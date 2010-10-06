‘Parenthood’ – ‘Date Night’: I don’t like those odds

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I use fabric softener…

I’m starting to wonder if what “Parenthood” is versus the show I’d like it to be are moving a little too far apart. Specifically, I’m having problems getting past the way every storyline has to get some kind of feel-good ending every week so far this season. Last week, some of you commented on how quickly and easily Adam’s issue with Max was resolved, where here several of the resolutions (particularly involving Drew/Sarah and Crosby/Jasmine) felt like they came more because everyone needed to be happy at the party than because that’s where the story should have gone right there.

I don’t know how much of this is Jason Katims and how much is the network not wanting the show to be too dark. Last year, we did get problems and pain that lingered for a while, like the whole Haddie/Amber mess, but sometimes a marginally-rated show has to make some creative compromises to come back. But what I love about “Parenthood” (besides nearly all the actors) is the messiness of it – this suggestion that family life is busy and complicated and a never-ending challenge – and the end of each episode this season has felt too tidy.

So I’ll keep watching, but it may drop down to an occasional blog topic, depending on my time and level of enthusiasm.

What did everybody else think?