‘Pan Am’ – ‘We’ll Always Have Paris’: Stick a fork in him

A review of last night’s “Pan Am” coming up just as soon as I let you drive…
Given the quick tankage of “The Playboy Club,” the solid debut numbers for the “Pan Am” pilot were a pleasant surprise. Unfortunately, the numbers took a big dip last night, suggesting that many who tuned in last week weren’t impressed by what they saw.
And I wasn’t hugely impressed by “We’ll Always Have Paris,” which had the familiar kind of “repeat the pilot” structure you often see with second episodes. At least it offered some closure on a couple of stories that dominated the pilot, with the two major stories involving fallout from Laura’s runaway bride stunt and Dean’s continued search for Bridget, with the two dovetailing as Bridget interrupted Kate’s conversation with her mom. I suppose I’m glad to get some closure on Bridget, as I found her story (and, more importantly, her absence) one of the less interesting parts of the pilot, but as a side effect we’ve now spent large parts of the first two episodes on a character who won’t be around anymore, being pined away for by a fairly bland character in Dean. (Not coincidentally, the best parts of Dean’s search involved Colette enjoying herself on the journey.)
And while Laura and Kate’s mother had to be dealt with at some point, I’d have rather seen other aspects of their characters and their new life before returning to the family backstory down the road. I also didn’t buy the last-minute attempt to make Kate sympathize with her mom, as it seemed to flow less from either character than from a need to reverse the earlier structure where it’s Laura who wants to trust her and Kate who’s skeptical.
Maggie still remains fairly marginal for a character played by the top-billed actress, and I wonder how far they can push her feminist outbursts. I get that it’s a broadcast network series and you want to have someone speaking out – or stabbing out – against behavior that’s horrid from a 21st century perspective, rather than having the women all suffer in silence for two or three seasons until they gradually turn into four flying Peggy Olsons, but this seems too much, too soon. The airline forgave one of Maggie’s past transgressions because they were desperate to have an experienced stewardess on that maiden voyage, but a few weeks into the route, I imagine they’d have no problem punishing her and putting another woman in that slot. So the trick will be giving her and the other women those kind of “You go, girl!” contemporary moments without having it ring false in 1963.
Second episodes for shows both good and bad tend to be problematic in the exact ways “We’ll Always Have Paris” were, so I’ll check back in a few weeks to see how the show is coming along.
What did everybody else think?
Yeah, I wasn’t a huge fan of this episode. The real problem I had after the pilot was that I didn’t get a sense as to what the show will be going forward. And after seeing a second episode, I’m still not really sure. I guess there are certain soapy aspects to the show, but right now they’re all fairly dull and uninteresting. They seem to be spending most of the time focusing on the espionage stuff, which is all really kind of silly and not very believable. I also agree that Ricci’s character is a little anachronistic, but I also find the show comes to life the most when she’s on screen.
Also, was I the only one who noticed how much ligther Laura’s hair was than in the pilot? I guess I could have bought that she’s changed her hair, but the episode made it pretty clear it took place just after the pilot and her hair in the flashbacks wasn’t even the same as in the first episode. I found that distracting. (Not to mention I thought her original hair color was more flattering.)
Actors’ appearances tend to change more between the pilot and the second episode than at any other point in a show’s lifespan. There’s a long period in between when the pilot is made and when the series is, and you’ll see growth spurts (check out AJ Soprano in the pilot versus the rest of season 1), people gaining or losing weight, getting different haircuts, or, in some cases, producers realizing they didn’t quite nail someone’s look in the pilot. It may be that they decided making Laura blonder helped differentiate her from the other stewardesses, and also stand out more as The Face of Pan Am Stewardesses. Or just that Margot Robbie’s colorist switched things up over the last few months.
the weight loss of Haleh on ER and the episode she couldn’t be in because it was set sometime less than three weeks after the season finale jumps right into my mind.
It’s fun to see the Pan Am bldg (I don’t know if I never related it. I don’t know when PA died but I made it to NYC in 82 or 83 and 84 (and 85 and possibly 86. Even though I’m from Boston, I’ve been to LA more. many more times.) And the roof of the PA bldg. But that was last week. And the overseer lady…
A friend asked if ANC planned to do The Love Boat thing with the show & guest stars. I hope not.
And yes, I noticed the hair. And I don’t notice a lot.
The show isn’t good enough to keep you riveted, but if you are doing email and can’t rewind, you can miss things (like the date of flashbacks)
ABC. sigh
Actually this wasn’t the actual 2nd ep, which was moved to air as the 4th ep, I believe. We know it’s common for nets to move ep orders around while people are sampling. Maybe they moved this up so they could wrap up the Brigette story sooner, dont’ know. Thomas Schlamme directs the one that was originally scheduled to air last night (“Eastern Exposure”) and now airs 10/16 and pilot directors usually direct post pilot eps, so I assume it was the second one produced.
re: Bridget’s closure
wasn’t Bridget the new or old name of the character on Nightingales who was in Witness Protection and finally shot the guy who was chasing her? (or maybe her protector did it. it was 88 or 89 and I forget)
The episode was more boring than I wanted it to be and I really didn’t feel anything about the mother being upset with her daughters, or ashamed, disappointed or whatever. Whereas I felt for Meredith and Ellis (well just Meredith) and could relate (finally) to having an abusive, demanding parent you could never please. The things Kate’s mom wanted – they just didn’t feel important to me.
Maggie… stabs passengers. Good thing she didn’t use a knife. And the guy didn’t report her? Well maybe people weren’t as litigious in the 60s. (there’s a related Grey’s litigious story I won’t tell)
Dean – I don’t care. Colette… she’s okay. I’d like to see more of the hippie roommates. It’s okay. These days I just want to be in the 60s. Still, it’s kind of dull. Less mystery and more conflict, please.
Liked the pilot okay – I think now more for the nostalgia of those days and what it was like to fly back then.
After this one – which could barely retain my attention – I won’t be watching again. It just dragged for me and I don’t mind soapy stories but these were just boring to me.
Oh well, another one down.
As an ex airline employee, the ladies seem more of a2010 that a 60’s mentality. Yes the benefits were outstanding and the pay very sustainable, but the way women were reated then was consuming.
There’s no way that someone like Maggie would last very long at Pan Am. That kind of open confrontation with her supervisor in 1962 would have her out the door before you could say boo.
It’s a problem with most modern, period shows. The characters have anachronistic sensibilities and attitudes about race/gender/culture that don’t fit at all into the period the show portrays.
what’s a purser?
You never watched “Love Boat”?
actually Love Boat is the only interaction I’ve had with the word Purser, and actually, I never knew what he did. I thought of mentioning it when I asked, but my cursor came out of the form and i was bouncing around the page and by the time I got back, I didn’t want to type that much.
My original question was “In the context of an airplane, what is a purser?” But truthfully I never knew what Fred Grandy’s character did. I thought it was something to do with money and wondered why it would apply to a plane.
I’m not sure how unique my problem is but…
The random captioning of the French is annoying me. Soetimes they do “speaking French” and sometimes they caption.
Does this mean that I would know more about the “mysteries” if my French were better? (captions vanish when I pause)
Also noticed – on Mad Men, either the captions on swear words are bleeped for the hearing impaired, or I have REALLY smart captions. They are using characters I don’t even have.
Back to French. Recently I watched Jacqueline, and lots of Mad Men and learned that after (some event. White House Tour?) There was a huge upswing in kids taking French. I was watching French lessons in 65 on PBS (NET) and tooking it from grades 7 – 11. We didn’t have Spanish until HS and then they wouldn’t let me drop French so I mostly have the classes two in a row.
Now my French is shattered but I’d love the brushup. But what about those who don’t speak it at all. Are they pulling a Reasonable Doubts?
I’d love to love this show and stop focusing on the big opening hit number from my parents’ days. If I had the captions on, I wouldn’t have spent 10 minutes trying to figure out whether it was Tony Bennett (Steve Lawrence). On a related note (groan) I actually saw Around The World in 80 Days. Either in CT or NJ while visiting friends of my mum’s in… whatever decade that was.
also, did NBC actually schedule a first run 10pm drama on Saturday nights? I’ve been away. Was working during TCA. never caught up
1) I thought the mother character lacked motivation. It felt like she was pulling her daughters back towards home just because of some selfish impulse. They should have grounded the character more in her own problems and why those problems necessitated her to desire her daughters back home. This episode made her seem manipulative for no reason
2) At the end of the episode Christina Ricci puts her hips and her fingers across her stomach. She is almost able to touch her hands together while doing this. This for me underscores the craziness of the corset issue.
3)How many women write for this show? I assume that at least half the writing staff for this show should be women.
s andThis is for PamalaJaye.
A purser is the lead flight attendant for the cabin crew. She/he coordinates all aspects for the flight, paper work, customs, duties, pay sheets, contractual timelines, monies for headsets/liquor/duty free and in flight services timelines are upheld. Referees any problems between the passenger crew. This includes problems between passengers. Decides if a passenger needs to be taken off a flight, denied boarding, or arrested on arrival. If a medical situation arises to advise the captain of situation for landing at nearest airport if necessary. Medical paperwork and medical supplys restocked. Coordinates all aspects of crew coordination with the flight deck, passenger and customer service agents, the ramp, catering and cabin cleaning crew. Makes sure that all unaccompanied minors are delegated to be meet and special needs, carryoffs, wheelchair, electric carts etc are ordered. Must know where the crew members are on layovers and have way of contacting (no cell phones then). Make sure that if there are weapons or prisoners on board that the entire crew is aware of where they are located. Making sure that your crew is safe and checks in on time. It’s been awhile so I am sure I have missed a few things. Not just a pretty face…and up to the time I quit flying the Company would still try and make up with the passenger that was way out of hand as in the episode, sad to say.
thank you!
when did you leave The Company?
Surprised no mention of Remy Auberjonois as the first Mad Men actor to get cast in this… they lasted a whole episode longer than the playboy club.
I’m pretty sure that this was it for me. I found the second episode both dull and over-the-top. The character I cared about the most going into it was Christina Ricci, and she’s the one they’ve given the least to do. Don’t want to see a spy drama. Don’t want to see some ersatz Mommy Issues. It just really feels like they don’t know what to do with these characters and this circumstance.