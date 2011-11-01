‘New Girl’ – ‘Naked’: Don’t bother to knock

A quick review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I do close-up magic…
Thanks to baseball interruptions and FOX’s desire to keep “X Factor” going (even though “New Girl” has arguably proven to be the bigger hit so far), It’s been nearly a month since the last new episode aired, and “Naked” unfortunately wasn’t the show putting its best foot forward after the mini-vacation.
As I’ve discussed in previous discussions of “New Girl,” there is a very delicate balance between Jess being an amusingly eccentric person and someone who is not believable as a human being and/or incredibly annoying. And a Jess who is so oblivious to things like knocking before entering a room, and who has a 10-year-old’s mix of discomfort and amusement with discussing all things sexual is the bad version of the character. (And that all that nonsense with her inability to say “penis” came after a teaser where she was super-annoying as the guys watched their movie didn’t help matters.)
The early episodes of a TV show involve figuring out what works and what doesn’t. “Wedding,” the last original episode to air, pretty much nailed how to make Jess quirky and yet likable and vaguely believable; “Naked” unfortunately showed what not to do. Given the ratings, this show is going to be around for quite a while, and hopefully they’ll get a firmer handle on Jess before long.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve thought from the beginning that the creators know exactly how annoying they’re making Jess, and I think we’ll see a gradual growth and calming down (almost an inverse Manic Pixie Dream Girl scenario) in conjunction with the guys growing to love and accept her.
As ridiculous as he can be, I think Schmidt was the standout this episode. Yes, his quest to see Nick’s penis was odd, but the writers have really been embracing his strangeness, and I think he’s quickly becoming the most interesting character in the series.
This was definitely a highlight for Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris, though they’re gonna have to get Winston a job at some point, right?
-alyson
I think you are dead inside, Alan. I loved it. And I know girls like her. Maybe not specifically like every facet of her, but certainly parts. So, why couldn’t there be one girl with no filter, who is totally this eccentric? Anyway, I liked the episode a bunch. Though, the last one was clearly the best of the season… SO FAR.
He’s dead inside bc he isn’t completely infatuated with Zooey? Isn’t there a no insults rule on these threads?
Personally, I agree with him. However, it applies not only to Jess, but Zooey as a whole. She is either cute and quirky or irritating. She seems to have a hard time playing natural when the material isnt the greatest, yet she’s the go to for the archetype right now. She’s very pretty and talented, not a great singer imo, but she can be pretty grating and New Girl is showcasing that side more than it should. This may end up being a huge miscalculation for her.
I believe Alan allows insults directed towards him, just not other posters.
I do not believe Alan is dead inside. However, I strongly disagreed with him about this episode – I thought it was the funniest one yet. I think “extreme quirky” Jess is funny, while “extreme douchey” Schmidt is very much not, and I really liked the toned down Schmidt in this ep. Or maybe I’m just a sucker for penis jokes.
I wouldn’t say he’s dead inside, but I would agree to disagree with Sepinwall. My wife and I were laughing out loud with most of the Jess material. I agree with Joseph–maybe not funniest yet, but plenty to laugh at.
This plot was a lot funnier in Season 1 of “Friends,” and there wasn’t a single line in this episode that was funnier than “I’m not showing you my tat.”
I agree that Jess was more annoying-than-funny on the scale in this one, whereas other eps had a better handle on her. That teaser was brutal. HOWEVER, I still laughed a lot, mostly because of the roommates, which I really appreciated. If anything, this episode proved that this is more of an ensemble show than it’s advertised as being, and the guys have just as much potential to bring the funny as Zooey does in her own star vehicle. So I appreciated that enlightenment (and the laughs) in spite of Jess’ OTT-ness.
I loved it! Laughed out loud through the entire thing. Schmidt is definitely the undercover star. Loved Lake Bell as well.
I really loved Lake Bell, even though I think she was channeling Michaela Watkins the entire time. Who knew Bell could also play weird and compulsive as well as icy and gorgeous? I hope the character comes back.
However, I did find Deschanel a bit over the top tonight, but the guys were great so it sort of evened out. But I hope to God they don’t pair her with Nick, because while he is funny sometimes, mostly I want to stab him in the eye. What a whiner.
Anyone who watches “Children’s Hospital” on Adult Swim (raises hand tentatively) knows EXACTLY how Lake Bell can play weird and compulsive.
yeah and what about the movie where paul rudd is married to eva longoria and eva dies & he starts dating bell & eva comes back to “haunt” them? (over her dead body, I think?) I’ve actually seen Bell much more often in things closer to this type of character than “icy and gorgeous”
oh right! Lake Bell was on it. Loved her on Boston Legal and I absolutely adore Childrens Hospital (which I first heard of when Ellen Pompeo mentioned how she liked it in an interview somewhere)
I never thought I could find Zooey Deschanel annoying but I guess here we are. In fact every character is unlikable. They need to start taking some cues from Happy Endings.
I agree with your review completely. I convinced my male roommate to watch tonight’s episode based off of my enthusiasm for “Wedding.” Fortunately he enjoyed it, but holy awkward, Batman! More like “Wedding” please! I’ve watched that episode 3 times.
Using a variation of the same ending in EVERY episode (Jess spews words of wisdom and the guys all gather ’round to live and support her) is getting OLD.
The show is really funny BUT having every episode end the same (Jess speaks words of wisdom and all the guys melt and gather round to love and support her). Is getting OLD.
This was by far and way the best New Girl sans Coach and maybe the funniest New Girl to date. While I don’t think the show knows how to nor may ever successfully implement Winston, this episode didn’t need to because Jess worked off of Nick the entire time while Schmidt worked well off of Winston. I think you’re getting WAAAAYYY too caught up in the “reality” of Jess’s personality and realize the true stars of the show- Schmidt and Nick. This episode was just funny and while probably sophomoric, the scene where Jess tries to properly say “penis” in front of Nick was the funniest scenes of the series so far
Maybe its b/c I know people like this, but thought the ep was great. Know to not go in before knocking? I know plenty of girls who have done that (usually the guys aren’t so upset though). I saw the Friends reamke-ish storyline coming a mile away (and was the lowpoint for me) but thought the rest of the ep was funny. Definitely more of an ensemble ep than in the past and I didn’t find Jess nearly as annoying as in the first few eps. Still find the show overall enjoyable and laughed out loud a bunch of times (which is usually reserved for Parks & Rec and Community storylines – don’t get me wrong, this show is nowhere as smart as those two but still good for laughs).
Also, I thought it was funny that Jess couldn’t say “Penis” when Zooey had a great scene in 500 Days of Summer where she yelled “Penis” so many times. Maybe that was an inconsequential joke to many but I found it funny in a me-flashing-back-to-that-movie kind of way.
I like Zooey in almost all of her film roles so I was a bit suprised at how much I loathe Jess. Even her clothes annoyed me this episode (That whimsical polka dot skirt) and that whole “say penis” scene made me cringe. I have no strong connection to the roomates. It seems their main function is to roll their eyes at Jess for 20 minutes and then all rally around her and join in whatever wacky shenanigans she’s performed earlier on.
I liked this episode. I don’t feel like it was a step backwards from the previously aired episodes in the least.
I’m just glad they didn’t all come together at the end for some silly dance or something. I think this is the first episode where the stories didn’t all combine for one big happy ending.
I think it’s believable to her character that she wouldn’t say naughty words, even if it’s annoying. It’s supposed to be annoying in a cute way, and I think it works.
She did acknowledge the fact that somehow she missed the part where she was supposed to learn to be comfortable discussing sex.
I’m honestly happy that some people liked this episode, because I want this show to succeed well. I loved the first three, but I just couldn’t enjoy this one. I hate watching people embarrass themselves, and I felt like cringing in almost every scene Jess was in. I did love Gordon and Schmidt’s plot, but I don’t think it provided enough balance for the explosion of awkwardness that was Jess tonight.
I hope I enjoy it more on the rewatch, because New Girl is my favorite new show this season.
I think this was the first episode that wasns’t the Zooes Deschanel show. Jess’s character was annoying in this episode, but I still enjoyed it a lot because Nick was hilarious (the dance scene in particular) and the other guys were pretty funny too. I really see this as a good sign for the show, since it can’t rely only on Deschanel each episode.
While I agree that Jess’ character is a but much and embarassing to watch at times… I did really enjoy this episode. It solicited more genuine LOL moments than the previous episodes and the chemistry with the room mates was much better.
3 things:
* Fully agree with all those rolling their eyes at the friends-nakedness-reciprocity story line. I really needed there to be an Abed character pointing out what a trope that was (which he did, in fact, on Community, during the whole Jeff-Britta “drunk dial” situation.)
* Sitcom writers seriously need to get over the fact that they can say the words “penis” and “vagina.” We get it. Move on already.
* They could have gotten so much more mileage out of all the things Winston has missed in the last 3 years…I was really looking forward to him having all of those things explained to him, and his incredulous reactions.
Overall though, glad to have the show back. Agreed with those who think Nick and Schmidt are the best characters. The naked dancing and the ice-packed knees after less-than-a-mile of running reminded me why I liked the show.
If this was the episode you were talking about Jess not being likable then I’m really happy because I thought this episode was hilarious. Even though Jess wasnt necessarily “likable” everything that happened was completely understandable (and has happened to me and by me) and felt like a natural series of events. Why does she have to be the most adorable likable part of the show every week? I thought everyone elses plots were funny and strong too.
The bit where Schmidt tried to get Jess to confirm Nick’s “length” and then starting over again slayed me.
I watch and I cannot find anything funny. Not one laugh out loud moment. Outside Zooey being nice to look at, what is the attraction? It is not the comedy because there is none.
I’m pretty sure Alan’s not dead inside, despite my not agreeing with him. I can see why this episode wouldn’t appeal to everyone, but I was helpless with laughter through the whole thing. I don’t think there was anything that I didn’t funny. Of course, it’s been a rough couple of weeks and I’m exhausted, so maybe my critical skills weren’t at their sharpest, but hey: chacun a son gout, right?
Really bad half hour of comedy last night. I laughed way more at Last Man Standing than I did for this. The things they were trying to do didn’t hit at all. I do like this show, but at times it is grating and way too much effort to try and be funny. The show is really lacking without a standout funny-guy (which Wayons was).
Zooey is adorable and quirky, but she really isn’t funny. Her schtick plays cute in the movies and I do really enjoy her, but in episodes like this, ack, not good.
Overall I like the show, but wow, what a terrible first episode back.
Gotta disagree here. I thought this ep was much funnier than the wedding one. I had to pause the episode multiple times because my wife couldn’t stop laughing (and she claims to hate Jess).
I liked Zooey.. but this extreme version of her has gotten really annoying really fast.. im not a fan of this show, but i do watch when it’s on and im not watching/doing anything else.. but for now my enjoyment has come more from the interaction with the guys, and their reaction to this insufferable girl. I really hope the writers dont use the good ratings as free pass not to make the changes are obviously needed to make the “main character” less infuriating.
This show is Friends if they left out Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Can you imagine Phoebe carrying the show??
Plus Zooey DesChannel is a super light-weight actress, no matter how nerdy-cute everyone thinks she is, she can’t act.
I am glad that most on here did not care for it. Leaves more for me.
I like Zooey.
I loved her version of the National Anthem at the World Series.
I do not like this show.
Anyone else see the irony in Winston saying “They found a better black guy”?
Jess is _supposed_ to be annoying. That’s the point.
Look carefully, and you’ll notice that this is sort of a gender-reversed version of The Big Bang Theory (minus the genius element).
Instead of one normal girl living with a group of nerd guys, you have a nerdy girl living with a group of normal guys.
But in both cases, the girl is physically attractive, because (let’s face it) nobody cares what the guys look like – but we all enjoy looking at pretty girls. She may share a lot of the social awkwardness of Sheldon, but if she looked like him, we’d change the channel in a hurry.
“She may share a lot of the social awkwardness of Sheldon, but if she looked like him, we’d change the channel in a hurry.”
That’s why Rosanne flamed out so quickly.
I watched this today and found it the funniest of the three comedies I watched tonight (and the other two were pretty good themselves). Even better, this was the first episode where I actually liked Winston so it seems things are gelling. Quickly becoming a favorite comedy!
Horrific.
I have liked Zooey in many different things – this character, though? Is appalling.
How on Earth did they not ask her to turn in her apartment key weeks ago?
Why would you willingly choose to spend time with someone as annoying as Jess? How could anyone remain in a relationship with, say, Whitney, to cite another new “comedy,” longer than a day (I couldn’t last longer than 6, 7 minutes)?
Another episode like this one and I’ll start getting irritated with reviewers’ unwillingness to call a duck a duck (thank you for being honest about how weak this episode was, Alan). That was twenty two minutes of reprehensible dreck. Zooey’s target area is always “charming” – crappy is never charming.
I’m suddenly reminded of when my roommate told me not to sing along to The Sound of Music (“she’s getting paid to sing – you’re not”). I cannot imagine roommates putting up with *this.*
I just think Zooey can be quirky and relatable at the same time and the writers haven’t figured out how to do that yet. Her character is Failure to Launch as the best friend to Sarah Jessica Parker was amazing. She was a total weirdo but you wanted to hang out with her and she was actually funny. I want to like this show so much, I just think they are wasting a good opportunity to make a weird quirky girl character on television. She doesn’t need to be so annoying and they continue to write her as annoying. In real life those guys would have kicked her out of the apartment a long time ago.
I never thought I’d say this (although I don’t know why cause I don’t watch the CW and I stupidly missed Buffy for 5 seasons cause I was “over 25, thankyouverymuch”) but maybe I’m just too old for this show? I can’t relate to anyone and the only reason I’m watching is that Alan likes it (and no one is getting killed and it’s not on pay cable) and Zooey is very cute and my brother had a crush on her till he saw her on a talk show years ago and thought she was stoned). She’s nice to look at but this ep did nothing for me other than make me ask why I was watching it.
Thankfully, Parenthood was on later.
I thought it was hysterically funny. I’ve been in roughly that apartment situation a couple of times in my 20s and when someone acted like Nick did, it really did play out just like that.
If you have opposite sex roommates, at some point, you’re going to see things that you’re not supposed to see and if you shut down like Nick did, it really ramps up the tension. Schmidt is essentially saying the whole episode, “C’mon, would you freak out this badly if I saw it?” in a Schmidt-like way and Nick keeps taking him literally. Until Schmidt and Wilson tell him to tone it down with the peace stick, and then Nick finally gets that he has to tell Jess it was okay that it happened.
I’m not saying Nick’s behavior is impossible to understand – but he’s the one who needed to laugh it off and set some rules and because he doesn’t, the rest of the episode then follows from it. Of course Jess is annoying Nick(and therefore some viewers) – Nick isn’t letting her off the hook for a reasonably understandable situation – she yelled at him to turn down the music, he didn’t hear her, so she barged in to tell him to turn it down.
I loved this episode and was falling off my chair laughing. I don’t think Jess was acting like a 10 year old. In the media it seems like everyone is super comfortable with sex, but I’ve encountered more uncomfortable girls like Jess than “normal” ones like those on Happy Endings. It’s funny because she’s kinda realistic.
Am I the only one who was reminded of Elliot’s inability to use clinical terms for genitals on Scrubs? I kept waiting for Jess to pop out ‘bajingo’.
I loved Max Greenfield on Veronica Mars, but I’m glad he’s getting a chance to showcase his comedic side, because he is my favorite character on this show.