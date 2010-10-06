‘No Ordinary Family’ – ‘No Ordinary Marriage’: Where’d the van go?

A review of last night’s “No Ordinary Family” coming up just as soon as I’m Urlacher…
On the plus side, “No Ordinary Marriage” dropped the narration device that was so redundant and annoying in the pilot. (Hopefully, if Jim and Stephanie go back to that marriage counselor, their discussion will be isolated to those scenes.) On the minus side, even without the narration, the show felt the need to spell out its various themes – in particular, Stephanie’s fear of what the powers are doing to them – over and over again.
A lot of new shows do this, as part of that whole “repeat the pilot six times” philosophy where you want to make absolutely sure that potential new viewers get what the show is about. “Chuck,” which has some elements in common with this show (including writer Allison Adler, who co-write this one with Jon Harmon Feldman), couldn’t stop using the word “secrets” in its early episodes. Even today, “Chuck” has a tendency to hammer home its themes, but usually gets away with it because the overall show is so much fun.
And that, I think, is going to be the key to “No Ordinary Family” holding my interest long-term. Right now, I’m fully engaged whenever Jim and George are testing the limits of Jim’s super powers, and to a lesser extent when Stephanie and Katie are doing it. The show around that stuff – the marital conflicts, the kids’ problems at school, even the larger arc with Stephen Collins and his Sylar-ish henchman – still feels pretty, pardon the pun, ordinary.
I like the concept, love Chiklis and some of the other people involved, so I’m going to stick it out for a while and hope that this turns out to be (on a creative level, not a commercial one) like “Journeyman,” where things get a lot more entertaining once the writers stop feeling the need to hold the audience’s hands. But the blogging may be intermittent until/unless that happens.
What did everybody else think?
Alan, i see you have Modern Family on your mind while writing this review. The start of the 4th paragraph contains the wrong show name :)
As for the show, the stakes need to be much more real for me to care past a couple of episodes; otherwise it is just fluffy passable entertainment.
I think you meant “no ordinary family” instead of “modern family”.
Not to be a jerk, but there’s a typo in the fourth paragraph where you refer to the show as “Modern Family.” Pretty sure that one will hold your interest long-term, even if the jury is still out on “No Ordinary Family.”
The typo’s been fixed, folks. Thanks.
I loved it. Love the heart. Love the family interaction. I think it’s a great show. Nice to have something relatively family friendly that doesn’t feature promiscuous teenagers frollicking about in song, serial killers as protagonists, blood-sucking vampires who sleep around, etc. Sure, it’s no Lost, but shows like that come along so infrequently. No Ordinary Family is a great show families can enjoy together.
I see Julie Benz is still playing her role from Dexter as “The No Fun Police”.
Yeah, but she’s beautiful to watch playing it.
The woman is just gorgeous. I’d rather watch her character at work and run around doing random stuff rather than Chiklis’ character trying to catch bad guys.
I liked that the police detective wasn’t an idiot(she was able to work out that something was weird with Jim and the robberies). I liked that they didn’t repeal the laws of physics (no matter how strong you are, a van will knock you down). I liked Stephanie needing to eat a lot (Flash tried that 15-20 years ago in comics and gave it up after awhile since it was too hard for the writers to keep track of) and the lesson on the dangers of running at super speed and texting.
The kids are annoying and the family stuff isn’t working right now. There’s enough good stuff to keep me watching, but if this is a show about a family, they really need to figure out what they’re doing there.
Much better episode than the pilot. Kid’s powers are totally uninteresting. Best scenes by far are those involving Chiklis. I like Julie Benz, but I almost with this show was just about Chiklis’s character being a single father.
I really liked the dark turn at the end. It’s a sign this show will go darker at times, and not only be lighthearted.
Alan, I thought the narrative device that irked you so much was used as a way to ‘speed up’ the origin story that’s a part of all super hero stories. I agree with your ‘show rather than tell’ approach to storytelling, but in this case, I saw it as a way to keep the pilot self-contained and under an hour. Love your blog by the way. I can’t belive my first post wasn’t about “The Wire” or “The Shield” or “Breaking Bad” or “Mad Men”, but “No Ordinary Family”. Must be because I came across a letter you wrote in “Astro City” the other day.
But I really don’t think the voiceover in any way sped up the story last week. All it did was give Jim and Stephanie an opportunity to tell us about problems in the family that were readily apparent from just watching the characters interact.
I liked it. Thought it was better than the pilot.
This show should be a hundred times more enjoyable than it is. Jim is the only one who seems interested in testing out his powers and doing something important with them (even if that just means standing in place while cars run into him). Stephanie has super-speed and uses it… for super-housework? A teenage boy gets a super-brain and uses it… to read math books? Meanwhile, the daughter’s plot line of struggling to deal with hearing other people’s thoughts has been done many times before (and more effectively — for instance, on an episode of “Buffy”).
This really is a good idea for the show, but the only ones who are fun to watch are the sidekicks. The “no ordinary family,” despite their powers, is actually far too ordinary to be interesting.
Is it just me or are they trying to introduce a little heroes into this show? I think Chicklis has experience with the fantastic 4 movies. I agree with what’s being said about the Jim character is the only one really looking to do something good. As far as the son, my guess is he is trying to “catch up” to allow him to make or create things. Otherwise, his superpower will be to be accused of cheating through the rest of the shows.. I think the mother downplaying her powers is playing into her character in that she isnt sure what they will do to them and therefore doesn’t want to get her hopes up in the chance that they may end up hurting them. This part can only go so far. If the goal is to try to make a version of the Incredibles, this may work in that even in the movie, they never resolved Bob’s issues in that all he got to do differently was clobber things and getting paid a decent wage for his family. This, I’m sure would be most men’s goal, but ultimately, it is about the payoff. I am hoping the show does not take the route of superhero on supervillain show after show. They of course are eluding to a bigger plot, but as has been shown, you dont have to have superpowers to take down a super hero or villain. (Batman, Punisher, Green Arrow ect.) It would require more thinking about how would someone stop someone who is superfast/strong/can read minds? I definitely enjoy the show, and hope that they are going to take the high road.
I’m enjoying it. I like the fact that they’re not perfect with their powers — that the friend hits Jim with the car and flattens him. Doesn’t hurt him, but knocks him to the ground. Or that Stephanie runs at high speed and trips over a bike and skids down the road.
And while the family stuff isn’t nearly as good as The Incredibles, I’m interested in the son who is having to deal with a teacher who thinks he’s cheating.
Like Chuck and Heroes, so far this show can’t stop referencing its construct. Those shows were best when it was just part of the back-drop. I cringe every time Chuck blatantly refers to spy this and spy that (spy. spy. spy. spy. spy.) And this show is dangerously close to it with “powers.”
Also, I hope this isn’t some kind of subconscious reaction to her being the type-A, but Julie Benz just isn’t working for me. She comes across a little frigid and too “written.”
I guess you’re nor reviewing Detroit 1-8-7. My thoughts lined up with yours. I also like the orginal pilot more and I thought 2nd up was too procedural. But I thought last nights ep was the best one yet. Cool character details filled in and the last scene with Michael Impereoli was great. I liked how the case wasn’t wrapped up and the diretor Stephen Cragg did some really cool shots. I liked also how Detroit was a major part of the show – aestheticlaly and in dialogue.
I know this is off topic but thanks for the heads up about 1-8-7. I wondered how it was going. I have too many shows that night to record it, (SOA, & Parenthood come first), so I’m saving them at Hulu.
I liked the episode. Though it was a little weird watching Rita and Trinity’s wife interacting repeatedly.
Btw, the lead characters last name is Powell. That’s awfully close to Powers. I wonder if in some original draft of the script that was the last name. And maybe instead they opted to give them the first names Jim & Stephanie as a nod to wrestler Jim Powers and actress Stephanie Powers?
Agreed. In the pilot the words “ordinary” and “extraordinary” were used repeatedly. This episode had incessant use of “family.” Which doesn’t convice me that a) the family is in dysfunction. They all love one another and don’t have any problems. b) and that superpowers will somehow save them from this supposed dysfunction. How? That’s the fundamental issue. If this was just a story of a family discovering and using their superpowers instead of a fix the family show, which has never been done before, than it would be much better. The theme of the importance of family is fresh and novel and so not cliched.
A few nitpicks or wide plot holes:
The comical sidekicks are fine albeit unprofessional for a D.A and a geneticist–but the D.A in particular should know that a vigilante arrest won’t hold up in court–will make the perp go free–so it doesn’t make sense he urges on the crimefighting. Also nobody in this smart family realizes that perhaps the son’s power is super intelligence? Right after everybody got their ablilities, the son is acing his tests. Coincidence? Plus, would he really be a cheater? Either the parents don’t know their son or haven’t raised him right. In which case there are problems this family has. It’s out of character is what I’m saying for the parents to think son is cheating. And how did the daughter block everybody out? She did it on the ferris wheel, and only listened to her mom, but the mom was the only one up there with her, so it would be easy to focus. They never explained how she could go from two people to blocking out a large crowd.
I like the cop getting killed at the end. Unexpected. And I like the different tones: superhero origin comedy, violent superhero straight story, and yes, even family drama. But they have to do that without the sentimental, implausible, cliched fixing the family stuff.
I quite liked this episode. The daughter character was much more likable and they fleshed out the son’s character a little more. Jim and Stephanie continue to have great chemistry together and the two sidekicks are a lot of fun.
I could do without the “I’m going to work to get rid of these powers” storyline in favor of fleshing out a little more of the villian with telekinesis angle.
Overall a pretty strong episode of a series that looks very promising.
Ok episode. THe problems I have with the show so far are: MC’s character comes across too much like an emasculated wuss, granted this might be the arc- that he wants to be more than the failure that he views himself as… Also, there are the small details that bother me like: the wife clips a bike and crashes while running at 600 mph, and all she gets is a little road rash? Her clothes should’ve shredded while sliding on the pavement as well as when she is running, also the fact that Jim doesn’t wear a mask/disguise when trying to play hero is absolutely dumb for someone who doesn’t want anyone to know it’s him doing these feats. Even if the police don’t see him, the bad guys do, not to mention traffic cameras, atm cameras, and he works for the police….. c’mon writers! Major fail
Sometimes I like a little hand holding.
Question: What would have happened if Jim DID manage to bring the test car George was driving to a dead stop? I didn’t see George put on a seatbelt. Their power-testing methods were pretty dumb and reckless in the first episode too.
I find a lot of things about this show grating, most of which has already been mentioned … every line seems to be either a direct reference to their powers or a blatant allusion to them, and it’s already tiresome.
The family’s interactions aren’t very believable and are only dramatic or heart-warming at the most superficial level.
Also, I really don’t like the Julie Benz character. She’s a wet blanket and a hypocrite. She was astoundingly rude in the pilot in the post-coitus scene where she told Jim that he “stopped trying” or something along those lines, as if she was deliberately trying to hurt him in a moment where he was trying to take responsibility for his part in their problems. The defense she invokes to justify her absence to her family is that she has to “support” them, as if they are living hand-to-mouth.
Also, I don’t get how, even with super speed, she was able to arrange such an impressive community event. Is that just supposed to be a reflection of how naturally resourceful she is, or is arranging such an event something that anybody with a few hours of free time can do?
Then there’s the two-dimensional math teacher and PTA woman villains. Hopefully those characters will be redeemed in some manner rather than acting strictly as Bad People to create minor adversities for the “heroes,” who in the end get their come-uppins.
Sorry Peter, I meant to start a new comment rather than reply to yours.
I’m with the idea that running 600mph & falling would have rather more adverse effects than a little road burn. But I’m not too bothered.
The most compelling character by far for me this episode was the bad guy kidnapper. That may say some not-so-good things about the main characters.
I could look at Julie Benz all day, but her character is annoying. Is there anybody in the world who wouldn’t think “these new superpowers are the coolest thing ever, let’s test them to their limits?” Come on! She seems bent on getting rid of them. I would not put up with that if I were her husband.
I know this is supposed to be family TV but it’s too bland w/o a serious dark side. If I want bland I’ll rent the silly cartoon movies.
So, I hope the kid starts doing something cool with his Big Brain on Brad. And that the girl becomes less of a wuss, i.e. interesting. That dad stops being a wuss as well. I’m a house husband, haven’t had a job in 10 years. I don’t act emasculated, nor do I feel that I am. This is the modern world. MC’s character can’t be much older than me (45) if he even is, so where the angsty wannabe breadwinner stuff comes from is a mystery to me. Hell, I’m happy not to work. Who wouldn’t want to spend more time with their kids? Not that I have any!
Didn’t they have this show already… something called Heroes which was canceled ring a bell?