One crazy cop: ‘Luther’ season 2 in review

Because season 2 of “Luther” debuted on BBC America right in the middle of the network TV premiere crunch, and because the series ran here so far after it aired in the UK, I decided to wait until all four episodes had aired before weighing in on the season. That way, everyone’s on the same page, no spoilers, and I actually had time to watch it all (which I didn’t a month ago). Some quick thoughts on this season coming up just as soon as I roll my dice…
As I said when I reviewed the first season, I think “Luther” is a show with two tremendous performances at the center (though Ruth Wilson was much less central this time around), but one that suffered the first time out from both familiarity to other similar UK dramas about brilliant-but-damaged cops and from some wobbly plotting. (Though a lot of interesting things happened in the last couple of episodes of season 1, I could never get past Luther’s cop buddy turning into the big bad completely out of left field.)
Season 2 was more of the same, for the most part, with Idris Elba kicking ass and taking names, acting-wise, with serial killer stories that couldn’t resist fetishizing the killers and their heinous deeds (this felt especially true of the twins from the third and fourth episodes, who may as well have been “Criminal Minds” villains), and it rehashed various bits from similar shows. (Both “The Shield” and the original UK “Touching Evil” had stories that climaxed with mentally fragile cops dousing themselves in gasoline to stall a killer.) The one plus is that I thought this year’s version of “Luther is forced by crooks to do shady things” felt better-integrated than last year’s. On the other hand, Luther’s impressionable young ward was a much less interesting foil in the latter episodes than Alice, and though Luther staying to protect her speaks well of where his head is at (and keeps the show going for the upcoming third season), I didn’t like the character much.
So all in all, a mixed bag, but Elba’s so damn good that I’ll keep watching for him, even as the show around him is so often iffy.
What did everybody else think? Are you glad the show is continuing, or do you feel you’ve seen everything this character and format have to offer?
I just want to know who’s idea it was to marginalize Alice? She was so effectively creepy in S1 and “young ward” was a weak replacement.
And why was Alice locked up? I know they have much tougher gun laws in Britain (actually, everywhere else in the world) but it wasn’t her gun, and it was clearly self-defense. Or at least the story they told could easily be self-defense.
Thanks for taking the time to review “Luther, Season 2,” Alan!
I’m all in. Yes, the storylines can be as wobbly as a two-legged table, but Idris Elba is so damn riveting in this series that I forgot for a moment that he was as mesmerizing when he played “Stringer” Bell (but it was just for a moment).
Sadly, this season was truncated even by BBC standards (we can probably blame Downton Abbey’s $2 miilion/episode price tag for that one). I suppose the best part of only having six episodes (or four, in this case) is you can eliminate all of the “filler” to create a superior product (see: “Breaking Bad, Season 1”). And it worked last season with Elba getting an Emmy nomination.
Here’s hoping that next season we get more Ruth Wilson and I’m looking forward to your review!
Downton airs on ITV, not BBC so its budget isn’t a factor. Season one wasn’t really successful so they were probably hedging their bets, and thankfully two outperformed one in the ratings.
So that’s what you picked out?
You only wrote about things I got wrong, rather than my positive statements about the show overall. The acting is brilliant and the show has really fund its foothold here in the US market.
This season was originally planned and filmed as two 2 hour movies. At some point they decided to air them as 4 episode mini-season instead.
I think such a short season often cuts out more than just filler. Breaking Bad season 1 wasn’t really a complete story.
The stuff with the twins was just awful, but Elba can sell me on anything. I’d actually watch “Law & Order: UK,” if he was on it.
I also kind of miss Alice hamming it up this season. If you’re going to go over the top with the characters at least make them interesting ones. I’m game for more DCI Luther.
See, I was actually significantly worried at the end of the third episode when they revealed the twin and came out of the fourth pleasantly surprised. Certainly better handled than it would’ve been on a CBS procedural.
I watched for Luther. As for the four season episode, episode #4 was the better episode. Since Alan mentioned season 3, I hope the character of Alice returns. Although, I think she might return because she whispered something to Luther, and Luther mentions her in episode #4.
watched the first episode, and the last scene was so ridiculous that i left the show altogether.
I thoroughly enjoy the show! I would have liked to see more of Alice in the last episodes though. I am looking forward to the series’ return.
I really missed Ruth Wilson as the season wore on. She is Luther’s perfect counter punch and he needs her to balance out his life.
I am new to British TV so I found the show and the dialogue fasinating. But I didn’t find the cases as interesting as the first season. It seemed like in Season 1 there was an element of each crime that fit his life in some way or fashion. That was missing in season 2.
I wished there were more than 4 episodes. I wonder if it was because Stringer had to watch his corners.
I was watching season one until I got to an episode that was so over-the-top gruesome I had to stop. I don’t know why writers/showrunners feel compelled to take violence to ever-increasing levels of cruelty. That is never what’s great about a great show.
I didn’t see Season 1. However, since I’ve become a big fan of BBC America’s Dramaville hosted by Idris Elba when “The Hour” aired, I knew I had to tune in for the 4 episodes of Season 2 of “Luther.”
I absolutely loved it. Elba is brilliant, and I liked that there was less of Alice, since there were less episodes; yet she was there in spirit with him mentioning her off and on, etc. I liked all of the serial killer stories, and I liked the complexity of Luther wanting to save Jenny, since he had a role in locking up her dad. (I don’t remember the specifics.) At no time did I compare her to Alice as a role in his life, so I enjoyed her while missing Alice. They’re two different people with two totally different personalities and roles. I loved that last scene of Luther and Jenny, where he alludes to Alice, and she’s just thinking/admiring “This guy is cool.”
I didn’t see season 1 so I though that was why I didn’t understand the Jenny storyline. From your post I gather that I should be clear on where she came from. All I know is all of a sudden she was a part of the plot and he was protecting her. I didn’t know if her mother had sold her into prostitution or what.
@James, Jenny and her backstory are all part of season two. There was no mention of her in season one. I, too, could not understand why Luther was so invested in the daughter of a murderer he locked up nor her mother’s odd fixation on Luther. I actually wish they had more episodes so they could have fleshed these relationships out.
@Kenya Thanks. I’ll have to watch again and pay closer attention to Jenny’s first episode to better understand her connection to Luther’s world. Without understanding why she was more important than any other civilian, I was often distracted by Luther’s unwavering dedication to her.
The first series is on Netflix, for those who missed it.
I really like the show. It’s flawed like you’ve said, but Idris Elba is just so good in the lead role. Plus, it’s still way better American network TV cop shows imho. I was a bit bothered that season 2 was only 4 eps.
Write a comment…S2 was fantastic! I didn’t notice the ‘flaws’ everyone else is writing about. The writing and acting was spectacular, far better the cop shows on CBS and NBC. I loved how Luther still decided to have a relationship
with his wife’s boyfriend/fiancée (don’t remember his name lol) and Jenny’s storyline
was great, did Luther rescue her out of guilt? Or
compassion? Oh, and I missed Alice too, I don’t
think we’ve seen the last of her. And I thought the RPG Twin Killers were great and creepy. Can’t wait for S3!
I almost quit watching partway through the first season. But I liked the last few episodes enough to sign on for the second season. I get it from iTunes because I don’t pay for cable. I’d buy a third season. I would not miss Jennie if she disappeared, but I would miss Alice.
Elba could read the phone book and I will be there. His voice, his intensity – he jumps off the screen and keeps me watching when lesser actors would have had me tuning out. He has more charisma oozing off a television screen than most people can dream of having in real life.
I can’t wait to see everything this actor does in the future and will stick with Luther even with the convoluted story lines – and I too hope Alice will reappear, just not to the extent that she existed in the first series.
Each episode is so incredibly intense and tense that I am actually okay with so few at a time. Most detective shows are so much fluff, dull (inane) writing and stilted acting that it ends up being background noise as I do other things.
More, more, more.
I missed Alice. Really really did. The tension between them is the real heart & drama of the show. (Mark’s evolution to hapless buddy is good & I didn’t understand why he couldn’t have continued to house whatsherface. Who is alright but no replacement for Alice.)
I didn’t understand the flat foil cop, either – we’ve already seen a novice develop (granted, toward Luther’s brand of doing things) in Justin and I thought the point of the new unit was to form a crack team (of which she’s obviously the weakest/nonsensical link). It disturbs me too that the show has included professional females that are at best ineffectual and at worst complete disasters, while absenting Alice. For a four episode season, there was so much disappointing filler.
I’m a little late to the party – don’t have BBC Amer. at home, have to watch it when I can at a friend’s house…
Even though it’s easy to nick pick Season 1 on several points, I found it thoroughly entertaining. In addition to Elba who seems to always be compelling, I was fascinated by the Alice character and felt Ruth Wilson brought a refreshing new vibe to the “crazy genius” role. I was really sad to see so little of Alice in Season 2, especially since I found none of the new characters particularly interesting.
In sum, unlike in Season 1, I definitely was not “thoroughly entertained”. But I still hope there’s a Season 3 which will hopefully be as good as Season 1 was.
On a more personal note, as a Black woman, I was bummed to see once again the one Black female character in a drama stuck in the uptight, conservative, by-the-book role. It seems typecasting is the same in Britain as it is in the U.S. I guess I should just be happy they didn’t have her quoting the Bible and talking about Jesus.
I was a bit disappointed. Four episodes made everything feel too rushed; Elba is a good enough actor to sell me on anything, but I thought Luther’s decision to take care of Jenny was under-motivated, and I blame that on not having enough time to flesh their interactions (or Luther’s interactions with Jenny’s mother and “owners”) out sufficiently.
And I was put off by all the grue, but I have to say that the sort of meta-interplay between the goals of the first killer and all the violence they showed on screen was interesting.
I loved season one of Luther can’t wait for the second season. The show is very well written and from a very dark place. I love it!
I am really not big on TV or series so that explains my late response. I adored Alice and hopes she comes back. The show lacks spice without her. As for DCI Luther need I state the oblivious. The man is phenomenal!
Love the chemistry between him and Alice. Netflix allowed me the opportunity to lost in the series. I’m an American but after watching this series I found myself searching for more British series and films. In total awe. Thanks BBC!
Luther is nothing less than top class, it’s cleverly integrated story lines and exceptional individual performance from Idris Elba makes it one of the most captivating crime dramas of recent times, a real ‘must watch’.
The acting and direction in Luther are amazing, but the writing can be shallow and poorly thought out. The porn king had Luther “over a barrel” because he filmed Luther being assaulted with a hammer and nail at gun point? WTF? They just sent proof of felony to a cop! Still worth watching overall, but come on!