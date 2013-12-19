NBC’s ‘Hannibal’ to return in February

Bryan Fuller and David Slade’s “Hannibal” was one of my very favorite series of 2013, an imaginative and visually stunning reboot of Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham that managed to shake off all the dust that had accumulated around the characters over several decades, film adaptations and imitators. But it was also a very low-rated show that was renewed by NBC largely because it’s an international co-production that costs less than their other dramas.
But it’s coming back, and sooner than expected: on Friday, February 28th at 10 p.m., as the show continues the role reversal between Mads Mikkelsen’s Dr. Lecter and Hugh Dancy’s Will. (See the season 2 poster below for a better look at Will-as-Hannibal.) Fuller and I discussed the first season and where the show might go next back in the late spring.
“Hannibal” is in the timeslot that was supposed to be home to “Crossbones,” a pirate drama starring John Malkovich. Still awaiting word on what that show’s fate will be now. UPDATE: NBC says the “Crossbones” premiere and timeslot are now TBD.
1000 times yes!! Best show on TV.
So Grimm AND Hannibal on Friday nights? There goes my social life.
I like this as a Friday show. There are lower ratings expectations and I think it pairs pretty well with “Grimm” (as well as it’d pair with anything.
Very happy it’s coming back earlier than I expected. I was afraid they’d do the same weird, almost-summer scheduling of it they did last year.
There were a lot of people suggesting this during season 1. Shocked NBC listened to a good idea.
Alan, what do you think of the move to Friday? Think NBC will be successful with a Friday Fright Night (Grimm, Dracula, Hannibal), or will this be an even worse slot for Hannibal than Thursday night?
I think it’s NBC being realistic given last year’s ratings. The show doesn’t cost them much, so they keep it on, but it has to be kept in an out of the way place.
The more interesting thing is that they seemed to have all these big plans for Crossbones, and now it’s in limbo.
Don’t think Dracula will be on (10 episode season, if I recall) so it’ll be Dateline, Grimm, and Hannibal. It will have a slightly better lead in than it did on Thursday (which is so ridiculous it could only happen on NBC), and hopefully with lower expectations it could stand a chance.
Hopefully this move helps extend a low-rated series’ life like a similar move seemed to help Fringe. I’d really like to get to at least the 4th season to see Red Dragon
Another reason I like this show is that it’s prompted me to go back and reread the Thomas Harris novels, which I hadn’t in years, and reminded me how much I liked them. The writers are so obviously fans of the material without feeling the need to be slaves to it.
Have they started filming Crossbones? Saw publicity pictures of Black Sails and that suppose to starts in Jan-14. May be it’s not a bad idea to have some distances away from that?
I love Toby Stephens but pirates theme shows with Michael Bay’s production vs Neil “Luther” Cross? I know which one I’m waiting for. So I’m more than happy with earlier Hannibal new season!
Where it should have premiered in the first place…
Oh. And I love this poster!
Very excited to hear that Hannibal will be coming back in a few months, even if it will be airing on Fridays. When it didn’t appear on NBC’s original midseason schedule, I had started to wonder if they were planning on holding it for the summer. Granted, Fridays at 10 P.M. is hardly a vote of confidence, and given how low the ratings had dipped by the end of Season 1, the show couldn’t really expect much better. But the past few years have proven that the right kind of scripted dramas can survive for a while on Fridays (3 seasons for Fringe, 3 seasons and counting for Grimm, 4 seasons and counting for Blue Bloods). I think that if Hannibal can manage to do numbers comparable to what it was averaging last spring, its status as a relatively inexpensive international co-production could give it a chance to run for multiple seasons, long enough to cover the events of “Red Dragon” (which, in the interview which Alan linked to, Fuller says would take place in a hypothetical Season 4).
That may be an overly optimistic outlook, but considering that Hannibal has already exceeded every expectation that I had for it, in terms of both quality and lifespan, I wouldn’t bet against this show now.
Interesting that Mads Mikkelsen has top billing on this season’s poster.
I wondered about that too, but he also had top billing on the first season’s poster (the one from NBC, Hugh Dancy has top billing in the AXN one), so…
He’s great but I prefer the show being about Will Graham.
Maybe I will watch this show again if I am fighting insomnia. Otherwise, I’ll pass.
My body is ready
This is NBC’s design.
Also: YAY!!!
nomnomnomnomnomnom so excited!
don’t forget to credit the rabid fanbase & likelihood it would have jumped elsewhere had NBC not renewed. they want my blu-ray monies if nothing else. which thanks for reminding me to purchase for a rewatch before feb!
Did the censored/edited episode that got skipped because of the Boston marathon bombing ever see the light of day? Is it on the blu-ray set?
CitizenMilton – That episode — uncensored — was available almost immediately on iTunes and OnDemand and I *assume* it’s on the DVD.
-Daniel