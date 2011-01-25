Oscars 2011: TV pasts for some movie nominees

I grew up in an era where there was more obvious stratification between movie stars and TV stars, where a Tom Hanks or a Bruce Willis could make the leap from small screen to big, but when it was still unusual enough to remark upon.
Today, actors flow easily between the two, and nobody feels the need to joke about Shia LaBeouf having been on “Even Stevens” the way Hanks used to catch grief about “Bosom Buddies.” Still, there’s something that feels oddly satisfying to look at so many of this year’s Oscar nominations and be able to say, “I knew you when.” (And I’d have been able to say it at least one more time if Mila Kunis had gotten a nomination for “Black Swan.”)
Aaron Sorkin seems the most likely TV alum to walk home with gold for his “The Social Network” screenplay, which had many elements that would feel familiar to anyone who watched “Sports Night” or “The West Wing.” And here are some notable TV backstories for this year’s acting nominees (with video clips where available/appropriate):
LEAD ACTOR
More than a decade before he cut off his own arm in “127 Hours,” James Franco was one of the leads on NBC’s brilliant-but-canceled teen dramedy “Freaks and Geeks.” As Daniel Desario, leader of a clique of burn-outs at a 1980 Michigan high school, Franco so convincingly played a wannabe James Dean that he was later cast as Dean himself in an Emmy-nominated TV-movie.
Franco’s co-hosting the Oscar telecast with Anne Hathaway, whose first screen credit came on the same show as one of his fellow Best Actor nominees, “The Social Network” star Jesse Eisenberg. In “Get Real,” a family drama that ran a single season on FOX in 1999, the two played siblings.
And for a long time, “The King’s Speech” star Colin Firth was best known for playing Mr. Darcy in a 1995 British TV vesion of “Pride and Prejudice.”
LEAD ACTRESS
“Winter’s Bone” star Jennifer Lawrence has been covered in some media circles as a complete unknown, but she played Bill Engvall’s daughter for several seasons on the TBS sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show.”
While Michelle Williams from “Blue Valentine” hasn’t turned out to be the most famous “Dawson’s Creek” alum (that would be Mrs. Cruise), she now has two more Oscar nominations than Joey, Dawson and Pacey combined.
(Also, while “Black Swan” star Natalie Portman has pretty much only worked in movies since “The Professional,” I wanted an excuse to include these two very different videos of her from “Sesame Street” and “Saturday Night Live.”)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
John Hawkes from “Winter’s Bone” has spent a lot of time on HBO series, first as Seth Bulluck’s sidekick Sol Starr on “Deadwood,” then as Kenny Powers’ long-suffering brother Dustin on “Eastbound & Down,” in addition to having a voluminous list of TV guest credits. (Note: In part because Sol wasn’t the most well-serviced character on that show, there aren’t a lot of great Sol clips on YouTube, so here’s one of the show’s best scenes in which he happens to appear.)
Jeremy Renner from “The Town” was starring on ABC’s cop drama “The Unusuals” only a couple of years ago. Though the show’s ratings weren’t good, in hindsight I suspect ABC wishes it still had contractual control of one of the hottest actors in the business.
UPDATE: A commenter reminded me that Mark Ruffalo was on the short-lived UPN cop drama “The Beat,” which was memorable mainly for an odd editing approach where scenes about the cops’ personal lives were shot in a completely different style from scenes about their work lives (including back-and-forth editing when the cops were in uniform and would talk about their love lives and whatnot).
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Both of the nominees from “The Fighter” did their time on the small screen. Melissa Leo spent five seasons on NBC’s brilliant ’90s cop show “Homicide: Life on the Street” as unflappable, unglamorous (Leo had to fight to perform without noticeable makeup, and was unfortunately brushed aside when the show tried to sex up its cast to attract bigger ratings), uncanny cop Kay Howard. She’s now doing some terrific work on HBO’s “Treme.”
Amy Adams, meanwhile, was briefly a regular on the Rob Lowe CBS series “Dr. Vegas,” and also appeared in a handful of early episodes of “The Office” as a purse saleswoman Jim dated until he realized she was no match for Pam. (You need Hulu+ to see clips of her in the episodes “Hot Girl,” “The Fire” and “Booze Cruise,” alas, but you can see her in this behind-the-scenes video Jenna Fischer shot for “Booze Cruise.”.)
“Mr D’Arcy”?! Eek. Fix hideous typo that proves you can’t love Jane Austen as you should at once, please. Mr Darcy. Wet shirt. Oh yes. ;)
Sigh, though. I really should watch more films… then I might be able to make an actual constructive comment here as well.
I was thinking of his Bridget Jones character, who was named D’Arcy in the books as an homage to Firth in that miniseries. Sigh…
Alan’s not loving Jane Austen would only raise my opinion of him.
I second that comment anonymous person.
Nice compilation, but the Jane Austen addict in me must correct you and tell you that it’s spelled Mr. Darcy.
Amy Adams was also cast in the Sarah Michelle Gellar role in the tv version of Cruel Intentions. The show got canceled before a single episode even aired and now Adams has the kind of career I’m sure Gellar wishes she had.
My favorite tv to movie story is probably Naomi Watts who was a long-struggling actress who had the lead in the passed over ABC pilot Mulholland Drive. David Lynch re-edited the pilot into a film and now Watts is one of the top actresses in Hollywood.
Oh my goodness… Manchester Prep! I had completely forgotten about that. I think I still have my VHS of the unaired pilot somewhere. God, it was terrible.
Not to mention she was also in Cruel Intentions 2, a remake of the first movie. It’s fun seeing famous people in old stuff like Bill Maher in an episode of Roseanne that was on yesterday.
They reworked Manchester Prep into a direct to DVD sequel, Cruel Intentions 2. They added a lot of gratuitous nudity, though none from her; it’s a terribly awesome movie that still sometime shows up late at night on one of the HBOs.
But I will always remember her from her appearance on Smallville, where she played a fat girl who became thin by sucking the fat out of a deer and, later, a bully. Again, terribly awesome.
Amy Adams also was on an episode of Buffy called “Family”
west wing season 3 or 4 premier amy adams
That’s one of my all-time favorite Freaks & Geeks segments ever.
Amy Adams was also on a first season episode of “Smallville” too
…and Jeremy Renner was also a guest-vamp on the first season of Angel. I spent much of last year’s awards season wondering why he looked so familiar until I hit IMDb.
Yup Renner was monster of the week. His character’s name was Penn.
Pretty sure Amy Adams was on an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer pretty early on as well…checking IMDB…yep, 2000. “Family”
Alan wrote:
And for a long time, “The King’s Speech” star Colin Firth was best known for playing Mr. Darcy in a 1995 British TV vesion of “Pride and Prejudice.”
I reply:
With all due respect to you and Colin Firth, I think he’s always going to be best known for Pride and Prejudice. It’s very easy to forget what kind of impact ‘Pride and Prejudice’ had on British television. Don’t think it’s OTT to say Firth was as surprised as anyone to find that a period literary adaptation became a pop cultural event, and still is a steady seller on DVD/BluRay for the BBC.
if they ever did a roger clemens biopic colin firth is first choice.
Also, Pacey= Joshua Jackson hasn’t really been trying to get Oscars as he has been on Fringe (I don’t think he is doing particularly well there but he is pasable).
But pre-Fringe he was trying (like the other three) to make it in the movies. And it didn’t work out, so now he’s back on TV.
This is EXACTLY what i was afraid of. Michelle Williams who is overrated IMO, gets nominated for an Oscar and everyone talks crap about Josh, Katie and James. Look, not every single actor is an Oscar nominated actor, all right? Give those actors a freaking break!
I think my favorite Sol moment is in the first season finale. Seth asks “What kind of man have I become, Sol?” Hawkes waits a beat, then says “I don’t know. The day aint f%*#ing over.”
Gives me chills every time
Or the scene in the aftermath of the above fight, where he’s all doped up and finally has the courage to tell Seth to man up
Hulu should find ways to keep things free. I am okay with commercials (other people might not be).
I don’t know if this is applicable to the article, but I just found out that Netflix just started streaming Larry Sanders seasons 1 through 4.
Mark Ruffalo was in the shortlived TV show “The Beat”.
Clip here:
[youtu.be]
Yes, so he was. That completely slipped my mind, but I added it to the list. Thanks.
I can’t ever seem to remember the name John Hawkes, but I can always remember his face. After all these years, I remember him first from a two episode guest stint on Wings. He was hilarious as a creepy nerd who was in love with Helen. Also, I love Michelle Williams. I am sure she is perfectly happy to be known more for her work than her personal life.
Just this morning I realized that John Hawkes was Lennon, the guy in the temple on the last season of Lost.
To me he will be the creepy guy on The X-Files who ripped out Scully’s heart in Milagro. Creepeeee.
Nah, his character in Milagro just stalked Scully – it was his character (come to life!) who tried to rip out her heart. At any rate, I fell in love with Hawkes in that ep. and am SO GLAD he got this nomination. It’s well overdue.
Alan,
Great to see Kay Howard getting her props.
Btw, Sorkin came to TV as a movie alum (A Few Good Men, The American President) not the other way around.
True, but he was never nominated for those films, and has become far better known for his TV work than his movies, particularly since his only other produced film screenplay since American President (16 years ago) was Charlie Wilson’s War, which tanked.
He wrote one of the best films scenes of all time – (you can’t handle the truth).. i would say he was well known for that.
Sure (though that scene was actually taken from his own stage play), but it has been a long, long time since he was thought of as a movie writer, simply because of that 12 year gap between American President and Charlie Wilson, and the 15 year gap between American President and a movie people actually saw. (Charlie Wilson also came out not long after the end of Studio 60.)
Amy Adams also played Tara MaClay’s cousin in the Buffy Season 5 episode “Family.”
Don’t forget that Jeremy Renner was also a reality television star, on the second season of The It Factor on Bravo.
I thought he was the most normal person on the It Factor, so I’m glad his career took off finally.
That Jennifer Lawrence clip is a fine showcase for… um… the comedic stylings of Mr. Bill Engvall.
Also, the absence of “dr. vegas” (spell it right!!!) clippage saddens me…
-Daniel
“That Jennifer Lawrence clip is a fine showcase for… um…”
Yeah. I was hesitant to use it, especially given that the poster edited out as much of Engvall as he could to focus largely on Lawrence’s ensemble, but as it was the only clip of her on the show, and it’s such a stark contrast to her in Winter’s Bone, I went ahead with it.
Jacki Weaver (Best Supporting Actress Nominee for Animal Kingdom) was also an established tv star, though in Australia, before she did movies. I don’t have clips but her impressive resume can be found at: [www.imdb.com]
Actually both Geoffrey Rush and Nicole Kidman did tv work in Australia before becoming screen stars though their tv work was much less well known.
I feel like TV has been historically more respected in the UK. It took TV (okay, HBO) until quite recently to attract “movie star” talent and grudging respect, but in Britain, it seems like it was never unusual for a film actress to star in a BBC series or special even when they were big movie stars. It might have to do with the fact that almost all British comedy or drama series are about 6â€“7 episodes (essentially, miniseries) so someone like Judi Dench can return to star in “As Time Goes By” or “Cranford” the next time they revive them again. But even a young star like Daniel Radcliffe appeared in the TV special “My Boy Jack.”
This is very true, I think. And lets not forget the staggering amount of famous British film directors who cut their teeth at the BBC: Ridley Scott, Stephen Frears, Anthony Minghella, Ken Loach, Ken Russell, Mike Leigh, Danny Boyle, Michael Winterbottom, the list goes on…
Yeah, Idris Elba and I talked about that vis a vis “Luther.” He said in England, having your own BBC series is considered a major achievement for an actor, even one who’s had a lot of big screen success.
Also, the commitment is much shorter, so it’s easier for actors to go back and forth. Whereas if ABC had kept “The Unusuals,” Renner might have been able to take some of his recent jobs, but not close to all of them.
Don’t forget that Melissa Leo, before she did Homicide, was on the Young Riders and the pilot episode of Nasty Boys, both highly memorabl late 80s early 90s TV. At least to me. :)
Ah, yes, The Young Riders. As I recall, that’s another show where Leo’s refusal to sex herself up cost her a job, as they replaced her for the second season with an actress who had no problem appearing in low-cut tops and whatnot.
You very nearly had Ryan Gosling to namecheck as well. :)
and jeremy renner guest starred on house a coulpe of seasons ago :D
Perhaps I expanded the scope too much by mentioning Adams’ handful of episodes on “The Office.” Pretty much every notable film actor has done an episodic TV guest appearance at one point in their career (a young Julia Roberts popped up on “Miami Vice” and “Crime Story,” for instance). That’s just how the business works. What’s interesting to me is seeing how many of these Oscar nominees were regular castmembers on one or more TV series.
Let’s not forget that Melissa Leo DID get “sexed-up” on one memorable episode of Homicide, the one in which Detective Lewis gets married – she played (in addition to Kay Howard) Kay’s sister visiting from out of town, either uncredited or credited to a pseudonym.