‘New Girl’ – ‘Fancyman, Part 2’: I get older, they stay the same age!

A review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I dress up as your Aunt Frida at a seder…
Where “Fancyman, Part 1” felt like “New Girl” hitting a new level by getting all of the show’s disparate, uneven elements to click at the same time, the conclusion to this two-parter in name only (Russell is, after all, not going anywhere just yet) was still quite funny but not as uniformly strong.
This is two extremely strong Nick episodes in a row. Where last week flipped his usual attitude upside down, here he was back to being sad and depressed and directionless – only this time he was funny in his depression. The alcohol helped, but so did the position he was put in by his pal Dirk(*), as he discovered how to play Fancyman to a group of college girls with much lower standards than Jess. The line “They don’t know what ‘Saved by the Bell’ is and they’ve never felt pain!” is among the more amusing sentences to come out of any character’s mouth so far in this series, and if Nick seemed to go past drunk and into some kind of psychotropic haze by the final scene, I did enjoy how Nick’s misguided belief in Dirk’s genius was only amplified by all the booze.
(*) Played by Martin Starr, which, after Lizzy Caplan, puts “New Girl” 1/3 of the way through re-creating the “Party Down” cast (or 2/7 if you’re including both seasons). Adam Scott and either of Jane Lynch or Megan Mullally have series commitments at the moment, but surely Ryan Hansen could play one of Schmidt’s even douchier friends, while Ken Marino could have a history with virtually any of the characters. (Maybe he’s the gym teacher at Jess’ school?)
Where the Fancyman stuff felt a little disappointing after last week – which did, after all, inspire an entire podcast segment where I apologized to Dermot Mulroney – is that the Jess/Russell material seemed flatter than last week. I don’t know if that’s on Mulroney and Zooey D so much as the idea of Jess making a fool of herself because Russell is bad at dating isn’t as inherently interesting or funny as Jess making a fool of herself because Russell is more awesome than she could possibly imagine. Fortunately, Russell’s not going anywhere yet (and, yes, I did say “fortunately” about the prospect of a Mulroney-played character continuing on a show, so black is definitely white and up is definitely down this week), so hopefully his next appearance will be more at the level of “Fancyman, Part 1.”
And on the plus side, the non-Russell portion of the episode flipped from one where Schmidt is on the sidelines joking about a Winston relationship to one where Winston was (mostly) on the sidelines being horrified by the discovery of Schmidt and Cece’s affair. The “sex-retary” running gag was a good one(**), even before Cece finally decided to give in and let Schmidt play the boss for once. (Schmidt explaining the difference between a sex-retary and a sex receptionist was a particularly nice, character-specific gag.)
(**) Though ideally, they’d have separated sex-retary and “manbulance” into separate episodes, so it’s not just Schmidt coming up with buzzwords.
And, heck, even the Winston/Shelby story had some good gags, whether Winston singing passionately along with “Defying Gravity” (as you do) or his rambling voicemail message about wanting to breathe into each other’s mouths until it all turns into carbon dioxide and they both pass out. Again, I think Lamorne Morris has demonstrated often enough that he can be funny if given actual material to play – and, preferably, material that, over the passage of time, suggests a consistent character and not just Not Coach – and this episode was one of his better showcases.
What did everybody else think?
Happy Endings is still edging out New Girl in the Party Down guest star department, and this was a very funny episode.
Ken Marino as Schmidt/Nick’s older brother? I’m vacillating between the two.
Did Winston drive from Chicago to Mexico and back in one night?
They live in Chicago? I thought they lived in California…
This episode definitely wasn’t as good as last week’s, but damn it was still pretty good.
Yes, they live in LA. Coach/Brad lives in Chicago; Not Coach in LA.
Nick is from Chicago and they’ve mentioned this at least twice- maybe that’s what you’re thinking?
I thought they were in LA.
I agree, I don’t know why I thought it was Chicago, it should be Chicago, setting sitcoms in California is lazy
Agreed. LA and New York should be off limits from now on. So boring.
Remember a couple weeks ago when Schmidt was in the bongo drum circle? That was Venice Beach (coastal LA).
I enjoyed it, the show has really gotten its act together in the last 3 or so episodes. I didn’t find the Fancyman stuff disappointing since it wasn’t as dominant a plot line, it was just one of several things going on. If anything I was glad they didn’t overplay their hand and get me bored with the character/relationship too soon.
I kind of liked Cece/Schmidt’s relationship being secret so not sure yet how I feel about that development.
As to the talk on twitter and elsewhere about Schmidt being a breakout character, I don’t think so. I think they have just found everyone’s role and at any given time Schmidt, Jess or Nick can seem like the most fun character with Winston steadily improving. Cece is a good straight-man.
Winston singing along to Wicked made my night!
Well, with Breaking In’s imminent cancellation, surely Megan Mullally could pop up in some episode next season. I would love to see her interact with Rachael Harris.
Better than the first one, but still not a fan of Deschanel’s character being with Mulroney. The age difference is kind of creepy.
Also – what college student hasn’t heard of “Saved by the Bell?” The joke doesn’t work because it simply doesn’t ring true.
The ones that were born in 1993. I had some in class a few years ago that didn’t know who John Lennon was. Its frightening.
About the age difference. He looks 55 but judging by what he said in the show about when he was born it seems he’s closer to 40 so it’s not too bad given that she’s far from a kid at 30. But visually I’d agree with you that it looks way too much. I guess that’s where suspension of disbelief comes in.
For me it’s not so much the age difference as the age behavior(is that a thing?) difference. I like the Russell character well enough. I think they’ve sold it well the he’s a pretty cool/decent guy. I don’t find it weird that Jess could be attracted to a successful, got-his-sh*t-together older guy, and an older man being into a younger woman is certainly not new to the universe. My problem is the type of older guy Russell is and the type of younger woman Jess is. Jess’ attraction reads more like a schoolgirl crush on her professor. And Russel’s attraction doesn’t quite make sense to me. In contrast, Dirk is the douchey older guy trying to hit on very young college girls who seem like they’re still in high school, and probably were last year. We’re meant to find Dirk annoying and gross. Jess is past college, but often acts more like a twelve year old, so Russell being into her and still being a cool, decent, mature kind of guy doesn’t really track for me. In fact it seems really creepy, considering he has a daughter around the age that Jess often acts. The scene where he admits he wants to have sex with Jess while she’s playing cutesy, little girl, drunk was a bit gross IMO. This episode seemed to make this point even more obvious with the Dirk storyline. Other than that part of the story though, I did find this episode really funny.
You’d be surprised what a difference a few years makes in terms of one’s cultural frame of reference.
“The scene where he admits he wants to have sex with Jess while she’s playing cutesy, little girl, drunk was a bit gross IMO.”
Absolutely!!! ugghhh. just not needed.
Fancyman said he was one year old when the Beatles broke up, which would make him 42. I don’t think so, Mr. Mulroney, you are around 50. I actually paused the show to complain about this to my wife. Yeah, I’m weird that way.
They said he was 42 last week. He and Zooey are both playing younger.
Acting…It is a difficult concept.
Yeah ok..but he sure doesn’t look it.
“I have to get everyone in the company’s name into ‘we didn’t start the fire’ ”
Hilarious
Good, funny episode. Loved Winston singing show tunes in the car.
I thought this was a great episode, one of the best of the season, with a a lot of great lines. “What is the cast of The Social Network doing here?” I thought last week’s episode was fine, but I wasn’t crazy about it – I liked this week’s finale a lot more. All the characters had really strong outings. The character of Dirk could have easily been a weak point, but he was really funny too, ‘Who left the door open?”Who left your face beautiful?’
Her entire monolog about not being happy was good stuff. Still can’t get enough of Cece and Schmidt.
Loved it, thought it was awesome, this show has done something to my brain that I don’t understand. I hated it at the beginning…
I wasn’t a big fan of Winston’s reaction to Cece and Schmidt’s relationship. Why was he so angry or jealous? He has a girlfriend he was willing to drive to Mexico to be with. It doesn’t make sense. It’s not like Winston is a great catch, flame-out European basketball player, unemployed and no car. Just a little inconsistent.
His “anger” is because schmidts a “d-bag” who has put what seems like thousands of dollars in a douche jar & he’s a “nice guy”
Nick screams too much.
He does, but when he yelled “Oh God, it’s happening!” in the background when Jess and Russel are having their moment in the car, my husband and I laughed until we cried. That and “They don’t know what ‘Saved by the Bell’ is and they’ve never felt pain!” were the highlights of the ep for me. And Winston singing along with Wicked, which was just awesome.
I was actually a little annoyed that Nick’s drunk/maudlin getting sick bit totally overshadowed what was a hilarious moment from Russell, saying he wanted to do Jess at some point, “I mean, really give it to you good.” It was a great moment and somehow it got a little lost. Bad editing maybe.
loved the “does that sign say stop or go? the universe is upside down” part.
I was pretty disappointed in this one after last week’s episode. Felt like a typical New Girl episode, nothing special.
I positively cackled at most of Drunk Nick and Zooey’s happy/miserable schtick at the party. This show is still working for me! I totally buy undercover cece and schmidt…I’m curious what they’ll do once they’re outed.
I’ve watched the episode several times, and Jess crushing the cup on Nick’s forehead never fails to make me laugh.
Winston singing along to Wicked was the highlight for me. It made me laugh embarrsingly loud.
I wish Damon Wayans Jr. was still on this show! Both shows are funny, but NG was so good with Wayans as “Coach”. And I do like it better than Happy Endings. Full disclosure.
I agree. I’ve got nothing against Lamorne Morris but, aside from Jess, Coach was the most fully formed character on the show in the beginning and if they had been able to keep him on, while developing Nick and Schmidt as well as they have, then every major character would be a winner at this point.
Then again, Eliza Coupe and Damon Wayans Jr. make one of my favourite comedic pairings on tv right now, and I’m generally a fan of the Happy Endings ensemble overall (though Dave is a bit dull and I’ve never particularly liked Penny).
“so it’s not just Schmidt coming up with buzzwords.”
Well, technically Dirk coined sex-retary, though Schmidt did run with it so I see your point.
Best throwaway gag was the group effort to list cartoon animals without pants. “Winnie the Pooh. Really ANY bear, except Yogi, who is naked with a tie. Donald the duck…”