly it punted to conventional at the end. It’s not that I completely mind that Westfeldt went for the inevitable “but they really love each other deep down” ending, it’s just that the transition from the movie the first two acts promised to the movie it became in the third act was simply too jarring.
That being said, the first two thirds of the movie was so strong (and Adam Scott was so great in the final third) that this will happily be one I watch over and over again.
One small, random quibble: I hated that Scott’s character always called Westfeldt “doll.” It just didn’t sound right coming out of his mouth.
I wouldn’t have minded “doll” if he hadn’t said it so often. It seemed like he used it every time he addressed her, which felt rather unnatural, since you don’t usually use a name or even an endearment to address someone like that regularly.
The same thing has always driven me crazy on “Bones.” Booth calls her “Bones” in practically every other sentence.
The movie was so interesting and clever and fun and then they totally botched the ending. I know they were trying to reverse convention, but it still just didn’t play for me.
Great cast. Didn’t love it. Not so much a fan of Jennifer Westfeldt. Sorta feels like she cannot get a role unless she writes it (other then the horrific “Notes from the Underbelly”). She clearly got her boyfriend (Hamm) to bring his friends to this one. I liked Kissing Jessica Stein better. There were moments in here but not enough to warrant a positive rating. Also, Megan Fox was terrible. Truly. Not so sure why people are enjoying this but then again, I am still unsure why The Descendant and Moneyball were up for Best Picture. Both are good movies, but better then Drive, Warrior, Rise of Planet of the Apes, Martha May Marcy Marlene… come on! Btw, I am 37, happily married and have 2 kids. Wife felt the same way about this movie as i did.
I didn’t really enjoy this movie. It wasn’t as funny as I expected heading in. The actors did a good job and the scene between Hamm and Scott on NYE was excellent, but Scott’s character came across as a shallow d-bag, and the ending was so cliched and predictable that I groaned out loud.
I like all these actors, but didn’t like the movie.
I loved this movie. From what I’ve read, most issues people have had with it have had to do with the ending, and even though they’re valid, I disagree with most. I guess it doesn’t bother me if the movie was predictable since the journey getting to the ending was so fresh and witty and such an interesting take. I think I would have felt the same about it had they opted out of Julie and Jason actually getting together at the end (while I LOVE Kissing Jessica Stein as well, I had more issues with the ending of that movie, since so much time was spent defending the women’s relationship). And I think the film does have something to say about the romantic side of having a child, which, yes, is a slightly heteronormative and dated idea, but at least it’s a nice one. And in this context, while it wasn’t revolutionary, it made sense. And was thoroughly enjoyable.
I’m also going to add to the slew of praise being dished out to Mr. Scott. The dinner table scene where he defends their decision to have a child was mind-boggling both times I saw it. He was brilliant. Which wasn’t surprising after seeing his films like Passenger Side and The Vicious Kind (both of which I highly recommend!) and a few choice episodes of Party Down. And probably tons of other things I’ve yet to see.
He’s SO good in The Vicious Kind.
I loved the movie, and I think it did a good job of raising questions about family structures and different ways to bring kids into the world, without answering them. Which was as it should be, in my opinion, because there are no easy answers to that question.
I’ve seen various people complain that the conventional ending was a copout, but personally I love the point that it seemed to make, the speech Adam Scott made at the end about “that is the romantic part.” The two main characters started out with this idea that the stress of kids destroys relationships, and Adam Scott’s character in particular seemed to be mistaking infatuation with actual romantic love. And by the end they realized that the long-term, day-to-day, going through the big and small stuff together, is the romantic part–if you’re with the right person. So many movies focus on the more obviously romantic stuff of meeting someone and falling in love, I really liked that this one took a more realistic angle.
I saw this movie a couple of weeks ago and I enjoyed it very much. It was predictable, yeah but it was so raw and so down to earth. Adam Scott just dove into the part and it was funny and heartbreaking. Great film
I really, really wish that Kristen Wiig had played the lead instead of Westfeldt. I just don’t think she’s much of an actress, honestly, and I think Wiig was terrific in her small part.
Adam Scott totally killed, though. Really, I thought everyone was great except for Westfeldt.
My mother said the same thing about wishing Wiig starred. Personally, I have Wiig fatigue, though I’m going to blame that on SNL overusing her and not on the actress herself. (And I’m not going to be surprised if she doesn’t return to SNL next season, considering how bright her future in features is.)
I like the cast, but I can’t stand going to the movies unless it’s something I need to see. I’ll rent it for sure.
yup, and I did. Now I only wish I’d started watching it the night I got it so I could have gotten thru all the extras and commentary before it had to go back.
I’ve never watched Adam Scott in anything and had to look up his name as I was running around during the credits (which were cool, as credits go) and almost had to look up… um… the mother… but then Fanny… Kelly Bishop. yay! And I’ve only seen Kristen on SNL where she seems to always be annoying. While I do watch Up All Night. The guy who was married to Maya, didn’t know him either.
Liked the ending. Wonder what LJA’s mom thought of the language and sex talk… My mother noticed language in a movie where I hadn’t noticed it at all (and was far less than this)
I just think Jen is beautiful and Jon, un-brill-creamed is very nice looking. And I liked it a lot – as a person who didn’t have kids on purpose, but used to be married.
Even years later, I always mix up which woman in Kissing Jessica Stein is with Jon Hamm and which one is married to Friend of Simmons/Carolla/Kimmel Kevin Hench.
PPlease explain, what is indie filmmaking values?
“Fuck the shit out of me” is a great last line of the movie. I did enjoy it overall, but was upset that it turned into every other romantic dramedy at the end. The worst was the cheesy score that played when Adam was in the car realizing his decision and turned around. Horrid.
But Adam was great, especially in the New Year’s dinner scene and he did make me believe it at the end too.
I thought the “fuck the shit out of you” line was crass– as if love is best reduced the basest expressions of lust.
I think it’s more that their relationship always had all the other parts of love, and was for whatever reason lacking the lust. And as their son brought them closer and closer, each of them finally realized that sometimes love can lead to lust, rather than the other way around, and they just needed that part of the equation to make things perfect. Under those circumstances, “Fuck the shit out of me” pretty much sums up what needed to be said at the end there.
Well articulated, Alan. I definitely felt that the ending was earned and made sense, emotionally.
I’m a brand-new father and this was my first time inside a cinema since my daughter’s birth four months ago. The emotions and situations were engaging enough – the film held my attention. But the one thing it didn’t do is make me laugh. What do we call a romantic comedy in which nothing’s funny? A “romantic?”
I thought Jennifer Westfeldt was rather bland and just came across as timid and anxious.