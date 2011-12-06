‘New Girl’ – ‘Bad in Bed’: The internet is for porn

A quick review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I tell you my whole plan like a Bond villain…
While “New Girl” has had some expected creative ups and downs early in its first season, there have only been two episodes that I felt flat-out didn’t work: “Naked,” and now “Bad in Bed.” Is it a coincidence that those are the two episodes dealing with Jess’ various sexual neuroses? I don’t think so, though at least “Bad in Bed” did a better job of framing them (Jess is coming out of a long-term relationship where she had lots of sex but fell into a rut) than “Naked” (where she mainly acted like a 10-year-old). But I still think the “New Girl” writers find the idea of Zooey Deschanel being sexually inept much funnier than I do – or maybe it’s part of the larger issue that they think Jess being stupid is funnier than it is. The show tends to work best when she’s strange but not an imbecile, and she comes across as particularly dumb in both of these episodes, unfortunately, even if there are brief amusing moments like Jess pantomiming her four “moves” from her last relationship.
And the subplots were very weak. The show has dealt briefly with Schmidt’s female-dominated workplace in the past, but not to great success, and it wasn’t any funnier at greater length. And Nick’s fear of the barbershop barely even qualified as a joke, though seeing him with that hi-top fade worked well when Jess used it as an excuse to ignore his advice and focus on Winston.
What did everybody else think?
gotta disagree, I thought the whole ep was pretty hilarious!
Me thinks too. :)
Weakest episode of the show. Nick was no longer curmudgeonly, another example of the writers not being sure of what they are doing.
I could not agree more. I think this show is at its best when it’s working as an ensemble piece focused on the interactions of the core cast (in different groupings), and it’s at its worst when it puts the spotlight on Jess and her forced, unrealistic quirkiness — and Schmidt and his idiocy isn’t much better.
To have this episode’s A and B plots single out those two characters just didn’t work. The only scene I really liked was the one with all the guys trying to give Jess advice — I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it was the one scene that allowed the core cast to bounce off each other.
I think I would have enjoyed Winston and Nick’s trip to the barber shop far more than Jess’s crazy sex antics or whatever that plot with Schmidt was supposed to be. Too bad…
I thought this episode was funny! It wasn’t quite a “Cece Crashes”, but it was still laugh out loud funny.
I’ve said elsewhere that I think Alan and I come from different planets when it comes to comedy and here we are again. I thought this episode was pretty good. Not great, but pretty good. I particularly laughed at the “sex voices”.
Same here. Justin Long as Jimmy Stewart in the bedroom? Hilarious.
Wow, complete opposite reaction. This one made me laugh more than any of the others and I strongly disliked Naked. Think they just did a better job handling her awkwardness here. Not quite as childish as in Naked. Having Long to play off of might have had something to do with it. I also liked the fact that they were all discussing the videos on the laptop at the very start.
Disagree with Alan—very funny. The character voices, the lingerie, the choking–my wife was crying of laughter. I say, the wackier Jess is, the better.
Sounds familiar…my husband and I were laughing heartily during that scene. I had to borrow his napkin to wipe away the tears. I can’t remember the last time I experienced that much sustained laughter while watching a sitcom (probably during an Arrested Development ep). Sure, some of the ep worked better and some not so much, but that scene was worth it!
i didnt think it was bad.. but for me there were as much hits as they were misses.. Zoey watching porn and the following talk with the guys was funny, but her awkwardness later in the bedroom went a little too far.. although Justin Long’s reaction to it all, did even it out for me. if we were grading i would give it an overall B-
I disagree. Some of the things she tried were a bit ridiculous, as was the haircut, but all comedies delve into the ridiculous to some degree. I thought the development between her and Justin Long was sweet and decently executed, and the show did a nice job of balancing plot time, character and comedy between Jess and the guys. Nick was also less of an ass than of late, but I still prefer the Nick from the first three episodes who was sad-sack over a dated breakup rather than a curmudgeon
In my opinion the main plot about Jess’s sex life was mostly not very funny, while I enjoyed the Schmidt subplot more. I suppose it’s because Schmidt’s ridiculousness in this episode felt less forced than Jess’s “quirkiness.”
Nick’s fear of barbers seemed shoehorned in there at first, but it was worth the while thanks to (a) the hi-top fade and (b) the hilarious “Danny Glover’s grandfather” exchange in the barbershop at the end, which for me was the biggest laugh in the episode.
Yes–that tag was perfect.
I had a hard time believing that Jess would be that unsure about having sex with Paul or would go to those ridiculous lengths to spice things up. Long term relationships aren’t like joining a convent. And why would she take the guys advice, but essentially blow off Cece? I liked the Schmidt plot up to the point it just sort of petered out. Nick’s haircut was the only thing about his story that made me laugh.
I totally agree with Alan – this is a program for which i had high expectations from some of the episodes but this one was bad. I could not find one LOL moment in the show, not even one chuckle. I found the main plot an embarrassment and the subplots just stupid. How could a program with such promise permit something like this?
Sorry. Totally disagree, Alan. I don’t think they were framing her as stupid. They were framing her as neurotic about sex. All the stupid things she did was because of her nerves.
Can it be that men are so unaccustomed to seeing “fear of sex” from a woman’s point of view — that it makes you uncomfortable? Maybe men rather just imagine all women as having sassy comebacks and in the end know exactly what they’re doing?
Some of the action might have been bumped up to sitcom level wackiness, but the emotional story was right on.
“Can it be that men are so unaccustomed to seeing “fear of sex” from a woman’s point of view — that it makes you uncomfortable?”
Speaking as a woman who’s all too familiar with the initial fear of sex, I still think Alan’s completely right in his viewpoint.
And honestly, your “sassy comebacks” comment was a cheap shot and totally uncalled for.
The initial fear of sex doesn’t make a girl go buy over the top lingerie. if she does, she wouldn’t wear it over a bra and panties. that’s just stupid. and if the sex thing got that silly, the couple would say “maybe we’re just not ready” and end it at that. it showed immaturity and, yes, stupidity. I expect better from the show.
Quote: “…and if the sex thing got that silly, the couple would say “maybe we’re just not ready” and end it at that. it showed immaturity and, yes, stupidity.”
I agree. I hated that whole sex thing. It was so creepy and ridiculous, I kept thinking, if it’s that difficult and unnatural maybe they should just forget about it. Nobody is holding a gun to their heads to have sex, and really, Jess is so mentally-challenged it would probably be better if she didn’t risk getting pregnant and passing along her genes to another generation.
I really can’t stand idiotic Jess who is so completely retarded that she just ruins most of the scenes she’s in. (And by retarded I do not associate that word with nor do I mean any offense to those who actually have developmental challenges.)
Schmidt had a few funny lines, but overall this episode was painful to watch.
Alright female comedy writers, stop trying to e all original. Only certain portrayals of women are allowed, we all know that. Women are not allowed to imperfect, and silly, and bumbling when it comes to sex. It’s icky. It makes BOTH (my mistake for leaving that out in my initial comment) men and women way too uncomfortable. Only the beforehand dialogue can be awkward, then you have to hold on a kiss and fade out, so we can all imagine them having the best sex ever. People don’t want to comedically explore one of their worst fears — bad, awkward. Please, keep to the rules.
Did we watch the same episode? I was dying laughing at her and Justin Long role playing and then when she choked him, that was absolutely hilarious.
Also Schmidt at the baby shower was really funny. His plot lines consistently make me laugh.
Funniest thing in the entire episode was Nick’s hair, and the Danny Glover line. Strangely enough, this came from BY FAR the least developed sub-plot. Schmidt’s sub-plot was okay, but it didn’t really go anywhere. As for Winston: apparently having a personality was a one episode thing. Did he even have a line that was SUPPOSED to elicit laughs the entire episode?
I couldn’t agree more with you, Alan, when it comes to Jess’ sex life. I don’t entirely love really quirky Jess to begin with, but I’ll take quirky over idiotic any day.
Weakest episode of the show so far.
good point about winston. None of the characters are fully realized at all and he has had less opportunity to develop over any of the rest of the cast.
Wow, Alan, this is the third time in a week or so that I’ve been at the polar OPPOSITE end of the spectrum from you on a review for a comedy show. The last two were Community … and … I think last week’s ep of New Girl. I feel very uncomfortable about this. Because I pretty much ALWAYS agree with you on your reviews for dramas like Homeland, SOA, and Dexter. And the entire REASON I discovered you was Chuck, which is … a comedy! Or, a dramedy, but it’s at least half comedy.
“Naked” was probably the best episode of this entire series so far, IMO. How could anyone NOT love that episode?? The one where she saw Nick naked and then Schmidt was totally obsessed with seeing his … thing … right?? You didn’t like that one?? What?? Are we in some sort of bizarro world or something??
As for tonight’s episode, I mean, I would not rank it as one of the top few of the series so far or anything … BUT, I laughed during this one quite a lot. Did Jess act ridiculously stupid? O.k., well, yes. I agree with you there. But it still delivered on the laughs, for me. The Nick haircut storyline was dumb too, BUT … the haircut … especially the bit at the end when he’s in the barbershop trying to joke with the guys … that definitely had me laughing. And when they flashed back to Jess learning about sex from the Clinton impeachment trial … HILARIOUS!
I dunno, I mean, if we disagreed only on this one episode, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. But add last week’s Community to that, and the fact that you set my expectations too high for LAST week’s ep of New Girl (which was not the best IMO) … and … now I’m really starting to wonder what is going on here. :-P
OH I forgot something in my last sentence there – Add to that the fact that you didn’t like “Naked” … THAT is what I am more baffled about than this particular episode. I must have missed your review of “Naked” before.
I agree that the show has been very uneven, but I actually thought this episode had some funny moments. It was much better than last week at least. I also think that Justin Long has been a good addition to the cast (though I know he’ll only be around for a few episodes).
Totally disagree very funny episode. Jess is funny because shed both dorky and ignorant about things like sex/porn. Also Schmidt at work is great cause it cuts so hard against his adopted persona
Surprised to see you didn’t like the episode, and notice a lot of people didn’t feel the same way. As someone who had all but given up on this show, and almost stopped watching, I have to admit this was the first time I have actually liked an episode. It really finally clicked with me and thought all the characters were really funny last night. Still have major concerns about the show in general, but last night certainly eased some of them.
Just a hysterical episode. I didn’t understand the whole haircut bit but the rest of the episode worked really well. Loved the baby shower turning into a full on party too.
The Nick and Schmidt storylines were kind of blah, but the sex scene roll-playing was hysterical! Jimmy Stewart – “Little Caboose” – c’mon that was funny. I wonder if Alan has some issues surrounding his feelings about Twee girls like Zooey that might need to be sorted out (there’s something about the adorableness vs. sexualization that seems to bother him)?
Wow. I don’t disagree with you all that much but this caused me to finally post a comment. As I sat watching this episode, I was actually thinking, “I can’t wait to read Sepinwall raving about this one!” Did not expect this… I thought it was probably one of the two or three funniest episodes so far.
Glad to see I’m not the only one who was shocked when I saw this review! I was thinking the same thing!
Awesome, it’s like a 50/50 split on if this was funny or not. So I have to throw my weight in the hilarious camp. Jess with the “netting” over her underwear was great, so was the awkward old timey rollplay voices, including Jimmy Stewart! I liked the Schmidt subplot, but felt something got cut b/c it seemed like it just faded off…unfortunately the opposite was true for Nick’s storyline…see what I did there?
By the way, how come “Raising Hope” doesn’t get the Sepinwall treatment? I think it’s the better of the two shows.
I’m finding that I can’t stop watching this show. I know it’s not great, and it only *just* qualifies as good, but I’m totally a sucker for Zooey’s unrealistic “adorkability” act, and I like all the characters, moreso now that the supporting guys aren’t completely blank.
It’s my junk food show. But at least I’m not watching Big Bang Theory or Two and a Half Men.
I think that’s the issues here. New GIrl is thriving on Zooey’s adorkability… but the writers are failing to develop the characters so much that I’m not sure how far she can carry the whole thing. There is so much potential in this show and I think that’s what we’re all watching it for… but we certainly aren’t watching it for it’s quality as a “great” show.
I actually enjoyed this episode more than the consensus seems to be. I thought it was so over the top awkward that it went from being uncomfortable to hilarious, especially with the choking. Also enjoyed Schmidt’s storyline – not sure why, just kind of enjoy the idea of him being tortured by the women at his work.
I’m glad Alan brought up the “Naked” episode. That episode was just so bad that it was the last show episode I will ever watch. And after this review, it seems that I made the right decision. The show has gone out of its way to color all of the main characters at the same emotional level as elementary school children, and that’s more sad than it is funny.
I agree. While the show thinks they are appealing to a young audience, they are actually alienating them by turning their lives into a farce, and not something you can genuinely relate to. We laugh because it’s true. And the jokes on New Girl are more and more absurd by the minute…. and less authentic.
I agree with most of the review. Anytime the show goes overboard with sex, it’s less authentic and funny. They are spending time on cheap jokes which don’t further develop the characters, but rather pigeon-hole them in very odd situations that may or may not reflect the character we saw in the last episode. One minute Zooey is that indie-darling crafty teacher, and the next, she is doing a indie female Steve Urkel… which isn’t very endearing at all, just stupid.
The subplots could have been expanded. I like the idea of learning more about Schmidt’s workplace and that redhead should pop up in episodes more often. (the nemesis Schmidt eventually dates???)
The haircut bit could have been so much better. Perhaps we could have seen Nick at the barber shop. His discomfort there would have been much more cerebral and entertaining than the in-your-face, slapstick sex and porn scenes.
Another frustrating thing about the sex part is that it’s hurts the shows appeal. Classic 20-something sitcoms have always dealt with dating, etc., but the point of dating wasn’t all about sex. This TV-14 rated talk of porn, sex, lingerie, sexual infidelity and one-night stands all in one episode means I have to tell my 9 year old that he can’t watch the tv show with the cute actress he has a crush on.
I didn’t like most of this episode either — but it was all worth it to see Justin Long trying to be sexy with his Jimmy Stewart impression.
He really nailed that impression too! I want more Justin Long Jimmy Stewart impersonation. What a great SNL skit…
Jimmy Stewart sex voice is probably one of the funniest things I’ve seen this fall.
I actually really liked this episode, thought it was nearly as good as last weeks. Frankly I’m surprised at your reaction.
Yes, it was all ridiculous but dammit if there weren’t some silly laugh out loud moments. Schmidt’s “Baby wants his bottle” was so damn goofy but the delivery was great.
The choking was totally out of left field and was over the top but redeemed itself in the scene by the elevator with Justin Long’s overreaction.
Best part of the episode was cutting the open before the awkward self aware moment after they sing Jess.
The whole show is so forced and fake. Zooey is trying way too hard. No suspension of disbelief. Unwatchable.
Disagree completely with this review. One of my favorite episodes so far.