NBC gives ‘Awake’ an early-rising preview

For the second time in about a month, NBC has decided to make the entire pilot episode for one of its new dramas available through non-traditional means weeks in advance of its broadcast debut. In mid-January, it was “Smash.” Now, it’s “Awake,” which won’t air on NBC until Thursday, March 1 at 10 p.m., but is up on NBC.com, Hulu (as embedded below) and at least some cable On Demand systems. (Though it is not, as of this writing, up on iTunes the way the “Smash” pilot was.)
Though these non-broadcast means of distribution have been available for years now, there was a belief that if you make an episode available in advance, it would damage the premiere ratings. Then FOX made the “New Girl” pilot available on pretty much every platform before it actually aired on television, and that show had one of the most successful launches of the fall, and now other networks are dipping a toe into these still-uncharted waters.
So far, the shows chosen make sense as test cases. “New Girl” had a star who wasn’t hugely famous and who could be polarizing among those who did know who she was. “Smash” is an adult-oriented musical about a form of popular entertainment that’s not nearly as culturally-dominant as it used to be. And “Awake” is, as I’ve written before, a show with a terrific pilot, but also a complicated premise – cop Jason Isaacs survives a car crash with his family and begins living in two parallel lives: one where his wife survived and his son died, and one where the opposite occurred – that’s raised questions both about how NBC can market it and how sustainable it is long-term. Given those questions, NBC might as well put it out there now in hopes that people are impressed enough by the pilot to get some good word-of-mouth going. The odds are stacked against the show just by virtue of being an NBC drama that doesn’t air after “The Voice” (and even “Smash” took a notable dip in the ratings from week 1 to week 2), but at least they’re trying.
Conveniently, NBC sent out the first four episodes to critics, and I’m looking forward to watching them soon to see how well producers Kyle Killen (“Lone Star”) and Howard Gordon (“Homeland,” “24”) pull it off. In the meantime, you can watch the pilot right here. I’m eager to here reactions to it from non-critics. Did you like it? Was it easy to follow as it shifted from one reality to the other? If this episode – and the relative amount of time devoted to Isaacs working cases, visiting his shrinks and dealing with his family – is reflective of the balance going forward, would you keep on watching? Or are you skeptical that they can keep this balancing act going week after week?
At this point NBC’s standing is so diminished that maybe it’s time to discard traditional programming strategy. Instead of hoping each new show will be the hit NBC thinks it needs, maybe they could just commit to programming full seasons (even shorter, cable-like ones) of decent shows and offering lower ad rates. The old way isn’t working anymore for them, so why not try something fresh and in the process reward the audience that IS watching?
Watch it. You will not be disappointed. Try it, don’t knock it. It’s very well done. Now, we’ll talk about rubber band reality.
I’ll probably wait for NBC to put it on iTunes before checking it out. But I’m very excited to see it, and I really hope it’s successful, even though I doubt it will be given the content and the network it’s on.
I watched it this morning and though I’m probably not the viewer you have in mind, since I’ve been following news about the show and seen the previews and teasers so I went into it with some knowledge, but I did like it quite a lot. I fear for it on NBC, since I can’t believe it’s going to get the kind of audience they would like for it, but I’m certainly going to watch the next one. I didn’t find it confusing at all, but intriguing. I also don’t particularly fear that it’s a short-lived premise, since there’s no pressure to ‘fix’ what’s going on (unlike, for example, Once Upon a Time, where fixing the double realities is a premise of the show that they’ll have to either drag out or adjust as they go). I don’t know if they’ll be able to keep up the quality of the scripting, especially since the shrink visits could get very tedious unless those continue to be well-writen, but I’m content right now with what I saw. I’m glad it’s finally here!
People seem so prejudiced against NBC scripted shows right now I really fear for Awake. They had to market the hell out of Smash (which I really enjoy and think is a top quality show for a network) just to get decent ratings, and that’s off the back of The Voice! It’s such a shame, because I feel that NBC is still the network that continues to product the best quality shows on network tv – Smash, Awake, Commmunity, 30 Rock, Parks and Rec etc!! Awake feels like an even harder sell than Smash, but I hope it can find an audience. It helps that it is premiering on a night when ABC and CBS are airing repeats, which I guess is why NBC chose that date! Fingers crossed because I want Smash and Awake to succeed!
I watched it. Liked it a lot. I did find it a little confusing trying to remember which shrink and which case were part of which reality, but I assume that’ll get easier to remember as the show goes on. Right now my biggest complaint is that they’ve given me a reason not to hate Wilmer Valderrama.
For now, an easy way to remember…
Male shrink – son died [both males]
Female shrink – wife died [both females]
Alternatively,
Scenes in reality where wife lives: Shot in a yellowish/bright hue
Scenes in reality where son lives: Shot in a bluish/cool hue.
It’s not that you don’t understand, it’s annoying having this man with non existent people. His wife tells him to tell the son she misses him, then he watching the play tennis. It has nothing to do with NBC. Who cares what channel a good show is on. Why can’t NBC get TERRIERS that’s a win. This show is lost
I found it interesting and the characters easy to commit to… the fact that I tend to gravitate to this genre of shows is a likely factor.
That aside, there was nothing confusing about reality1 and reality2 [at least for me] and I didn’t mind the pacing of the back and forth switching. Looking forward to the show.
The best decision they made was using the different color tints in the two realities. It makes for a great shorthand so you don’t have to wait for a character to show up to figure out which reality you’re in.
I wonder what NBC is going to air at 9pm and 9.30pm in March and April when only “30 Rock” is not in reruns.
A horribly rated repeat of UAN won’t help “Awake” at all.
A couple years ago I read a book trilogy by Ted Dekker that had a similar premise (living in two worlds separated only by sleep). I know this series will be different, but I can’t wait!
it’s up on Comcast Philadelphia, watching now
The pilot is terrific – thought-provoking, fast paced, and well acted. This show has the potential to be great. Who cares what network it’s on as long as it’s good?
I really enjoyed the pilot, and found it fairly easy to follow. I do hope they lean a little less on the shrink visits in future episodes, which worked well for expository purposes but I’d rather see more time devoted to Isaacs actually living his lives.
The show is easy to follow,it’s just to stupid to follow it.
fantastic pilot. so 1.3 A18-49 here we come, I guess.
On Awake:
The family stuff was all really good. As was the stuff with the shrinks. The premise is very clever, and intriguing. The cop stuff was boring. The connections he was able to make from the realities weren’t even all that clever. This stuff either needs to get better or marginalized while they tell the more interesting personal story. Murder of the week just does not suit this show at all. At least in the pilot.
I’m all in. Don’t care how long it goes. It’s such a fascinating premise and I could watch Jason Isaacs in pretty much anything. Plus I get a little Terriers twinge with Laura Allen and a “Lost,” nod every time his son is on screen.
I hope this is better than the last show Jason was on. I couldn’t make it through the first episode. It’s really hard to accept him as a good guy after he was so evil on Brotherhood.
The show was fantastic, the uses of green and red was very intriguing. Interesting how the female shrink has on green or green around her, the son wears green, and in the other the wife wears red, the shrink has a red pen, etc. Then at the end when the main character is thinking back, and at another time earlier in the show, his flashbacks invert the color scheme. In his memories, the female therapist has on red and his son has a bright red shirt on, and his wife a green one. I just loved the little things like that. Makes me feel like even more thought was put into the show. Hope the next episodes are just as great!
Why couldn’t they let Jason Isaacs use his natural accent? It can’t be any more difficult to understand than the black actor playing his partner.
The wife and son characters act how I think he remembers them rather than how real people would act. The wife suddenly wants to make a baby, wants to move out/move on, etc. I think this represents what he wants to do, even if it is subconsciously. The son acts like a typical teenage son at first, probably the way he had been treating his father prior to his death. Then, he shows his father the affection his father has been needing—a hug, a thank you. It all seems too good to be true. I wonder if this is poor writing or if the writers are more clever than I realize and are writing the characters this way intentionally.
When is he going to search for the “alternate” versions of the victims, suspects, therapists, etc. and what will that reveal?
Good pilot that brings up lots of questions, so I hope it finds an audience.
Though his son did say that the woman from the tennis match suggested he do that. And he did try to make conversation with his Dad about the TV show he liked when he was interrupted by the phone call so it wasn’t totally out of character.
Though it would be interesting if he was dreaming them how he’d like to see them instead of how they really were. And at the end when his wife asked if he was going to see his son that night it didn’t seem to fit with how she acted before, but it would fit with your idea, interesting.
I can’t get past the idea that Katie had a kid and Britt isn’t around
How different is this show from “Life on Mars”?
Life on Mars in the US version was almost exclusively in the 1970’s version of reality, not the modern day version. It was not nearly as 50/50 in the two worlds as Awake
It still seems too similar to me. Well, who ever accused Hollywood of originality? Maybe an axe-wielding, vampire-killing Abraham Lincoln will change the status quo. : )
There are only a finite number of premises. It has a similar premise to Life on Mars, but I didn’t even think of it while I was watching. They’re very very different in execution.
I was going to say the exact same thing that R1P wrote.
I enjoyed this episode a lot and look forward to seeing more. Love that Kyle Killen is getting another shot after what happened with Lone Star.
I can’t find anything I didn’t like about it. The story-line is smart. I had a little trouble following along but I was awfully tired so that might be part of the reason. But the dialog, acting, photography, and anything else that should be included here was top notch in my opinion.
I’m very selective in what I watch. It takes a lot to make me happy so I’m thrilled that this show has started out so well. Usually it takes a few episodes for a show to find it’s bearings. Not this time. Yay!
I’ll keep this short: Wow.
Just watched this and really liked it – good cast, good script. Appealed to me both intellectually and emotionally, which is rare. Hope they can keep up the quality. Making it available to preview is great, I wish more new shows would do it.
I saw I can see this show on demand.
Once was enough! To watch something where not only one person is a fantasy, and the other person is a fantasy. Two shrinks, well one shrink tells the actor, he part of your sub conscious. Are they for real? Much to wonder about. A show like A gifted man. He deals with his dead wife. That’s enough. I watch great deal of Tv. This is too annoying.