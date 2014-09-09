‘New Girl’ creator looks back: ‘You win some, you lose some’

I usually oppose the convention wisdom that says that bringing couples together ruins sitcoms, but even I couldn’t ignore a coupling’s devastating recent impact on one of my favorite sitcoms. Season 2 of “New Girl,” which was mostly devoted to the flirtation between Zooey Descanel’s Jess and Jake Johnson’s Nick, was at times the best comedy on television. Season 3 of “New Girl,” in which Jess and Nick were a firmly-established couple, was an absolute mess, until finally creator Liz Meriwether and her writers hit the eject button on the whole idea and had the relationship fall apart in the space of an episode.
Now, Jess and Nick being together – and fighting almost constantly over issues that weren’t a big deal when they were just roommates with the benefit of chemistry – wasn’t the only problem with season 3. There was also the decision to make Schmidt be pure evil, and the struggle to re-integrate Coach into the group more than two years after Damon Wayans Jr. had to go back to “Happy Endings” following the filming of the “New Girl” pilot. It was a season where far and away the most successful and consistent idea was the decision to make Lamorne Morris’ Winston into an absolute lunatic.
But the writers’ inability to write funny Jess/Nick storylines was easily the biggest problem, and a couple of months ago, Meriwether candidly tweeted:
Writing New Girl Season 4… Turns out I’m much more comfortable writing about single people. It’d be nice if that changed at some point.
– Liz Meriwether (@lizmeriwether) June 24, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
At FOX’s press tour party in July, I sat down with Meriwether for a few minutes to talk about the specific challenges she faced in writing for that couple – and why she doesn’t think the show is done with them yet – about the unlikely success of Crazy Winston, the unfortunate failure of Evil Schmidt, the return of Coach, and more.
Also, for what it’s worth: I’ve seen the fourth season premiere (which airs a week from tonight, Tuesday, September 16 at 9 p.m.), and it is both very strong and illustrative of what Meriwether talks about below regarding her desire to simplify the storytelling and simply let her funny characters be funny. I’m not ready to declare the show fixed just yet, but it’s a very promising first step.
At what point in the doing of season 3 did you realize that you weren’t necessarily happy with (Jess and Nick) together?
Liz Meriwether: It wasn’t that I wasn’t happy. We were just having a lot of trouble with story. What I love about Nick is what a fucking idiot he is. It’s hard when you have Jess, who is this lovable girl. It was fun when she was flirting with this fucking idiot she lived with, but when they were dating, suddenly everything got so much more real. It was like, “Maybe Jess is dating an alcoholic, and it’s not funny?” Early on, there was a lot of bad response to the episode where Jess went through Nick’s box of bills he hadn’t paid. I loved it, but that was when we realized that the conflict that we used to be able to do was so much harsher now that they were a couple, and not just roommates who were flirting. That was tricky. We couldn’t push the envelope as much as we wanted to. We were pulling our punches a little bit, trying to make it fun and believable that they were in love with each other, and not that they had serious issues. That was the hardest thing. I love going there with Nick, that he’s so flawed, and it was just more awkward that he’s dating Jess.
It’s an interesting shift in the evolution of the show. In the pilot, it’s “Why would this guy ever want to date this crazy woman?” And now it’s entirely reversed.
Liz Meriwether: I don’t know if that’s a good thing, but it’s definitely reversed. But it’s tricky having a couple on a show. It really limits what you can do with them as characters. It felt like we had to see them together in every episode, and that limited Nick from going off on his own and having stories. We put them together too much. They were in every story together, and there was fatigue of the two of them together. For me, the heart of the show has always been Nick and Jess, and it will always be Nick and Jess, and I don’t think this is the end for them. This season, we’re rebuilding the relationship. All my favorite movies, like “His Girl Friday,” have exes in them. It’s a fun relationship to explore, because you kind of hate the person and you’re kind of still in love with them, and you know too much information.
In terms of crazy people, you finally settled on a characterization for Winston this year, and it’s that he’s an insane person.
Liz Meriwether: It’s so funny, because my dad is the number one Winston fan. I get a Winston report after every episode from him. I’m like, “Dad, there are so many other characters!” And he says, “Here’s where I felt Winston was really great tonight.”
But I don’t think (Winston)’s a totally insane person. I think he’s both extremes. When he gives advice, it’s always the best advice. He’s the most reasonable in terms of having a perspective on whatever the other guys are doing, but then he’s a complete crazy person in other ways. And it was really really fun. Because comedically, we were struggling with the Nick and Jess relationship, a lot of our comedy energy in the writers room was going to Winston. It was like we could do anything with him, and so we did. That’s a good thing that came out of last season. I love his character, people are constantly pitching for him: “And he’s going to be a cop this year? Ridiculous!”
It took you two years to settle on an approach for Winston, and right when you did, Coach comes back.
Liz Meriwether: I think that actually helped. Initially, their characters were the same: both former basketball players. I think Jess’s birthday episode crystallized for me that Winston is the nerdy younger brother of Damon’s confident guy. That also really helped develop Winston for us as a nerd, in addition to a crazy guy. For too long, we tried to make him confident and cocky, and I love Lamorne, but it’s just not him. We really embraced him as this.
What was it like to have two years with the other characters to develop them past the pilot, and you have Coach, who in the pilot just shouts? And that’s funny, but it’s not necessarily a character at the level of the ones on the show he was returning to.
Liz Meriwether: There were definitely some days after we knew that Damon was coming back where we would say, “Well, what do we know about Coach?” And I’m like, “He shouts! Man, I don’t know.” It’s hard. We’re still trying to develop Coach’s character. It’s exciting, because Damon is so amazing and we were glad to have him back, but it’s hard when everyone else is so familiar to start a new character and develop him. He’s really, honestly, so funny that you can put him into any story with any character. He’s one of those actors who brings the best out of everybody he’s in a scene with. I loved him and Jess this year, they’re an odd couple: he’s so intense but can’t talk to women, and she’s really girly.
Certainly, you don’t want to turn down the chance to have Damon on your show. But it’s a show where you’re already juggling time for characters, and now you have to make room for one more.
Liz Meriwether: One of the big things we decided going into this year was to really simplify the storytelling. I feel like when we got into trouble last year, we were often biting off more than we could chew. And at 21 minutes, it was impossible to not slash and burn in editing: whole storylines would get cut. In my head, I was like, “Oh, ‘Modern Family’ has six characters and they do three different stories, so it’ll all work out.” But it’s a different show. So this year, we’re really focusing on telling simple stories and letting them improv, and having fun with the central story and not trying to service every character. And that’s turning out to be a lot more fun in the writers room. The problem was, in every episode, we were trying to service six people, and we’re not that kind of show. We like to do long riffs and tangents and things that make no sense. When you have to stay on story, it eliminates a lot of the comedy stuff.
Early in the season, Schmidt turned evil. Late in the season, Schmidt turned broke. What were you doing with Schmidt this year?
Liz Meriwether: You know, you win some, you lose some. (laughs) Obviously, Max (Greenfield) is the kind of actor where we literally gave him everything this past year, and he did such a great job with it. He kept that character going through a lot of weird things we were trying out. I think it was the third year, and we were like, “Let’s do something totally different!” But the thing you learn about sitcoms is that people don’t necessarily want something totally different. They want to see the character that they love. And the truth is, once we went there, we didn’t really know who he was either. So this year, the focus is really having him return to the Schmidt that we love, and keeping him grounded, and letting him be a douchebag and be confident. One of the things that I love about his character is that he always has a take on everything, and he always has a plan and an agenda. I want to go back to that. He’s confident, often for no reason, and I think that’s what we lost a little last year. We took a really big swing early in the year to have him dating both of the women, and there was a lot of negative feedback, and we tried to buy it back… I don’t know. You make some mistakes. That was definitely a mistake.
Was taking the money away just to get him back in the loft?
Liz Meriwether: Yes. Obviously, it’s a show about roommates. For a while, they should all be in the same loft. In the future, it makes sense if a couple of them move out, but it’s fun if they’re in this confined space together. The fun thing this year – at least I think it’ll be fun for a while – is Nick and Schmidt live in the same bedroom together, which I think is really funny. They’re going to have to deal with that stuff.
Getting back to the notion of couples, Schmidt and Cece is something you’ve gone back and forth with. Usually it ends, and it ends ugly.
Liz Meriwether: I think this is going to be a big year for them. For me, I love Nick and Jess, but I really loved Schmidt and Cece. I think they’re just sexy together. I can’t tell you exactly what’s going to happen, but it’s a big focus for us this year to get them back together.
Well, you’ve talked about the difficulty in writing Nick and Jess as a couple. Is it different if it’s both supporting characters and these two extremes being put together, as opposed to slightly more grounded characters?
Liz Meriwether: I think it has been easier in the past when we’ve had them together. They have such a contentious relationship anyway, so there’s already conflict baked in. They’re also both so beautiful, it’s just really fun to watch them. I really like them together, and I think they bring out the best in each other.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
This article is really upsetting, because Nick wasn’t a “fucking idiot” at all in the first 2 seasons. He was a little grumpy and down on life. Maybe not as ambitious after everything he had been through, but I never EVER felt like he was “an idiot”. :-( It saddens me to think that they view his character as being an idiot after they had him tell Jess he passed The Bar last season.
I don’t think she meant it as dumb. It was more of an expression. Nick is totally clueless sometimes.
I agree on this interview making me less likely to not give up on this show. I want a show that is interested in its characters growing and changing, rather than wanting them to stay idiots, because that’s funny. Barney on How I Met Your Mother was an idiot. The first time he got with Robin it allowed the writers to do interesting things to see if he could grow as a character. They flushed that immediately so he could go back to being the funny douchebag. And that was the point where I realized I had no faith in the creators or their show. That’s how I’m feeling about New Girl.
I’m glad. I want New Girl season 2 back.
Does this sound like season 2 to you though? The characters actually GREW UP and moved forward in season 2, this sounds like she enjoys just watching them run around like morons. The characters are 3 years older now than in season 1, and I feel like they were actually going in a direction at the beginning of the show. Keeping your characters stupid because you’re too lazy to write real growth into your story lines isn’t what got most of us hooked on this show from the beginning. This started out as a show about awkward THIRTY-SOMETHINGS, not a bunch of angst-y teenagers.
I’m glad she knows she screwed up and I like the fact that she wants to streamline the storytelling. Even at its worst, “New Girl” was funny. Unfortunately, it was also a mess. She just needs to get a handle on the characters.
This is probably unfair since it was essentially just a TV show, but I lost a lot of faith in Liz Meriwether when I saw her on The Writers’ Room with Jim Rash on Sundance. She seemed completely scatterbrained and frankly a little over her head in a room full of other writers. I feel like she pitched a fun, quirky idea to Fox and doesn’t know how to pull it back together over the long run.
Hope I’m wrong
I think Meriwether presents publicly as someone scattered, and there’s definitely a chaotic feel to the show and its creative process. But I spent a day in that writers room, and though she was absent for a large chunk of it (dealing with issues on the set), every time she came on the phone or actually came into the room, she was very clear and decisive about what she wanted, and everyone (including producers Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, who have significantly more TV experience than her) easily and comfortably deferred to her judgment.
That said, season 3 was definitely a case of the chaos consuming the show itself.
Here’s the account of that day, by the way: [www.hitfix.com]
I saw that Writer’s Room episode as well and didn’t agree with that conclusion.
I did tune out of Season 3. The “Schmidt dates two women” / “Evil Schmidt” was just so out of line for a character whose good-hearted-ness was his only real redeeming virtue as a person. The changes to his character made the show unpleasant to watch and I just eventually found myself losing interest with the general flailing. I’ll keep an eye on season 4.
It’s nice to hear someone say, “We made some mistakes last season, and we’re going to fix them and make the show better.” Contrast this to shows like Agents of SHIELD (which I generally like) that give interviews saying, “Our show is really wonderful, and we’re excited about how much everyone loves it!”
I’d been wondering if the next season of New Girl was going to be the one that pushes me away from it completely, and now I feel interested in giving it another chance.
Paul Lieberstein, when he was the showrunner for The Office, used to give interviews after the weaker, later seasons where he seemed completely baffled that things hadn’t gone well. It always gave me a sick feeling for the next season. Liz Meriwether seems to have a better handle on how her show went.
Ron Moore’s BSG podcast was great for taking apart episodes that didn’t work. Not just the famous “Yeah, ‘Black Market’ sucked” pod, but other slightly clunkier eps and even parts of good episodes that didn’t quite gel.
Good point. The Agents of SHIELD case is particularly disappointing, because the writers seem to be of the opinion that the first season went exactly as planned and they wouldn’t have done anything different. They seem to literally think you have to have a shitty first half in order to build up to a slightly better second half. They don’t think it’s possible to just be good all the way through.
Re: SHIELD, I’ve seen some more self-aware interviews from Jed and Maurissa, but Jeph Loeb is such a relentless hype man that I’m not sure he’s even physically capable of acknowledging that something needed time to improve.
I think Revolution may be one of the best recent examples of a show that went, “”Oh. You’re right. We did all these things terribly, and now we’re going to fix them.” It was a bit too late for them to ever recover the lost ratings, but I always thought the writers deserved a trophy for taking those lumps and then turning out something significantly better in S2.
I was one of those people who didn’t entirely write off season three of ‘New Girl,’ not because I thought it was stellar but because I knew it was impossible to live up to the near-perfection of the second season. And I don’t necessarily believe that Nick/Jess was the reason the show was less exceptional in season three, but I DO agree that the way they were being written lended itself to those two having every episode together. Some of the best episodes in the first and second season included Nick, Schmidt, and Winston (or some combination of the three) and Jess and Cece either interacting with the boys or interacting with other characters.
I think that the important thing to take away from the article (in my opinion) is that Liz doesn’t just know that season three’s elements didn’t work but that she understands WHY they didn’t work. And that’s why I have faith in season four — she understands that Winston is at his best when he doles out advice and is a dork, not when they’re trying to make him the egotistical one; she knows Schmidt was at his worst when he was cheating and sabotaging Nick/Jess and she knows he was always at his best when he was being that lovable douchebag who wore driving moccasins.
When she says that she wants to return to more of THAT kind of dynamic (a dynamic of knowing who her characters are and GROWING them but not CHANGING them), it gives me hope for this season.
I still don’t understand why Liz Meriwether/the writers thought that Nick and Jess had to be in every storyline together. Shows with successful relationships (e.g., Parks and Rec) split up their characters and pair them with other people on a lot of episodes. It was very frustrating to watch Nick and Jess take over the show, because the show had always been about the ensemble. And I actually liked them as a couple… I thought the majority of the problems at the beginning of the season stemmed from the Schmidt storyline, the fact that Nick and Jess had a storyline that was separate from everyone else, and the fact that a lot of storylines seemed a little slapdash and lacked the confidence of earlier seasons.
I’m glad they can at least admit what some of the problems were, most showrunners like to pretend like it’s all on the fans when something isn’t well-received. However, I don’t understand why they still can’t seem to grasp that they actually did WRITE the story lines the way they did last season. Do they not have faith in Lamorne, Max, and Hannah to carry a scene? That’s what it feels like to me, because it’s the writing that MADE Nick and Jess the center of most of the episodes last season, not just the fact that they were couple. If you don’t want a pairing to monopolize those 21 minutes, DO something about it. I guess that’s what they’re doing now, but I hope they don’t assume that a quick and contrived break up between Nick and Jess will magically solve all their problems. Making them all single doesn’t give them an excuse or a free pass to turn them all into idiots acting like they’re 14-years-old either, and that’s my #1 fear after reading all of this. I love it when these characters are funny, but I’m not interested in watching a bunch of 30-somethings who seem completely incapable of functioning in the world. There were times last season where I legitimately wondered who was supervising them, because their antics were ridiculously juvenile.
I’m glad they can at least admit what some of the problems were, most showrunners like to pretend like it’s all on the fans when something isn’t well-received. However, I don’t understand why they still can’t seem to grasp that they actually did WRITE the story lines the way they did last season. Do they not have faith in Lamorne, Max, and Hannah to carry a scene? That’s what it feels like to me, because it’s the writing that MADE Nick and Jess the center of most of the episodes last season, not just the fact that they were couple. If you don’t want a pairing to monopolize those 21 minutes, DO something about it. I guess that’s what they’re doing now, but I hope they don’t assume that a quick and contrived break up between Nick and Jess will magically solve all their problems. Making them all single doesn’t give them an excuse or a free pass to turn them all into idiots acting like they’re 14-years-old either, and that’s my #1 fear after reading all of this. I love it when these characters are funny, but I’m not interested in watching a bunch of 30-somethings who seem completely incapable of functioning in the world. There were times last season where I legitimately wondered who was supervising them, because their antics were ridiculously juvenile.
I don’t watch Parks and Rec religiously so correct me if I’m wrong, but I think there’s a difference between writing a workplace sitcom couple and writing a hangout sitcom couple. Parks and Rec can afford to take the focus off the main couple because there’s a central workplace connecting all the characters and creating storylines. On New Girl, none of the characters are connected by anything other than their personal relationships with each other. Every now and then they could afford to split N&J up and pair them with other people, and sure…maybe they could have gotten more creative with that. But on a show that’s rooted in relationships, it made sense to put them together most of the time.
I don’t watch Parks and Rec religiously so correct me if I’m wrong, but I think there’s a difference between writing a workplace sitcom couple and writing a hangout sitcom couple. Parks and Rec can afford to take the focus off the main couple because there’s a central workplace connecting all the characters and creating storylines. On New Girl, none of the characters are connected by anything other than their personal relationships with each other. Every now and then they could afford to split N&J up and pair them with other people, and sure…maybe they could have gotten more creative with that. But on a show that’s rooted in relationships, it made sense to put them together most of the time.
Even though it’s a show about relationships (which one could argue is the center of Parks of Rec, as well), there are many different types relationships in the show. Just because two people start dating doesn’t mean they can’t interact and have storylines with other people. They live with these people- it should be unavoidable!
I haven’t given up on the show, but I think in the long run, much like HIMYM, we should just be thankful that Season 2 existed at all.
Rewatching it on Netflix, the stretch from “Halloween” through “Virgins” is 18 full episodes that stand up to any 21st century comedy, and that doesn’t even include some of the early season stuff like Tuggb Romney and give cookie, get cookie. It’s a goddamn powerhouse season of television.
This didn’t give me much confidence in her vision for the show going forward.
This interview is a perfect representation of what was wrong in season 3. In one breath, Liz is saying how the season focused too much on stories revolving around Nick and Jess, and further down in the interview she goes back to say that at the end of the day, their relationship is the heart of the show. In one episode Nick’s bragging about never paying his taxes, and then he’s suddenly telling us he passed the CA Bar Exam.
So which is it? When is the show just going to just pick a lane and stick to it? We’re going into a FOURTH season here, folks. We’re way beyond throwing stories and character traits at the wall and seeing what sticks. Are they idiots doing stupid things for laughs or are they actually headed somewhere?
Right? He passed the Bar, but he doesn’t believe in sending his children to school? The writers made a real mistake in making Nick fully insane. Being grumpy and not having a lot of drive is very different than truly believing that you’re going to live on Mars — both are reason why he wouldn’t work well in a couple with Jess, but the latter is actually just super troubling in a larger sense.
I thought there were two huge problems with last season. The first was the characterization of Nick. Nick is not an idiot. He is smart, but makes incredibly poor choices. The depth of his poor choices just got worse and worse. I agree that he went from being a curmudgeon to someone not able to function. We saw in the previous 2 seasons he was willing to make all these changes and personal improvements for his ex-girlfriend and other women he dated. Yet, he was unwilling to make basic changes for Jess. He just came across as incredibly selfish, immature, and horrible last season. The role of Jess as his girlfriend (or any woman that he dates) shouldn’t be to be his mother. Instead of seeing Nick grow as a character we saw him devolve. For someone supposedly in love with Jess and who was willing to do so much for her as a friend he became intractable as her boyfriend. This is a problem because the character of Nick largely holds the group together. He was Winston’s childhood friend, Schmidt’s college roommate, etc.
The second problem was that the show was not funny last season. The only part I enjoyed was Winston (especially becoming a crazy cat dude). It was obvious that his character was the “funny” outlet for the writers.
I am giving the show a couple of episodes at most this season.
Write a comment…One improvement I would recommend to the NEW GIRL writers is to include actual jokes. You know funny words that are thought out with a setup, delivery and payoff. That would be a great addition to the show.
I love douchey Schmidt!
Give me that, and I’ll watch. I think I’m the only one who would’ve liked to see Greenfield get an Emmy nod here. Oh well. Maybe next year… Not.
New Girl has SO many more probs other than just the Nick/Jess thing though. It’s like, ok people we have 22 minutes, what do we do? Oh, oh, oh — let’s get them drunk and then not worry about *any* writing at all. Ultimate laziness. Sheer stupidity. And decidedly not funny. Yet the most recurrent staple of it all. Plonk.
Still, Greenfield is golden. And that’s enough for now.
IOW – the telecasters are *already* struggling to fill too much time! Not sure how ”less magically equals more will automatically solve that… just doesn’t add up…
Schmidt is “New Girl” for me! without him I wouldn’t even care. He deserves all awards!
I got to admit, reading this shows just how talented the people who worked on shows like cheers, MASH, Frasier, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Simpsons, etc were/are.
I mean they managed to maintain between 5-10 years of creative perfection and never complained about having to do 20 + episode seasons.
Are all the good writers on tv comedy limited to Mike Schur, Greg Daniels, Dan Harmon, Mitch Hurawitz and company? Seriously?
People will crap on seasons 3 and 5 of Community but I just blame Sony and NBC for wearing Harmon down after season 2. They kept on trying to dilute his show. I reaction if they left him alone he would have had the same peak of 5 years plus of creative excellence.
But back to my main point, liz sadly just does not seem talented enough to build a decent narrative that can be sustained. Sadly, only few writers in this world can.
This article explains why Alan never wrote about the Golden Generation of Comedy in the new century. There are not enough shows and not enough talented people to do it. ugh….sad I know.
She’s complained about the pitfalls of network television a lot lately. Yes, clearly it’s more difficult with seasons twice as long and more red tape, but this is who bought her show. Suck it up. I’m so tired of hearing her try and justify mediocrity. I know she was fighting legal issues with the pilot (maybe she still is), and I have to say, after seeing season 3 I’m starting to wonder if those first two seasons maybe weren’t all her own idea. The show can be so brilliant, but those episodes are few and far between at this point.
She can also claim it’s an ensemble show all she wants, but as long as Jess is always in the A plot, that’s never going to be true. You can’t have Jess in the A plot, want to write her with Nick (because let’s face it, their chemistry is still the best on the show), and then complain that the show ends up being all about them. If you want them to be the heart of the show, just DO IT. If you want it to be an ensemble, start spreading the story lines around a little bit. I’ve seen all the spoilers out there for season 4 so far and I’m not impressed. Liz broke them up because she wanted to write single people, but the whole season seems to be about Jess dating random guest stars. How about we start by writing for some of the other MAIN characters that were severely neglected last season?
>She actually tweets about her show-writing progress
lol
Potshot aside, I do appreciate her effort but she’s been relying on the on-screen group chemistry with the main cast like that ‘Nickish’ poster a few messages down beautifully illustrated too much. I wouldn’t use the term’ coasting,’ but yeah.
The interview doesn’t mention it, but I wonder if the Super Bowl episode contributed to the overall problems with Season 3.
The episode itself was fine. Prince was weird enough to fit with the show’s tone, and the writers finally remembered that CeCe is funny. It’s just that NEW GIRL is not a show designed to be all things to all people, and the scope and audience were just too big. (Taylor Swift can appear on the show, but only in a random cameo.)
I dunno. I love New Girl and I still love it but… it seems to me like the problem with last season was there was TOO much improv. Too much silliness. A lot of it felt like a bunch of actors goofing around and being silly rather than a written story.
I honestly didn’t mind Jess and Nick, crazy Winston, and the return of Coach was awesome! But they just stopped feeling like characters and became actors trying to make each other laugh on a set. And that took me out of it.
This is how I felt too. It sounds like Liz is actually saying there was TOO much story last season and that leaves me scratching my head in confusion. Nothing even happened last season. The characters literally went NO WHERE, so the idea that they want to do even LESS of that is really disappointing. There was no focus at all, yet they seem to think they need even more of the random tangents. Can’t say that I’ll be watching this season. Maybe they can bring me back mid-season if it sounds like they’ve finally got their schmidt together.
Can someone please explain how season one and two had so much direction? By the end of season one the only thing they learned was that despite all of their problems, they enjoyed living with each other.Season two was just Nick and Jess testing the relationship waters. Now I am over-simplifying things but I don’t understand everyone complaining about there being no growth in season three. I could care less if Nick becomes a lawyer and gets married to Jess. Or Winston becoming a cop. If I wanted that much character growth I would watch a movie. All I care about is funny! I’m watching the third season for the second time and I find that New Girl consistently takes old comedic formulas and makes them fresh and (good) weird. Seinfeld, which imo is one of the best modern sitcoms, had no character development or direction, but it is funny as hell! Nick and Jess are great together or apart. Schmidt is funny when he’s evil and when he’s conflicted. Winston is fine just the way he is.
They shined such a spotlight on the inner workings of their relationship in season 3 though, a portion of it was pure world-building without the trace of funny I adored the show for in its premiere season.
At least Seinfeld didn’t try to have it both ways. When they claimed to discard character growth, they stuck by it. I don’t see the comparison.
>and why she doesn’t think the show is done with them yet
Fucking DROPPED. It’s one thing to be able to baldly acknowledge where she went so wrong with the writing, another matter to not only let it burn out its viewers for as long as it did and to then throw in a “the ride never ends!” type of premonition
Nick and Jess getting together should never have happened. They were at their best as friends with sexual tension that should never be realized. Max Greenfield as Schmidt can do no wrong with me no matter how they write him. And bring back Coach was a great move.
But kudos to Meriwether for acknowledging the creative missteps in Season Three and seeking to rectify them in Season Four.
So from Cooler on you disliked season 2? Because you can’t play that kind of teasing and tension forever. It only holds an audience’s attention for so long before it’s boring as anything. Not to mention that it’s so overdone in television.
The #1 problem with the show is that we’re starting a 4th season and they still don’t know what the show is about. Is Jess a lead or is it an ensemble? Are the characters actual idiots/losers, or should we be able to relate to them? Are they more vehicles for laughs (Seinfeld), or do they want them to evolve as the series moves on as complex characters (The Office)? Do they want to target an older audience or do they want them to seem juvenile on purpose?
I seriously dont even want to walk this show anymore because Nick and Jess aren’t together. i really loved them together, even in the first 2 seasons, you knew something was going to happen and then boom within a season they’re just over each other. i really hate it, i feel like Elizabeth gave up on their relationship. they love each other too much to let these differences keep them apart!!
watch*
Nick and Jess are NOT the heart of the show for me. I hate when she says that. Because her writing doesn’t suggest that either. I hate Season 3. Stop forcing them to be together and make them more relatable characters.