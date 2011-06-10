Nick Offerman to host the TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association Awards just got several thousand times more awesome with the news that “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman will be this year’s host for the event, which will take place on August 6, near the end of the TCA summer press tour.
Offerman, ever the dry wit, said of the gig, â€œI am mighty flattered to be invited to speak in front of a crowd like this. The last time I was awarded such a privilege was in front of the Eagle Scouts disciplinary board, concerning what came to be known as â€˜The Astonishing Cowsh*! Incident of 1987′ in Grundy County, Illinois. I presume this engagement will end in a friendlier fashion for all concerned.â€
Offerman joins an eclectic tally of past TCA emcees. Some other recent hosts include Dax Sheppard, John Oliver, Chelsea Handler and Craig Ferguson.
Unlike most showbiz awards shows, the TCA Awards aren’t televised. E! actually carried them once a long long time ago, and everybody hated how it turned out, so it went back to the loose, rambling, relaxed affair in which everybody gives long speeches where they don’t have to worry about thanking their agents, nor about being cut off, and can actually say substantive things about the work they’ve done. As always, I’ll be doing a write-up of highlights from the ceremony the next day.
This year’s nominees will be announced sometime next week. I’m hopeful that Offerman’s name will be there, as well as on the winner’s list. (He was nominated last year but lost to Jane Lynch from “Glee.”)
I can only assume the TCA Awards must have a truly superlative buffet in order to have attracted such a star.
Please, please tell me you will take the opportunity to mention your “Deadwood” rewatch to him and ask how you’re supposed to watch “Parks and Recreation” the same way ever again.
TCA Awards are just as bad as the Emmys. 2006 and 2007 Grey’s Anatomy and Heroes win respectively, Heroes beating the Wire, Grey’s beating Lost and the Sopranos. Then, in 2010, Glee beats out Breaking Bad. Ridiculous
Tigh66 – Not to protest too much — anybody voting on anything runs the risk of looking silly a couple years later (or one year later — the award you’re referring to specifically here is Program of the Year, which has come to be interpreted not entirely as a qualitative award. Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy are the awards that go to the “best” drama and comedy each year. Program of the Year is a reflection of cultural impact as much as or more than qualitative impact. Last year, “Breaking Bad” won (or tied) for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. I didn’t vote for “Glee” for Program of the Year, but I find it VERY easy to make the argument that “Glee” had a great overall cultural impact last year than “Breaking Bad” did.
Anyway, though… Everybody makes mistakes. I didn’t vote for any of the winners you’re mocking there, but obviously plenty of folks did…
-Daniel
Well at least The Wire was nominated.
Which makes them more credible then the Emmys
I bought P&R season 3 HD on iTunes the other day and was crushed that I could see that Swanson’s mustache was makeup/fake.
His mustache is 100% real! Didn’t you see hiim on Fallon with the full facial hair??
Did you see Offerman is lobbying for Oprah to play Tammy I?
I already posted condensed versions of this speech to Twitter, but because I crave validation in my life, here’s a slightly expanded version of how I think Ron Swanson would emcee these awards.
“There are lots of television shows each year. Lots of people review them. The shows that you’re about to see have gained the favor of these reviewers. Some will win; others will not.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to mention that I, too, am in a television show. Be aware of two things: that I don’t appear in anything I don’t believe is the best, and that I am proficient with a band saw.
“I will return to this stage a few more times, not out of any interest in you as an audience, but out of obligation to the Television Critics Association who have asked me to host their ceremony. End of speech.”
How many of these damn things are there, for Pete’s sake?
EOTW – Well, there’s the award the Television Critics Association has been giving out for 30 years and then there’s the one that a group of movie junketeers (and one or two TV critics) decided to give out this year for the first time. It shouldn’t be that hard to distinguish.
-Daniel
Something fo the coloring of that photo (the colorful face shot against the msotly grey background) really reminds me of the Wire cast photos that HBO has up on its site. And that, for some reason, makes this picture even more awesome to me.
Total non-sequitur, I know, but does anyone else see that?