New ‘Homeland’ trailer promises we’ll be watching you

#Homeland
08.17.12 6 years ago 26 Comments

I’m embedding the new Showtime trailer for “Homeland” season 2 (which premieres on Sunday, September 30) for a couple of reasons:

1)I’m very excited to have the show (one of last year’s best) back, and I imagine seeing glimpses of Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin and friends should pump up your excitement level as well.

2)I love the choice of song: Scala & Kolacny Brothers covering The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” a song that has been weirdly turned into a ballad of undying love in recent years (even Sting stopped fighting this particular battle a long time ago and will perform it as such) when it was written as a tale of obsessive stalking. The original interpretation fits “Homeland” perfectly, not just because of the show’s extensive use of surveillance, but because of how that in turn fueled the unsettling affair between Carrie and Brody.

Enjoy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Homeland
TAGSHOMELAND

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP