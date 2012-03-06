‘New Girl’ – ‘Injured’: Long night’s journey into day

A review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I Fredo kiss you again…
Often, but not always, when networks make episodes of shows available to critics in advance, they tend to be stronger-than-average installments, or at least representative installments. “New Girl” has followed an odd pattern where most of the post-pilot episodes FOX has shown critics in advance have been among my least favorite of the season, like “Naked.” (Then again, some of those episodes have been among other people’s favorites; comedy, as always, is subjective.)
Early on, I worried that “Injured” was going to continue that pattern for me. It started off clumsily with several bits of Jess slapstick that didn’t really work (like trying to put the baby model back together) and a Winston storyline that felt like something the writers originally intended for Nick, then handed it down when they needed to give Lamorne Morris something to do this week. We also got one of the more cringe-inducing cutaway gags of the series with Winston telling jokes at a funeral(*), and even Nick’s frustration with Jess wasn’t playing in particularly interesting fashion.
(*) Though I typically haven’t liked most of the cutaways this show does. The style of humor in those bits inevitably feels more frantic, the reality more exaggerated, than anything that happens in the regular narrative. It’s easily the element I’d miss least if it got dropped tomorrow.
And then we jumped forward in time after last call at the bar, when everyone was drunk, Winston was doing an Aaron Neville impression, Cece was rapping, Nick was lamenting the half a zombie novel he wrote, and everything suddenly fell into place. From that point on, the jokes weren’t being pushed quite as hard(**), and the characters just hung out and dealt with Nick’s potential medical crisis in ways that were sincere at some points, funny at others, and mainly just likable.
(**) Though Schmidt saying that Nick could stand to lose 5 to 7 pounds while they were on the beach seemed like a completely mis-timed joke. Even a drunk Schmidt wouldn’t make that observation at that moment, I don’t think. Compare that to Schmidt offering to loan him one of his many wallet chains, where a joke at the end of a serious moment didn’t feel out of place or out of character.
“New Girl” as a whole still has some rough edges to smooth out, but the show has done a good job of making me enjoy spending time with these five people, in smaller groups or all together, and their long night at the bar and on the beach felt like a good time to low-key it and just observe how everyone would react to a situation that seemed scary and ultimately turned out not to be. It’s not the kind of episode they can do on a regular basis, but as a change of pace – and a way to provide depth to relationships to help support the humor in more traditional episodes – it was ultimately very welcome.
What did everybody else think?
As much as I could see what they were going for, I’m still not a fan of this show. I’m not sure why – “Happy Endings” has the same ‘clever’ dialogue, but I like that show much more. Every character on this show does cloying, cutesy things – not just Jess. CeCe is probably the only one I like, probably because she doesn’t live in the house with them.
Totally agree. I honestly don’t get how this show gets more viewers than HE. HE feels like the more sunny mainstream show and this feels like a cult hit at best. But mostly HE is funnier, sharper, sweeter and every character so much better defined
And the common bond linking the two shows? Damon Wayans Jr. appeared in both pilots!! (insert Brad scream here)
I think my biggest issue with tonight’s episode was that it was fairly obviously airing out of order. The whole joke about Nick not knowing that “Jess’ doctor friend Sadie” was an ObGyn seemed odd, because we’d already had Schmidt offering to chat with Sadie about OSI, “Our Shared Interest” in the Jess & Julia episode.
You would expect Nick’s “brush with death” to cause some sort of lament (or at least mention) about his recent breakup with Julia, or some tension between Schmidt & Cece due to their (secret) hooking up. Overall it was a fine episode, but I was too distracted with sequence issues to really enjoy it for what it was.
Schmidt’s shared interest with Sadie is being into women since she’s a lesbian.
Right S, the female OB/GYN is also a lesbian. She has double the interest that Schmidt has but it is still a shared interest. Kind of funny on two levels.
Was this another case of an episode being aired out of order? I instantly assumed this was meant to have come before the other episode we saw her in, where she had no introduction.
I don’t think it was out of order. You would have thought that Lizzy Caplan’s character would have been involved in the story tonight, unless it was way way out of order and was supposed to air 6 or so eps ago. But it was pretty strong ep so i doubt it.
yeah it wasn’t out of order. Sadie acknowledges that she has met nick before as he is sitting in the chair, ostensibly referring back to the episode where Jess and her friends inform him of girl code and Lizzy Caplan not liking Jess.
My brain keeps insisting that the cutaway jokes are always flashbacks, and therefore the exaggeration is intended to reflect the heightened emotions. (Winston remembers his funeral jokes being cringeworthy, so the cutaway is *beyond* cringeworthy; Nick remembers his loss of faith in humanity as being treated badly by a stranger, so a random jogger snatches the $5 bill out of young Nick’s hand, etc.)
I think New Girl is at its best when it just slows down and lets the regulars riff off each other for an extended length of time, like tonight, or at the wedding in the early part of the season. I’d love to see them do a “bottle episode,” where the entire thing takes place in one smallish setting, with no guest characters.
Winston’s just not funny.
Aw, I love Winston. There’s just something very appealing about him and the actor IMO.
I like Winston, they just need to give him more to do.
The funeral flashback was a miss but Winston’s Chris Rock impression was pretty hilarious
the jokes were good, but the vocal impression was right on.
I agree that the second half had some better moments and a nice flow. I was mostly just distracted by the horrible trope of “omg, so and so might have a horrible medical condition” which has been done in SO many sitcoms and never actually amounts to anything, because that doesn’t happen in sitcom worlds (especially this early in a shows run, but really ever). I was so annoyed that I really had hope (weird as it is to say that) that they couldn’t possibly be doing something so boring and obvious, and they’d go another way here. My dad actually had to have his thyroid removed due to cancerous cells and it was a long process from surgery through treatment and now he takes a thyroid replacement every day, but he’s only 60 and life is completely back to normal for him now. Could have been an interesting road for the show to take, if only not to have so obviously lived up to the trope. Or of course, they could just have not started it by not doing the “he might have cancer” thing to begin with. But as that storyline goes, it certainly could have been worse. The night on the beach was the highlight for me, second only to the rapping.
I couldn’t agree more. Sometimes people test positive, and it ISN’T a death sentence. Sometimes people get treatment and they get better and they LIVE. There often is a very high price and consequences to very ugly treatments but they can and do work. I think there is too much mis-information out there. I wish shows wouldn’t tackle serious issues unless they are willing to go all the way. But no one can guarantee a cancer-free life. I know it’s kind of taboo, but some people live happy, quirky lives with medical conditions.
I like hanging out with these guys a lot, just the way they deliver their lines (especially Schmidt) make me laugh. On the other hand, I find the dialogue in Cougar Town and Happy Endings to be forced, and fall flat. It may be the musical track in Cougar Town that is so annoying to me, not nearly as bad as a laugh track, but I feel like its purpose is to cue the audience to laugh.
I enjoyed this episode quite a bit and am interested in purchasing Schmidt’s freestyle rap album.
It has a similar beat & rhythm to Amber Tamblyn’s.
My favorite comedy right now, along with Parks & Rec. Loved early Community and 30 Rock, but both shows need to rein in the self-indulgence these days.
Feel like CeCe needs an episode to narratively cement her sudden deep involvement with the group. Shame sex with Schmidt and being friends with Jess is one thing. Hanging around the hospital and paying for a quarter of Nick’s medical bill is something altogether different.
Nick is my least favorite character and Nick-centric episodes are always deadly. This was no exception. He whines, he complains, he feels sorry for himself = check. Why do Jess, Schmidt and Winston care so much about this sad sack at all? I know we’re supposed to find his “lovable loser” persona “endearing,” but I just find him tiresome.
Schmidt and Cece’s weird thing continues to be funny, though, and I love Winston and wish they would find something for him to do. As for Jess – well, she becomes almost as unpleasant as Nick when she has to play off all his stupid neuroses, and yet we’re all meant to think they’re “made for each other.” Right. When the inevitable happens, it will probably be the last time I watch this show.
Winston just doesn’t fit. FIFTEEN episodes in and they still haven’t defined the character. I never know how he is going to react to a situation because he doesn’t have a personality.
1) When Schmidts 5-7 pound joke was first said I had the same rxn as you did Alan. But as the show went along you realize that Schmidt is saying awkward and inappropriate comments because he doesn’t know how to properly cope with his friend possibly dying. Would normal, douchy Schmidt say that? No. Would coping Schmidt say that? Yes
2) I have been screaming from the rooftops that they show has not successfully incorporated Winston but the show does have a few episodes like injured where Winston is hanging out with everyone in which he does feel like he’s part of the gang. I don’t know why everyone is claiming Winston doesn’t fit in after an episode like this
3) The 2 best characters on this show are Nick and Schmidt and Injured highlighted those two characters and downplayed Jess which is what the show should do every week
4) I really enjoyed this episode. It wasn’t funny as the vast majority of the show but it was a great change of pace, emotional episodes that comedies need
It’s not that Winston doesn’t fit in. It’s that Winston isn’t a character. He’s a likable actor the show doesn’t know what to do with, though he works well with the others.
That may be true but I enjoyed him on this episode. My biggest knock on him was that he wasn’t even a part of the group- like the Valentines Day episode where he has the C story line all to himself with the girls night. At least the writers are actually having him interact with his roommates. It’s probably because I’m a New Girl apologist, but I like his newlyfound role as the 5th wheel who just comments on everything. But yeah, def a mistake not reshooting the pilot with Winston
Very solid episode. Funny and good for showing the group.
Am I the only one who thinks Nick may have been lying about the positive results or am I over thinking a comedy show?
yup. i was thinking that as well.
Definitely overthinking it. He’s not Walter White. Speaking from experience, his “I didn’t hear anything after ‘No cancer'” reaction is a very legitimate and normal one to a positive lab result.
This show is really frustrating to watch, because it feels like they are close to something special, but can’t stop taking steps back as they try to move forward. I tend to give sitcoms a season to round into shape, but I get the strange feeling that New Girl isn’t sure what works and what doesn’t, and is completely unable to sustain momentum from week to week.
It’s a shame, because I enjoy hanging out with these characters (as Alan points out, Winston is not a character) especially Schmidt and Cece.
I love this show! BUT I thought this episode sucked. Not that funny, cliche and kinda fell flat at the end.
Guess they fooled me. This was the best piece of television I’ve seen in a couple of years. Have watched it twice & think it was real. It was honest. It was friends taking care of each other in an otherwise cold and uncaring world. Are we going to remember this in the morning. I did, and it was a fantastic memory. Loved it. Write a comment…
The second half of this episode was wonderful. The bar and beach scenes were believable and I found myself becoming emotional invested in the moments. I dealt with cancer about 6-7 years ago so I don’t know if that makes me a tougher critic or an easy mark when I see it portrayed on TV. Whatever the case, I thought this portrayal was very well done.
Side point; you have to give the show credit for how they’ve been able to work CeCe into the group so that her presence at these serious events didn’t feel forced or awkward. My only complaint is that we’ve never seen a reaction from the other three to CeCe and Schmidt becoming a couple.