‘NYC 22’ – ‘Pilot’: Rookie blues

Senior Television Writer
04.15.12 15 Comments

I posted my review of CBS’ “NYC 22” yesterday morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the new cop drama? Did it have a distinctly New York and/or Richard Price flavor to you? Did you like the colorful backstories or do you wish the characters had been introduced more slowly? Happy to have Adam Goldberg and Terry Kinney together again for a New York cop show, or did you miss “The Unusuals” (assuming you remember it)? At the moment, is Leelee Sobieski living up to her rep as either The Next Helen Hunt or The Next Meryl Streep? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

TAGSADAM GOLDBERGALAN SEPINWALLLeelee SobieskiNYC 22Richard PriceTerry Kinney

