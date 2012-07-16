Movie Review: Seann William Scott is a funny, moving hockey ‘Goon’

Note: I’m taking much of this week off in between Comic-Con and press tour. This is one of a few posts I wrote in advance that should publish this week. If you’re wondering why I didn’t cover a particular show or story this week, it’s because I’m on vacation.
As I’ve often said in the last couple of years, HitFix has a terrific (and ever-expanding) collection of film writers, and for the most part I leave it to them to cover the cinema. Every now and then, though, a movie is so in my wheelhouse that I feel like I have no choice but to write something about it.
“Goon” happens to be one of those movies. It fed my weakness for underdog sports fiction something fierce, while also being executed well enough that I imagine I would have taken enormous pleasure from it even without the genre bias. (In support of this theory, Drew liked it a lot, and he’s not a sucker for these kinds of movies the way I am.)
A few thoughts on why I enjoyed it so much – starting vaguely and then moving into more spoiler-y territory as we go along (warning beforehand) – coming up just as soon as our stomach lights have something important to say…
One of my all-time favorite songs by the late, great Warren Zevon is “Hit Somebody! (The Hockey Song),” the tale of a hockey goon who always had ambitions of being a real player, despite everyone insisting that his only value is to beat the snot out of opposing players. He clings to his dream until (10-year-old song spoiler aho) it literally kills him. I always thought that would make a great movie, and it’s entirely possible that Kevin Smith’s in-the-works film adaptation will be exactly that.
But in the meantime, we have “Goon” (which has traveled a circuitous release schedule that included a stint as a cable On Demand premiere, then in theaters, and now on Netflix Instant, Amazon Prime and for purchase as a DVD or download), which tells the related but not identical story of a hockey goon – Doug Glatt, played by Seann William Scott (who at one point was in talks to star in “Hit Somebody!”) – who might like to be a real player if he could, but in the meantime gets so many dreams fulfilled by the opportunity to strap on some skates and throw down in defense of his teammates.
“Goon” was written by Evan Goldberg and Jay Baruchel (who has a small role as Doug’s foul-mouthed best friend, who hosts a call-in show about hockey), very loosely based on the life and memoir of minor league hockey goon Doug “The Hammer” Smith. Here, Doug is the adopted son of a respectable Jewish doctor (Eugene Levy) who isn’t as smart or driven as as the rest of his family, but has one undeniable skill: he is very, very good at fighting. And after he convincingly wins a fight with a minor league hockey player who comes into the stands, he’s given a chance to learn how to skate, hold a stick, and defend his teammates.
Baruchel grew up in Montreal, and he knows and loves the world of professional hockey. Doug winds up on a minor league team packed with players who at once seem like familiar types and yet very specific, including the former hotshot prospect who never lived up to his potential and the aging captain (named Gord, of course) just barely hanging on.
What makes “Goon” work so well is that it simultaneously celebrates the tradition of the hockey goon even as it’s pointing out the absurdity of it. It’s ridiculous that this is an accepted part of a major sport, and yet it is, and from Doug’s point of view, the job finally gives him a purpose. He’s not excited to beat people up (though he’s great at it); he’s excited by the chance to be part of a team, and to protect his teammates.
The movie walks that knife edge in Doug’s personal life, too, as he gets into a romance with a hockey groupie played by Alison PIll (in a role that gives her much more spark and strength than she’s allowed to show on “The Newsroom”). The movie doesn’t try to hide the fact that Doug is dumb bordering on simple, but it also shows us repeatedly that he’s a nice, sweet guy, and this is perhaps the most endearing performance of Scott’s career.
The one specific about the movie I want to discuss involves the use of Liev Schreiber as Ross Rhea, a legendary NHL hockey goon who’s finishing out the final season of his career in the same minor league as Doug. Inevitably, the two meet, but it happens first away from the ice:
What I love about that scene, and about the way Schreiber is used in general, is that Rhea isn’t a villain, but an antagonist, and that makes a world of difference. You want to root for Doug to win their climactic fight (it’s not spoiling things in the least to say they fight at the end, as the movie would make no sense if they didn’t) not because you hate Rhea, but because you respect and understand him and want Doug to beat the best there is. Schreiber’s not on screen very much, but in scenes like that one in the coffee shop, he says so much about who Ross Rhea is, the role of the goon, and what Doug Glatt might become if he sticks around the game long enough.
Again, it takes little for this type of movie to please me, but I didn’t just enjoy “Goon” because I love sports movies. I enjoyed it because there was so much craft (the hockey scenes, and the fights in the hockey scenes, are wonderfully shot) and joy and warmth in the movie to go along with all the requisite moments and gags you expect from it.
For those who’ve already seen it, what did you think?
I won the DVD from a fan website on its release date. My 73 year old Mom enjoyed the film,which speaks to strength of the character development, and the comedy.
I agree, this movie is great and not at all what I expected when I stumbled across is on Netflix. Really touching in a surprising way.
Firmly on the other side here. Take out Scott’s very charming performance and you’re left with a very flimsy “comedy” that doesn’t hold together. Baruchel’s character was like nails on a chalkboard for me. And while the hockey scenes looked great, it’s too bad the team had to be such a sad collection of sports cliches.
I didn’t feel the warmth or the joy. Just a lot of boredom and occasional revulsion (Baruchel and the French guy spitting on each other was a real low point).
Maybe the home video edition has a different cut or something, because I watched it on OnDemand back in March and thought it was god awful as well. I really enjoy the cast and was eager to see what Baruchel could come up with, but this was just a bad South Park-style “retard strength” gag stretched over 80 minutes. Baruchel’s character in particular felt like it was written in at the last minute as a result of a failed run of test groups. 99% of his character’s lines are off-camera ADR explaining what is happening with an unfunny amount of profanity.
Like I said, maybe they recut it to have a completely different story and remixed the sound so Baruchel’s lines don’t sound so obviously dubbed in, but I’d be surprised if anybody has the skills to polish this turd enough to get a good review out of Sepinwall.
Yeah, I had low expectations for this and I still thought it was awful. I saw it on HDNet a couple months ago. Baruchel was embarrassing.
“It’s ridiculous that this is an accepted part of a major sport”
I would say it is actually an increasingly vanishing part of a major sport, with the new information regarding concussions, and the NHL’s treatment of head injuries. Since the lockout, there isn’t much room on a team’s roster for a pure ‘goon’ and few teams actually carry such a player, preferring players who have the ability to fight, but bring other things to the table as well. I would argue that baseball fights (complete with both bullpens charging into the scrum side by side) are a far more ridiculous accepted part of a major sport.
Anyway… I’m psyched this is on Netflix now, and have heard nothing but good things about it, and am really looking forward to watching it.
I would dial down those expectations. Especially if you’re big hockey fan.
It’s ironic that in an time where people are really looking at the consequences of the being a “goon” that a movie comes out that presenting such a superficial and oddly glorifying take on the role.
Aww, we loved it and we’re big hockey fans. Enjoy it.
I’m down with any movie that has a montage to the sound of ‘Working Man’.
You have just single-handedly convinced me to watch this movie.
I have to say that with the recent deaths of 3 hockey goons, my interest in seeing a film that glorifies these types is virtually nil. Especially with the suffering these guys go through on a nightly basis. Normally the trailers to sports films excite me, but this looks like a dumber version of Slapshot without any of the story lines that made that so compelling.
Plus, after 4 weeks of Newsroom, the thought of paying to see Alison Pill try and act is nauseating.
Alison Pill is a great actress when she’s given something to work with. Her character on The Newsroom exists (like all the other females on the show) to be “saved” by the men around her.
It’s extremely oversimplying what the film does to say it “glorifies” goons. Similar to, say, what “Transpotting” does with heroin, it shows a realistic take on being a hockey goon, both the good and the bad. It follows the sports movie outline, but it’s the best movie to have done so in a long time. Definitely worth watching for any hockey fan, any sports fan, any sports movie fan, or anyone who likes fistfights.
Check out Alison Pill’s season of In Treatment to see what happens when she’s given quality material. there’s no “trying” involved, just great work.
I actually rented this via Redbox about a month ago on a whim, was pleasantly surprised by it. Was good to see SWS in a calmer role, and Baruchel looked like he was having a ball. Had no idea him and Alison Pill were engaged, makes sense. Not sure how much footing this movie will have in the US, but I have to think this is on the DVD shelf of nearly every Canuck
RE: Your tweet about “Hit Somebody!”: I think your interpretation is correct — but I also think it’s among Zevon’s worst. I blame Albom. In fact, my favorite thing about Goon, which I liked quite a bit, is that its success might delay the Kevin Smith movie (or movies…ugh)
I enjoyed the film very much, and agree Scott and Schrieber in particular were great, but Jay Baruchel’s character almost ruined it for me. The character seems like he was transplanted in from a completely different, much worse film, which is especially odd when you realize Jay himself write the script.
I agree that Baruchel’s character was grating and over-the-top, but that abrasiveness was necessary to show Scott’s weakness. The contrast between the profane twig and the sweet goon helped establish just how sweet Scott’s character really was.
Just watched after reading your earlier tweets and loved it. Well executed underdog story with a very good performance by SWS. I do agree with others about Baruchel’s character though, he was brutal. Thankfully it was a minor role so it didn’t bring the movie down too much. I also think they took Blatt’s dumbness a little too far, but it worked alright.
One thing in your review that I’m not sure about. You said he was the adopted son of Eugene Levy. I think the one reference to that was a joke as he was embarrassed by his son acting like an idiot. I may have missed something though.
I saw this on Netflix Instant when I was trying to get over a hangover and it is, indeed, a great film, especially for those of us who really enjoy the sports movie formula (I count myself as one of those, Alan). Perhaps because I’m a 20-something guy, I didn’t mind Baruchel’s character, despite his vulgarity. I thought they played Glatt a bit too much on the dumb side sometimes, but besides that, I enjoyed every other part of it. Definitely recommend it.
I love this movie! Yes, SWS does some beautiful acting here and yes, its a simple character..but with probably the biggest heart I’ve ever seen in a role. Movie does have violence, but wow it has heart. And I LOVE MAY BARUCHEL’S Character…frickin hilarious and I’m a 37 year old soccer mom. And the soundtrack is AMAZING, with a little bit of everything from classic rock, opera, and even some rap. KICK ASS MOVIE..PURE ENTERTAINMENT
I’m a big hockey fan and it takes a lot to make a legitimately good hockey movie that doesn’t make fans cringe.
Goon was great. Absolutely surprised me how enjoyable it was.
I was surprised by how much I liked this film, as did my wife. Seann William Scott is not a favorite of mine, but he was sweet and believable, as were the hockey scenes. I thought the cast was terrific as a whole,though I do understand the issues some viewers had with Baruchel’s role. I have lost my love for hockey, though I am a Canadian who lives in Minnesota, partly because of the excessive violence, but this film humanizes the role of the goon and does not, to my mind, glorify the violence.
Loved the movie, only thing missing was Kim Coates driving into someone else’s house from the opposing team.
This has been in my Netflix queue for a couple weeks and this review finally motivated me to watch it. I thought it was great. I liked Seann William Scott in a little movie called The Promotion a few years ago so this performance doesn’t surprise me.