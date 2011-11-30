‘New Girl’ – ‘Bells’: The thrill of the fight

A review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I have a $40,000 bar mitzvah…
“Bells” was one of the funniest “New Girl” episodes to date, but it felt particularly encouraging for two reasons:
1)Winston finally had a personality beyond “not Coach.”
2)Jess was by far the least funny part of the episode – not because she was bad, but because the material for the guys was so strong.
Let’s take the second one first. When the show debuted, it was overwhelmingly driven by Jess. The guys had a couple of funny bits in the pilot (the introduction of the douchebag jar, Coach trying to motivate Jess), but they were, for the most part, irrelevant. The show just needed three dudes to react to this weird magical unicorn who had charged into their lives – and for people who found Zooey Deschanel’s performance funny, that was okay for a start. But for the long-term viability of the series, the guys need to be able to carry the load at times, and “Bells” was a fine example of that. Jess(*) had her moments (doing a robotic bells routine, trying to defuse Nick and Schmidt’s fight by getting in between them and singing), but the parts I’m going to remember involved Nick’s quick fixes, Schmidt and Nick yelling about Midori Sour and dead nannies (one of the funniest scenes the show has done, and 100% Jess-free), Schmidt trying to squeeze the expensive conditioner out of Nick’s hair and Nick’s response to Schmidt’s cardigan.
(*) I also think the show has done a good job of making her seem saner and/or more human when she’s doing things related to her job. She’s still a goofball, and someone the kids don’t know what to make of, but she’s not an alien from Planet Twee when she has to deal with
Nick has always been the character the writers have had the most consistent vision for, but he’s also been the straight man, whereas Schmidt is funnier but all over the map in terms of characterization. Their feud showed both how Nick can be funny and not just the guy who patiently explains to Jess how normal humans behave, and seemed to find the right balance among the many faces of Schmidt. Good job.
Meanwhile, Winston finally seemed like a character, period, and not just some guy the writers slotted in when ABC renewed “Happy Endings.” Winston being hyper-competitive and cocky is something the show can work with, whether opposite happy rainbow Jess, insecure Schmidt or laid-back Nick, or some combination of the others.
The title is “New Girl,” but the show is going to have to be a true ensemble to work long-term. “Bells” suggests it can be.
What did everybody else think?
Actually I didn’t necessarily like this one as much as the others – although I’m still singing Eye of the Tiger this morning. Just when I think I can’t stand one more second of Jess’s (and Zooey’s) cutie-patooty act, she brings me back from the ledge of hate and makes me laugh. Schmidt is by far my favorite character.
I think I could just spend 30 minutes looking into Zooey’s blue eyes and be happy, but this show is great so far… as long as they NEVER get Nick and Jess together.
Jess & Nick’s chemistry as characters is so palpable that the writers might get to a point where they feel compelled to do so, but I hope they never do. There’s a Sam & Diane-thing going on with them (without the love-hate, more like a like-annoy) and I would love it if it just keeps on like that.
Also, I know this is a small thing, but it’s nice to have a show with an actual sung theme song, where the cast takes part in some way. Way too few shows do this anymore, and it’s a shame.
I agree about Nick & Jess’s chemistry. I don’t actually think the show is trying to put them together. They just seem to have a lot of chemisgtry. Even Justin Long commented on it in the Thanksgiving episode. :)
Definitely a stronger episode for the boys. The image of Winston trying to write music for ‘Eye of the Tiger’ utilizing bells made of paper (and that ridiculous envelope hat) is the image that will stick with me from this episode.
But, I am a total sucker for visual gags, so…
This is spot-on with what I was thinking, probably because I’ve agreed with everything you’ve said about New Girl thus far. That shouting match re: Nana & Midori Sour got funnier and funnier with every line. This is a sitcom I can root for.
My favorite episode so far. Love the term “fancy fix.” Plan to start using it immediately.
I honestly thought this was the worst episode of the show that I’ve seen and I really only laughed once (at Schmidt getting his cardigan; against all odds, the show’s made his doucheiness kind of funny).
This just seemed like a lazy episode of TV. Take the guys’ personality tics and dial them to 11 (or in the case of Winston invent something) so they approach caricature levels, and let them loose. It was just noise for me.
Agreed on this ep being just noise. literally noisey and loud…all the yelling was so grating. My girlfriend called from the other room and sincerely asked if i was watching a maury povich type show.
I should have prefaced by saying, I’m iffy on this show to start. I think it’s at its best when the level of quirkiness is more managed, so ultimately the show just might not be for me.
I typically enjoy New Girl, but I’m with you on this one, it was by far my least favorite episode so far. I don’t recall laughing once, and the Jess/Winston stuff with the bells just bored me to death.
You put into words exactly what I was thinking but couldn’t verbalize the way I wanted. I laughed at Winston’s hat like the commenter above, but other than that, bleh. And I do like the show for the most part.
I agree that this one wasn’t as good as others, but I did enjoy the toned down Jess. I found the Midori Sour shouting match between Nick and Schmidt particularly unfunny, it seemed out of place for some reason, like they tried to copy a scene from “Curb” or something (which is a hilarious show obviously).
yeah this was the worst episode yet. i was shocked to see the glowing review
Agreed. Definitely the worst to date, possibly aside from the tv stealing episode. The guys fight seemed contrived and forced and while Winston was featured more prominently he was just as boring as ever.
While I’m more with Alan on this one, I can totally see why some of the stuff that worked for me – particularly, the Nick/Schmidt shouting match – isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. I’d be curious to hear from those for whom this episode was a step in a bad direction which scenes from the previous episodes they feel are better representative of the direction the show should be going in. What do you want to see more of?
Wasn’t it his Nana (as in Grandmother) not nanny that made the quilt? Making it even more douchee for Schmidt to think $30 could pay for it. Where is that jar when Nick needs it? Where is it at all, that was the funniest bits of the pilot.
I interpreted the exchange as Nick referring to the quilt form his Nana, and Schmidt saying he paid $30 to replace the quilt from Nick’s Nanny. I think that was part of the joke.
I called one of my grandmother’s Nanny. It sounded to me like he said it nah-ny.
So I guess it is no longer a requirement of a sitcom to be funny .. even in a ‘strong’ episode … because this one wasn’t.
I was intrigued by this episode because it was such a departure. It dealt with more “serious” issues than any episode previously: the rich-guy/poor-guy resentments between Nick and Schmidt; Winston’s fears of career failure. The previous episodes have drawn all the characters in such broad and farcical strokes, and this was the first to introduce real drama into their lives and their personalities.
I’m not entirely sure it worked 100%, especially in the context of the episodes that came previously, but I confess I liked it. It wasn’t necessarily a good “New Girl” episode, but it was a good episode of television.
I was totally expecting “as soon as I discover I’ve been robbed by giants”, that line made my laugh so bad. Agree on everything you said, but i’m surprised you didn’t write about the more serious moments of this episode (the scene between Nick and Winston expesically), which i thought were surprisingly weel-done too.
How many episodes are going to end with the guys coming to “rescue” Jess? Beyond ridiculous at this point.
Is Deschanel sometimes doing a Peewee Herman voice or is that her real voice?
It’s interesting how different people look for different things while watching this (which can be said about any show) because I thought that Jess wasn’t as funny when she toned down her quirkiness. Her actually getting upset with Winston threw me off and took me out of her part of the episode.
Everything that involved Schmidt and Nick was good though, but even there I’m a fan of Schmidt period and don’t see all of these different faces that people keep talking about. He’s just a big goofball.
Wow, people actually WANT the magical unicorn to the exclusion of all else. I think this was probably one of the funniest episodes yet (but then again, I come from a hollering family) precisely because it was Jess-lite. Sometimes she needs to step aside, tone it down and let the guys’ testosterone run free.
I actually liked Nick in this ep. – up until now I’ve found him to be alternately wimpy and dickish, but both qualities worked to his advantage in his power struggle with Schmidt. Their scenes together were some of the best so far in this series, mostly because of the insane escalation of their argument. And Winston finally has a personality! Turns out he’s just as neurotic as the other guys, and in a similarly wonderful, demented way.
They’re all magical unicorns in their own ways, actually. I hope they keep up all this kicking and head-butting between everyone, and of course keep Nick and Jess far, far away from each other, unless she’s trying to break up his fights with Schmidt. I don’t want UST, I want hollering!
I was just happy to see one of my favorite comedians, Little Esther, working on a major TV comedy. Liked everything else about the episode too.
REDBAN?
I found the episode to be problematic, and the reason Alan and I differ on that one is because we disagree on his second point. I think Jess was the least funny part of the episode because she was bad. Really bad, really out-of-place, and really not funny.
I had a mixed approach to the show in the early goings, with some issues with Zooey being too wacky/ridiculous, but more with the guys not appearing to be particularly talented in those first couple of episodes. Now, we know that these guys can act, and be funny, and carry an episode, but that creates a real problem for the lead. Where Jess is cartoonish and the others are mild but still caricatured, you can take that as the premise of the show. When all of the guys are being realistic people with realistic problems, that expectation changes, and “adorkability” just doesn’t play. Jess had one good scene where she was mentoring Wilson on how to make it about the kids, but I found all the quirky stuff grating. It made me wish I was just watching these three guys be roommates with issues, and no quirky girl. I don’t think that that is a direction the producers of the show want their audience leaning. I like what they’re doing with these guys, and have come to appreciate their talents (although Nick’s rage is overblown and overplayed), but I think they need to course correct Jess significantly away from the premise in a more realistic (sadly, generic) direction to make everything fit together and elevate the comedy to a higher level. This episode shows the potential for that.
i just wonder how many takes were necessary for the schmidt and nick yelling scenes…best part of the ep.
I also felt like this was one of the first episodes of the show that really worked. They are finally getting the character of Jess down pat. She’s not a complete weirdo that normal people wouldn’t be friends with let alone live with. She’s just kinda quirky and I feel like they are starting to nail that. Also Schmidt is amazing – “I just need to grab my cardigan” made me lose it. I’ve been rooting for this show and I feel like it finally gave me some hope it wouldn’t just be a “cute show” but actually a good show.
Just let me grab my cardiagan – line of the night. I absolutely died. Schmidt gives such good face.
I kinda liked the thanksgiving episode, but this I disliked. I guess it came to a point where only a miracle can make me like those three guys. I just find everything that comes out from Max Greenfield’s mouth so far-fetched and Nick is just incredibly annoying to me. Winston did improve in this episode, but I didn’t laugh at anything he did. I miss coach.
Where were the laughs? Why so much yelling and conflict in this episode? This is supposed to be a sitcom!
This was the last episode of “New Girl” that I’ll be watching. I’ve seen every episode and, with the exception of the Thanksgiving show that featured Justin Long, it hasn’t been funny at all. I’d decided that if this week’s episode wasn’t at least slightly humorous, I’d stop watching. And it wasn’t. The ridiculous one-upmanship between Nick and Schmidt, trying to find something for Winston to do, the long pointless monologues by Zooey Deschanel as she tries to make things better among her roomates … I give. Life is too short. Alan, I often agree with your reviews, or at least come to understand your point of view. But somehow this show has cast a spell over you and twisted your perspective on just what is funny. How can you possibly write that “the material for the guys was so strong” in this episode? I felt embarrassed just watching it. Zooey can be funny and charming but too often here she’s been silly and annoying. I wanted very much to like the series, but I’m tired of waiting for it to find its way. Uncle!
I can’t seem to get into this show at all, after watching all the episodes to date. As always with comedy, that may reflect more on my particular tastes in humor than anything else. What I don’t like is that I don’t recognize any of these people as acting like, or talking like, anyone that I’ve ever known, and I’ve been here for 60 years. I know it’s not supposed to be ‘reality’ but sitcoms where every scene seems to dial up the personalities and situations to the point of unbelievable caricature causes me to loser interest. I’m not sure that I’m explaining myself very well, so as an example of a sitcom I do like because I can relate to the characters in some realistic way is Parks & Rec. I like Zooey, but the show just doesn’t do anything for me, and not once have I actually laughed while watching it.
I can’t seem to get into this show at all, after watching all the episodes to date. As always with comedy, that may reflect more on my particular tastes in humor than anything else. What I don’t like is that I don’t recognize any of these people as acting like, or talking like, anyone that I’ve ever known, and I’ve been here for 60 years. I know it’s not supposed to be ‘reality’ but sitcoms where every scene seems to dial up the personalities and situations to the point of unbelievable caricature causes me to loser interest. I’m not sure that I’m explaining myself very well, so as an example of a sitcom I do like because I can relate to the characters in some realistic way is Parks & Rec. I like Zooey, but the show just doesn’t do anything for me, and not once have I actually laughed while watching it.
I can’t seem to get into this show at all, after watching all the episodes to date. As always with comedy, that may reflect more on my particular tastes in humor than anything else. What I don’t like is that I don’t recognize any of these people as acting like, or talking like, anyone that I’ve ever known, and I’ve been here for 60 years. I know it’s not supposed to be ‘reality’ but sitcoms where every scene seems to dial up the personalities and situations to the point of unbelievable caricature causes me to loser interest. I’m not sure that I’m explaining myself very well, so as an example of a sitcom I do like because I can relate to the characters in some realistic way is Parks & Rec. I like Zooey, but the show just doesn’t do anything for me, and not once have I actually laughed while watching it.
Very sorry about the multi-posts; I kept getting a message that the ‘captcha’ text I entered was incorrect (it wasn’t) and only now did I realize that despite the bogus error message my comments were being posted – and reposted. Again, my apologies.
I am liking it more and more. Very happy it has no laugh track.
My husband always does cheap & quick home repairs so I have already told him that I want a “fancy fix” for our window.
It’s interesting to see the vastly differing opinions of this show. Personally, I’m loving it. I like Jess a lot. She’s like a confident, optimistic and happy Liz Lemon.
I loved the use of “Eye of the Tiger.” I think I might make a playlist of memorable songs from this season of TV. So far it would include that and “Roxanne”, I think.
Write a comment…I felt they needed a C story. Too much time was spent on the arguing and the bells. Maybe they need more characters?
Write a comment…Write a comment…I felt they needed a C story. Too much time was spent on the arguing and the bells. Maybe they ne?ed more characters
I enjoyed this episode quite a bit, but I feel this is more of an aberration from the Jess-centered show we have seen before, than any sort of new direction going forward.
This show was sold as an “adorakbale Zooey” show, and I think that’s what most of the fans want to see. I’m thinking that FOX will demand the extremely zany Zooey sooner rather than later. Which to me, sadly, is a less interesting, less humorous show.
I actually think this ep was the worst so far. I like when the quirk is dialled up to 11 on Jess and Schmidt in particular. The handbell idea was great, I wish it was in there minus the kids (especially the once-again stereotypical angry overweight black girl). I never pictured Jess teaching high school. Her rainbows-and-sunshine schtick is much more preschool/kindergarten-appropriate. I liked the Schmidt/Nick stuff but the whole ‘fancy fix’ plotline could have been an episode by itself, as could have the escalating ‘that’s my stuff’ war.
If Schmidt’s rich, why the whole TV episode before and the busted TV now?
Yay! I liked this episode a lot, too, Alan. Glad to hear you did. I think the show is getting better as it goes along– of course much of it depends on how much you believe/enjoy Jess as a character, but we find her endearing.
This episode was the weakest episode so far in my opinion. It was just painfully unfunny and awkward.:(