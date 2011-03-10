‘Mr. Sunshine’ – ‘Crystal on Ice’: Is it much further, Papa Smurf?

When “Mr. Sunshine” debuted a few weeks back, I said that the show hadn’t yet gelled around its very likable ensemble. So my plan was to watch, wait a while, and see if the show could start to find itself. Since last night’s episode was the only original ABC comedy of the night – and since it featured giant Smurfs – I figured it was about time to check back in with another review, just as soon as I use the tub for non-bathing purposes…
First thing’s first: I love the little 5-second theme song, to the point where I can no longer hear or say the word “Yay!” without thinking of how it’s deployed here. The art of the theme song is mostly dead on network TV because of the increased commercial load, and this is a case of a show turning a negative into a positive, using that very brief window of time to tell you exactly what the tone of the show is going to be.
As for the series built around the “Mr. Sunshine! Yaaaay…” theme, it’s definitely getting better. It still feels like everybody’s trying too hard to build this wacky universe, but every now and then the craziness works, like Allison Janney beating up Smurfette and then going ice dancing with Papa Smurf. That’s just innately funny stuff there.
The show is also very wisely leaning on the Ben/Roman duo, in which the very divergent energies of Matthew Perry and Nate Torrence click nicely together. The two of them bonding over Mario Kart and silly games like Cup Hands was a lot of fun, and I especially liked the moment when Roman broke the second lamp and Ben got upset again. Ben’s not going to change overnight, or it would defeat the whole idea behind the show, so it was a good contrast to the earlier scene where he was so excited to realize they wouldn’t get in trouble for breaking the first lamp.
On the other hand, while I’ve liked Andrea Anders and James Lesure in other things, and even in isolated moments on this show, their scenes together are kind of a drag – as if the writers know that eventually they’re going to put Ben and Alice together and just need to kill time with her until then.
Still not laughing a ton – outside of occasional scenes like the Smurf-related violence this week, or Roman’s impromptu musical performance last week – but the show is definitely growing on me.
What about the rest of you? If you’ve stuck with it, do you feel it’s living up to its potential? If you stopped watching after the pilot, when and why?
Personally, the show reminds me of a less snappy Better off Ted. And that was an amazing show. I hope Mr. Sunshine gets to half that level
poor better off ted. that show was so good :(
OK, now you’ve opened old wounds….
So when are they releasing BoT Season 2 on DVD? It’s been a year all ready!!!
I’m a fan of the show. I do think the show could be better if it was less about Ben’s character growth than if it were just this guy at the center of a wacky universe, Better Off Ted style. I think that would play to Matthew Perry’s strengths.
But Allison Janney tackling a Smurf? Always funny.
Definitely developing an affection for this show. I think AJ is really bringing it, and Ben and Roman are good, and I want to like the other two more than I actually do.
I have a bit of a love/hate thing with Roman. Not because I find him annoying but instead because sometimes characters that are THAT sunny and optimistic make me feel a little bit sad? Like I just worry that he’s constantly about to get crushed by reality. And he’s a fictional character. On a pretty surreal comedy television show. So maybe this comment is better suited for my shrink than the comments section of a pop culture blog. But there it is.
Oh and…I liked the thing last week with the maintenance workers. But I wished Jorge’s character was still Bobert. Although there was another show that used the name Bobert recently. I can’t remember which one but funny how that happens. I feel like I’ve been noticing a lot of stuff like that lately, just in general. But maybe it’s a result of what and how much TV I watch.
Bob Ballard said his name was Bobbert on 30 Rock.
I’ve watched every episode and its decent enough. I fully agree that they are trying too hard to build this wacky universe (especially with the Allison Janney character). It feels forced and unnecessary, they should tone down her crazyness some.
Last night was the first episode I watched but I agree with your sentiments entirely. Trying to hard to be funny and make Allison Janey quirky.
I like the show, but sometimes i feel like Janney’s character walked in from a different show. I like the actress, but I feel like she’s not the right fit here (and I am glad though that she bailed on Shamelss for this because Joan Cusack is great in that role).
Janney and the writing of her charater…definitely a case of trying too hard. It just doesn’t feel like it’s working. Maybe if they tone her down a bit?
I liked last night’s show, but I didn’t actually laugh much. Its growing on me, but it doesn’t have the laugh out loud moments of Cougar Town or Modern Family yet. Allison Janney tackling Smurfette made me chuckle and I thought it was cute, but not that funny. Hope it can find some real deep laughs soon.
Stopped watching after the 2nd episode. I only ever found Roman funny and even then it was hit and miss.
If it gets better, I’ll come back to it. That’s similar to what I did with Cougartown (which is now one of my favorite shows on TV).
I feel like the show doesn’t understand that a setting is not the same thing as a premise. I get that they can have a different performer/group/crowd showing up every week, but they have been so hit or miss, that I don’t know that that is a good thing.
The short version is that I am just not laughing. I think the show has improved some since the premiere, but some characters (James Lesure and the girl who plays his assistant) just don’t work and in the end it is too uneven. Bring back Cougar Town.
James Lesure is just painful on this show. Worst character currently on television? It’s up there.
Mr. Sunshine yay!!!
My wife and I may have reminded the episode to listen to that theme song several times. It’s pretty awesome and I think it’s Bear McCreary’s best work to date!
It’s not Bear McCreary.
I loved the bonding scenes with Ben and Roman, even though I felt Cup Hands was a little too close to Penny Can. (Sigh. I miss Cougar Town.)
Sometimes the show feels like it’s just trying way too hard. But man Matthew Perry is such a pro it’s a pleasure to watch him. Alison Janney isn’t being used entirely to her best advantage, I think, although the Smurfs routine worked a lot better than last week’s unintended-racism plot.
I like it enough to watch it, but if there were two other shows competing for my attention in that time-slot, it wouldn’t win.
Roman singing “Believe” into the fan last week had me howling. Nate Torrence’s awkward sweetness makes me laugh and love him at same time. Matthew’s one liners and facial reactions continue to make me laugh and Allison Was my fave thing in the pilot and that hasnt changed. The last 2 eps have been the best and I defnitely see the show finding its groove which seems the amount of most shows take to figure themselves out
Torrence is a highlight in an otherwise forgettable ensamble. Some really stiff, hit-or-miss writing early on in this show’s run.
It has it’s moments, but I still enjoy watching it even if I’m not laughing out loud a whole lot.
I really burst out laughing at the end of the episode, when Roman screamed out “I have a home!” and didn’t realize he was surrounded by homeless people.
I keep trying to like it (disclosure: i haven’t seen this ep yet). I want to like it. There are so many talented people involved.
Thusfar though its just misfired on so many levels. The timing of the various characters just haven’t worked at all. They’re SO different, rhymically that it’s just jarring from scene to scene, not unlike when (the very talented) Jon Lovitz joined NewsRadio in the final season.
The jokes just dont seem to be much more than Matt Perry (who i am a big fan of, and i think he was one of the best parts of Studio 60) Chandlering at all the wackiness happening around him.
Please please please let it start clicking and let the writers stop doing punchlines and let the characters blend more.
The show has its moment but is ok at best. I did love when Roman screamed he got a home during the homeless skating session. Hilarious.
I’m a die-hard Matthew Perry fan from WAAYYYY back (think Carol’s boyfriend Sandy who died in a drunk-driving accident in a very-special episode of Growing Pains) so he can pretty much do no wrong in my eyes. Add in the oh-so-fabulous Allison Janney, and I’m there, no question. So yeah, I’m a fan, I’ve watched every episode, and I do laugh out loud, but then I am easily amused. :) Yes, Ben is pretty much a slightly darker Chandler without the other five Friends, but I like that style of deadpan humor Perry has perfected. Allison Janney is just the right amount of over-the-top, Nate Torrence is adorable, and Ben’s assistant Heather is hilarious in her creepiness. Alice & Alonzo are the weak links for me – I like James Lesure but just like the storyline last night, his character is just a little too good to believe, and I am NOT an Andrea Anders fan, so she grates. But I am enjoying it a lot more than Studio 60 and I stuck that one out, so I’m in for the long haul with this!
Maryann summed it up very week. I do like James Lesure, but Andrea Anders is a show killer in the Paula Marshall mode. She’s not nearly as funny, charming or entertaining as producers seems to think and she just needs to be gone. Maybe they can Dick York/Dick Sargeant her?
Ugh, that should have read “very well,” not “very week.”
Kind of agree with Anders, who was charming and decent enough on “Better Off Ted”, and had definite chemistry with the others on the show. Here, her character is just pointless and downright forgettable. Not good stuff.
“Cup Hands” reminded me of “Cups,” the game Chandler and Joey played so Chandler could give money to Joey for the apartment. (Yes, one was a card game, but still…similar name). Since Matthew Perry is a writer for the show (he is, right?), maybe he tried to do something similar.
Yes, him playing video games and Cup Hands with the other fella was very much like old-school Chandler And Joey. Before Chandler stopped being fun and started being the grown-up (presumably to fill the shoes left empty when they turned Ross into a dumb, childish character mid-series).
While I do miss Cougar Town something fierce, this show is a decent replacement, although it definitely could be tweaked to be even better and funnier. Last week’s episode was a standout. Matthew Perry is great as the lead and pulls off being likable despite being kind of a self-centered jerk, Allison Janney is reliably goofy, and Nate Torrance is the highlight of the show for me. I love how he’s boundlessly happy and optimistic, and adored his impromptu performance of “Believe” into the fan last week. The rest of the cast is just okay. I wish Jorge Garcia was a regular.
I love the theme song, too. The “Yaaay!” never fails to make me laugh.
This was a better episode than last week’s when they blatantly ripped off memes from other, more successful sitcoms. Allison Janney is (no surprise) stealing the show. I’m enjoying Ben and Roma, but agree that Alice and Alonzo are a drag. Plus, she dresses too much like a hoochie for me to take her seriously.
The mascot is becoming a good piece of comedy relief as well. It’s no Cougar Town, but is way better than Better Than you.
I did stop watching after the pilot, for no other reason than I didn’t add it to my DVR and when I realized it, I didn’t care. Reading this review, I may queue it up on the ABC website if I remember.
I’ve kept watching despite not enjoying the pilot at all, mostly for something to do between Modern Family and Top Chef. It’s just kind of been background noise while I do other stuff…pick up the living room, make my kids’ lunch for school the next day, etc. but last night it actually caught my attention and I enjoyed it. The Ben-Roman scenes were definitely the ones that got me laughing. And Allison Janney had a few good lines about Smurfs.
I’ve stopped watching, but I agree the theme song is the best. It’s so short, but can still get stuck in my head. Love it! And the animated graphic is perfect, too.
This show just makes me miss Better Off Ted all the more. If they just placed it on Wednesday with Modern Family and Cougar Town it might have had a better chance.
The Middle, Better Off Ted, Modern Family, Cougar Town. That would be a potentially great ABC Wednesday lineup. :/
Write a comment…
You nailed it with: “Everybody is trying to hard.”
I feels more like a bunch of day players trying to get noticed than a slice of anything real.
Better Off Ted was 10 times better. They did wacky right.
Completely agree. “Better Off Ted” was FUN to watch. Zany, smart writing and frantic, endearing characters.
It’s an alright show, but I still think every single one of the character’s misfiring. They’ve done some significant tweaking to the type of crazy expected of Alison Janney and it is a better fit, but the rest is still struggling. Matthew Perry can be a great smartass, but the mean smartass expected here seems a bit disengenuous and still needs some work to carry the show. I’m a big Andrea Anders fan, but she’s at her best being sweet with an understated sadness…I don’t like the way jaded looks on her and haven’t seen any effort to change that. Nate Torrence is good at being enthusiastic and James Lesure is surprisingly good at the mellow-upbeat tack, but framing them that way makes them useful only to be played off of, and gives no room to make a legitimately funny contribution of their own.
As midseason comedies go I’m far higher on Traffic Light. The pilot was geared for a pickup at the expense of being good, and last nights episode was my least favorite next to that, but I found the intervening episodes to be truly funny, and they’ve taken much of the edge off of the whiny girlfriend, which had been it’s weak point. Now it’s a lock for cancellation – it just hasn’t drawn the needed numbers, but there’s still potential for excellence. While Sunshine has improved somewhat, the space needed for the characters to go where they need to make things fire on all cylinders just doesn’t seem to exist. It can get a little better, but I don’t know how, under the construction they’re going with, it can ever be good.
“Traffic Light” > “Mr. Sunshine” thus far.
I watched all the episodes up to this one. I deleted it before watching and took it off my dvr rotation. I just couldn’t devote any more time to a mediocre, even if promising, sitcom. Maybe it will have a Parks and Rec sort of leap in quality in its second season and I’ll give it another go.
I like it, but don’t love it. I think Roman is adorable, but worry that I will very suddenly and sharply no longer be able to stand him. For me, the best thing by far is seeing what insane and horrible thing Alison Janney is up to.
I dig the mascot, too. He should be everywhere.
I like the show… but Roman destroys it for me. I think the concept and tone could be spectacular but Roman takes it to a way too cheesy and over the top level, and I’m not a Torrence fan at all in this role. Let me again be frank… he RUINS this show from any kind of a wacky, yet grounded perspective. The Heather character is a little much also, the rest I’m okay with. Roman keeps this show from ever growing into something palpable for me though. And I do see some Better Off Ted in it, and some NewsRadio (both much better shows)… just axe Roman and I’m good. Janney (Jimmy James) and Perry are both terrific.
I love the “Yay” intro as well… it sticks in my head for hours after it runs, and for some reason I’m a big fan of the sun’s ambivalent expression at the end.
I’m not a fan of Matthew Perry, nor do I hate him. They only got me to watch Friends by telling me there was a duck (btw, mine is now 3.5 and currently laying. such fun. and better than last year when she freaked me out with 4 soft shelled eggs)
Allison Janney in a comedy, on the other hand… she was always one of my favorite parts of TWW when they wrote her funny/sarcastic. I can also handle her funny/insane. The weirdest was my second viewing of American Beauty – cause the first time I didn’t know who she was.
So basically I’m watching it for AJ. (so glad they pleased the shippers on TWW with Josh and Donna but moreso CJ & Danny)
Matt will, in my eyes, be stuck halfway to Studio 60, which I never did finish watching but now laugh at the 30 Rock Promos where (was it Baldwin?) was excited to be in the new show with (cast of Studio 60). Remember?
[www.youtube.com]