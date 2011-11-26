Movie Review: ‘The Muppets’ return beautifully to life

HitFix has a full, talented roster of film writers (and that’s not even counting when Drew gets his adorable son to adorably interview Kermit and Miss Piggy) and my schedule doesn’t usually give me much time to either see or write about movies. But for some films, I make an exception, and “The Muppets” is one of those. Drew already wrote his own review, and I have a lot of thoughts on the film – meant, like most of my TV reviews, to be read after you’ve seen it, so don’t click through if you don’t want to know about the cameos and various jokes – coming up just as soon as I travel by map…
“The Muppets” is, to put it simply, the greatest work of fanfiction I’ve ever seen. And I mean that only as a compliment.
This is a movie made by, and for, that generation that grew up on “The Muppet Show” and “The Muppet Movie,” who know all the lyrics to “Rainbow Connection,” who have an instinctive response to the sound of “manamana,” who hear any reference to Swedish food and think (or say) “Bork! Bork! Bork!” It’s a kind of classic Mary Sue fantasy, in which one of those kids who grew up adoring Kermit and Fozzie and the rest gets to hang out with his favorite characters, gain their approval and even save the day and set them up for future adventures(*). For that matter, the fact that Jason Segel, Nicholas Stoller, James Bobin, Bret McKenzie and a bunch of other Muppet fans got to grow up and make this movie (with Segel also playing Walter’s best friend Gary) makes it a fantasy within and without.
(*) Walter’s not perfect, but not all Mary Sues are perfect; their insertion into the narrative is enough to qualify.
And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. Most popular fiction involving long-running characters becomes fan fiction on some level. The guys writing Superman today do it because they were fans as kids and dreamed of telling Superman stories of their own. Jim Henson’s been gone for more than 20 years. Jerry Juhl died six years ago. Several other original Muppeteers and writers have either retired or significantly scaled back their work. Frank Oz is active – and has publicly expressed his displeasure with this project(**) – as are some of the other inner circle members (Dave Goelz is still playing Gonzo, Zoot, etc., all these years later), but for the most part, if you want these characters to continue, it’s going to have to be second and third-generation people who do it. And if the new people happen to be fans who have spent absurd amounts of time studying these characters and this world and figuring out what makes it tick – and who want this movie to be a passionate, giddy argument for why their childhood favorites are still relevant in 2011 – then that’s just fine with me.
(**) Either much of the material Oz objected to was deleted in later drafts, or he simply didn’t want to accept that a group of outsiders were taking over these characters he had helped create and protect for so long, but the finished product in no way supports his objections, either about it being a Jason Segel vehicle with the Muppets as supporting characters, or about it being disrespectful of and misunderstanding the characters.
In fact, as I left the movie theater last night with a broad smile on my face, the work I found myself comparing “The Muppets” to was, of all things, Aaron Sorkin’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.” I always looked at that show as a Mary Sue fantasy, too – Sorkin (as played by Matthew Perry) gets to take over “Saturday Night Live” and restore it to its glory days – but the problem was that it was a bad bit of fanfiction. Sorkin may have loved “SNL” as deeply as Segel and company loved the Muppets, but he never seemed to understand its inner workings, and he certainly couldn’t create a plausible facsimile of a (good) “SNL” sketch.
“The Muppets,” on the other hand, feels like a Muppet movie. If you had a time machine and could insert “Life’s A Happy Song” into, say, “The Muppets Take Manhattan,” it wouldn’t seem the slightest bit out of place.(***) We get a “live” recreation of “The Muppet Show” opening credits, and a running subplot involving the host, the kidnapped, reluctant Jack Black. Kermit is still decent and patient and kind, but also too reserved and polite at times. Piggy is still driven by ego, but her temper and guile comes in handy. The Muppets don’t all get along, but did they ever? “The Muppet Show” was five seasons of backstage calamity driven by egos, anxieties and the kind of arguments that only close friends and family can have with each other.
(***) Given how much of the Flight of Conchords catalog consists of loving, note-perfect pastiches of different musical styles that Bret and Jemaine Clement enjoyed, I can think of few young musicians who would have been more appropriate to compose songs for this movie. And I was glad to see that Bobin (who directed and co-wrote most of the HBO “Flight of the Conchords” episodes) brought Kristen Schaal in, even for a brief scene as Animal’s anger management counselor.
The movie’s plot fits my friend Adam Bonin’s Grand Unified Muppet Theory that only “The Muppet Movie” – in which Kermit and the others signed Lew Lord’s “standard rich and famous contract” – is “real,” and that the show and the other movies are all projects that the Muppets made after hitting it big in Hollywood. But it’s also a pretty basic “Let’s put on a show!” narrative (with obligatory Mickey Rooney cameo), which is what “The Muppet Show” and the best of the early films(****) were.
(****) Not to mention 2002’s “It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie,” one of the few bright spots in that very dark period that the 21st century has been for the Muppets until now.
It spends a good deal of time with Walter and Gary and Mary – both Segel and Amy Adams are, I would say, among the closest things we have to flesh-and-blood Muppet performers these days – but never so much that they’re in danger of taking over the movie. (Whereas when I go back and watch “The Great Muppet Caper,” there are times when it does feel like a Charles Grodin comedy guest-starring Kermit and Fozzie and Gonzo.) The focus is mainly on characters and stories from “The Muppet Show” and “The Muppet Movie” – Pepe (the breakout character from “Muppets Tonight”) only has a couple of lines, and I’m not sure Rizzo (who became more prominent as the movies went along) speaks at all – but there’s room for all parts of Muppets lore. Tex Richman’s lackeys, for instance, are Uncle Deadly, a relatively obscure “Muppet Show” character, and Bobo the Bear, the “Muppets Tonight” security guard. And in addition to Walter, the film gives us another memorable addition to the group in the form of ’80s Robot.
All the discussion of how the Muppets are still great and relevant today is a case of preaching to the converted, I think. If the theater I saw it in was any indication, the movie’s audience is going to be 2/3 people who grew up on the Muppets and 1/3 the kids they’re trying to raise them on now. But I still nodded and smiled as Kermit and Walter and Gary made those arguments, and I was still so pleased to see the theater fill up with both audience members and celebrity telethon workers. (Neil Patrick Harris agreeing with a caller that he should have been the host was a nice touch.)
The moment that really got to me, unsurprisingly, was Kermit and Piggy’s duet of “Rainbow Connection,” with all the other Muppets holding hands to watch and then join in. That’s a song from my childhood, and it’s one I’ve sang hundreds of times to my kids at bedtime, and it’s the one I associate more strongly with these characters than any other. (“Bein’ Green” is Kermit’s signature song, but it’s from his “Sesame Street” days.) So as I listened to it, all these memories of childhood and parenthood flooded through me, while at the same time, I thought – more seriously than I have at any point in the past 21 years – “Jim Henson’s gone, but Kermit lives on.”
And that made me very, very happy.
I loved most of the cameos (the ways they used Jim Parsons and Emily Blunt were particularly clever) and other than Eric Jacobson’s erratic Fozzie voice, all the second-generation Muppeteers continue to do terrific work carrying on the legacy of Henson, Oz and company.
Is it a great movie in its own right? I don’t know. I think it’s a very good movie, and among the more joyful experiences I’ve had at a movie theater in a long, long time, but a lot of its success leans on its ability to mimic the Muppets’ greatest hits. It does what it sets out to do in re-establishing the characters as a worthy big-screen presence – and hopefully those kids of the Gen X/Y parents have bought in, too – and it’s the movie I think everyone had to make at this juncture to give them the abilities to make future, forward-thinking Muppet films. Based on the early box office returns, I’m guessing they’ll get to do that now, and I’m really looking forward to those. Recapturing Henson’s spirit isn’t easy – if it was, we wouldn’t have gotten abominations like “The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz” – but now that they’ve done that, I want to see where these people can take the characters beyond our own nostalgia for the good old days of Sandy Duncan, Loretta Swit and Mr. Dom DeLuise.
What did everybody else think? Did you feel the old Muppet magic again? Did you have a favorite celebrity cameo? Do you want whistling Walter to play a prominent role in the franchise going forward, or has he already served his purpose in bringing the gang back together?
I saw this in a theater with my girlfriend, not expecting to be nearly as entertained as I was. It isn’t going to win best picture or anything, but definitely worth seeing and a fun trip to the movies.
I loved the Muppets as a kid, and have been so disappointed in anything muppets for the past 15 years, but can’t wait to take my kids to see this. Seems like they’ve finally recaptured the spirit of the original!
There were a few tears, seeing old friends. Certainly would love my own 80’s robot. Alan hits the nail on the head, here.
For me too! I felt like such a sap.
Thanks for sharing Alan, you picked up on a lot of the things I loved about the movie too. I think the Muppets were the first thing, outside of family, that I really loved. It was nice to see them back and handled well. As much as I would have loved a Steve Martin cameo in there someplace, I felt pretty happy living out a childhood fantasy through Jason Segel and friends.
It’s funny how much of a presence Steve Martin had in the movie. I wonder if they were lobbying for a cameo that never came together.
Maybe that’s why I thought it was missing him. It’s a shame, but there’s not that many stars who cameoed in the first Muppet Movie who are still with us.
I think a Steve Martin cameo (maybe as the waiter in Mel’s Drive-In?) would have made this the most perfect movie EVER. :-)
I was thinking he was going to be the celebrity host. But Jack Black is good because he appeals to different generations.
Went with my 5 year old nephew. It makes me happy that it is still possible to have genuine feel good experiences that can be shared and bring people together. And in a way it also makes me sad because you realize how rare these experiences and feelings have become.
It felt good in the sense that it wasnt agenda driven (unless you are offended by evil portrayals of oilmen) and i didnt feel like they were trying to manipulate me into feeling good. What comes across is segal and co.genuine heartfelt love of the muppets and i totally applaud him for nOt being afraid to where his heart on his sleeve without worrying about trying to be too cool for school about it. That allows us as adults to just enjoy it.
Loved seeing rainbow connection again but gotta say the song i was singing on the way out was “lifes a happy song” and “am i a muppet or a man”.
Only thing in will say though is it did drag a little in the middle. I noticed my nephew and some kids in the audience did start getting restless and a little bored…
I’m not gonna lie – i teared when the curtains parted and Kermit appeared with his banjo. And I was knew it was coming!
As to the theory that all the post-Muppet Movie films exist only in Hollywood, isn’t that sort of disproved by the fact that Kermit and Piggy had a picture of the wedding from Muppets Take Manhattan?
It could just be a cast photo from that production. I don’t think they were supposed to be actually married in this film.
OK, this is probably just me being dense, but is your theory that this movie is the first since The Muppet Movie to be a “true” story, or is this the latest of their movies under their rich and famous contract?
If you buy into the theory, then this is the first “real” movie since then. This and the Muppet Movie are movies about the Muppets; everything else is a movie or TV show starring the Muppets.
Pretty awesome theory, actually. I think I can remember every movie except Muppets Take Manhattan and Muppets in Space (which I blocked out) has someone saying, “OK, here’s the premise of the movie.” And it makes more sense to think of Muppets Take Manhattan as a movie they’re starring in than as a retcon we’re they meet in college instead of over the course of the original movie. And The Muppet Show and Muppets Tonight were TV shows they made with glimpses behind the scenes.
Part of the theory is the show and movies, aside from Muppet Movie and this one, are all things they made under the terms of The Standard “RICH AND FAMOUS” contract.
“I don’t think they were supposed to be actually married in this film.” I don’t dispute the overall theory, but I think they were supposed to have been married at some point, according to this movie. Wasn’t the metal driveway gate at Kermit’s mansion fashioned into images of both Kermit and Miss Piggy?
I really like the Grand Unified Muppert Theory. I can’t imagine even in the cynical, post-9/11 world that Segel or anyone else would depict the after-effect of Muppet divorce.
If memory serves in Muppets take Manhattan, when they film the scene for the wedding, there is an actual priest and Kermitt says he thought that one of the muppets (Gonzo I believe) was supposed to play the priest and Miss Piggy laughs. In that movie, Kermitt was tricked into marrying her so his response in this movie was spot on to that. What this movie did really right was realizing that the Muppet movies are very meta and self aware and did a great job of commenting on itself as it was happening.
Amy Adams is really gorgeous and very talented. It’s an exquisite performance, just wonderful.
Yeah, I’d somehow forgotten how much I like her. The solo number she does is actually one of the highlights of the movie.
I wonder what Oz’s problem was? When I heard that he dropped out because the script wasn’t good enough, I said, “Stupid Jason Segel! When Frank Oz rejects your Muppet script, you fix the script!” but now everyone says the movie is great and Segel’s right and Oz was wrong. (I haven’t seen it yet, but I’m planning on it). It’s sad if he’s so unwilling to let someone else continue the tradition. Or maybe he just has had his tastes warped by years of working with Lucas?
Frank Oz wasn’t signed to direct Segel’s script. He was working of a different screenplay. Ultimately TPTB went with Segel and not Oz. I think Jason Segel did a fantastic job honoring what came before and setting up a future with new Muppet projects. It’s a fun film.
I loved the movie! LOVED. Was it the nostalgia factor. Absolutely. But it was also seeing the characters & their message being as relevant today as it was when I was growing up Wow. Too choked up to comment any further.
Anyone who went with young kids, what were their thoughts. I’m in my late twenties and loved this movie, but I’m curious how the younger audience accepts it.
I went with my 5 year old nephew to a 9:30 am matinee. The theater was mostly kids 4-10 and their parents/aunts/uncles.
My nephew really liked it, and most of the other kids seemed too, as well. We all could have done without the 20 minutes of previews, and the Toy Story short came when his attention was really fading and he was getting impatient: “We didn’t come to see *Toy Story*! When are the Muppets going to start?”
But the younger kid overall seemed to like it, and were laughing at the right spots and swinging they feet to the music.
So Alan, what do you think is the best/most likely venue for a new Muppet Show? ABC Family and Disney Channel don’t seem like they’d provide a big enough budget to make it worthwhile. ABC Wed. nights at 8:00, paired with Modern Family? Or paired with a 90 Minute Dancing With the Stars?
God, having Manny and Luke talking about the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” on ABC would be awesome.
My favorite cameo, bar none, is that within Muppet or Man. It was so completely unexpected and so absolutely brilliantly “but of course he is!”.
Yeah, that cameo got full-on applause from my theater, dominated by adult-ish fans of his current work.
That’s the best cameo of any Muppet Movie, ever. It was absolutely perfect.
Should we not spoil who Walter’s human version was? OK. I do agree it was a fantastic acting job by him.
Wonderful movie, very fun, but I had one minor issue with it. I don’t know if it was cut or something, but Sam didn’t get to do his classic line. It really felt like at the end with the crowd outside the theater it was the perfect time for it, or during the scene where he’s working as a talking head on a news network, but it never happened.
Still, if that’s the biggest issue, then there’s not really anything to complain about.
Remember, there’s plenty of fodder that didn’t get into this movie that may play out in future Muppet movies, and god willing, maybe a renewed Muppet Show somewhere on ABC’s 2013-2014 lineup. :-)
Good point.
NBC needs some good ratings, why bnot give the Muppets a try?
No way, it would HAVE to appear on ABC, ABC Family, or The Disney Channel. There’s no chance that Disney would hand the Muppets name over to another competing network.
Just got home from seeing it a little while ago. Took my two young children (ages 7 and 8). They LOVED IT and now they want to see old episodes of The Muppet Show (which have been duly added to Netflix queue).
I thought it was fantastic and totally teared up when I saw Kermit sitting with his banjo. It was all I could do not to sing along. =)
However, like NatX, I found myself humming “Man or a Muppet” on the drive home.
Want to add though, that in addition to “The Muppet Movie” I do love “Muppet Christmas Carol” with Michael Caine. That’s a Christmas tradition in our house, along with “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Elf”
LOVE Muppet Christmas Carol!!!
I read A Christmas Carol every year and have whole sections of it memorized so most movies and theater adaptations bother me because they don’t do my favorite bits the way that they are in my head.
Muppet Christmas Carol is far and away my favorite Christmas Carol ever. Watch it every year.
Alan, between your comment about it being the best fan fiction, and Jim Henson living on in this movie, I seriously could not have said it better myself. I teared up quite a few times (especially during Pictures in My Head – that song and scene just got to me), and I don’t think I’ve laughed that hard at a movie in a long LONG time.
The only addition I’d give is that some of the cameos felt a little bit forced. Sarah Silverman comes to mind. It seemed like they had more celebrities than they knew what to do with, so they just wound up giving some of them VERY bit, almost throwaway parts. While some of the celebrity cameos from the original Muppet movies were small parts, they were always memorable in my mind.
I felt bad for poor Rico Rodriguez getting shown up by Selena Gomez. Poor kid didn’t even get an acknowledgement.
However, my favorite cameo was Dave Grohl as Moopet Animal. That was awesome.
Ohhhhh. I saw his name in the credits, but I couldn’t figure out where he was. Guess he didn’t mind the Muppets “ruining one of the greatest songs ever”.
I cracked up when they “ruined” one of the greatest songs ever because of Dave Grohl’s earlier cameo (though I would’ve liked to see him drumming for the Moopets)
Mee mee mee mo!
I loved this movie, and I felt like it was kindred spirits with the original show, “flight of the conchords,” and “community.”
I was a little worried going in, based on Frank Oz’s stated objections, but I agree, Alan, that those must’ve been from a previous draft or something.
This was just fantastic.
I really liked it a lot — but think an original song by the Electric Mayhem should have replaced “We Built This City.” I fully expected Dr. Teeth to pull the cassette out after he started playing it, look at it quizzically, say “how’d THIS get here?” and then decide he and the band could do a lot better than Starship. It was a real low point in an otherwise wonderful film.
I spent the entire movie grinning and giggling. I think I enjoyed it more than my 6 year-old child.
Alan, one theory I had is that perhaps the original/old guard Muppet performers may have been part of the problem. I don’t meant to knock a truly talented core (one of which was very much on display in this movie) but hearing that Oz took particular exception with the script and that some of the performers had an issue with gags and/or contemplating removing their name from credits made me wonder why we never heard of this type of uproar in response to the many inferior projects the team has worked on in the ’90s and ’00s. Could it be that they just were lacking the vision to take the franchise forward and were too stuck in the past? Jason Segel is exactly the type of guy they used to all be back in the ’70s. Maybe between the aging of the original performers AND the various corporate wrangling of the Henson Company and Disney, the franchise merely needed a new shepherd like Segel and his co-conspirators to elevate the Muppets back to cinematic stars and no longer relegated to NBC Movie-of-the-week cover artists. And I mean let’s face it, Frank Oz has backed some serious duds in his life.
I think you probably hit the nail on the head here. The one joke I know someone objected to (I read it as coming from an unnamed Muppet vet, so not Oz, I guess) was Fozzie’s fart shoes, saying that they would never resort to toilet humor. But that COMPLETELY misses the point of the joke; Fozzie’s a hack comic, and fart shoes are certainly something a hack comic would come up with. It’s a lot more in keeping with the Muppet spirit then some of the things Kermit said on Jimmy Kimmel, for example.
Having seen and greatly enjoyed the film, and then read about Oz’s disgruntled take on it, I believe that this is similar to the “I still hate that color shirt you’re wearing!” argument. When someone’s problem is something that randon and petulant, it comes down to a deal over emotion rather than facts and logic. In this case, Oz’s complaints do not connect at all to what this movie is actually like, it comes across as a painfully droning stream of pressed sour grapes, and the guy should find something else to focus on in this life.
Thanks for the review. I could not have thought of a more perfect way to put it tah you have. I agree, I am a “30 something” trying to get my 4 year-old into the Muppets. He’s seen the early couple of films and a few of the of the t.v. episodes on a season 2 DVD. He sang “Rainbow Connection” sitting next to me in the theater yesterday and I haven’t had many moments better than that. That was movie magic. is it best picture worthy? “No.” But I can’t think of a warmer, more uplifting evening at the movies than I had last night. Our theater even gave it a standing ovation. How often can you say that anymore.
I really enjoyed this. It was sweet, and funny with a good mix of overall jokes and jokes only the grownups would get.
I thought the cameos were pretty well done, loved seeing the familiar faces from Community, Parks & Rec, Modern Family, BBT and yes, HIMYM. Especially Jim Parsons, who was not only perfectly cast, but wordlessly played that part perfectly. If I’m being completely honest, though, I think there was a bit too much Jason Segel. Though that might be partially my irritation with HIMYM rubbing off on him.
I thought the gag with the townsfolk at the end of the number when Walter, Gary and Mary left town was hysterical, as was Chris Cooper’s number.
All in all, I was really happy with the movie, and I’m thinking about springing for the soundtrack. At the very least, it’s caused the John Denver/Muppet Christmas album to go to the top of my Christmas music rotation.
So. I haven’t been nearly as enthusiastic as most of the rest of my 40-ish friends with the Muppet music videos and whatnot that have been on YouTube after Disney bought them. I’m a little worried in general about the Muppets now that the Henson family has less control than they used to. But it sounds like this is a really good film, and I hope to see and enjoy it soon.
I can’t help think about Jim Henson like Steve Jobs. Jim was a singular visionary, and the Muppets with him at the helm had a manic energy that they’ve never recaptured fully since his death. There have been glimpses but it’s not the same, and I feel that they’ve become more product than an actual alternate reality. If Jason Segel has recaptured some of that energy, it’s a good thing, but the Muppets will never be the same without Henson, and I guess we just have to decide if they’re good enough.
Have you been to the film yet? If you haven’t, go in with skepticism and find yourself surprised because it is really just a good time.
Thank you, Alan, for capturing my sentiments about the film exactly. I was rooting for this movie the moment I found out Segal and company were working on it. I was not only pleasantly surprised but wonderfully entertained. I brought my 12-, 11-, 8-, 3-, and 2-years-old nephews and nieces to introduce them to this wonderful franchise along with my siblings and parents to relive the good times of the past. I must admit while I loved singing along with the “Rainbow Connection” and humming to “Muppet or a Man” and “Life’s a Happy Song” but I couldn’t help but to instinctively sing along to “Manamana.” I have been singing it ever since I left the movie theater an hour ago.
I’m somewhere in between your two audience groups. I’m 25, so I came to know the Muppets through “Treasure Island,” “Christmas Carol,” and reruns of “Muppet Babies.” But I also watched the old movies on TV and often heard my mom playing the John Denver album, so I’m by no means a Muppet newby. But, I don’t have the intimate knowledge that most of these fans do. Or at least I didn’t. Since taking my little sister to see the movie Monday, I haven’t been able to stop reading about the Muppets and watching clips on YouTube. I’m obsessed. I knew when I was watching this movie that it was perfectly capturing the old movie’s sentiment, and I loved it, for all the reasons you already mentioned. And I know many of my friends were just excited to see it and loved it too. I think it’s wonderful that this movie has sparked not a new interest, but a renewed interest.
I’m in the same demographic at 24…loved the Muppet Babies and a Christmas Carol but kinda forgot about them since then. That being said I still choked up during the movie and am currently on a Youtube spree.
Excellent movie, and a spot-on review (as usual). I didn’t think I could be more excited for this movie, but then I read that James Bobin directed it and that Bret McKenzie wrote the music. Adding that “Flight of the Conchords” vibe in songs like “Man or Muppet” and “Me Party” was perfect. Great to see Kristen Schaal, too, but where was Jemaine?
Great review and my husband and I (60-somethings) loved it. I wish the grandkids lived nearby so we could have taken them. Of course we remember the Muppets from waaay back, when they were on early seasons of SNL. One correction to your review: Gary (Jason Segel) was Walter’s brother, not just his best friend. That made it both funnier, in the early scenes as Gary grew but Walter didn’t, and more poignant (to me) when each had to choose to be a muppet or a man.
They did refer to them as being friends and not brothers at least once in the film; I remember because I was confused for a second.
I should clarify that the muppets that were on SNL weren’t Kermit and Piggy, IIRC, but earlier Jim Henson muppets. So we just love muppets in general!
I agree Alan, good review. I thought it was a terrific film and a loving portrayal of the Muppets characters that we all know and love. Jim Henson would be genuinely proud of this new group’s collective work. They really did keep the Muppet magic alive, which would have been easy to horrifically mess up. So nice job Jason Segel. Amy Adams was great in this, and the songs were superb (particularly the rousing “Life’s a Happy Song” and “Man or Muppet”, both deserving Oscar nominations for Best Original Song). I think I’ll be seeing this one again soon!
As I commented on Drew’s review, the meta nature of the movie made me uncomfortably melancholy (combined with Kermit’s general malaise through most of the film), knowing that if the movie did not succeed, the Muppets would like be for sale again. Now that the first five days of box office is in, I can breathe a sign of relief: the ending of the movie is close enough to reality that it won’t seem like a cruel irony in future viewings, and hopefully Disney will ramp up production of Muppet content. Lots of callbacks for Muppet fans; I’m glad to see in the comments though that the next generation has also enjoyed this movie too. Here’s to more Muppety goodness!
I finally saw the movie last night. I can’t think of the last movie I saw on opening weekend, but this was so worth it.
Highlights for me were Walter’s “alter-ego,” the entire getting the band back together trip, Rainbow Connection, Mna Mnah, and my absolute favorite — seeing the Muppet Show theme on the big screen. I swear, I thought I was 5 years old again. And then Kermit sang Rainbow Connection and I cried.
I didn’t think I could love Jason Segal more than I already do, but then he went and brought the Muppets back. Really, for anyone who grew up with them, this is simply brilliant, and one of the best movie experiences I’ve had in years.
Saw it yesterday. Best movie in the last 20 years. I was literally crying from laughter at “Muppet or a Man”. Hollywood has not forgotten to make a great movie. It felt great seeing something coming from somewhere good. GO SEE IT!!
Yes! Go see it now if you haven’t seen it yet.
I loved the movie and enjoyed it so much. It was pitch perfect and a true joy.
I’m never going to be able to listen to”F**k You” without clucking along now :-)
Actually what I was reminded of when watching this movie was Christopher Guest’s “A Mighty Wind”. The idea of old acts getting back together to put on a big show, and the build-up to Kermit and Miss Piggy’s duet after they’d been romantically involved and then separated was exactly parallel to the characters played by Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.