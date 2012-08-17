New ‘Homeland’ trailer promises we’ll be watching you

I’m embedding the new Showtime trailer for “Homeland” season 2 (which premieres on Sunday, September 30) for a couple of reasons:
1)I’m very excited to have the show (one of last year’s best) back, and I imagine seeing glimpses of Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin and friends should pump up your excitement level as well.
2)I love the choice of song: Scala & Kolacny Brothers covering The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” a song that has been weirdly turned into a ballad of undying love in recent years (even Sting stopped fighting this particular battle a long time ago and will perform it as such) when it was written as a tale of obsessive stalking. The original interpretation fits “Homeland” perfectly, not just because of the show’s extensive use of surveillance, but because of how that in turn fueled the unsettling affair between Carrie and Brody.
Enjoy.
Oh man, I could not be more pumped up for season 2! Such an awesome show, and great trailer.
I will say, however, that the song was almost eery. Maybe it was the child-like tone in the voices, but I’m not sure it fit for me. Having said that, I might prefer a song over actual voice-clips; less spoilery.
I just finished the first season of Homeland last week and it was excellent. I can not wait for Season Two. Also, is it crazy to say that I think Damian Lewis did a better acting job that Claire Danes? Also, also, is there any way I can find the B.S. Report you did with Simmons about Homeland? Since I just watched the series I purposefully missed the pod when it originally aired?
Podcast: [c.espnradio.com]
Awesome Rob, thanks for the link to the podcast!
Yes, that is crazy.
I really loved the first season. Watched because of Damian Lewis; had no idea about Claire Danes. Just watched “Temple Grandin” last night. She has to be the most promising young actress. Also watched “Brokedown Palace” from 1999 with Danes and Kate Beckinsale. Ironic how differently the careers of these two actresses have developed.
Trailer looked great. Can’t wait to see new developments in Carrie’s mad life.
CAN’T. WAIT.
There’s a lot to like here.
1) Carrie is clearly back in action in some capacity, thank goodness. I just hope they don’t waste several episodes getting there as she recovers from her treatments.
2) I am inferring some of the strained looks on the Brody family to mean they are continuing to realize something is Not Quite Right.
3) Please tell me Carrie’s wig is an inside nod to her Angela Chase hair. I flipped when I saw it. Awww, Chase-Face!
Just to tell you the series premire will take place one year after the finale so I’m guessing we will none of what you say in point 2.
This is the same Belgian choir that sang “Creep” in the great “Social Network” trailer.
Great teaser. Can’t wait for the show to return!
This Homeland teaser reminded me of Downton Abbey’s teasers for iTV, which also featured Scala & Kolacny Brothers:
[www.youtube.com]
I always find it difficult to get a sense of the tone the season will have when you have a trailer set to music like that, also any idea about plot goes immediately out the window. I kind of prefer the Dexter trailer to this one (only looking at the trailers) because at least the Dexter trailer is seeming to give the audience what its been craving, while this one, while getting me excited for the new season, leaves me just as in the dark as I was at the immediate end of the first season.
What? You want to be TOLD what’s going to happen in the season before you watch it? This trailer is perfect because it HINTS at things without yelling to its audience something like, “HEY, THIS IS HOW WE’RE GONNA PLAY DEB FINDING OUT ABOUT DEXTER!”
That was an awesome trailer.
I have watched part of the fist season of “prisoners of war” the Israeli show that homeland bases it’s episodes. It’s fantastic! Alan, have you watched it? It’s on Hulu plus. Great way to pass the time till Sept. 30 th!
THis is one of the best trailers I’ve ever seen – that was SO well done!
And Alan, if you weren’t my favourite critic before, you just became so with your comments on “Every Breath You Take”. HUGE Sting/Police fan here.
…and I could never understand why people thought it was anything other than a stalker song, and why Sting suddenly started singing it “pretty”. Makes total sense now LOL
Wow, simultaneously beautiful, haunting, and creepy. Christ, every show needs to take a lesson from this trailer on how to tease a season. Here’s a clue: DON’T REVEAL WHAT HAPPENS IN THE SEASON. You can HINT at what’s going to happen, but don’t give me a good idea of what will happen, even at the beginning of the season. I don’t want false leads or red herrings that make me think something’s going to happen and then something else happens. That just causes me, the viewer, to lose my trust in you, the show. Somebody please send this memo to the Dexter people. If you DON’T want to know what happens in the upcoming season of Dexter, then DON’T watch the trailer for the new season.
Beautiful trailer and has me totally excited for a season 2 where i have no idea what to expect, and thats the best thing about it. Season 1 ends with her not only no longer a CIA agent, but insane in some peoples eyes and receiving shock treatments. A typical showtime show, shes a CIA agent going after the enemy season after season. For this show we have no idea what shes going to be doing, but i cant possibly see a way she’d once again be granted security clearance and allowed back into the agency. so her role in season 2 fascinates me. I guess shes gonna go totally rogue as Brody embeds himself deeper into our government. Fantastic show.
Alan, why has it taken so long for this show to come out on DVD? I know it’s finally due at the end of the month. Do they just want people to watch it illegally?
DVDs are cumbersome. I would prefer to legally download but that hasn’t really taken off, and probably won’t until they can work out sponsorship rather than adverts to fund television. eztv.it meanwhile is superb.
I think it’s a marketing thing. There’s enough time for someone to catch up with the show on DVD, and it reminds Wal-Mart/Target/whatever shoppers that the show is coming back.
Hell. Yeah.
That was awesome.
Fantastic trailer – though it seemed to give away a lot – even if it was structured in a way to mislead.
That’s what I was thinking.
I’ll bet that the last scene wasn’t really Carrie visiting Brody in a hotel, that it was two scenes cut to look that way.