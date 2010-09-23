‘My Generation’ – ‘Pilot’: Back in the Britney Spears days

Senior Television Writer
09.23.10 5 Comments

Yesterday, I reviewed ABC’s “My Generation” and found it very wanting. Now it’s your turn. For those who watched, what did you think? Did you like the documentary format? Did you find any of the actors convincing in the high school flashbacks? Did all the dramatic irony start to feel silly after a while? And are you going to be trying it again next week?

