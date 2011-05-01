Osama Bin Laden news unites TV news, social media for a night

Midway through his speech announcing that US special forces had killed Osama Bin Laden, President Obama recalled the sense of unity that Americans had felt on 9/11, acknowleding, “I know it has, at times, frayed.” Nearly 10 years after the towers fell, the Pentagon burned and Flight 93 crashed, we are in many ways a more fractured society than we were on September 10, 2001. But for a few hours, at least, late on a Sunday night in 2011, TV news and social media made us feel whole as a country again.
I’ll leave the political impact of this to other writers on other sites. I cover TV, not politics, and I learned a long time ago that politics is a subject that almost no one can discuss rationally anymore, and certainly not on the Internet. (And it should go without saying that if the comments to this post start turning into attacks against one side of the aisle or the other, or individual posters, that stuff’s getting deleted post-haste.) But what struck me in tracking this story both on TV and online was how unified everything became.
We’ve become so stratified not only in politics, but in coverage of politics, that it’s frequently possible to turn on Fox News and MSNBC’s coverage of the same event and get two radically different, seemingly incompatible accounts of it. That wasn’t the case here. From the moment the story began to leak online, the tenor and content of nearly everyone’s TV coverage was all of a piece, hitting the same key points over and over: 1)A mixture of relief, pride and satisfaction at the death of this man who had caused so much harm and eluded us for so long, 2)An understandable sense of concern about how this news might be received in corners of the world not so kindly disposed to America, and 3)The usual hurry-up-and-wait silliness that you often get on TV news when all the reporters and anchors know a small piece of a story and are just filling time until the big revelation, which in this case was the president’s speech.
(A typical bit of pre-speech throat-clearing: CBS’ White House correspondent Chip Reid told anchor Russ Mitchell – covering the story in place of Katie Couric, who already has one foot out the door – that Obama, presumably knowing the announcement was coming, had only played 9 holes of golf today instead of his usual Sunday 18.)
It helped that this was an issue where everyone, on every network and in nearly every political affiliation, was on the same page: no one was shedding a tear for Osama. And it helped that the White House kept such a tight lid on the story until they were ready, and then let the word spread all at once onto Twitter and in emails and voicemails to the top reporters. The notion of an impromptu presidential press conference late in East Coast primetime on a Sunday night is without recent precedent, and the idea that it was about a national security issue briefly caused a panic on Twitter. Then, according to the New York Times’ Brian Stelter, Donald Rumsfeld’s chief of staff tweeted a rumor about Bin Laden being killed around 10:25, and within 20 minutes, most major news organizations had this information confirmed, even as Obama’s speech kept being pushed back. Everyone had the information at practically the same time, which meant there was only time for analysis, and reflection, both before and after the big speech.
There were personal reveries from certain media members. On CBS, Jere Van Dyk, who was held captive by the Taliban for 45 days, struggled to maintain his composure as he recalled how his captors had boasted, “You will never find Bin Laden.” On Fox News, Geraldo Rivera recalled the many soldiers he had met on assignment in Afghanistan, some of whom had later died in combat, and expressed satisfaction on their behalf for the “Old Testament” justice.
On ABC, George Stephanopoulos followed the speech by checking in with relatives of 9/11 victims, who were also fairly consistent in their reactions: surprise, relief and satisfaction (“I’m overjoyed that America pulled it together and got it done,” one relative told him), but also wariness about what might come next.
It didn’t matter where you turned on the dial: the reactions, the footage (including the celebratory throng outside the White House), the tone was all remarkably similar.
I suspect that sense of unity will last about as long as it did after 9/11 – maybe even less. But just as an act of mass murder orchestrated by Osama Bin Laden brought us all together on that terrible day, a calculated act by the US military against Bin Laden for at least one night created the illusion that we can still all be one nation.
Great post, Alan. I realize that it’s easy to be jaded, and that this mess is far from over, but for tonight, it feels pretty damn great to celebrate.
â€œI’ve never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure” – Mark Twain
Not Mark Twain, but Clarence Darrow. [bit.ly]
Thanks! That’s what I get for quoting off my twitter feeds.
The outpouring of excitement has been interesting to watch, particularly in watching footage of folks celebrating in front of the White House vs. at Ground Zero. Pennsylvania Avenue looked like a street rally full of kids from George Washington University, looking for a chance to use of these leftover Four Loko. Ground Zero seems a bit more somber, I imagine that crowd has more service workers/family members. It seems that more people are celebrating a terrorist’s death on one side and the beginning of a sense of closure for others.
The one thing I seem to be seeing a lot from news organizations is the idea that this death signals the end of the war on terror. While this is a major victory in that effort, we still have a ways to go.
I was at the White House celebration. Your observation certainly represents a part of the crowd. It was mostly young (who else can afford to stay out ’til 1am on a weeknight?), but surprisingly ethnically diverse. I’d characterize the crowd and mood as reminiscent partly of Obama supporters celebrating his election, partly frat boys chanting “USA!” as if we had just upset the Soviets for an Olympic gold medal.
My thoughts…
It was interesting that on the East Coast the news interrupted Donald Trump’s show… while on the West Coast, they broke into the “60 Minutes” episode about Lara Logan’s ordeal, then Logan started reporting the story.
I kind of hope they don’t make too big a thing about people celebrating in the streets… This seems like more of a time for relief and quiet satisfaction than partying.
Pres. Obama’s speech seemed brief and to the point, but I bet most of the commentary tomorrow will be about whether or not he gave George Bush enough credit.
I wonder if Middle Eastern nations will have similar news footage of Americans as we have of Middle Easterners burning American flags, chanting death to America and holding guns in the air. I wonder if they will use it on a loop like we do whenever there is instance of terrorism/violence involving Muslims (or people who look like Muslims).
I would imagine most Middle-Eastern people are not fans of Bin Laden, and understand the difference between being happy about the death of one mass murderer and being (apparently) happy about the deaths of thousands of civilians. Some won’t of course; both our regions have their intractable extremists.
Good piece, Alan. I’ll confess after hearing this one of my first thoughts was “How will Fox spin this?” at least for one night, it was nice to be wrong.
That was mine (and many of my friends home in the UK) reaction to the throng outside the White House – we hate seeing footage of “them” cheering a violent act against the West, and now here we are, being perceived as doing the same thing……
I’m an expat in India and was flipping between CNN and BBC before the speech. The two networks couldn’t have been more different. CNN more emphatic and conclusive; BBC more cautious and conservative with many more statements starting with the words “if…” and “it could…”
Also, headed back to the US on Wednesday night for a short trip, have to admit this news makes me a little more cautious to fly American Airlines direct from Delhi to Chicago.
Another thoughtful and well written piece by the best reviewer of television.
I’ve never shed tears of joy over the death of another human being before, and part of me was quite uncomfortable with my response.
Knowing that he was hunted down by American troops and put to death for his sins, will never come close to making up for the damage this human being did to the lives of so many and to our country and the world as a whole. Yet I still find myself happy as hell we got him.
Tyroc! One of my favorite old school Legionnaires!
Alan, did you happen to catch John King on CNN? The consensus seems to be that he was drunk while on air, and that was certainly my impression as well. I realize this was a major event that required reporters and anchors to work on short notice, but it would be pretty amazing that someone at CNN didn’t notice King’s condition before putting him on air.
I noticed this as well. I’m a regular CNN viewer when it comes to big news like this, but this was not their best night. The whole crew in general was WAY off their game tonight
What has CNN contributed to critical news coverage in the last 10 years?
I, too, noticed King’s behavior and slurred speech. Here’s what I think-it was late on a Sunday night, he works later in the day, so he likely goes to bed early. He acted as though he’d taken an Ambien or something, probably to help him sleep, and then got called in to work.
Some folks can operate rather well staying awake after taking Ambien, but they always seem a little drugged even if they can carry out conversations and stuff-I’ve seen this before firsthand. He really slurred his speech in much the same way I do after taking an Ambien and before falling asleep from it. I would like to add that no one should ever do this sort of thing themselves, let alone go on air for a major breaking news story!
I am not American, but when I first heard the news about Osama, I could not help but think about the Team America song “America,fuck yeah”. And Obama’s speech, despite the delay, was a good one. The news babble prior to it was a bit annoying though.
People keep trying to turn this into a very political event, which is very sad before I just keep trying to say this:
Osama Bin Laden is dead
Al Qaeda is weaker because of it
The world is a better place
Americans earned this over the past 10 years, I think we should all just cheer together that the man who brought this country so much pain, is gone.
Great post Alan.
The idea of wanting Osama Bin Laden dead is a political idea. The fact that news journalists were worried about how this news would be portrayed by those not sympathetic to the US makes this news very political not in the Democratic/Republican sense but the international sense.
I find this event to be political in multiple different ways that I will not elaborate here. But one thing is for sure is that this event was definitely political (one that finds great unity among American people maybe but definitely political).
Foreign affairs, diplomacy, intelligence networks cooperation, the effect this will have on anti-US sentiment in certain regions of the world are all political ties to this event. It is not only a successful military operation. And no military operation is politics free.
That’s almost a haiku. Let me help you:
Bin Laden is dead,
and Al Qaeda now weakened.
The world’s a better place.
It’s only political because people make it political. It’s unfortunate but true.
this event is inherently political. there’s no making or unmaking. you might as well condemn humanity for creating the concept of politics.
Not condemning anyone. Just saying, it is possible to say, “Yay, that evil bastard is dead.” without incorporating a political view into that.
The ability to decide to kill some one is an issue of power. Who has the ability to make decisions. power is a component of politics. Therefore the decision (or decisions) about how to treat Osama Bin Laden is a political one.
Also to claim that someone is an evil bastard is a normative claim. I think that Bin Laden is nothing more than a criminal and should be treated as such. Thinking of him as just a criminal would lead some to make different decisions about how to deal with him and result in a different set of politics.
There is a lot of overblown rhetoric and imagery associated with Bin Laden that I don’t buy. He was made into a myth. He was not born a myth.
better argument is to say that the coverage should not be partisan as it probably has been because “this America”
Interesting piece. I don’t think this sense of unity will last even 24 hours, let alone weeks and months like after 9/11.
My guess is the discussion tomorrow on cable news will be about the propriety of celebrating in the streets – “don’t we look down on Arab nations for this kind of display?” Well, that’s what my Facebook friends are talking about…
We look down on people for partying in the streets celebrating the death of innocent civilians, not monsters like bin Laden. People celebrated when Saddam was captured (and again when he was executed), and I was happy right along with them.
I cried when I saw the news. I’m glad and VERY pleased this person has died. He got off too easy, IMO. My feelings, as always, were taken back to that day and watching those people having to jump from the towers. God rest their souls. I hope there’s a hell and I hope his burns forever.
Alan, when James Poniewozik gets his reaction to the media coverage up on his site please link to him because one of the best political/media/cultural analysts I have read writing for a major news publication.
Lovely article, lovely in its nostalgia for rational, levelheaded political discourse. We are very much fractured as a nation, and it is nice to have this celebratory respite, even if it must come from death. Maybe in the future we can find more easily our common ground and realize that we are all Americans, that we are all human.
It will be sad to go back to the same irrational politics. Can’t we look at leaders objectively anymore? Can’t we rate their performance, their accomplishments and failures, their leaving the country better or worse off than when they started? Instead we attack ideology, when we are the most partisan of all. We attack based on two letters, and we attack while not in any way being experts on the policies being enacted and therefore not knowing in the short term if they will work or not. Politics is problem-solving. It is about results, and not blind emotion, unthinking opinions based on subjective belief, and anything else except the facts and the solutions. In this new age, ushered in tonight, let us all strive for a better body politic.
Alan,
Your post is wonderful. My brother died on 9/11 in one of the towers. I was at the Phillies/Mets games last night. The crowd started chanting. As many posters have said, I’ve never ever wished for someone’s life to be taken but a wave of something that I can’t adequately describe took over me.
Do I think the mess is over? Far from it…but my brother rests easier now.
Here’s how that came across on tv: [www.youtube.com]
I am glad this gives you and your family some comfort.
Thanks Adam. I just wanted to comment that sitting in the ballpark with folks chanting made me feel patriotic. However, it offered no general catharsis.
My dad had a silent reaction. My mum, a bit more heated but only for a short time.
My family and my sister in law have been contacted by the media for comments. We have all declined.
9/11 will always remain indelible in my mind and soul.
I’ve seen friendships, marriages and children born out the tragedy that have forged bonds forever. I’ve also seen the opposite occur.
Frankly, it brings back the day in every step and word that was said.
It was however a catharsis to write this as I’m under the cover anonymity.
I was watching “Treme” on HBO when this news broke. HBO, because it’s pay-cable I guess, didn’t interrupt their programming with any kind of announcement, or ticker, etc. So, had I not noticed that the New York Times had delivered one of their news alerts into my Inbox, I probably wouldn’t have known to turn away from Treme for the moment and switch over to the news.
Of coruse, I understand why HBO wouldn’t interrupt its programming for this sort of announcement–they don’t have any affiliated news channels, so telling people to go watch CNN or something would lower their ratings for the night.
But I do wonder if there aren’t occassions momentous enough that every channel shouldn’t give some indication of “Hey, maybe you should be watching the news right now?” Last night might not have risen to that level, but 9/11 certainly did. (I didn’t have pay cable then, so I don’t know what those channels did then.)
I understand that with social media being what it is today, there’s very little chance that most people dont’ hear about news extremely quickly. But television is still the way the vast majority of Americans interact with huge news. And, being ensconced as I was in watching Treme, I wouldn’t have been aware anythign was going on if my phone hadn’t beeped, letting me know I’d gotten a new email.
LOL, I know that was something of a rambling post, but I guess the point is that I’m surprised that a cable channel like HBO, even with their limited news capability, wouldn’t have done something like run a ticker across the bottom of the screen with the announcement. Or, if they don’t have the capability of doing that, why they don’t make sure they would be capable of it in the future?
As part of Time Warner, one assumes HBO would send people to CNN if anywhere.
I wouldn’t want HBO to interrupt their programming for this kind of news. It’s not like it was an emergency situation. Bin Laden still was just as dead when I found out about it after Game of Thrones.
Just wanted to respond here-I was also watching Treme, and my folks told me from the other room when they turned on the 11 o’clock local news and found out. I switched on my CNN right away….as for HBOs response, I can confirm that they did no interrupting on 9/11 either. They never do, they are a private station, provide no public services whatsoever and so they run what they want and do not provide news flashes. I do believe they did delay perhaps for one week the premiere of Band of Brothers because of 9/11, but that was it. They make up for this with their excellent documentaries that allow them to cover important events in a more “independent” manner.
I was not actually arguing that last night’s news rose to the level of news so important that HBO would/should interrupt its programming. But I am shocked that they didn’t for 9/11. It does seem a little bit odd to keep playing whatever movies were popular enough back in 2001 when that was going on.
I hear Dwight Schrute and Satan are running a nice B&B where that guy is headed. Hope he likes the sheets of fire.
Ben, I am a Romans 3: 23 kind of guy and feel very uncomfortable expressing any wishes for hell for any person, even for the most wicked of people. I prefer the sentiments behind the Clarence Darrow quote at the begining of this feed.
I think it’s a shame that the announcement of a murder is something which should “unite us.”
The murder of all those people on 9/11 united us.
It usually takes something drastic for people to unite.
I love that Seth Meyer was making jokes about finding bin Laden at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner just hours before this all came down, and making those jokes right in front of the President, who surely knew what was going on!
I will remember this string of events on Sunday night May 1, 2011 until I die or lose my mind.
My seven year old daughter, who before today had no idea who Osama bin Laden was had a very profound statement about this whole thing. She said that she was really glad she never met Osama bin Laden, because it’s not nice to be happy when someone is dead, so if everyone is this happy, he must have been a really bad person.