‘New Girl’ – ‘Secrets’: The one where everyone finds out

A quick review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I start talking like a Native American when I get angry…
Okay, I think they are officially on a roll now. “Secrets” not only made me laugh as much as any episode the show has done so far (if not more), but it made excellent use of the entire ensemble. And I don’t just mean that Winston was used adequately; Winston’s two-part monologue – first chasing away the college girls with tales of being on the down-low, then making the rest of the apartment get its act together – may have been the best part of the episode. That was a person, and a funny person at that. That was more than NotCoach. That was Winston.
Part of what made “Secrets” so strong was that it essentially had one story. Yes, Nick’s problems in lying to the young women he started sleeping with after hanging out with Dirk last week is somewhat separate from the entire apartment learning about Schmidt and Cece, but Nick is only willing to take Schmidt’s class in douchebaggery because he knows that Schmidt is sleeping with Cece. So everything felt more of a piece, and many of the episode’s strongest, most amusing moments just involved everyone reacting to the various secrets as they came out, whether it was Nick’s contorted mask of horror upon learning the Schmidt news (“This makes me hate things!”) or Jess’ ongoing response to learning the guys have all fantasized about her(*).
(*) Loved that Nick kept teasing her about it when she put on all the snowgear, asking her to say a specific phrase that’s always worked for him with this fantasy.
Best of all, the episode managed to balance the silly with the realistic. On the one hand, you have all of Nick’s terrible lies, Winston’s monologue, Jess’ goofy running style, etc. On the other, you have Jess being plausibly indignant about all of this, and you have her and Cece having what felt throughout like a real fight, even as there were jokes piled on top of it. I’m okay with things just getting absurd sometimes, but when the show can be ridiculous and real at the same time, then it has a chance to be something special.
“New Girl” is the only one of last fall’s new comedies where I’ve reviewed practically every episode. Part of that is that I liked the pilot, and the people involved, enough that I wanted to give it some rope. And part of it is that it’s interesting to me to chart the progress of a show like this that had a strong pilot and a lot of great raw material but clearly needed some time to make it all work on a consistent basis. These last few episodes suggest the show has started figuring itself out, and if this is a new, higher gear rather than a temporary hot streak, I’m going to be very happy with what “New Girl” has become.
Some other thoughts:
* This one was directed by David Wain, of “The State,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Stella,” etc. cult fame. He also cameo’ed as the guy who pushes past Jess in the 10K and tells her he’s peeing.
* One of the college girls was played by Katrina Bowden, aka Cerie on “30 Rock,” who I believe is still the reigning “sexiest woman alive” according to Esquire readers.
* Was the phone Nick smashed against the wall the one Fancyman gave him? If so, he’s going to have a hard time replacing it with those credit scores.
* More unsettling flashback secret: that Jess only realized she lost her virginity after the fact, that Jess once dated a guy who wanted her to talk like a dude, or that Cece apparently got to third base with Kevin Clash? Or is the most unsettling thing in the whole episode Winston describing Jess’ raccoon hands from his sex dream?
* “Jesus took it! A Jesus hawk on a speedboat! Bears! Magic! Family!” Between this episode and “Fancyman Part 1,” the writers have clearly figured out that letting Jake Johnson blurt out nonsensical phrases is gold.
What did everybody else think?
Fat Schmidt always cracks me up especially when they show Winston’s disgust about the whole matter.
We also learned that, should New Girl fail, Jake Johnson has a long future as a James Roday impersonator. He pulled a startling Shawn Spencer look in that scene.
I agree, this show has finally find it’s best rhythm.. from the 1st scene to the tag (which after i saw it, i was im glad we saw it, because im 100% Winston would ask CeCe “Why?!”..
– “she accidently ate a cookie”.. lol..
– i felt bad about how much i laugh at Schmidt dbags comments about “eating indian every night”..
“NO!”
“Whoa! Hey!…”
“AAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!…”
The fat suits were uncomfortably unfunny. Otherwise, stellar episode in terms of LPM (laughs per minute).
That was a very funny episode of television. Schmidt is still the highlight for me, but Nick has become much more tolerable, especially since they have cut back on the will they/won’t they stuff with Jess.
The Schmidt fat suit is actually the part I like least about the entire show (I’m so sick of obviously svelte, buff people being depicted as fat in their youth–I really hated Monica Geller’s fat suit, too).
Other than that? Pure gold, start to finish–although I confess I actually missed (!!) Dermot Mulroney.
Nick’s “Jesus!…Family!” blurt was easiest the funniest part of the night, though.
I’m so glad I stuck with this show–and, Alan, I’m glad you did, too.
Yes, I should have mentioned that. Fat Schmidt needs to go away and never come back.
Every since the “President Miller” stuff, everything Jake Johnson says makes me laugh uncontrollably. It’s like my Nick-is-funny switch has been toggled and I CAN’T. TURN. IT. OFF.
I spent that first kitchen scene wondering why two consenting adults had to keep apologizing to Jess for enjoying themselves. I’m not sure the story ever justified Jess’ anger. It was still a very funny episode, but that nagged at me a bit.
Agree that this was somewhat weird. They tried to make it more about Cece lying than the actual sex but it was kinda odd.
Regardless, that episode was hilarious. The raccoon hands had me cracking up.
oh man the way Winston said “they were digging through the garbage” had me rolling. That might be my favorite line of the season.
Umm maybe bc Cece is her friend and shouldn’t be hooking up with her roommate. I see you people have no sense of loyalty in friendships
My first thought when Schmidt threw the phone against the wall was “he just got that phone and can’t afford another.” I was surprised they didn’t have Winston at least mention that. Maybe they were trusting the intellegence of the audience to get it without being told.
Otherwise, just a tremendous episode from top to bottom. Between Happy Endings and New Girl, the networks have added 2 solid new comedies over the last year or so.
*when “Nick” threw the phone.
That was the first thing that popped into my head during that scene (“No, not the new phone!! How is he going to replace it?!”). I wonder if continuity was even considered during that scene. Another potential continuity issue is Nick’s new-found reputation as “SweatBack” (if they return to the will-they-won’t-they issue and Nick struggles to suppress his pining for Jess).
Alan, this was probably its best outing of the season. ‘New Girl’ has been on a roll these past few weeks and it seems like they’ve figured out these characters and how to blend them together to make for some great comedy.
I may even take a leap and say that the progression of this show is similar to ‘Happy Endings’ (although they only had 12-13 episode first season if I recall) and how they needed to work out its premise and just become a solid hangout show, which “New Girl’ is becoming quite good at.
Thoughts?
I’d agree with the comparison with ‘Happy Endings’. They have really managed to make all the characters on both shows funny in some way.
Coming up as soon as…I go watch My Girl with Jessica P before you…
Best episode of the season for sure.
Love this episode and I’m glad you review this show every week! Please keep it up!
David Wain! Thank you. I knew that guy looked familiar but couldn’t figure out why.
It was a strong episode, but the fight between Cece and Jess felt awkwardly acted, even if the intention behind the scene made sense, and they need to ease off using Fat Schmidt much.
But otherwise? Pretty solid episode. Winston’s big monologue at the end was not just funny but I even thought it sort of tied in well with Winston being a nanny, so of course he’s the one who’s able to stop the fighting and restore balance to the group.
“Jew in the couch!”
“She’s not wrong.”
The first episode I kept rewinding and watching bits more than once.
I love this show and im not a zooey fan. however, when this show hits its stride it is ridiculously funny. :D
It’s worth mentioning how great Hannah Simone has become on this show. Cece used to seem like little more than the hot friend who showed up once in a while, but now it’s clear that she’s almost as quirky as Jess, even though a lifetime of being stunning has clearly given her a lot more confidence.
I agree. My thought was that you know they are doing well when even Cece is funny. And that’s not because Hannah Simone isn”t talented–we know now she is–but because it shows the writers have even figured out Cece, too.
I love reading every show review where Alan mentions Karina Bowden’s selection as Sexiest Women Alive by Esquire’s readers, because the mix of contempt/disbelief that subtly accompanies all such mentions keeps me in stitches.
It’s not contempt. Bowden’s plenty attractive. Just surprise, given the types of people who tend to win those things.
My only disagreement with that review is I think New Girl has been strong from day one. I don’t think it had a shaky period worth noting. This episode killed it. Winston is finally a character! And he’s funny! Gimmie my Blu rays so I can rewatch over the summer and bring on season 2!
I agree that this episode was SO hilarious! And amen to the writers for realizing that letting Nick shout out ridiculous things is genius. The things he says are insane and I love every minute!
And a question about the cast for this episode: I can’t find anywhere the actress who played “Megan” (the other girl running with Willow at the race who were roommates/slept with Nick) and it’s going to haunt me! I know she looks like Jaime Pressly but I’m sure I’ve seen her in something else and I can’t figure it out – HELP! haha thanks!
I thought it was Analeigh Tipton, who was the babysitter in Crazy Stupid Love (and on America’s Next Top Model, but IMDB won’t prove me right..
Long live NotCoach! I mean, Winston! I know his name is Winston now! He’s converted me!!
His alternating rant of “Get out!” and scolding his roommates was easily his finest moment so far, and one of the funnier moments of the season. Winston has indeed arrived.
I interpreted the flashback about Jess’ virginity differently (maybe because your interpretation makes me sad?) I thought Cece’s reaction was to the fact that, after explaining what “second base” meant to Jess, it then became clear she’d have to explain what losing your virginity meant. You could be right, but that version is kinda dark :)
Absolutely hilarious, the show is firing on all cylinders. Winston is awesome. This has been a really strong first season for a sit com.
If Cece and Kalinda (“Good Wife”) occupied the same room at the same time, would the resulting impact stop time altogether?
1 this show is awesome
I’m looking all over to see if someone else thinks that the model who “accidentally ate the cookie because she fell on it” was scarlett johansson doing a cameo.
Sasha Neboga
what’s w/the totally random throwaway about Holly getting her circle scarf from her therapist, who’s “Asian…but she’s the nicest.” are asians…not nice? at the 5:45 mark, right after the first commercial break, if anyone’s interested.
i’m sooo glad someone else noticed that weird totally out-there comment about the asian therapist !!! it definitely rubbed me the wrong way and i have a tainted impression of the show now. i actually had to “rewind” it a couple of times to make sure i wasn’t just hearing it incorrectly. this show is really such a good show – one of the few i watch, consistently funny – and it’s a bummer to think that this silly line was conceived, written down, and then went through all the “sounding boards” through to production and no one stopped to listen, think, and edit … and, i’ll say it, give a swift left elbow to the right temple of the writer who initiated it. it’s in the same vein of underlying “soft” racism toward asians in the media aka like the stuff that went down for jeremy lin in recent news. i’m sure a similar derogatory simple garbage statement towards african-americans would not have go unnoticed let alone put on the “air”. disappointed