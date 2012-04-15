‘NYC 22’ – ‘Pilot’: Rookie blues

I posted my review of CBS’ “NYC 22” yesterday morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the new cop drama? Did it have a distinctly New York and/or Richard Price flavor to you? Did you like the colorful backstories or do you wish the characters had been introduced more slowly? Happy to have Adam Goldberg and Terry Kinney together again for a New York cop show, or did you miss “The Unusuals” (assuming you remember it)? At the moment, is Leelee Sobieski living up to her rep as either The Next Helen Hunt or The Next Meryl Streep? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
It was decent overall, but there was definitely a basis for the “clunky” comments from the podcast. Shouldn’tve unloaded the backstories in character tracts in the opening twenty minutes; w/ Goldberg’s character in particular, they could’ve waited until he was at the business end of a shotgun before they revealed his story. At least then, the exposition would’ve had a place in the larger plot of the pilot.
If it doesn’t bomb (and maybe even if it does), I’ll be back next week to give it another go. But it’s not exactly like I’m lacking for CBS crime dramas (he says as he pulls up DVRed episodes of the other eight such shows he watches); that makes it pretty disposable.
Decent for CBS standard yes. For Crime Drama genre as a whole it’s just taking up space like all other crime procedurals on CBS. Why can’t at least one of the networks do complex crime drama. Why is only three show Justified, South land and The Closer are filling that void.
I enjoyed Watching Shawn Ryan The Chicago Code last year on Fox. Execs at Fox are idiots. They took a bet on a new slate of shows and pretty much three of them have failed rating wise. Two of those three never creatively found themselves. I am talking about Terra Nova and Alcatraz. The Finder has so been a solid show creatively and seems to get little bit better each episode.
Perhaps there isn’t a large enough market to sustain truly complex crime drama in the vein you mentioned. All those shows would be canceled w/in their first month on broadcast. Although w/ the numbers NYC22 got, it’s going to be canceled w/in a month, too…
I’m watching it now and already continuity is messed up in the first episode? A lot of rookie cops who don’t use their radios, and that little slice of New York where everybody knows every body else. Watch it now since it won’t last even 5 weeks!
Write a comment…excellent show better than rookie blue
It was a good premiere, but it lacks a sense of ‘a keep watching show’. Hell i would have switched to another show. It needs to have a more creative feature. Hope the next episode is a real NY crime scene/show calibre.
harsh comments dude. I liked the cast diversity the cliches the grizzled old trainer the music I’m looking forward to more. Like I said rookie blue was not my cup of tea blue bloods grates on my nerves I like this new series and I hope its given a chance
The problem is this show is too watered down. Standard are expected to be high if this a show from likes of Richard Price. We don’t need another half-baked Crime procedural pretending too be complex. I wasted a whole year watching Blue Blood season 1. When The Chicago Code which came during spring that season. While showing it potential all season and hitting pay dirt in it’s final two hours. It would of been great see Teresa Colvin and Jarek Wysocki taking on the corrupt city institutions. While having Alderman Ronin Gibbons trying to foil the Indictment against him. Also trying to regain his political power.
What a waste of talent. From the preview ads for this I had thought it was a comedy so gave it a shot. Made me laugh quite a bit but since it’s actually a drama, not so good.
Give it 6 episodes and no movie.
The cast are gorgeous but the pilot lacked impact. It’s like telling me not to watch it again. Its way off than ROOKIE BLUE. It should have been action packed since its in NYC. At least Rookie Blue had an initiation scene for the rookies at the pilot ep. Did any higher up or a tv nerd geek reviewer watched it and ask for their opinion before they put in on air? I mean come on….
Rookie basically a soap opera/Crime procedural it low budget. Does make up for it with smart writing and Dialogue.
NYC 22 has a good cast and Richard Price writing and producing. Yet something went wrong all we got was crime procedural clunky and cliched pretending to be complex.
One and done-
Where to start on what’s wrong? Maybe it was in the opening scene when at least three of the rookie cops got on the same train and same train car (if they went through the Academy they might at least acknowledge each other….). Could it be the premise of pairing rookie cops on the beat without a training officer…or better yet, putting three pairs of rookie cops on the beat in gang turf where an explosive situation is ready to go Mt. St. Helen’s? A West Side Story in the middle of the street with only pipes, rocks, bad words, and bad intentions? Seriously? This isn’t 1955 any more – Nines and Glocks and deucie-deuces are common on the street from 10 year olds to 30 year old gang bangers….That little slice of new York? That’s Hollywood coming at you because it’s nothing close to the real New York…..and the characters? Stiff – stereotypical – boring….each of them with a stunning back story that drove them to the force?
I kind of expected much more from Richard Price. This is Blue Bloods Lite without the coolness of Tom Selleck…..
The Chicago Code should of been given a second season. Now that was the closest thing to complex crime drama in the last couple years attempted on broadcast.
Nothing new and fresh and after just enjoying another season of phenomenal acting and dazzling writing/directing on Justified, I just don’t have the patience or interest in watching something this bland, unsurprising and, well, did I say bland?
I tuned in when I read DeNiro had something to do with it (though I haven’t liked anything he has done in years, thought there might be a bit of something different) and, as someone who lives in NYC, I was hoping for something – anything, a bit unusual. Harlem is getting piss-poor representation on this show – that irked me – I turned it off after about 30 minutes. I’m pretty sure I didn’t miss much.
A long way from captivating. Cardboard characters and improbable situations. The setup telegraphs the future arc of the series right off the cliff.