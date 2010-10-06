‘Parenthood’ – ‘Date Night’: I don’t like those odds

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I use fabric softener…
I’m starting to wonder if what “Parenthood” is versus the show I’d like it to be are moving a little too far apart. Specifically, I’m having problems getting past the way every storyline has to get some kind of feel-good ending every week so far this season. Last week, some of you commented on how quickly and easily Adam’s issue with Max was resolved, where here several of the resolutions (particularly involving Drew/Sarah and Crosby/Jasmine) felt like they came more because everyone needed to be happy at the party than because that’s where the story should have gone right there.
I don’t know how much of this is Jason Katims and how much is the network not wanting the show to be too dark. Last year, we did get problems and pain that lingered for a while, like the whole Haddie/Amber mess, but sometimes a marginally-rated show has to make some creative compromises to come back. But what I love about “Parenthood” (besides nearly all the actors) is the messiness of it – this suggestion that family life is busy and complicated and a never-ending challenge – and the end of each episode this season has felt too tidy.
So I’ll keep watching, but it may drop down to an occasional blog topic, depending on my time and level of enthusiasm.
What did everybody else think?
Agreed. Every storyline doesn’t need to be wrapped in a bow. And some moments just feel like its Full House 2.0 … kid gets sad – parent sits on bed and has heart-to-heart talk – everyone’s happy!
Is the Modern Family influence, maybe? That show gets pretty tidy in the final act, too.
Alan… I agree that these stories seem to be wrapping up a little too nicely, but by no means do I think they are gone. I truly believe the Crosby/Jasmine/Jabarr thing is going to get messy soon. Seems like too many things happening for it to run smoothly from Minka Kelly’s character, to Jasmine’s mother and brother, etc, etc…
Also, I feel part of the reason Sarah has been given a tidy ending to some things is because last year her character was a complete failure. Feel like they want to make her somewhat redeemable.
Big thing I want to see is some more details on Z’s financial failures. Is that just getting swept under the rug?
Also, really enjoyed the story on Joel this week. He is my favorite character on the show, and seems like the most realistic character in his struggle of not being the breadwinner in the family. Loved that he got some satisfaction out of being a cool dad.
I thought this was a problem with a number of episodes last season too. I enjoy the actors and enjoy the episodes individually, but it felt like only the Haddie/Amber anger had any legs past an episode.
I’m getting tired of everything wrapping up nicely myself. I can tolerate feel good stuff on this show more than any other on television but can’t we leave at least one thread unresolved? It’s excessive to have each and every character a-okay by the end of the hour. And considering that its ratings have dropped every week since the season started, maybe this is a case of compromising creativity backfiring.
Parenthoodâ€™s an interesting case. It seems like thereâ€™s a very entertaining, compelling show in there somewhere, but itâ€™s struggling to get out: an appealing & talented cast, good production values, a premise that lends itself to any number of interesting situations/dynamics, one of the better slots in NBC’s bleak schedule – it’s got a lot going for it. I like the show, but it could be a show I , and I’m not sure I do.
There were some nice moments this episode, and some of the uneven performance/dialogue issues from previous episodes seem to have been smoothed out. Sarahâ€™s conversation with Drew and his friend was funny, and its enthusiasm and awkwardness seemed to fit well with the character. Joel and Julia had some good moments too, as Joel tried to come to terms with how consuming SAH parenthood has been for him. Crosby and Renee’s involvement was interesting too. And Iâ€™m always interested to see the workings of Kristina and Adamâ€™s marriage, and their struggle to stay connected in the chaos.
But it seems like for a show about long term family relationships, itâ€™s too episodic, as you pointed out. And TPTB seem like they are often trying to give us â€œheartfeltâ€ or ABC-like light comedic moments (like the 2 Braverman date nights colliding) at the expense of depth and storytelling. Someone last previously commented that it’s a character-driven show that’s being written like a plot-driven show, and that’s looking like a pretty good theory. I donâ€™t know if thatâ€™s a writersâ€™ room problem or a network notes problem, but it seems like something thatâ€™s inherently fixable, given the talent involved.
As you said, Crosbyâ€™s storyline this week was a good example of this. It was one of the few times weâ€™ve seen an example what his non-family life before Jabbar was like, and the episode showed him finally considering what having Jabbar in his life could mean, beyond sleepovers and baseball games. He was giving serious thought to what role and need he might want to play in his sonâ€™s life, something that could make a very interesting character arc over a couple of episodes at least. But, instead of dealing with that, or letting that question hang over the character, the show gave us the return of Jasmine, halting a potentially compelling storyline with a group hug.
Iâ€™m planning on sticking with the Parenthood (and catching up on The Good Wife On Demand/DVR later in the week) but I hope the show continues to develop and find more depth going forward. Thereâ€™s so much potential here for a really amazing show.
I dropped a word somehow, I meant to say “it could be a show I *love*.)
Totally agree re the Crosby storyline. That was a whole range of conflicts that went in a different way than I thought they would, from Renee’s reaction to Crosby’s apology to Crosby’s slow realization that he wasn’t actually doing as much as he should be, that he was a bit being the good time guy. And then all of a sudden there’s Jasmine, just popping the slowly inflating bubble of a good story. Sigh.
I definitely understand and agree with your criticism, but I really hope you don’t stop writing about the show since that would mean I’m down to one show that I watch that you cover and that would be really depressing.
Actually i love the neatly tied endings, i think they are realistic in that life has many challenging moments sprinkled with respites. At i end of the show i thought to mayself – what a great show – and then went to bed with a big grin on my face. Next week there will be more drama and other periods of rest. I think last night marked the end of Cros and Jas’ long distance relationship; they were at the forefront for hte last 4 epis. I think other s/ls are now going to come to the fore but light Crosby. I totally love this show, great heartwarming entertainmnet.
If you don’t write about Parenthood, then I won’t be coming to your site. I watch A LOT tv shows, most of which you write about, but none compel me to hit the internet like Parenthood. There’s something about the Bravermans that constantly leave me wanting “more” of a fix of them after the episode is over. I can understand a couple of your concerns. However, I do take a little issue with the “wrapped up with a bow” problem. What I love so much about the show is the “real family” feel. In real families, there are large and looming problems, such as autism and trouble-making teens. However, despite these problems, there are little breakthroughs and moments where the problems aren’t necessarily gone – but the family continues to function as a family and things are okay in that moment. That’s the feeling I get at the ending of Parenthood episodes. For example, Max still has Asperger’s and it will continue to be something that constantly alters the family’s life. But is it fair and real that he had a moment where he was capable of communicating with Adam? Absolutely. These little tiny miracles that really do occur in everyday life are what helps us all get through it. I don’t think Parenthood should be chided for celebrating these small moments. It makes me sad that anything with warmth and compassion is so easily dismissed these days. It says something about our society, I’m afraid.
I’m one of those who complained about the Adam/Max resolution last week. But, I’m not sure I’ve reached the breaking point with the “neat resolutions” like Alan and many here. This season has had some smaller unresolved arcs that have carried through — Haddie’s conflict with her parents over the election, Crosby’s ongoing struggles with trying to parent Jabar, Joel’s struggles with being a stay at home dad (which we didn’t see at all last year).
The main problem I have with the “tie it up with a bow” approach we’ve seen for most stories this year is that it gives most of the characters short shrift each week, as too much time has to be devoted to a set-up, conflict, and resolution for the “neat” story for one or two characters. In a show with this many characters, more serialized stories would allow you to have smaller pieces of more characters’ stories each and every week. This season, Amber, Zeke, and Camille have basically been background furniture, and it felt like this week was the first week we heard Drew speak.
It does feel like things are being tied up more at the end of episodes this year … so far. But I’m not sure that’s a bad approach. The show is still trying to build an audience, which right now, at this point in the season (and the life of the show), works if people “drop in” and like what they see, particularly since the show was a midseason replacement last year that people may have missed. That’s made much harder if the show is heavily serialized right now. We’ll see if the writers add longer arcs as the season moves along — it seems like they’re planting some seeds, with the hints at a Crosby/Minka Kelly/Jasmine triangle, Zeke’s mentions of the ongoing counseling with Camille (that hasn’t really been re-addressed yet and we haven’t seen them interacting much), possible tension between Sarah and Kristina (it seems like Kristina is annoyed by something Sarah does every week this year, including the speech edits last night).
And, in terms of ratings, the articles I’ve seen indicate that the show has not been down every week, as one commenter indicated. Nikki Finke noted that it was one of only two Tuesday shows whose ratings *did not* dip this week (the other being The Good Wife … not Glee). Does that mean the approach is helping with new viewers, even at risk of antagonizing older ones (like Alan)? Who knows?
I’m a Jason Katims fan from FNL, and I’m hoping he won’t completely abandon that kind of storytelling here. I’m not ready to give up yet, Alan, and I hope you’ll give it a bit more time.
Alan–I thought your jump would be “coming just as soon as I bring you a martini and some pot…” =)
(loved that line)
I too have been less into the show than I was at times last year, and do think it pulled back a bit too much from what would in actuality have been bigger issues (the situation between Crosby and Renee got resolved WAY too easily–that would probably have been a much bigger issue between a MIL and non-custodial father in real life, particularly given the dynamics that were set up there.)
That said there are enough times that is does still capture those little bits of messiness and conflict well, and I enjoy the characters enough to stick with it. I too would be down to one show (and MM’s days are numbered) without this one, so I’ll hang in there. I hope that you will too Alan, or at least offer the rest of us a space to discuss…
I’ve lost my enthusiasm. It’s all too pat, too mainstream. I feel like I’m being spoon-fed my reactions. And Alan, you mention “family life is busy and complicated.” Maybe, maybe not. The show acts like this is Everyfamily. It is not.
It’s disappointing that this episode promoted the myth of an 80% divorce rate among parents with autistic kids. It’s a baseless rumor that started on-line, and a recent study debunked it. The study showed something like a difference of just one percentage point – 36% of autistics have divorced parents, compared with 35% of non-autistic children.
I’m sorry to burst your bubble, but I’ve done extensive research on this topic as I have an autistic child. The statistic quoted on Parenthood is accurate.
[www.upi.com]
Is it just me or is Minka Kelly distractingly good looking? I mean its to the point where I keep expecting other characters to comment on it whenever she is in a scene. I’m not even kidding she takes me out of the episode, its ridiculous. Shes almost too hot for the show.
Nonsense! More Minka Kelly, please!
I do feel like I have to say that Dax Sheppard has been a revelation. He has put on some really excellent performances in this show.
I’ve realized that I’ve warmed to this episode a bit after sleeping on it; I’m feeling much better about it. And it turns out the show’s ratings were actually up a smidge from last week (on a night where it seems everything else held steady or was down), so given NBC’s struggles, I think Parenthood will be with us for a while, giving TPTB a chance to keep smoothing out the kinks and get the pacing better and better.
The thing with Crosby, Jabbar, and Jasmine being one big happy family by the end of the episode still feels like missed opportunity, and the one thing that bugged the most, but the other plots don’t seem as rushed to me now.
And the last couple of minutes, with the whole family together, and then Adam and Kristina finding time alone, to just enjoy each other’s company, was really well done, visually (with the parallel crane shots of each location) and emotionally, with the musical selection tieing it all in. Some of the tensions are still lingering, and some of the issues will probably come up again in future episodes, which will be a good thing.
I also think, as Alan and others have suggested, that its possible there has been “nudging” towards the happy feel-good, and that right now the show may be having to compromise a bit. But the fact that there is clearly good writing and “creative” behind the show still shines through in spots (as you point out here), and I too hope that is able to eventually become the guiding force, as it seemed to be more last year.
Early into the last season my only complaint was the exact same one you bring up this year. But then they started to move away from that. So I’m going to keep watching Parenthood because it’s one of the few nice shows on TV this year. And meanwhile I’ll hope the problem goes away again.
I’m glad it’s not too soap operay. Another show would have Crosby fool around with Minka Kelly’s character but this show has normal people who think through problems and don’t mess up a good thing.
That being said, problems still arise and seem relatable to regular people.
Also I think they had this story line last season with Jabbar’s play date.
Thank you for this review Alan. If this trend of quick resolutions continues with Parenthood I am done with the show. For me compromises are much smaller than what is happening her. A compromise for me would be if the writers had planned an episode where Amber is to get an STD and the network finding that to risky tells them to change it. A change in the tone of the show is too much for me. It is the sole reason I watched it. The true messiness of true family life. The acting was phenomenal I think because of this messiness. With these changes I don’t know whether I can continue watching it. I will wait for you next review before deciding to watch it again.
I agree with most of the posters here. Some of the issues and challenges raised in PH just do not get resolved that quickly in “real” families. I am hoping that the writers delve more into the reasons behind Sarah’s divorce, because clearly the effects it’s had onb Amber and Drew have only been hinted at. Therein lies the challenge with watching PH. I have an attention span (as do most intelligent viewers) that can span more than 60 minutes. With actors of this caliber…the writers need to work harder.