‘No Ordinary Family’ – ‘No Ordinary Ring’: Strictly come dancing

A quick review of last night’s “No Ordinary Family” coming up just as soon as I study Hebrew online…
We’re not exactly in Repeat the Pilot Six Times mode here, if only because the pilot was an origin story, but “No Ordinary Ring” felt very much like “No Ordinary Marriage”: Jim and Stephanie argue about his crimefighting exploits, George helps Jim master one specific aspect of his powers, Daphne copes with being different, etc. The stuff with Jim and George remains fun, but the rest still feels pretty thin (JJ trying to impress the girl with all his Jewish knowledge was a long joke that never really landed), and I think my plan is going to be to wait for when/if the show stops holding the audience’s hand and starts going for it with the storytelling.
Some shows learn to do that in time (“Journeyman” was a great example of this a few years back, though we likely wouldn’t have seen those better episodes if not for the writers strike forcing NBC to keep it on the air), while others stay in a rut and eventually lose all goodwill. Given the talent in front of and behind the camera, I’d like to think “No Ordinary Family” will be one of the former shows, but we’ll have to wait and see.
What did everybody else think?
JJ is like Number 5 from Short Circuit…”Need Input!!”
Some things make no sense so far in character development, specifically dealing with Julie Benz’s character.
So, at first she’s all paranoid about the powers, and then she’s A-OK with Daphne telling a 16 year old girl with emotional problems that she can read minds?
It makes no sense. Another thing that makes no sense is Jim not understanding that he has to use SOME kind disguise to not be recognized (something it looks like they may be addressing next week), even if it’s just a baseball hat and sunglasses.
I do like the idea of Jim not really being aware of his body so much that it makes him hard to use his abilities. With Stephanie, running is a fairly straightforward ability (who knows what else she’d be able to do with her super-speed… Barry Allen got so adept at The Flash, he could vibrate his very mololules to be able to pass through walls), but Jim’s abilities seem to be a mixture of Luke Cage and early Superman (leaping, not flying).
So, in the first episode, he’s almost killed by a large caliber bullet, but here he can be shot with what I’m assuming was a 9mm submachine gun and got right up.
I think the show needs to do a better job of not just telling us that these people have powers, but of making sure the audience understands exactly what these powers are. JJ isn’t just a whiz at math, he’s a whiz at everything now. Basically learning by reading, almost like by osmosis (but not really).
Daphne can read minds. Stephanie can run fast.
But Jim’s powers seem to ebb and flow with what the writers need him to be able to do, or NOT able to do.
He’s able to leap from the LA coast to downtown LA at the beginning of the episode, but he can’t leap the 20 stories to catch the robbers the first time? Why? Was it because he lacked confidence?
This is a problem Superman writers have all the time. In one issue, Superman is strong enough to change the orbit of the moon. In another issue, he’s been weakened to have a punch from someone like Solomon Grundy hurt him.
The writers of this show need to avoid that trap with Jim and explain better the limits of what Jim can do and the punishment he can take, and whether or not he is bulletproof.
If they can find levels to Jim’s powers and better explain what his powers are (and stick to it!) I think the show can then focus on his character development much better.
JJ’s joke didn’t really land when he was with the girl, but I did chuckle when he dropped some casual Hebrew afterwards.
I thought the casual Hebrew was hilarious, too.
Yiddish, actually (tsuris), but yeah, that was the best part of the whole JJ Jewish thing. The rest of it just made me cringe the whole time. Don’t get me wrong: the Jewish information was spot-on. But the lengthy business where he’s pretending to be Jewish because he thinks the girl likes that when you already know that she thinks he’s a tool… just too unpleasant for me.
The show remains way too light. I won’t be watching again until I hear that things have changed.
I’ve tried watching this show for the past three weeks, (mainly due to the loyalty I feel towards Michael Chiklis/Vic Mackey) but I just can’t see myself continuing to tune in each week if it keeps following the same formula each week. I actually didn’t watch the entire episode as I just found myself losing interest.
Last weeks episode ended so well that I thought the story lines/telling and darkness would pick up this week, but it really didn’t (at least the 45 minutes I watched)
I dunno. I’ll keep tuning in if I happen to find myself in front of the TV on Tuesday nights at 8, but not going out of the way to find it.
Daphne’s power is almost useless until she can (and I guarantee she will) learn to broadcast to her family and maybe add a bit of TK. As for J.J., well, I’m glad Berlanti’s been reading up on Amadeus Cho.
I’m sticking around for a little longer but if they take too many more episodes to start working as a unit, I’ll probably just give up on it.
George tells Jim this episode that maybe they will get better at the crimefighting thing with some practice, when all they really need to do is start applying some COMMON SENSE. After crashing one party (with a conveniently inconvenient power outage) and ruining a thousand-dollar wedding cake, they didn’t think to themselves, “Hm, maybe we should think about the thieves’ MO — last time they escaped via the roof, so why don’t we stakeout the party from outside the building, possibly on the roof of a neighboring building?”
Everyone is perpetually carrying around a Stupid Ball to service the stupid plots and the bad jokes (sometimes agonizingly ones, like JJ-Jew).
And then there are all the little plot holes in inconsistencies that tickle my nerd rage.
It seemed to me like Stephanie was standing still for a significant period of time when she was switching out the blood samples, because between the time she went through the door, the guard had time to notice the card-lock had been activated, get up and open the door.
And why wasn’t she wearing a mask, just in case she did get stuck somewhere? She went through the trouble of dressing up as a burglar but left out the most important component of such a costume?
I’d probably forgive or overlook these flaws if the show had some redeeming qualities, but as it is, they’re about the only things that catch my attention.
I’m going to try to sit through one more episode, but yeah, I think I am going to be done with this show, unless I hear something that indicates they’ve turned things around.
The ring being found at the crime scene was a cop out ending. Why would robbers be carrying around stolen jewelry from a prior robbery?
Apparently I liked this ep more than most. I can generally overlook some silly details if the storyline is fun and engaging (which I thought it was). Why the thieves had the ring at a later robbery is a bit odd but does that undermine the point and purpose of the episode? Not really.
I think the problem that the show is facing thus far is that it might be TOO family oriented. The kind of viewers that visit forums and websites to talk about TV generally want a little more meat on their TV show’s bones, something NOF hasn’t yet offered.
I still love the cast and the characters work for me both individually and as a family unit so I’ll keep tuning in…but I think they need to up the stakes a little if they want to survive in a ridiculously crowded time slot.
I’m with everyone else in that there are too many inconsistencies and ridiculous plot holes. Jim already had the female detective get suspicious that he was showing up repeatedly at crime scenes, so for him not to wear some sort of mask is bordering on idiotic. And the thieves in this episode had a pretty clear target, so it doesn’t really make sense that Jim & George would be staking out these weddings, but the cops wouldn’t already be waiting there too. I also didn’t like that Jim threw the guy off the roof of the building, which realistically would have killed him.
“I also didn’t like that Jim threw the guy off the roof of the building, which realistically would have killed him.”
Yeah, I was wondering about that too. I was shocked when Jim threw him off the roof, because that seemed awfully dark for the character, and then the guy survived? Was he also supposed to be one of these super people? If so, I would have expected it to be mentioned SOMEWHERE in the episode, even if only in an epilogue with Stephen Collins. Maybe they cut it. But it was very odd.
Yeah, I forgot to mention Jim throwing the guy off the building … my mouth was literally agape when I saw him do that, and it was easily the most ridiculous thing that happened in this episode. Cartoon physics is the only thing that allowed the thief to survive, and even the cartoon physics doesn’t change the fact that Jim basically committed attempted murder.
It’s going to be hard for this show to maintain a sense of tension during action sequences (and in general) if it’s going to have things happen that blatantly violate the viewer’s understanding of how the world works, while failing to illustrate for us a clear sense of how things DO work in this fictional world.
I find this show to be just a re-working of “Heroes” and I just can’t enjoy it for that reason as I gave up on that show a while ago. I like Chiklis but it’s just not working for me. I won’t be watching until I hear something has changed.
The objections of Robert, M, and Tracey are spot on. Let me add another: with all the trouble Jim has had with his jumping, would he really scoop his wife up and attempt jumping to the roof of a tall building? No concern that she could be injured or even killed if that jumped ended like many of his jumps?
I think the mistake that the writers are making with this show is one that is behind much bad writing — they assume that the willing suspension of disbelief is a blanket that covers everything. If you buy that they have super powers, then you’ll buy anything, no matter how ridiculous.
I think they’ve got a lot of plot driving characters problems going on. The black security card needed to be stolen, so it was. But it takes the guy a day to notice this, he had it sitting on his desk right in front of him, and only because his boss told him so?
Given her superspeed, she could have done this in broad daylight and returned the card before he noticed it went missing. Then everything that happens makes perfect sense. Or the blood sample – she needed to be told this? Why not just have her walk to sign the paperwork and then see the nurse with the needle? Have her try get out of the very natural situation so we can get real insight into her character. Where’s the scene where Jim is told that his one buddy cop just got killed?
There are a lot of similar issues happening throughout all the episodes. The show should be making straightforward things happen that then get messed up by having superpowers. Instead, they’re making complicated situations where they basically get forced into using their superpowers in ways that they’ve stated that they don’t want to use them.
I’m with apearlma, I really liked the dead cop & now she’s gone but Jim doesn’t see terribly bothered by her death, even though she was apparently his best friend on the force.
I do not care about the daughter or the son. That she wasn’t going to tell her best friend was beyond obvious, even for me. But I will be interested if JJ can learn to speak 66 different languages, though to what purpose I can’t imagine. And who names/calls their kid JJ?
As has been said enough, too many ridiculous pieces here that don’t fit together, and far too much making things complicated that would work better were they simpler. Sending asst girl to steal the key card? Really? Then what’s the point of having silly speed?
And the continuing supposed emasculation of Jim by his over-achieving wife I just cannot buy. The guy’s my age, my socio-economic class. We don’t have breadwinner hang-ups, nor are we afraid that people will think we’re less of a man. We don’t care who makes the money. Our friends don’t care. In fact, if the wife is the achiever/big money-maker, everyone thinks it’s cool. It’s not an issue for anyone but this family.
“And who names/calls their kid JJ?”
I’m assuming he’s Jim Junior, and it’s a family nickname.
I agree about the way Jim himself is treated. Do ALL their neighbors really belittle him for having a more accomplished wife? That’s just….bizarre. And the cops at the station–do all cops treat the police sketch artists as if they’re some kind of sissy losers?
It just rings so false.
I think I can sum up my problems in one sentence: “Why is the super-strong guy going after the armed robbers and not the super-fast woman who can disarm the lot of them before they notice it happening?”
I keep waiting for “Lost Heroes” to grow a functioning brain stem, and I’ve just about given up hope it’ll happen. It’s combined the worst traits of both shows– slow, scattered and illogical, with everyone behaving as stupidly as required to make the creaky plots go.
“The Thing” keeps gaining and losing control of his body, depending om whether the creators need comic relief. He’s constantly bashing holes in walls and roads– but he’s not had one whit of difficulty sketching with charcoal on paper. He’s also the first superhero who has never heard of a secret identity.
I keep waiting for “The Flash” to arrive buck naked, with third degree burns over 85% of her body. If you’re running hundreds of miles an hour, the wind and friction will burn off your clothes and sear your flesh like mahi-mahi over charcoal
This is why Barry Allen’s first step, I think, was creating a super-suit. Or is “E” making all her work clothes?
“Emma Frost” still hasn’t noticed that WHEN THE VOICE SOUNDS LIKE A BAD ECHO CHAMBER, YOU’RE READING THEIR MINDS.
Another clue would be IF YOU HEAR SOMEONE’S VOICE BUT THEIR LIPS AREN’T MOVING, YOU’RE READING THEIR MIND.
So it isn’t shocking she hasn’t noticed that you can get the answers during exams by reading the minds of the other students.
And neither “Genius Research Scientist” nor “Sensitive, Caring Father” has even considered the possibility that “Thick As a Brick” has started getting A’s because The Island morphed him into Wile E. Coyote.
And lurking in the background, we have Syler Jr, who might or might not be working for Non-Horn-Rimmed VP Who Seems Suspiciously Evil.
If you’re trying to do a show about superheroes where realism is a key element, the first thing non-idiots do is hire someone like James Kakalios to write down the rules for each character. Can’t afford a copy of “The Physics of Superheroes”? There are only about 30 Jillion science nerds who love comics who can help.
And if you did that research, you’d probably find there would be a ton of clever plots that would arise organically. Like, “Emma” has to concentrate so hard to block thoughts that she doesn’t hear people speak to her and her teachers think she might be going deaf.
One of the rules of doing good entertainment– if you have huge logical holes in your framework, move really fast, so people don’t notice them. A glacial pace means viewers have time to think “Hasn’t anyone ever fallen in that river before? Hasn’t anyone drunk the water? Are there Super-Fish in it? Why isn’t that river a holy shrine for the natives?”
Instead, we keep having Mom trying to find a cure for what ails them. Which would be nice, in that it would end the show.
In many respects, this is the biggest trainwreck since “Studio 60”, in that the gap between what it could be (really good) and what it is (laughable) is so huge.
I’m sorry – I really, really wanted for this show to be good but the writing is just laughably bad. From start to finish it was cringe worthy and the amount of plot holes they have managed to stuff into only 3 episodes is simply unforgivable.
Probably the worst writing on TV at the moment, in my opinion, and Chiklis can’t do much to save it.