‘Pan Am’ – ‘Ich Bin Ein Berliner’: Deutschland über alles

A review of last night's "Pan Am" coming up
I’d planned on waiting a few weeks before revisiting this show on the blog, but “Ich Bin Ein Berliner” was such a significant step up from last week’s episode – and the pilot, for that matter – that I thought it deserved mention. It did a much stronger job of making Kate’s spy job feel like a part of the show (dressing the East German courier up in her uniform was a nice touch), it let the stewardesses be a part of history without making them too much a part of history (Maggie only gets a distant wave from JFK, and my early fear that Kate would somehow be responsible for the infamous “I am a jelly doughnut” screw-up were groundless), and it helped capture the excitement of the moment – not just Kennedy’s speech to the Germans, but just this point in history, five months before Dallas and all the turmoil that followed).
Best of all, it gave the biggest showcase yet to Karine Vanasse, who’s quickly proving to be the show’s MVP. I didn’t love her story in the pilot, but she provided the biggest spark to the otherwise flat second episode, and she was terrific here with a much weightier story. Given the flash-forward tease, I assumed Colette had done something much more impolite – say, pulling a Victor Lazlo and singing “La Marseillaise” – but her rendition of the German anthem was just the right touch: attention-getting, something to throw everyone off their partying game (because it was so odd, and so clearly sad, and so clearly sung by a Frenchwoman), but not something that would have had her dragged away from the piano by embassy security. (UPDATE: Or perhaps it would have; see the comments for some thoughts on why that particular verse is provocative.) She’s terrific, and for however long this show is around(*), I want to see a whole lot of her.
(*) After having a strong debut, the show took a major tumble in week two’s ratings. I don’t think anyone has to be worried about it being pulled just yet, but depending on how last night’s numbers trend, we may at least have to start worrying – especially since ABC has a ton of mid-season dramas needing homes.
My only concern is that this may not be the show figuring itself out so much as the show pulling the lone joker out of the deck. You can’t dip into Colette’s tragic backstory, or have the stewardesses crossing paths with presidents, more than once. (I’m still assuming we’ll get some kind of assassination-related episode later this season, but I hope it’s more about what it was like to be working a flight that day rather than the stewardesses somehow being in Dallas when they’re an international crew.) When the episodes have smaller stakes, will they be this compelling?
One complaint: what Christina Ricci was trying to play as sheer joy at having a moment (even from a distance) with Kennedy mainly made her look like a crazy person whom the Secret Service would do well to escort off that tarmac ASAP. This was a good story for Maggie overall (the first episode that actually made it seem like there was a point to Ricci being on the show), but her expression seemed way off.
What did everybody else think?
The world was a safer place back then. Or so it seemed.
With that kind of security, I’m surprised JFK lived as long as he did.
You, Alan, and everyone else who had that reaction really have no sense of what the era was like; you’re really not putting yourself into the mindset of that time. You had a post-9/11 reaction that is light years away from the national innocence that took an entire decade to destroy.
The 1960s — which began as an optimistic decade despite the cold war and the bad taste left in our mouths from Joe McCarthy, J. Edgar Hoover, and the House UnAmerican Activities Committee — were a long, slow, descent from giddy innocence into bitter cynicism after first JFK, then King, then Bobby Kennedy were all murdered, all while the Vietnam War raged, civil rights struggled, and so did the protests. The decade was punctuated with rapid changes of many kinds, not all of which were unequivocally good. The 1960s began with a young, enthusiastic new president elevated by a hopeful electorate, Barbie dolls, Playboy bunnies, surf music, and acts of political hopefulness like the formation of the Peace Corps, and ended with anger, pessimism, Richard Nixon, and 3 years into the ’70s, Watergate. It took Kennedy to make us hope in our leaders and Nixon to remove the last few scales from our eyes about the realities of political power (even the space race, which gave us amazement, risk taking, joy, and men on the moon, was something Nixon killed, but he had a lot of help during the ’60s in disabusing us of our hopes and trust). A tumultuous decade, whose effects did not entirely last (20 years later, AIDS finally put an end to notions that free love — and free sex — could last forever, but in fact that temporary phenomenon had begun to die by the early ’70s even if the myth hung on). So much that we thought we had accomplished didn’t last, or at least took so much longer to make real (even now, we still don’t have — and still need — an equal rights amendment, for example, and we’re not exactly desegregated, either). You had to be there to know that any of what went on in this episode rang true. And that includes Maggie finally getting to see JFK at a distance, knowing that her cigars got to him but she couldn’t, and settling for that.
To look back now 50 years later from a much more cautious, perilous age is delusional Monday morning quarterbacking on a grand scale. We may never know who killed JFK, but by now I’d be surprised if anyone other than paid official spokesmen really believe the lone gunman story; more likely it was a thoroughly organized even — and in that case, as with every other planned killing or kidnapping, if they really want to get you, they can. But before that killing JFK had good enough security close by; there was simply no reason for the severe degree necessary today. And besides, JFK wasn’t killed by anyone standing next to or near him: he was shot by a sniper a few hundred yards away. Improved security in his immediate vicinity wouldn’t have saved him.
I agree that Vanasse was quite good, but I thought that Ricci’s Maggie, and everything about the Maggie storyline was quite off putting. Tough to put an exact finger on what bothered me about it, I just didn’t like Ricci in this episode and it kind of spoiled the entire episode for me.
I can put a finger on it: she comes across as shrill, and acts like a caricature of an emerging hippie, and is really annoying, and is over acting. I get the impression she feels dwarfed by the taller, better looking stews….
Does it look maybe like she’s trying to do an impersonation of Shirley Field, and trying too hard?
I think it’s because Ricci played her as being so manic and that isn’t what we’ve seen from this character up to this point. It didn’t help that she also had a bad case of the crazy eyes. It was an odd acting choice given what we know about the character after the first few episodes.
I haven’t had the opportunity to watch the episode yet but I sure hope she didn’t actually sing the anthem in the way you implied with your headline because this would have certainly caused her to be dragged away by embassy security.
The East German Anthem would have been an entirely different song (“Auferstanden aus Ruinen”) and the West German national anthem is only the third verse of the original “Lied der Deutschen” by August Hoffmann von Fallersleben (written in 1841 and sadly misappropriated by the Nazis, as were so many other things). So the correct start would be “Einigkeit und Recht und Freiheit…”.
While not being illegal per se, singing the first verse (the one you quoted in the headline) would get you in a lot of trouble anywhere in Germany, especially in cold war Germany of the early sixties.
Only Neo-Nazis (or in 1963 probably old Nazis) use that verse and you’d get a similar reaction as if somebody did a Hitler-Salute.
Which is sad because Fallersleben wrote the song to promote the idea of unifying all of the individual territories that considered themselves “German” peacefully, so it only lists territories that considered themselves to actually be of German descent in 1841.
Technically Germany as a state only exists since 1871 after a Bismarck led prussia unified most independent territories through the might of the prussian army (or through diplomatic channels).
Before that the rests of the “Holy Roman Empire of German Nation” consisted of more than 180 indivdual kingdoms, duchies and other states and territories.
Quoting the first verse in part or entirely will attract the wrong crowd and will get you in a whole lot of trouble, even in polite company.
Fair enough. Review amended to reflect such.
I think they got it right, judging by the reaction shots. Most of the foreigners didn’t get it, but every single German in the crowd was ashen-faced.
I’d guess she got away with it because she was French. For all anyone knew, she was being gracious, but didn’t get the memo that the anthem had changed. That made it even less socially appropriate to stop her than to just let her keep going. Very slick, very layered. Thanks for the back-story.
You should do some fact checking before writing your reviews, then you would know the significance of what Colette did. She did not sing the (West) German anthem. The anthem is the third verse, Colette sang the first one which was sung by the Nazis.
When I saw the ad barrage for this show, I was curious about Karine, because she just wasn’t the stunner that the other girls were. I wondered how she’d managed to land the part.
Well, it took me watching her for all of about 10 seconds in the pilot to see exactly why she got hired. She’s adorable, and immediately became (IMO, which apparently agrees with yours) the one to beat in terms of both character and acting talent.
Having heard she’s front & center in this ep, I can’t wait to see it.
I totally agree with this.
@WJMTV Not the stunner? Are you nuts? She’s gorgeous in a very earthy, sensual, non Hollywood plastic way. The blonde looks manufactured, her red0=-haired sister a bit toothy, and Ricci looks nuts. I think Karine’s the prettiest of all of them! (You should try watching some French films).
You probably should presume to guess what kinds of films I watch, cherie.
Am I the only one who thinks that Karine Vanasse looks a lot like Ellie Kemper, especially in that photo at the top of this post?
And yes, she was especially good in this episode, and a big part of the reason I’m watching the show.
No, you’re not the only one. She should do a guest shot as Ellie’s French cousin. They could get an amazing apartment just like the ones in Brooklyn Heights, and they could switch places whenever one of them got in trouble. Hijinks ensue!
Ratings were dismal last night. Fearing that this show is next to face the ax. Scripted TV is doomed.
This show suddenly became a whole lot better than it had to be.
Part of the problem with ratings, at least on the East Coast, might be that the show keeps getting pushed later and later by football. I have to DVR and watch later as I have a job and must get up on Monday morning!
?????? There is no pro football on ABC.
I, too, was concerned that the show would be delayed due to whatever sport I was seeing when I turned on the TV, so I called a friend and she pointed out that Pan Am was on ABC, nor NBC as I was.
I’ll check the episode this evening but using the wrong verse for the German anthem is probably (and hopefully) a simple mistake by continuity or the research and fact checking team of ‘Pan Am’.
It is unfortunately a rather common (albeit entirely preventable) mistake. Even the good old BBC managed to get it wrong as they close captioned the German anthem when it was played before kick-off at the 2010 football world championship match in South Africa vs. England.
Konrad Adenauer – first chancellor of Germany and still chancellor at the time – caused a severe diplomatic incident with the allied forces only a few years prior, when he declared the third verse to be the new national anthem of Germany.
In 1963 singing the first verse would have been a felony even (desecration of a national symbol since the official anthem is only the third verse).
If at any point in the future a network over here licences Pan Am then the third episode will probably not be shown at all or only after the scene is either cut/edited or redubbed so that the offending lyrics are no longer apparent.
If you watch the episode, it is clear this was not a continuity error. The character knew what she was doing.
It really would be a good idea to watch before commenting. This was not an “error” – it was the whole point of the story. And very impressive that they faced it head on like this, totally unexpected.
You clearly did not see the show. Her singing this verse was the whole point. Please refrain from commenting when you have no idea what you are talking about.
Last nights ratings are in and looks like PAM AM is crash landing….
Haha… my thoughts almost exactly regarding Ricci’s crazy-face on the tarmac. I honestly didn’t understand if Colette was singing the German anthem or if it was a slanderous version she had maybe learned as a child. Time to learn how to sprechen sie deutsche I guess…
I thought the choice of verse was interesting. While I caught the significance I wondered how many viewers would understand what Colette was doing, or what her story was revealing. Pan Am has been soapy fun, this indicated it might decide to go somewhere deeper. I agree with everyone, Ricci either played that scene wrong or Maggie is about to be revealed as deranged.
I had to look up the song later but it was apparent from her discussion directly prior to singing and then the reactions around the song itself that it was not well received. Plus she was having a lot of emotional difficulty singing it. Were children living in occupied territory required to learn that song? I got the impression they were.
>I thought the choice of verse was interesting.
I thought it was deliberate
>While I caught the significance I wondered how many viewers would understand what Colette was doing
there were captions. I knew what uber alles was, if nothing else. and it was all over her face and her previous conversation. When it was over, I did wikipedia for the rest.
As someone who was a kid during the ’60s, I can tell you that Ricci played it exactly right: there were as many women absolutely gaga over Jack Kennedy as there were teeangers who screamed over Elvis Presley or the Beatles (or grown women today who still leer at an aging Tom Jones or swoon over George Clooney). JFK was the political rock star of the decade, and not just in America: he was the leader of the free world, and most of the world took it badly when he died. Plenty of people wanted to touch him or just get a look at him while he lived.
I am very sad to see the ratings sagging. This show is great, and I was really hoping it would stay around…doesn’t look like it will last long…
I’m sort of a layman on the subject, but even I’d heard at some point that singing the Nazi anthem (or first verse or whathaveyou) was illegal post-WWII, so what she did was VERY provocative. Thank goodness she was technically on American soil.
Technically, this was the anthem (including the first verse) before the Nazis took power. They subverted it to their own nationalist purposes obviously. As noted elsewhere, it was only reinstated in the 1950s and then just the more innocuous third verse is sung. Collette appeared to be singing the more incendiary first verse.
I’d propose to check [en.wikipedia.org] out, it’s an pretty accurate portrayal of the history of the matter – albeit thin on the matter why the 1st stanza isn’t that well recieved. With the given translations you will be able to understand the problem with confronting the Germans with their own previous official National Anthem during the Nazi-Regime.
Just a quick note : “Deutschland über alles” does not, contrary to popular belief, mean “Germany above all”… I mean it does, but in the way that, for a german, the country comes first, not in the way that Germany should be above all other countries.
I would think if it’s just a matter of interpretation of the word over or above then the events of WWII would influence the interpretation.
It is exactly a matter of interpretation. That is precisely how the Nazi’s were able to expropriate the song to their evil goals. However given the background of when the anthem is written clearly meant to unify Germany.
When it was written Deutschland wasnt a country, but merely an idea. Modern Day germany was splintered into over 100 different independent countries//city states. The song was meant that the pride for the motherland should supersede the pride anyone had for their state at the time (say Prussia for example).
The more sinister meaning came much later.
I love Karine! She is and always has been an incredibly gifted actress (being from Montreal, I had the pleasure to see her in various movies and other french tv shows) and it would pain so much to see this show stop! I really love Pan am!
Couldn’t agree more. Although with that type of performance, I wouldn’t be surprise if Pan Am gets cancelled that she’ll get another role somewhere in another scripted TV show
I’d just like to point out that it is not “the nazi anthem”, it was just the German anthem since 1871 (which was the creation of Germany) until the nazis. After the war, however, it was very strongly associated with the nazis, so it is very surprising that nobody stopped her.
I love Karin Vanasse and I agree that she’s the MVP of this series, but I certainly didn’t like her character in that episode. Almost blaming the blonde because her parents gave blade to the german army (which is not the same as, say, the Gestapo or the SS) is completely uncalled for, and her singing “Deutschland über alles” is deliberately provocative and pointless when half the people in the room are probably Americans anyway.
It was a very powerful moment, and I understand why they did it, but I didn’t like it, as always when TV tackles a subject you know well (I’m French).
She does imitate the french accent extremely well, be it in english or in german, which is not that easy considering she’s actually from Montreal.
Haha your comment is so off. First, you realize people in Montreal(in Quebec) generally speak French as their first language (I’ve been there)? So she’s idiomatically french.
And she sang the first verse (which the Nazis sang as the German national anthem) since it was the one she, as a child in occupied Vichy France, was forced to learn. Yes, it was deliberately provocative, but that’s precisely why they did it.
And she mentions later that she came to Berlin to forgive, but couldn’t. So the bread incident is a very interesting portrayal of the idea of a country’s redemption vs. the redemption of its people.
What I believe our French commented was saying that despite her having French as her first language the difference between the Quebecer accent, and Parisian French accent (or wherever she’s supposed to be from) are wildly divergent. This is akin to saying that someone from California speaks much the same as someone from Boston does.
Her accent work in this show is terrific.
There never was “I am a jelly doughnut” gaffe. This is an American urban legend. The phrase Kennedy used was perfectly correct and idiomatic. Nobody in their right mind would think of a jelly donut there.
Wikipedia has more details than you ever want to know:
[en.wikipedia.org]
This show could yet be good….but does everyone have to be equally fetching and skinny? Mad Men gets that; the different characters have a lot of character. I know Ricci is supposed to be the West village hipster type, but she’s badly miscast, and comes across bug eyed, irksome and shrill to me.
Agree with everyone, though, that Karine is acting on a level above the rest….and the thought that any commenter would see her as the not so beautiful one? That’s insane!
>but does everyone have to be equally fetching and skinny?
not everyone – but I believe the stewardesses do. they have a weight limit. I hear their hair is too long for the the rules at the time period. and I would expect that if PA was that exacting about weight and age or marital status, they’d be picky about beauty as well.
that said, CR does look odd.
thanks for this post and the comments.
I was confused last night and really needed to ask questions about this but I know more important shows were being covered by you last night.
The national anthm thing had me flummoxed – ever after skimming Wikipedia – I understood some of the lyrics cause there is some german that is like english and cause i’ve heard the title before and cause i was told of it when we used to sing it as the hymn Glorious Things of Thee Are Spoken, I was told the original name.
The thing that confused me was why – if it was then and *still* their national anthem – the would be as ashamed – She was definitely trying to make them cringe. And with those lyrics, how could she not? But then why would they keep the song as their anthem?
Aside from that, I wondered what a landing card was.
I’m sorry to hear of the ratings and wish this had aired earlier, as I really loved this ep, where I just endured ep 2.
It gave me a bit of Quantum Leap vibe – where they interacted slightly with major history but did not change it, in a way somewhat similar to Mad Men’s Kennedy Assassination episode.
They can’t do it all the time but I hope to see more. It’s the 60s – the times are rife with change.
I’m trying to plug it to my friends (this ep as an example)
Pan Am — it’s not dull anymore.
While the 3rd stanza of the ‘Deutschlandlied’ is nowadays the National Anthem of Germany, it wasn’t until the 50’s. Because of the felt offensive connotation of the 1st and 2nd stanza Germany didn’t actually have a National Anthem until the 50’s. Then somebody realised “Hey, we don’t have an Anthem.” So there were contests and such which didn’t actually flourish. So the President (which you shouldn’t compare to the US-President) decided to use the 3rd, and only the 3rd, stanza of the ‘Deutschlandlied’. In that stanza there was nothing to offend anyone, since it portrays the values Germanys wants to stand for. The first and second stanza were just too much connected to the vanquished regime of the Nazis.
By singing the first stanza publicy she reminded the Germans of their recent and not so bright past and hoped she achieved some embarrassment & shame.
If you looked at the hymn tune, you would have seen it is called “Austria”. The *original* lyric was “Gott erhalte Franz den Kaiser”, for which Joseph Haydn composed the music. The full (interesting) story is at
[en.wikipedia.org]
As someone who was watching this episode from Berlin, I fount it maddening. Set designers: they don’t use window air conditioners in Germany! I know this isn’t fair, but it still drove me nuts.
Otherwise, I actually found this episode to be the worst of the first three. It was just really, really bad. The acting was off, the plot was odd and it just failed on all levels. I have to agree that Maggie was completely off her rocker and unlikable.
I also I continue to be sad to see the “jelly doughnut” myth perpetuated. Within the context Kennedy said it correctly. Even more, the doughnut isn’t even called a “Berliner” in Berlin.
I completely agree. This episode put me off this show. It was so full of stereotypes.
Apart from the window air conditioners, Germany also does not have yellow lines on the road.
Oh, and why did they not cast a German girl as the East German spy? This actress has such a bad accent when attempting to speak German.
As a German, I found the episode interesting, but when Colette started to sing, I started to feel incredibly uncomfortable. The idea about the first and second stanza is still very much in our blood, especially in younger generation’s blood. However, her performance was terrific – especially when she said she wasn’t ready to forgive.
As for Christina Ricci – all has been said and for the “Ich bin ein Berliner”: They don’t call the jelly doughnut that in Berlin. It’s a Southern Germany joke. It was really off.
About as off as all the spoken German in the episode.
Christina Ricci’s crazy happy expression was EXACTLY like her expression in Addams Family Values when she comes out of the Harmony Hut and smiles for the first time, to the glee and shock of the other campers (yes, I’ve seen that movie WAY too many times.)
The point was that it’s a song she was compelled to sing in France as a child under the Nazi occupation.
Ricci’s character is the worst part of this show. She’s too over the top with every emotion and situation she’s in.
I was very surprised, and impressed, to see this story line emerge. In 1963, just 18 years after the end of WWII, there were many Americans still, let alone people from Nazi-occupied Europe like Colette, who would not set foot in Germany. Colette’s last speech, when she says she can’t forgive, was tru to life and surprising (to me) for a show that seemed to be mostly fluff so far. I’m impressed. I can’t say I’m so impressed with the treatment of the totally untrained stewardess-spy. That seems pretty farfetched – not that there might have been some, but that they’d just recruit one like that with no training.
Two things that others already commented about.
While not being ‘proper’ German the phrase ‘Ich bin ein Berliner’ is a perfectly acceptable colloquialism that is used all the time over here. Similar to the English language, proper usage would be without the pronoun ‘ein’ but in everyday conversation it is commonly used in that way.
Technically ‘Das Lied der Deutschen’ is not actually the official national anthem and wasn’t for most of the history of Germany.
Prior to 1866 there was no official German anthem, due to the fact that a unified Germany didn’t exist then. In 1816 after the Congress of Vienna which led to a consolidation of the previous 360 states of the German Confederation to ‘just’ 38 a new national movement emerged that envisioned a unified German state with all of the 38 confederated state being a part of it.
That movement was considered to be radical and was at it’s heart a leftist and anti-royalist movement and it was primarily driven by students and educated and enlightened people that hoped the unified German nation could follow the example of France.
The meaning of the first verse is very clear “Deutschland über alles” but not in the sense of Germany being superior to everyone else on the planet but rather the idea of a unified Germany being above everything else.
The song was never the official anthem of the Prussian or German Empire it was a protest song used by the student movements and it fell out of fashion after 1848 when the student protest where brutally squashed by the powers that be.
After 1866 when Prussia had for intents and purposes ‘won’ the struggle for supremacy in the confederation the official hymn was “Heil dir im Siegerkranz” a song that was sung to the tune of “God Save the Queen/King” as a lot of European Hymns where at the time.
“Das Lied der Deutschen” was officially declared to be the hymn of the Weimar Republic in 1922 partly due to some sort of grudge against the victors of WW1 (the first verse named a lot of the territories that had fallen to the winners as reparation for WW1 but had belonged Germany prior to WW1)
The National socialists banned the use of the second and third verses and annulled the part of the constitution that made it the official anthem. It was customary to just sing the first verse and the ‘Horst-Wessel-Lied’ as a sort of inofficial hymn.
The second of third verses were banned and perfoming them was severly punished.
After the war Germany didn’t have an anthem until 1950. This led to a lot of diplomatic blunders because people at official events tended to play anything that seemed official or distinguished sometimes to hilarious or embarassing effect. There are documented events where foreign nations even played humorous songs or outright shanties that sounded official.
This led to an official search for a new hymn that as those things always do, led nowhere. So Adenauer decided to just use the third verse of the Deutschlandlied, arguing that it was OK since the Nazis had banned it.
This led to a worldwide diplomatic meltdown of epic proportions and he managed to piss off all of the allied powers with that move, but he stuck to it. For fear of alienating the allied leaders even more the anthem was never officially signed into law or added to the constitution. It is the anthem by ‘executive order’ of the German President (which was legally allowed to decide on all matters that concern German official symbols or regalia)
The German flag is the same colors as the student protests wore in 1848 (black, red and gold) as is the anthem the same the student protests sang in 1848. (albeit just the last verse that is about unity and justice and freedom)
In 1963 reciting the fist verse had a huge significance and would have caused a lot of turmoil, embarassment and bad blood. At an official event it would have caused a scandal that would have made international headline news and that would have probably caused diplomatic misgivings between the nations involved. Both the Germans and the other European powers would have found it to be the most offensive thing anyone could have done short of punching a kitten. I cringed, my stomach clenched and I literally couldn’t watch it to the end because even today the reactions to it are that strong
German officials have destroyed their careers for a lot less then that over the years which makes the whole scene completely over the top unrealistic and breaks suspension of disbelief. If something like that would have happened in real life it would have caused a major international scandal.
I would say that it’s not really that his use of the indefinite article is colloquial, but it demonstrated that he meant he was a Berliner, in the figurative sense. As Wikipedia puts it, “Since the president was not literally from Berlin but only declaring his solidarity with its citizens, “Ich bin Berliner” would not have been correct.”
I agree with every single comment Alan. I always loved Colette the most. There’s something irrepressible about her look, her face. I agree about Ricci seeming off – almost manic. I figured Kennedy wasn’t far enough to the left for her to be so smitten. And I agree that the spy angle lets them dabble in the history while, exactly as you said, not being so involved that the plots get contrived or melodramatic.
This is not a heavyweight show, by any means. But it’s a fun show, and something different from the networks. I hope it gets renewed.
I liked the pilot quite a lot (pretty cars, pretty costumes, and pretty people). It was mindless fluffy entertainment at its best on mainstream TV. The second episode was appealing too. But the third episode was embarrassing to watch, with the exception of Karine Vanasse. What a fabulous actress who belongs on a better show! The spy plot was ridiculous and most of the dialogue corny. Was the East German spy really German because her accent sounded forced. Christina Ricci should be given the boot and then the show might be worth saving. She was unbearable to watch–hyper over acting and a fake sense of enthusiasm. She seems uncomfortable in her own skin.
I will probably give it one more try but I’m not holding out hope it will last.
I was disappointed with this episode. It is the worst one by far.
I found the story of Colette compelling but I am really angry at the show for doing it. First of all, there were a few strange historical inaccuracies, for instance, Colette singing that verse and not being stopped. Secondly, her being forced to learn German. If she was three when Germany invaded, she would have been 7 when the occupation ended. Hardly old enough to learn the French national anthem, let alone the German one. And I have never heard of the Nazis forcing such small children to learn German. Completely new story for me, one that I never heard from family members who survived the German occupation of Holland. Doesn’t say it didn’t happen, but it seems highly unlikely. Couldn’t find any reference to is by googling in German, French or Dutch. It wasn’t mentioned in any of my history lectures on the subject of WWII. So I’d really like to know whether that happened or not. If it did, they didn’t do a good job, anyway, the German character was being polite when he said Colette’s German was good.
What really irritated me, though, was Colette’s insistence on Germans feeling collective guilt. I understand she would think that, at that time, but this is 2011, and by showing Colette in such a sympathetic light while she was clearly being very rude all episode long suggests what she did was somehow justified, and is, by extension, today. And that kind of prejudice is just as harmful as any other. I was born 40 years after the war and grew up in Holland, where being anti-german is de rigueur: I have been called a nazi from the age of 8, because my mother is German (born after the war ended) and therefore, somehow, I am guilty of this war, too, and everything German is ugly and bad. I would really love television to stop reinforcing that.
Just because *you* never heard of Nazis forcing young children in occupied France to learn German or sing the German anthem doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. I’m guessing there’s a wealth of detail about what happened during WW II that wasn’t mentioned in your high school and college textbooks — and that would be even more so for anyone educated in the U.S. What little was covered in my own textbooks here was laughable next to what my own immigrant family members (all of whom came here after the war) were able to tell me, and even they only knew their own part of it — they only heard about what went on elsewhere in Europe at the time in bits and pieces, and much was learned well after the fact, after the Allies arrived in their area. Knowing what my family knew, there was still much more to learn, but again, it wasn’t in my textbooks even in college — I had to read other books to learn, and they didn’t always include personal accounts. I’m guessing that some details varied from town to town under occupation, and some details were the same (trust the Germans to love uniformity, which is why the Nazis documented so much of their own evil; or is that too much generalization?). I am disappointed — but not really surprised — that contemporary generations, even in Europe, know so little of the day to day experience of living under Nazi occupation. We forget so easily, especially when current events keep us distracted and current media pander to ‘individualize’ news content instead of furthering the general discourse.
i just want to point out (as a german)
no one here thinks of a jelly doughnut when remembering Kennedys “Ich bin ein Berliner”
Yes, a jelly doughnut is called a Berliner in some parts of germany
but in berlin its a pfannkuchen.
i have heard this story so often now, but only from americans, and it always bothers me. in germany we remember his speech just as a great moment of solidarity and not some supposed screw-up.
Not all Americans remember it as a ‘mistake’ speech; some of us remember it as one of several high points of JFK’s administration. Then again, some of us also remember less than 20 years later the idiocy of Reagan’s visit to Bitburg; now *that* WAS a mistake. And eternally embarrassing.
I didn’t know what Colette was singing, but I assumed it was a German anthem of some sort (given that she said “Deutschland”) and that it had something to do with the Nazis. Her scenes throughout this episode were pretty heartbreaking. And it was kind of funny that Kate thought Colette was moved by Kennedy’s speech (when Kate saw Colette standing by the doorway in the apartment), when Colette was feeling emotions of a different kind.
I think it’s somewhat difficult for the American characters to understand. If they were older (like if Dean was actually a WW2 pilot or something), they would have stronger emotions towards Germany. But they’re all in their 20s (presumably) and they were in the US (an ocean apart from Europe). So maybe they don’t feel quite as emotional as someone from Europe.
In terms of it being a crime to sing the verse that Colette sang – would it have mattered that this was in the US embassy (or equivalent)? I mean, would the West German police arrest someone there? (I’m clueless about this sort of stuff).
An embassy is officially foreign territory: German rules would not have applied then or now.
Consider the time. Germans had allowed a madman to turn their entire country totally evil, and for the second time in 30 years, they instigated and got utterly destroyed in the largest war in history. Except this time, the Americans turned its might into helping and restoring Germany, with the Berlin Airlift particularly… and here they were at an American event. Guilt-ridden and embarrassed at past action, humbled and speechless at freely given U.S. support.
The event was about the latter but the former lurked as an elephant in the room.
The Germans were confounded by her actions. She brilliantly put them over a barrel: The verse was verboten, but foreigners wouldn’t understand if they stopped her. And in the end, there was no reason to stop her, as she nailed it: calling out the elephant in a profoundly moving way.
I understand the negative reactions to what ABC depicted when Collette sang this song. But, draw some comfort from the fact that many who were watching went away a little bit more educated about those times.
I am a child of the sixties and there’s a lot I didn’t understand about the events of those times BECAUSE I was a child. My parents filtered the news and had me understand events as they did which was not exactly with an open mind. I’ve had to fight and research in order to understand what was really going on.
This series is set in the midst of the Cold War. That circumstance influenced so much of our development as a nation and Super Power to global politics. It is far more complex than most of us actually “know”.
The Cold War began BEFORE the Nazis came to power in Germany. Reluctantly, the Allies embraced Stalin and the Communists in order to defeat what they saw as a greater evil in Hitler. When Germany surrendered, we were once again confronted by the Communist Bloc led by the Soviets. So, we embraced our former enemy, Germany, in order to defeat the Soviets.
Do you see how complicated this gets?
When Collette sings the German Anthem,she is in the American “Mission” in West Berlin. Not an Embassy or Consulate. Apparently, it DOES offer some kind of protection for those wanting to defect to the West. So, I don’t want to be embroiled in an argument over what constitutes “American Soil” in this instance. It’s obvious that it is the intent of the writers to show this as a primarily American Building under the protection of our Government.
This is a very early episode in a series and it is the writer’s job to reveal who their characters are! All we know of Collette so far is that she is French by nationality, speaks very fluent English and she loves to flirt and have fun!
She enjoys a lot more exposure this episode and one of the things we learn in the crowd scene and later in the apartment listening to Kennedy’s speech is that she suffers from some kind of PTSD. This at a time when Post Traumatic Stress Disorder was not really known and it had no name. What we know about it today is that it can affect an individual without any warning as to its trigger (loud noises, crowds, etc.) What’s key here is that not even the characters who surround Collette know that something is happening within her because, she not really forthcoming with her feelings. She has learned to “smile through it”.
But, at some point, Collette finds she no longer has the strength nor the will to continue making nice with high ranking (can be social not just political) Germans attending this function honoring our President. Especially, Germans who probably helped the Nazis carry out their evil. Probably, that alcoholic drink has given her a little buzz enough to drop any inhibitions she may have had to speak or act provactively.
What she says BEFORE she decides to sing reveals HER inner need to hold “accountable” those who have caused her suffering during the war. we don’t know what happened to her but, it’s building. She apologizes for embarrasing her date (Dean) but, if we think she’s done holding them accountable or making up for her pointed remarks, we have more to learn!
She sings the German National Anthem which I recognized from watching the Olympics Awards Ceremonies all these years. But Wait! The Germans don’t seem happy and because I don’t know German and I don’t know the history behind their Anthem, I don’t understand except to think that they are “reacting” to the fact that Collette was forced as a child to learn German. I had to research and read Wikipedia AND read the many comments on this article to truly understand what Collette did when she sang the “Nazi version” of Germany’s National Anthem. I love her character!
Of course, greater understanding means replaying the episode and paying closer attention to the supporting performances of those portrayed as being in that room and listening to her sing. Their various reactions tell us how much they “know” or “don’t know” during her rendition. The Germans recognize all of it and you can see mixed reactions of both anger and shame (which is precisely why Collette chose that verse). Check out Kate’s and Laura’s reaction. Kate understands the words but, she probably doesn’t know the significance between the 1st and 3rd stanzas and shows puzzlement at the sad, odd way that Collette is singing. It’s subtle but, its there. Laura is simply enjoying it and it doesn’t seem that she recognizes Collette’s sorrow. Dean doesn’t have a clue since he has no second language and only knows that it has something to do with the war.
This episode ends with Kate and Collette alone in the back of the plane after returning to New York. Collette seems compelled to explain herself to Kate (who has not asked for any explanation but, makes herself available to her friend) Collette explains by recalling how she lost her parents. its possible that Kate didn’t even know Collette was orphaned but, its a sure bet she didn’t know they were killed trying to escape the Nazis. What amazed me through this final scene what that Kate said nothing, offered no comfort of any kind, not even to hold Collette’s hand. After my third viewing, I finally understood. It is so terribly tragic and sad that there is really no amount of comfort that could be offered that would make any difference. Kate has no experience that she can offer to reduce Collete’s suffering. Sometimes, being a friend means you just have to be there. A lesser friend might want to run away from all this ugliness but, not Kate! It is clear that the writers are trying to demonstrate Kate’s solidarity with Collette AND that there is a lot more to Collette than meets the eye.
I want to get to know Collette the way we get to know “new” friends. Bit by bit, the way they speak, act, joke, what they value and what they will stand up for. Reveal to us about their past (when they are ready to share).
I just want to also say that those with German heritage who feel angry about this depiction of Germans, I am sorry for their anger. I don’t blame the German people for what the Nazis did. I can separate and know the difference between who the Nazis were/are and who the German people are. I am grateful for this episode because I never knew there were more than one German anthems. AND, through my research, I have greater understanding of the Cold War. I looked up the Berlin Airlift. I read Kennedy’s speech. I understand the times I grew up in better because of the fictional TV show “Pan Am”. I watch it NOT because it is a history lesson. I watch it because I love the characters and I can’t wait to see what will happen to them next.
Chris VanWert
As a German I have decided to switch off from Pan Am. Not because of one episode being so full of stereotypes and errors that it makes me cringe but because of ABC not being able to or not wanting to cast a German actress (or at least an actress that can speak proper German) in the role of the spy. Ridiculous!
I thought Karine was amazing – as always. She is unknown to many, but in the french culture she is widely respected. I was hoping they would let her shine by texturizing her character a bit more and they did just that…
She performed the scene very beautifully I found. It was an awkward, head-scratching, thought-provoking moment that we were usually not exposed to in the breezy/light series.
I *love* PanAm and I hope they continue down that road – with more poetic, deep, good acting rather than cheesy plot twists.
Go Karine!!!! On t’aime!!
That’s good, because this blunder never happened.
That’s good, because this screw-up never happened.