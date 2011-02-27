Oscars TV Review: Anne Hathaway and James Franco host a disastrous Academy Awards telecast

A couple of hours into the disastrous Academy Awards telecast, host emeritus Billy Crystal came on-stage to a thunderous standing ovation. If applause can be translated into words, those claps would have screamed, “Come back, Billy! Save us from this mess!”
That Crystal proceeded to follow that reception with a rambling, unfunny monologue about Bob Hope typified the sort of night the Oscar-cast was having. No matter the talent involved nor the intentions, virtually nothing worked. It was so strained and weird that at one point Roger Ebert tweeted, “I’m even beginning to feel nostalgic about Rob Lowe dancing with Snow White.”
Much of the blame unfortunately rests at the feet (both of which were clad in heels at some point during the show) of co-hosts Anne Hathaway and James Franco, two talented, versatile young actors who were brought in out of the hope that they might attract a younger, more advertiser-friendly audience.
It wasn’t a goal the hosts or their writers ran away from – early in their opening remarks, Franco told Hathaway, “You look so beautiful and so hip,” and she responded, “Thank you, James. You look very appealing to a younger demographic as well.” – but youthful energy alone isn’t enough to carry an unwieldy ship like the Oscars, especially when the energy of the two youths was so mismatched.
(It also doesn’t help that the Oscars still have a middle-aged sensibility even with twentysomething hosts. At one point, Franco made a “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” reference and joked, “Look it up on the Internet,” which was either incredibly-dated pandering or such a nuanced parody of same that it had no business being on this show.)
Though Franco spent 2010 trying to prove he could master every job even tangentially connected to showbiz, his non-acting persona is so laid-back and aloof that it’s no surprise many viewers asked me if he was stoned. No; that’s just Franco, but his demeanor from the evening started out like he couldn’t remember why he had agreed to do this and ended like he deeply regretted the choice. He was barely invested in any of the comic bits, or the pomp and circumstance, which was in marked contrast to Hathaway, who threw herself into things with so much energy that I kept fearing she was going to collapse after her next “Woo!” More supple comic minds than Bruce Vilanch might have found a way to turn the opposites attract thing to their advantage, but there was no adjustment for the clash in style – instead, we got lame, random humor like Franco responding to Hathaway’s tux by dressing up like Marilyn Monroe – so it just came across like she was killing herself to compensate for his apathy, making both of their presences uncomfortable.
The show around the two hosts was as ill-conceived as their chemistry. A much-ballyhooed attempt to trumpet the history of the Oscars fell horribly flat. The clips appeared on a recessed screen at the back of the stage, which lessened their visual impact and also made the audience slow to respond to them, which in turn left a bunch of awkward gaps as the presenters waited for their opportunity to talk about them in the context of the next award. It was so obviously not working that the show largely dropped it after the first hour. (Part of what torpedoed Crystal’s appearance is that it brought back the history angle, as he followed a joke about the show running long with an unnecessary segment about Hope.) And having presenters Jeff Bridges (for best actress) and Sandra Bullock (for best actor) recite brief odes to each of the five nominees was a lot clunkier than when they had five previous winners each do a tribute last year.
Now, there are certain fundamental problems that the Oscar-cast can’t do anything about in this modern awards season. Thanks to the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, et al, we all pretty much know who all the winners are going to be before the show starts, which sucks a lot of the fun out of it and puts even more pressure on the show itself to be good, since surprises are going to be few and far between. But even here, Oscar fell down on the job. One of the few categories where there was any suspense was best director, where David Fincher of “The Social Network” seemed to have a chance to upset Tom Hooper from “The King’s Speech” – and where a Fincher win might have briefly created the illusion that “Social Network” could win best picture. But by presenting the director award – which Hooper predictably won – nearly 40 minutes before best picture, it sucked any remaining suspense from the rest of the telecast.
It was a night so full of weird moments that Melissa Leo’s F-bomb – which itself followed an amusing but long bit of old pro hamminess from presenter Kirk Douglas – barely even registered as a low point by the time the show was over.
One of the many pieces of wasted time was the president of ABC coming out to announce that the network had extended its deal to broadcast the Oscars through 2020. We can only hope the next nine shows are better-conceived than this one was.
A few other thoughts:
• One of the few genuinely funny planned comedy bits was the montage of auto-tuned scenes from hit movies of 2010, but even that ran too long and sold out its own joke by not auto-tuning the entire clip from “Twilight.”
• An improvement from the last two years: we could actually see the names and faces of all the people in the montage of movie people who died in the last year. On the other hand, viewers who make a spectator sport of which person gets the biggest applause had to be annoyed that the producers cut the audio from the theater so that all we could hear was Celine Dion singing “Smile.”
• So are we to take from the Robert Downey Jr./Jude Law banter that Downey wasn’t offended by Ricky Gervais’ similar joke at the Golden Globes? Or just that Downey accepts that sort of thing from a friend and co-worker and not a stranger?
• How strange that the requisite opening montage of the hosts inserted into scenes from the nominated films was predominantly about “Inception,” a movie that had no chance of winning any of the big awards. On the other hand, how appropriate that the final montage of the best picture nominees was dominated by the speech from “The King’s Speech,” which everyone assumed was going to win.
What did everybody else think?
The absolute worst show ever. Anne Hathaway was actually cute & affable. She tried hard 7 it showed, but James Franco came off as unfunny & completely unlikable.
Hathaway tried too hard, was overly enthusastic, which is more subtle to spot but equally as grating as the low-key, unfunny Franco.
I normally love Anne Hathaway – great actress and talented singer, but she was WAY too over-enthusiastic. I couldn’t believe it, she was acting like a dimwit and a 12 year old WHOO WHOO!
Celine Dion’s appearance certainly seemed apropos for a disaster of the show.
I had more fun reading people’s tweets than watching the actual show.
Twitter has made us all Joel, Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot for the world to share.
THIS.
I’m fervently awaiting James Franco’s article in next month’s Variety magazine describing how his underwhelming performance as host was actually a study in how social media influences our television viewing experiences, and how it is better to a bad job and be discussed the next day than do an average job and have no “buzz” around the presenters the morning after.
I want to have my way with Hathaway.
Yes, thank you twitter for the real entertainment. Collin Firth is as always dreamy, and I was happy to see Melissa Leo’s continued success. I didn’t cut my hair for 8 years because of her performance on Homicide.
What, she played a psycho hairdresser? ;)
I’ll just say that I was pleased they didn’t do clapping during the In Memoriam. I’ve always found the popularity contest aspect to be singularly unpleasant.
I can’t judge the rest, as a fairly infrequent watcher. Hathaway was chipper, and Mandy Moore’s dress was fantastic.
They clapped, but the producers turned the audio from the audience off, thank God!
Yes this, and abandoning periodic introductions to all 10 Best Picture nominees for a pair of montages, were the only good things about the show.
Well I didn’t think it was as bad as all that. But it wasn’t great. I liked the hosts a little better than you, Alan. The mini speeches to the actor nominees were terrible – just like last year. Bad idea.
I was hoping Melissa Leo would slip in a Homicide: Life on the Street reference, but no such luck.
I’m the first, and I thought the Oscars sucked. As usual, Alan writes succinctly and splendidly about a awards show that did nothing for me. You should have watched the Knicks Alan.
“What did everybody else think?”
Well, it was pretty awful. This is one of those reviews where there really isn’t much to add… the only thing worse than the hosts, joke writing, and direction were the actual awards.
Dreadful but great for tweets. Missed Peter Graves, Robert Culp and Maria Schneider as well as Corey Haim in the In Memoriam segment. Probably more, can’t think of them. The only thing anyone will remember about this show was Franco.
Robert Culp was included.
Culp was there… I think Graves and Haim were last year.
There was a bit of a stink about Corey Haim not being included that I had kind of hoped would mean that the producers would edit him back into the montage, but I guess not. I had thought Peter Graves was included last year, but it turns out he died the week after the Oscars, so no…he was shafted as well.
I appreciate what I *think* they were trying to do by singling out Lena Horne, but perhaps they could have cut five seconds from Halle’s presentation and added Corey, Maria and Peter to the video.
It was a pretty bad show. I didn’t even find the “autotune” funny.
The only truly genuine moment of unexpected laughter I had was when Justin Timberlake improvised a Kirk Douglas impersonation with his “You know” before reading the winner for the category he and Mila were presenting. It reminded me of the days something funny would happen in the beginning of a telecast and Billy Crystal would run with it for the rest of the show.
My runner up moment was Alec Baldwin’s appearance in the opening. He has such good timing that only he made it funny.
And I was surprised by how classy the Remembrance portion of the night was. Celine actually reined it in and the didn’t rely on the decency of the audience to not make it into a contest. It was a moment that played out exactly as it was supposed to.
Anne was willing. Franco looked like he wanted to be anywhere else. As a result, I felt the same way.
good day for auto-tuning
Twitter was enthusiastic about Kevin Spacey as host. I wish they’d get back to a comedic performer who can also write good material on their own – not only can they provide material, they have a better nose for good material generated by others, and can tweak it.
It’s too bad the extended Apatow gang hasn’t produced someone who could be an heir to Crystal.
Paul Rudd would be great at it.
As disastrous as the Oscars were, it was a huge win for Twitter. As Alan retweeted from @ErikRydholm, being able to tweet about such a terrible show may actually have been more entertaining than a well-produced show.
I wonder though, why has the Academy run away from comedians hosting? I get the younger demographic angle but there are plenty of comedians out there that younger audiences can identify with, and their vocation typically makes them much more accustomed to being able to handle hosting duties than actors seem to be.
I loved Anne Hathaway!!! What a gas. She knows how to have a good time. And she is gorgeous. Some of the speeches were pretty good, but most were a yawn. Parts of the show were awkward, but I’m kind of used to that. Glad King’s speech won the big ones.
Honestly, I enjoyed the hell out of her giggling.
Perhaps my expectations have just been dramatically lowered over the years: I thought the show went through the award presentations with a minimum of fuss, which is all I’m looking for. And I thought Anne Hathaway had a number of good bits. I agree that the one-person tributes to the best actor/actress felt sluggish, rather than last year’s tributes which seemed to be more heartfelt.
I agree with the commenter who said that the scathing twitter feed was more enjoyable than the show. As a whole, it really did seem to lack humor, charm, and cohesiveness.
I always enjoy Zac Levi singing, though the song “If I Rise” will probably be the only thing I take away from the ceremony. I also enjoyed the children’s choir at the end of the show. Over the Rainbow itself being an Oscar-winning song made it a fitting ending, and it lightened the stuffy mood (though it was too little, too late).
Also, I enjoyed the history moments for the most part, though they didn’t help the flow of the show. As a 20-something who is most familiar with movies made in my lifetime, those segments were informative.
I actually enjoyed James Franco being..James Franco. Bravo!
I do not agree that Hathaway suffered because of Franco’s apathy. I thought she did fine. But James Franco, a great actor and a complicated and artistic mind, no doubt, just didn’t fit.
And though many people will say this was the worst Oscars ever, because that is what people do these days (proclaim something the best or worst ever immediately after watching it), it wasn’t even in the top 5 of the worst ever.
It honestly doesn’t matter WHAT they do at the Oscars, who wins, or who hosts it: it is always the Worst. Oscars. Ever. Nobody actually ever seems to LIKE the Oscars, bitches all the way through and for the next 48 hours afterwards. Wah wah wah. If the Oscars are ALWAYS hated so, then why do they put them on and why do people watch it again? Just wondering.
Every year the show is hammered because it is bad. Yes it is too long. The speeches go on forever. The ratings do get worse every year. I am surprised they didn’t have the accountants from price waterhouse on. Was it necesaary to have Hilary Swank introduce Catherine Biegelow? Frankly it is impossible to make the show much better. I thought Hathaway and Franco were ok. For the most part they are there just to announce the presenters. I think Billy Crystal sort of spoiled things, because his introductions and monologues were good. I am sure the ratings will be worse than last year, People just don;t care about it as much as the used to.
That is exactly true. How are they going to make it shorter: do like the Grammys and hand out very few awards? Cut the funny random bits? Can they even do that? Probably not. It is what it is.
Besides one ill conceived Buz Lurmahn musical number, the show two years ago was fantastic. Go look at the clips on YouTube. It had class, was funny and good presenters. And amazing set. Not sure we’ll have that anytime soon again…
I agree. How stupid was it to have two hosts introduce an introducer (Swank), who then introduced the presenter (Bigelow), who then announced the nominees?
I heard somewhere (and am not vouching for it, just saying…) that Bigelow refused to read the scripted intro, so they had to get Swank to do it.
They could have cut Hathaway’s song. What was that about? It was the only bit that really set my teeth on edge (although she does have a very nice voice).
Awful! “Smile” and the other sappy song by the kids’ chorus? Celine Dion! The best film clips all mashed together! The grandmother in the audience! Franco dressed up like a woman! I could go on and on, but you get the point — I could’ve written a better show than that sappy, stiff, unfunny disaster.
Even though I knew going in that they had zero chance of winning, I really wanted to see Daniel Desario and Sol Star pick up Oscars. So the night was a preordained disappointment. It’s also great that they can find time for nonsense like the “Virtual Bob Hope” segment to ostensibly celebrate the history of the awards while also marginalizing the Academy Honorary Awards that actually give us the opportunity to hear from some of the all-time film greats.
It also spent a lot of time emphasizing that Bob Hope had much better material to work with than Franco and Hathaway did.
By far and away, THE worst production ever. It would have been less painful to watch the Shopping Network sell weight loss products for twenty-four hours straight.
There’s Franco being Franco and then there’s Franco not caring. Tonight seemed to be the latter. I’m pretty surprised actually, was expecting a bit more. Guess we’ll see who they get to revive these poor past couple of years next year.
Since I’m going through “Freaks and Geeks” right now (on Disc 4), it seemed like Franco doing Daniel Desario hosting the Oscars, which was kinda awesome to see in that light. He should’ve put on the McMurphy hat, though, and maybe pulled Kevin Corrigan on stage too.
Every year the hosts get slammed for not being funny, but they seem to hire Bruce Vilanch every year while changing the hosts. Maybe the dearth of material is the problem? Anne Hathaway was obviously doing her darndest to make the bad material funny and maybe if she had something to work with it could happen. James Franco wasn’t trying, but he wasn’t really doing many bits anyway. SNL writers, who are notoriously inconsistent, have been able to make Anne Hathaway funny, so I think maybe a set of young hip writers is needed if they want a young hip show.
And I never thought that I would appreciate the PriceWaterhouse accountants until the ABC execs showed up. Young hip viewers don’t care which television network aired this show because if they were watching it at all it was from the streaming site at oscars.com.
One word: Trainwreck!
anne hathaway needed to be told to stop whooping, hollering, screaming and yelling. It’s the OSCARS for goodness sakes, not a pep rally.
james franco seemed totally disaffected. He always looks dirty and unkempt. Was he under the influence of ‘something?’
I am totally uninterested in ever seeing these two ever ‘act’ in anything. I wouldn’t waste my money.
You’re right….she was SOOOOO excited and awestruck in one of her introductions, I thought God himself was going to come out…but it was only Steven Spielberg.
Give her a break. She tried. She was just over compensating for the disaster surrounding her.
I wouldn’t ignore everything there in based on how they hosted a long, boring show with horrible writing. They are both very good actors and it’s not fair to judge them on this.
So you are going to skip the entirety of the work of two great actors because their hosting ability sucked? This is the definition of an overreaction.
Thank you for articulating everything that was in my head! I truly appreciate it. You were right on all points!!!
I was really charmed by Anne Hathaway. But I agree that James Franco really checked out. He wouldn’t even look at Hathaway.
I know! This really bothered me! Look at her!
What was he looking at? Something quite interesting in the upper left corner of the audience, I guess.
I think the problem with the Oscar show is the producers are constantly over-thinking it. Somebody needs to realize it’s a giant barge of a show and just hire a really good comedian that can improvise and move things along quickly. My suggestion would be to hire Steve Carrell and Tina Fey as hosts for next year and let them write every fucking word of it. Seriously, Villanch hasn’t been funny in years.
OMG-you have struck gold, tiny fey and steve carrell—from your comment to producers eyes!
great suggestion. someone make it happen.
I mean… Inception did tie for most awards of the show. And Best Cinematography is a pretty good award. Definitely remember more winners from that category than other more “technical” awards.
Interesting how Vilanch is usually joined by a few well-known comics on the writing staff, but this year there was barely anyone I recognized in the credits — other than the ultra-quirky Brian Posehn — and, interestingly, Paula Pell, the “SNL” writer whose new show will be produced by Tina Fey. (I wonder if she wrote many of Hathaway’s lines?)
It was also interesting that they had “SCTV”‘s Dave Thomas and “Freaks & Geeks” creator Paul Feig on hand — not to write jokes, but to provide a “voice” for Bob Hope.
Meanwhile, like (I’m sure) much of the audience, I kept thinking of funnier things the hosts and presenters could have been saying at pretty much every moment.
It’s not even that it was unfunny (although that helps). It was just silly and unprofessionally done, and relied on an extreme amount of sappiness — including Kirk Douglas and the kids’ choir. I liked the opening and thought perhaps it WOULD be a refreshing change, but alas. It was supposed to be young and hip, but then they brought out ancient Kirk Douglas. And all the throwbacks to past history — come on, Bob Hope, geez! Also, the winners need to understand that this may be the most emotional moment of their lives, but as viewers, we don’t care — it’s just an award, dude. Pep it up!
I suspect that they played it safe and avoided anything at all controversial because of the totally manufactured backlash against Ricky Gervais. A majority of viewers, tweeters, bloggers, what have you found his material at the GGs to be awesome but if you look at, say, The Hollywood Reporter and their coverage of it that went on for *weeks* (and still hasn’t ended) it would seem that the entire world was offended. Clearly the Oscars will, for whatever reason, never get rid of Villanch, but this year they might have consciously decided to play it as safe as possible without realizing that they had two game hosts who could have sold snark a lot better than the watered down banter they were given.
Honestly, you’re probably right, and what a shame. If the Oscars could strike an appreciative but not reverential tone, they’d be a lot better. There’s so much going on in the world (not just now, but also now), that watching a bunch of millionaires backpat each other is implicitly silly. If they’d embrace that, they might make a show that’s fun to watch. (The autotune thing sort of tread this line). I’m not saying they have to go full on self-deprecation, but a little perspective would go a long way.
I know the Academy is trying out new material and segments every year..It’s part of growing and it can succeed and then they do it again or,well, bomb and drop it….I had a problem with them having a voice over from The Kings Speech while showing all 10 nominees before they announced the winner..If I just sank 100 mil into an absolutely great work of art and had another (yes,competitive,let’s not kid ourselves) dialog placed over my work, I would be rather upset about it..I think the Academy should drop that forever..hey it didn’t work.
Can you possibly imagine if they showed all five albums with graphics going by on the screen and they used Arcade fires music while showing Eminem,Gaga etc…no….then why do it in theatrical releases…some things are left to be sacred
I thought that was abominable! They mashed all the clips together and didn’t give any of the movies their due. And then to voiceover from The King’s Speech — unreal! As a potential moviegoer, I look forward to the clips because it piques my interest in the films. Well, not after seeing that mish-mash! I have no better idea of what the movies are about than when I tuned in.
I just have one comment to make on this and it is this..
If the choosing of Franco and Hathaway was primarily due to the goal of attracting a younger crowd to the show, it most certainly did work.
I myself am in my early twenties and quite frankly I would not have thought about even making an effort to watch this show if the commercials preceding the big day did not draw me in. I speak for many of my friends who are my age as well. Anne and James are the only reason I was intrigued enough to tune in. Not only did I tune in, but I watched all the Red Carpet fun as well. I believe Anne did an exceptionally stunning job. I am in awe by her talent, energy, and beauty.
However, I will agreed with the opinion stated in this article in regards to James. This Academy Awards made what was said in this article completely clear. He is not someone to watch when not acting. There was no energy and he continuously looked up and to the right when speaking.
Anne was the PERFECT girl for a lady host, James Franco on the other hand, horrible choice…especially to match with such a vibrant woman.
I mostly agree – I rarely watch the Academy Awards but made a sincere effort (aided by tivo) to watch these, solely because of Franco and Hathaway. And if the producers had ever watched either of these 2 actors perform then they should have expected exactly what they got – Franco was himself, as was Hathaway. Frankly, I enjoyed it.
Wow we must have been watching a different program, its the first Oscars in a long time that have been some what entertaining. I think Alan is just to old to understand or get it, when your over 35 you should just not comment
Ridiculous. I’m under 35 and I felt much the same way that Alan did, as did most of my friends (all under 35).
I’m 26, this was a disaster.
Funny is funny, no matter what age you are. This wasn’t funny.
I’m 26, and I wished Alec and Steve were back.
I’m also 26 and while I didnâ€™t hate them as much as others, they were pretty bad.
I’m 22, and I thought Alan was spot on with his analysis
Too many awkward moments. Worst was Kirk Douglas. Not his fault. Bad idea. The writing was terrible too. Jokes fell flat, history bits fell flat. James Franco seemed to loosen up about half way through. It seemed to me he was just extremely nervous at the beginning, not disinterested.
God awful.
Gripes:
I’ve been a Fracno fan since Freaks and Geeks but when hosting the show you can’t act too cool for school. Either get into it or don’t take the gig. Some mocking of the ridiculousness of it all is okay, but just a little. Pure apathy just makes you look bad. As did that “nerds” joke.
The clips gave away major spoilers to most of the films (the most dramatic moment in many. Like that moment from True Grit.) This also included the playing of the speech from the King’s Speech over the other films at the end. Which was spoilerific and insulting to the other films in a huge way.)
Can’t believe Sorkin had the balls to basically call himself Chayefsky. Well, I can believe it, but still shocking how big his ego continues to be.
No jokes. No jokes at all.
ANNUAL GRIPE:
They spend fifteen minutes or more on all the short film nominees and winners. Yet nobody at home has seen these films (most of us don’t attend film festivals.) They can give these awards at a dinner and just tells us the winners.
And then they can SHOW the lifetime achievement awards like they used to (rather than do it at a dinner and show short clips.) As these have emotion, comedy and more than a few Hollywood legends. Everything the current show is missing.
If chemistry is an issue…..Please let Zachary Levi host the next Oscars! He can do it with any girl…Mandy Moore, Yvonne Strahovski, Kristen Kreuk…..You name the girl the chemistry will be awesome. Plus he is very funny and witty and he is a great orator and can improvise off the cuff with the snap of the fingers. Has anyone seen his comic con panels, he basically runs the show, he is so engaging, fans start a petition now, we want zach levi and a girl to be named later to host next years oscars!
Levi isn’t going to host with any of those girls for a very simple reason. They hire STARS to host. Playing the lead on one of the least watched shows in television is not going to put him on the list of hosting canidates.
Plus it is not like he is not going to be a future oscar winner one day, the guy is seriously talented, just watch chuck, so why not!
I had no issues with Hathaway and Franco, though Franco did act like he had just smoked a spliff. The problem with the show every freaking year is the constipated pace, but this will never change because the longer show is, the more money it makes. Whoever made the decision to haul the corpse of Kirk Douglas out there to actually present one of the major awards should be fired, then re-hired just so they can be fired a second time. His appearance and torturous “announcement” of the winner was the most excruciating Oscar moment I’ve ever seen, and that’s saying a lot. And don’t forget the hideous tradition of cutting off “lesser” winners’ speeches with orchestra music after less than a minute, humiliating Aaron Sorkin, for instance, while narcissistic blowhards like Melissa Leo are allowed to go on forever.
Unfortunately, I’ll still be watching again next year, because it’s the only awards show whose results interest me at all. Best way to save the thing? Give the entire production to Kevin Spacey.
Exactly…the opening montage looked promising, then Franco looked awkward and nervous in the opening (blowing a couple lines, no pun intended), but then the real jump-the-shark moment was when Kirk Douglas came out. Brought the whole vibe down.
Douglas and then Leo’s acceptance speech really destroyed any pacing for the show.
I’m sorry but are you calling Leo narcissistic when compared to Sorkin? Are you serious? Sorkin is maybe the most egotistical person in Hollywood.
Franco was obviously out of his element, realized it early and just gave up. Still, someone should have told him to look into the camera. He kept looking off to his right, to a monitor, I guess, or maybe his agent. It was very distracting.
If they wanted to appeal to younger viewers, they should have done away with the schmaltzy, over-orchestrated music and 500-year-old Kirk Douglas. And speaking of schmaltzy, why did the hosts keep doing those Borscht Belt introductions — “please welcome Mr. Tom Hanks…” Last one: I wouldn’t mind if they never again did those scripted banter intros where the presenters are forced to act like they’re either friends or adversaries. They always look uncomfortable doing it, and these are actors whose principal skill is expressing feelings that they don’t really have.
hosts were bad
and i know everyone thought ricky gervais was bad, but i guess us “non-hollywood” types loved him and he would have been a welcome tonight–
No, I think the “stars” may have thought Ricky was bad, but the viewers loved him! I agree, the Golden Globes show was infinitely more fun than this trainwreck. The funny thing is, the show that was supposed to be younger/hipper actually felt older/outdated with the music and ancient stars and clips.
I would prefer a Brit like Gervais or Brand (who might be a bit much) but it would be funnier. Maybe Robert Downey.
I don’t blame Anne or James as the tired long in the tooth writing team. Its time for Bruce to go.
Thank you for this review–it is spot on. I have never seen such a disastrous show.
Why didn’t they chose a young comedian to capture the 18-49 demographic? Seth Rogen would have been a much better choice.
I don’t know about that. If you’ve ever seen him in interviews and such, you know he tends to trip over his words, and would likely have the same off-putting awe as Hathaway. But someone who is genuinely funny, certainly.
Why does Bruce Villanch get to write for the Oscars? The guy has never been funny.
The show would be better if they just had Tom Hanks stand up there and read off the nominees and winners.
Thank God for a DVR! I skipped 80% of it after that lame opening.
Well, I’m glad that some of the commenters are focusing on the true problem with this show (and most shows): the writing.
Yes, Franco was a train wreck. But for nearly all but the best of actors, it’s the writing that makes them; that’s why we’re always so disappointed when we hear them in interviews.
The writing for these awards shows is consistently terrible, and it’s pretty obvious that no one other than the maroons that verbally fellate their peers when presenting Best Actor & Actress get to improvise much if at all. In other words, it’s exactly the opposite of what it should be.
Vlianch is the one who should be getting the most heat, followed by Franco.
And leave my Anne out of it. At least she lets some of her self show through, which is more than I can say for her co-host. He looked like he was trying to hold his smoke most of the time.
When the show starting bringing out the “Moms” I knew it was going to be a long and dreadful affair.
Well, glad I didn’t watch this! :D
That was one of the worst Oscars ever, and I do NOT say every year…I actually enjoyed the past few, especially the Hugh Jackman year. If they want to appeal to the younger demographic, they should have Justin Timerlake host. He is comfortable on stage, funny, can sing (and should do some funny musical numbers), seems to able to improvise pretty well…would be a perfect host.
My wife and I had the same thought. Timberlake is young, funny, energetic — and experienced with live performances, including hosting gigs at SNL.
And given that he was in a Best Picture nominated film but not nominated himself, it would’ve been a natural choice.
The hosts were terrible!! Smug, mocking, and not funny!! Classless Act…brought the supposedly high event to its lowest point ever!!
Examples? The hosts were boring, but smug and mocking? They were completely watered down to the point where I can’t even begin to imagine what they could have done to offend anyone. Anne was the excited cheerleader and Franco was low key even for Franco. Let’s not kid ourselves that the Oscars is always a high brow, classy evening.
This resumes all:
“No; that’s just Franco, but his demeanor from the evening started out like he couldn’t remember why he had agreed to do this and ended like he deeply regretted the choice. He was barely invested in any of the comic bits, or the pomp and circumstance, which was in marked contrast to Hathaway, who threw herself into things with so much energy that I kept fearing she was going to collapse after her next “Woo!””
Downey Jr. should be next year host.