NBC’s ‘Hannibal’ to return in February

Bryan Fuller and David Slade’s “Hannibal” was one of my very favorite series of 2013, an imaginative and visually stunning reboot of Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham that managed to shake off all the dust that had accumulated around the characters over several decades, film adaptations and imitators. But it was also a very low-rated show that was renewed by NBC largely because it’s an international co-production that costs less than their other dramas.

But it’s coming back, and sooner than expected: on Friday, February 28th at 10 p.m., as the show continues the role reversal between Mads Mikkelsen’s Dr. Lecter and Hugh Dancy’s Will. (See the season 2 poster below for a better look at Will-as-Hannibal.) Fuller and I discussed the first season and where the show might go next back in the late spring.

“Hannibal” is in the timeslot that was supposed to be home to “Crossbones,” a pirate drama starring John Malkovich. Still awaiting word on what that show’s fate will be now. UPDATE: NBC says the “Crossbones” premiere and timeslot are now TBD.