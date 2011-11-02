‘Parenthood’ – ‘Forced Family Fun’: Vertigo-go

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I Google whether you can eat lobster…
One of the things I like about “Parenthood” when it’s clicking – and “Forced Family Fun” certainly qualifies as that – is the way so many characters can simultaneously be right and wrong. These are people who fight a lot, as all family members do, but it’s very rarely one-sided – and the times when it is are when the show is least interesting.
Take this week’s most memorable storyline, in which Crosby gets bent out of shape when Dr. Joe not only spends the night at Jasmine’s but plays with Jabbar. The show has laid the groundwork for this fight already with Fiona Gubelmann: Pancake Waitress showing up unannounced and introducing herself to Jabbar; we know what the ground rules are now for Crosby and Jasmine on this. But it still winds up being a gray area. Crosby does, in fact, show up earlier than planned, and Dr. Joe only plays with Jabbar to distract him from wanting to look in his decidedly non-medical overnight bag. The show is overwhelmingly pro-Braverman (note that only biological members of the family get childhood photos in the opening credits), and as Jasmine is the one adult not currently dating or married to a Braverman, we never get her point of view, which is part of why she unfortunately comes across as unlikable. But that argument between Crosby and Jasmine did a better balancing act than we usually get with them. We see that Crosby’s hurt at the thought of being replaced as the man in Jabbar’s life, and Jasmine sees that as well and backs off, but then she returns later to politely but firmly make it clear that Dr. Joe’s going to be around a while and they need to discuss what that means. I’m glad that this is where the story is going, as opposed to the cliched, easy route of having Crosby and Jasmine reconcile just for storytelling economy. I think things are much more interesting and open-ended if they’re not a couple but have to remain in each other’s lives because of Jabbar, and this was an excellent example of that.
Or take the Sarah/Seth/Mark mess. Sarah knows this is a bad idea. She knows she’s jeopardizing a very good thing with Mark, knows that Seth has let her down so many times in the past and that no good will come of this, and yet… he has a place in her heart with a lifetime lease. She can’t help herself. This will almost certainly end badly for all involved (especially since Jason Ritter’s role on this show tends to be appearing just long enough for him to get a job on another show), but you can see why she’s having these feelings, why she seems to be pushing away from him but then gets that look on her face while watching “Vertigo.”(*)
(*) An excellent choice of film, and not only because it looks so beautiful in HD. I don’t know if the parallels were intentional, but I couldn’t help but think of Sarah as Jimmy Stewart, and Seth as both versions of Kim Novak. Sarah keeps trying to shape this Seth – in her own mind, not by buying him clothes and making him dye his hair – into the one she fell in love with back in the day, even if things were never as great as she wants them to be.
Julia’s story wasn’t so much about being right and wrong at the same time as having the right idea and the wrong presentation. She’s right about the sushi, and about being concerned about what Zoe’s exposing the baby to in general – though it’s her fault, particularly as a hotshot lawyer, to not have gotten a contract at some point that would include details like that, which I understand is often the case with adoption or surrogacy – but because she is Julia Braverman, Worst Person in the World, she comes across as so condescending and irritating even as she’s trying to do the right thing for both the baby and for Zoe. At this point, I don’t know how much of that’s intentional and how much is just a character that the writers still don’t know what to do with two-plus seasons in, but several of those scenes inspired facepalms from me.
Kristina’s freak-out, on the other hand, was just funny. Taking care of a newborn is among the most exhausting jobs there is, and it’s easy to feel like it’s you against the world when everyone else in your family has other things to do and people to see. So I could completely understand her desire to pull the family together – not so much because they needed to bond with each other but because she needed to bond with them and not feel alone in this baby void – even as she got louder and more irrational as it went along. The aborted car ride to the mini-golf place felt startlingly realistic, in addition to being funny, and was one of the better “everyone talks over everyone else” scenes they’ve done in a while.
What did everybody else think?
I liked this episde for all the same reasons that you mention. My only comment is about Amber. Are they trying to make her look like Justin Bieber? Her hair gets shorter and shorter each day.
I’m sorry, but you can’t comment on hair w/o at least throwing in a mention for how Haddie looked to start the season. Jheri Curl / mullet? Yikes.
My DVR must have cut off. I didn’t see them actually watching Vertigo nor a follow up converstation about Dr. Joe. Hmm..
Kronic you must have missed the last 2 minutes or show. Crosby and Jasmine sit down for an adult conversation, not fighting at all. Then they cut back and forth between Sara and Seth both watching Vertigo (Sara at home and Seth in rehab) clearly thinking of each other. And coffee stork shows up for dinner at Joel and Julia’s. It was a nice ending
I totally agree with hair comment! Both Haddie and Amber have not had great hairstyles this season. I’m not sure if this is to reflect their characters or if they personally choose them
I did miss the last two minutes of the show. Went back to the DVR last night and realized I stopped watching after the 11 pm local news teaser. Whoopsies. I’m all caught up now.
I do like this show, and this season feels like it’s gotten so much better. Last season they were losing me more often and I didn’t care if I missed an episode here and there.
I like how we only see Crosby’s side of the Crosby/Jasmine/Dr Joe story. I don’t feel Jasmine is unlikeable because I do like her. But this is the story of the Braverman Family so only seeing what Crosby sees makes sense to me. I get where Jasmine’s at and where she’s coming from, I get why she doesn’t want Cosby. Part of me does kinda hope she’ll go back to Crosby, but I know that’s a childish fantasy and I think that’s why their story works so well for me. I get where Crosby is coming from too and I feel his pain in knowing that Jasmine is moving on, and with a DOCTOR oh man…
I loved the Kristina melt down, that was so totally my family, everyone whining and trying to be the loudest. That felt so real. And when she left them in the street, I could picture my mother dreaming of doing that every time we argued in the car.
I’m on the fence with the Sarah/Seth/Mark mess. I just don’t know where that is going, and I’m not sure I know where I’d like it to go. I love Lauren Graham and I would love the chance to see more of John Corbett. But I’m not sure if I’d buy Seth changing, and part of me thinks it’d be a huge mistake for Sarah to let Mark get away.
And finally, Julia. OH Julia, how do you not know how to interact with other people? It seems like everyone else in your family has relationships with other humans sorted out, why is it so hard for you? Just be nice to the girl…seriously… can’t you see she’s never had anyone ever be nice to her and care about her?
I don’t know that I’d be that sad to see Mark get away. The age difference and fact that he’s actually closer in age to Amber than Sarah would feel problematic to me in the long term. And it bothers me that he sees Seth as so much of a “threat” (even if we might be getting hints that he could be right) since I don’t see anything abnormal about someone being in touch with their children’s father who is in rehab (largely because Sarah made him see that he could be dead soon if he didn’t do it). Mark is a very nice guy and all, but him bailing on Sarah over this would just show that he’s not so great/mature after all. Sarah getting drug through the mud by Seth again is my fear. But its a risk she kind of has to take. Getting into a coupled-relationship is another story, but I’d see how hard it would be to avoid those feelings with all that history there too.
AMG – Not sure I’m following. So far Mark hasn’t been threatened, he’s been 100% accomodating in every way. The only push back he’s given is in the “don’t cancel on me at the last minute”, which is a valid complaint regardless of the reason she’s canceling (non emergency aside). Now, as a viewer, we know that Seth IS a threat. So Mark has been less threatened than reality dictates. And then at some point in the future, he might actually leave her, and if that happens, it’s probably b/c he has a reason to feel threatened.
I don’t think it’s at all reasonable for an ex-wife to call/visit daily. Especially when the guy in rehab is clearly putting out vibes of wanting to get back together.
Sarah doesn’t want him to get better for the benefit of her children. She wants her family back. It’s going to end badly, and she’ll have nobody to blame but herself. But then she’ll cockily tell Zeke to mind his own business as she continues to eat his food and sleep under his roof.
been = felt.
I don’t want to see Crosby and Jasmine reconciled, because I don’t think they were a good fit: each one is/was immature in their own way. (For example, Crosby reacts to how Dr Joe impacts him, but doesn’t speak up about how bonding with and potentially losing Dr Joe could hurt Jabbar) But seeing them work through co-parenting issues could be interesting. “[RE Jasmine] we never get her point of view, which is part of why she unfortunately comes across as unlikable”
IDK, for me she was unlikable in early seasons partially because it seemed ALL we got was her point of view, since she was written as a “My way or the highway” character, plus her way often involved her moving at the spur of the moment with or without her 5 yr old son, and without discussion with any people impacted by her choices. That, to me, made her unlikable. This season that quality seems to be changing a bit, showing some growth for the character.
Kronicfatique- I guess I see the “don’t cancel on me at the last minute” as explicitly about Seth (if something came up with the kids, I don’t think he would have made that comment). I also am going more on his attitude/skidishness over the last few episodes combined. I can’t think of specific examples as I haven’t had time to rewatch, but just in general he seems unhappy about and judgmental towards all of Sarah’s interactions with Seth even when fully appropriate–and before even we knew he might have reason to be suspicious. (I was actually surprised he was back as I kind of had the impression he’d drawn a line already).
I’ll grant that daily calling/visiting one’s former spouse/kids dad might not be called for, but checking in with the doctor daily and attending the counseling session would be, in my opinion. As the mother of their kids, she needs to know what’s going on with him, and her desire to see him get better for them and assist in that process is more than understandable. I honestly don’t personally think she is doing this because she secretly “wants her family back”–though she might have moments of “what if” on that front–but because it is best for the kids and for him.
I do hear you on the fact that he is putting some vibes out there. And as Alan so eloquently put, he has a permanent space in her heart–how could he not AS the father of her kids and whom she has so many memories with (e.g.. when Amber slept with them due to her fear of the tooth fairy). Just because people split up for any variety of often necessary reasons doesn’t make feelings disappear, nor necessarily should they. People and life and relationships are complicated. Some people do change, if only incrementally. Many folks with drug and alcohol issues like Seth chill out at around this age. Many others don’t. So I don’t know that the story HAS to have him revert to his old ways–I think either outcomes is possible/realistic. Time will tell of course, but I don’t think blaming Sarah–for trying to be supportive when he is taking new steps in a better direction–if he does screw up again, would be fair.
This episode made me appreciate Lauren Graham even more than usual. She totally broke my heart in the scene with Seth’s therapy session, and she hardly said a word.
Absolutely. She conveyed such a sea of emotions without a word during that session. It really fleshed out how complicated that relationship is, how much history there is there, and why this is a process she needs to go through even without the goal being them reuniting as a family unit.
Does anyone know what that song was at the end of the episode?
The song is Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You,” remade by James Blake: [www.tunefind.com]
What an absolutely stunning cover. I thought that song worked so well.
Wow, this was a great episode. The Crosby/Jasmine storyline was superb. It has been clear for a while Jasmine does not want to take Crosby back, but she obviously feels bad for leaving him out of Jabbar’s life for so long. To bring in a strong, male figure into Jabbar’s life has to be so terrifyingly threating to Crosby… not to mention the race difference as well, which also has to be scary for Crosby.
Seth/Sarah is also a really good story right now. I feel for Zeek, because he KNOWS what is going to happen because he has seen it time and again. He wants Sarah to stop because he knows that not only will she, but her kids, who Zeek has been looking after for 2 plus years now are going to end up getting hurt. Everyone in the family, including Adam, knows it but there is nothing they can do.
All the stories were really clicking, with a big emotional ending for Haddie and Kristina.
I am just going to ignore the Joel/Julia storyline because it really is a distraction at this point. Joel is probably my favorite character on the show, but he gets NOTHING to do ever. They need to pair him more with Zeek, like every episode and just have Julia sit on the sidelines.
The Julia/Joel storyline is not my favorite right now, partially because the “trying to adopt” storyline could have gone in so many other, more interesting IMO, directions. But, I do have to say I’m really enjoying Rosa Salazar performance as Zoe, and that seems to be adding something worthwhile to a pretty contrived scenario.
I can’t possibly see the adoption storyline working out smoothly. It shouldn’t really–as that’s just so not the way adoption is supposed to work, and for good reason. I’m not looking forward to this blowing up and the anguish that will be involved–if before or after the baby is born. I agree with Hannah that the actress adds a lot to the show though. I’m just hoping they do something realistic but not overly predictable/dramatic here in the end.
What Joel/Julia and Zoe are doing can work — open adoptions are becoming more popular — but generally they’re a lot more careful and structured than what we’re seeing on the show.
I really liked the Kristina storyline. I think Carter Bays and Craig Thomas should watch this episode to learn that pregnancy and its after effects does not make one stupid in a reductive fashion but that humor can be drawn from the pain of a growing family.
Both How I Met Your Mother and Parenthood are hybrid genre shows. How I Met Your Mother is more overtly a comedy but it also wants to do drama given the shows interest with father issues with all the characters. 1) Ted dealing with divorce and step dad at older age
2)Lily her father is a ne’er do well and a mooch
3) Robin her father won’t accept that he has a daughter and won’t love her accordingly
4) Barney’s search for his father, anger over his abandoning of him and their reconciliation
5) Marshall’s Dad’s death and in turn losing his best friend.
Sorry, I digress
Parenthood was born out of a comedy but it also wants to tackle the tough pain of being in a family and getting humor and happiness out of it.
Humanizing a character that can put off so many people in Kristina was a great move for the show. If they keep writing her they will have more material to show her as a well rounded character and person as well as the ability generate humorous scenarios that will endear us to the character in a relatable way. People will be able to see her as a real person and as Parenthood is trying really hard to be grounded in real life this can only help the show achieve its goal.
I also liked how they handled Jasmine and Crosby’s fight. Crosby did seem a little whiny but one some level I think it is good that he verbalized his frustration in its most unvarnished form. I am happy that Jasmine is talking about parenting decisions. She stills seems to be making decisions on her own and then bringing them to Crosby but it seems like there is an opening where she feels open to his feelings on the subject. I am hoping the writers make that part grow.
There were reports back in July that Jason Katims was developing a new show with Jason Ritter in a role on that show. Is that show still happening?
Jasmine is developing enough of a life on her own that I would like to see a spin-off for her. Jabbar can be the thread that connects the two shows.
I also got a lot of Grimm is a hit! The best show on Friday! commercials. I chuckled to myself and thought oh poor NBC. But if Grimm works that is better for me. Go Grimm.
Jasmine became unlikable even before this show began, when she went years without letting Crosby know he had a son (or letting Jabbar know he had a father). In real life, someone like Crosby would have every reason to worry that Jasmine might now freeze him out of Jabbar’s life to the extent legally possible. The only reason that probably won’t happen is that Crosby is a main character, and the writers want viewers to still see her sympathetically.
I recall early in the series that Julia advised Crosby that he needed to get some sort of formal legal agreement/parental arrangement with Jasmine. What I don’t recall is how or if that was ever resolved.
I think some people watch Parenthood because they can identify with a loving family that’s very connected and the way some of the family issues are done. However, fans like me also like seeing African American actors in prominent roles. Therefore, Jasmine is a character we like to see. I am personally fund of the show, but not happy with the way the Black Characters are portrayed.
JASMINE – This character is a good person, strong smart, fun, but she doesn’t even have baby pictures on the intro….thismbothers me. Jasmine and her mother are rigid, angry women, TOTALLY UNFAIR!
Alex – Written as an intelligent young man with BIG problems. This guy, the only Black man on the show, was a high school dropout, emancipated minor, poor, AND an alcoholic! WHAT????? This was outrageous, but the show and this actor kept me hooked. I was furious when they had hit the young white guy, where all the kids were underaged and drunk, and to top it off he has handcuffed and hauled off to jail. Low and be hold we find out MORE!!!! He is not only an alcoholic kid, living on his own, high school dropout with no support system, but he also has a record, OMG!!!!! This show needs a Black writer SOON.
While I thought Kristina’s new mom meltdown was funny and believable, oh boy do I despise those “everyone talks over each other” scenes. I have a big loud family, and I have honestly never experienced this phenomenon that takes place on Parenthood in basically every episode. It makes me want to turn the channel, no wonder this show doesn’t get the greatest ratings.
I kind of wish they’d show Adam as giving a crap that he has a new baby. It’s not just Kristina’s, but you wouldn’t know it the last two episodes.
Yeah, I agree about Adam’s lack of involvement. I am seeing more and more shades of Nate Fisher in Adam and it is scaring me.
Nate Fisher was totally into his daughter Maya. It was his wife Lisa he was completely ambivalent about.
I did kind of like the meltdown; I loved how extreme it seemed both in the writing and how Monica Potter played it.
Adam’s lack of connection/involvement with Kristina and Nora is really weird. I can’t decide it it’s meant to be their for some purpose, of if TPTB just are so busy focusing on other things that they’ve accidently left out any “Adam bonds with the new baby” or “Adam seems to give a care about his wife” moments.
*there* not their, … meant to be *there* for some purpose…
Stupid homonyms!
LJA, that’s true. I guess I was thinking more about his ambivalence during Brenda’s pregnancy.
Write a comment…I agree that the Kristina meltdown was funny, but the undertone was heartbreaking. She might not be the most likable character, but it’s difficult to ignore how lonely Kristina feels without anyone in her family acknowledging it. I thought this is beautifully acted by Potter, and it really feels like a disaster waiting to happen.
The scene with Haddie moved me to tears: Haddie is obviously thinking this is all about her leaving to college now (because this is totally how a teenage girl would see it), not about her mother feeling helpless and lonely. It struck me when she held baby Nora that it is the first time another member of this family is shown connecting to that baby other than quickly cooing over the crib while running off to do something else. I sense Kristina is not going to get out of that hole unscathed.
Beautiful job on the Sarah/Seth and Sarah/Mark thing, too, not to mention admirable work on the Crosby/Jasmine part. “I got hurt” was a very powerful line from Crosby, the delivery perfect.
A very emotional episode, all in all, emphasized by this haunting version of A Case of You in the last minutes… Great work. This is really becoming a jewel of television.
I agree that the Kristina meltdown was funny, but the undertone was heartbreaking. She might not be the most likable character, but it’s difficult to ignore how lonely Kristina feels without anyone in her family acknowledging it. I thought this is beautifully acted by Potter, and it really feels like a disaster waiting to happen.
The scene with Haddie was especially moving: Haddie is obviously thinking this is all about her leaving to college now (because this is totally how a teenage girl would see it), not about her mother feeling helpless and lonely. I sense Kristina is not going to get out of that hole unscathed. It struck me when Haddie held baby Nora that it is the first time another member of this family is shown connecting to that baby other than quickly cooing over the crib while running off to do something else.
Beautiful scenes on the Sarah/Seth and Sarah/Mark thing, too, not to mention admirable work on the Crosby/Jasmine part. “I got hurt” was a very powerful line from Crosby, the delivery perfect.
A very emotional episode, all in all, emphasized by this haunting version of A Case of You in the last minutes… Great work. This is really becoming a jewel of television.
Something’s been nagging at me since I watched this episode…. why, exactly, were Adam and Crosby interviewing for a new employee?
Isn’t their studio just starting out? Do they really need to increase their overhead by adding someone to the payroll? Aside from working around the clock to get things ready for the rushed Cee Lo Green session a few weeks ago, it doesn’t seem like they’ve got tons to do. If Crosby’s working the board and scheduling artists, what, exactly is Adam doing all day. Crunching numbers on spreadsheets only takes so long when you’re running a new company with 2 employees…it seems like Adam could pick up any administrative slack while Crosby handles the musical side of things.
Sarah’s deal with Seth will end up causing she and Mark to break up. I expected it to happen in this episode. I give it one or two more ep’s tops.
As for adoption, perhaps surragacy is different, there aren’t any contracts I know of that can be signed before the baby is born. Pretty much everything is done in good faith. For example, you can agree to pay the birthmother’s medical expenses but that doesn’t mean she is obligated to give you her child. She has time to change her mind after the baby is born and is under no obligation to pay back any expenses.
That said, Julia should still recommend Zoe go through her adoption agency just to make sure everything is documented and goes smoothly. There are things you can agree on, but again, until the adoption is final, it’s all pretty much done in good faith vs. contractual obligations.
Favorite part of the episode was when Kristina came home and Max casually asks, “How was mini-golf?” without a hint of sarcasm. That was awesome.
I’m really tired but since I mention the broken link in HIMYM i should at least say how much I loved this ep. I could understand Sarah… I was afraid for her, kept saying Don’t do it… I saw that my ex was breaking up with his 2nd wife and I fled – to Florida. It helped when he came after me to get back together that I was 1500 miles away. It also helped that I wouldn’t let him call me – only email. Face to face and up close? I’d have been an idiot all over again. I “loved” him. Sarah “loved Seth. I get it. So Jason Ritter is young… at least he doesn’t have any… traits whatsoever – except stating his feelings, being patient, funny, and compassionate with Amber.
Julia does, in fact, make me cringe. We may not see Joel or Jasmines thoughts not being a Braverman, but Kristina’s were loud and clear (to us, not her)
And Jasmine was, in fact, overly bossy. Rather than discuss it, they fought and broke up. Maybe they should have broken up but… will Dr Joe endure her controlling or did it simply come from a lack of respect for Crosby? (and which would be worse) Even her mother told her to grow up.
Meanwhile, I’m on Mr Cyrs side.
(and i watched both Pan Am and Once Upon a Time twice this week)
At it’s core, the episode was a fairly big snooze for me, even though all of the acting in the Sarah plotline was exceptional, and the groundwork for her conflicted feelings was perfectly laid.
I do feel the need to vocally disagree with Alan’s assessment of the good-and-bad dichotomy. I think he gives less credit than is due to the show creating fair complexity within it’s characters. For example, there are many things that Jasmine has fought about where she’s been on a poor side, including the overreaction to break off the engagement, which has prompted the entire last season of plot. However, within that there’s only been a couple of times where she’s been the token irrational women. From early on, Crosby was a well established as a man-child cautiously approaching the full responsibility of being a parent. That set up many of the problems endemic to the relationship, and while Jasmine’s anger is misdirected at times, I’ve understood that it’s valid, and that it forms some of the underlying tension in the awkward state between them now. On a much simpler note, there is just no good way anyone in Julia’s position could tell someone in Zoe’s position about the dangers of sushi without sounding preachy, at least once she didn’t do it right away, while anyone in Julia’s position would have a hard time saying nothing. In that case, nuanced just wasn’t a possibility, and in real life that happens sometimes, too.
Perhaps Crosby wouldn’t still have been such a man-child if he had been exposed to his son 5 years ago as he should have been.
Wow, the whole sushi thing really blew up in Julia’s face, but I can’t really fault Zoe at all. That was kind of ridiculous to bring that up, especially at the time she did. Just bad taste, but a really well-acted scene – you can see Julia’s shock almost at how her comments were received, and it just felt like a ‘real’ awkward/uncomfortable exchange, much more so than typical scenes like that in TV shows/movies (you can watch it at [vimeo.com] ). Last but not least, I loved that they used Junip’s “Official” that’s such a good haunting mood-setting song.
Julia should have offered to pay for Zoe to go to an OB that would school her on the current dos and don’ts. The information would have been much more welcome coming from an MD and saying that she just wants to make sure she and the baby get the best medical care would such an easier sell.
Julia should have offered to pay for Zoe to go to a good OB. The doctor could have filled her in on all the dos and don’ts and made sure that she was getting proper Pre-natal care.
I’m glad Cosby is not looking to others to validate what he thinks is true and is saying what he sees and feels with conviction. I began watching the show in the middle of last season just before his hook up with the Minka Kelly character, and so dislike the way everyone dismissed Crosby because of his uncertain, approval-seeking mein. (He was right in his tirade at Jasmine about how controlling and awful she was.) It’s terrific that this season, Crosby is learning to be more certain of his perceptions and able to express them. Dax Shepard is doing a good job showing that growth. He’s getting there in the relationship with Jasmine. He started out well with Adam but lapsed when he didn’t tell the truth about the Max-Jabar thing, and again when Adam was hindering, not helping at the studio. I’m looking forward to more of the Crosby speaks up storyline.
Have they ever said what the birth order is of the Braverman kids? I’m guessing Adam, Sarah, Julia, Crosby?
Julia seems very normal to me by the way. I did wonder why she didn’t just print out the info she found on-line and hand it over, or give Zoe one of the kerjillion “expecting a baby” books that are out there.
Adam, Sarah, Crosby, Julia. Julia is definitely the baby.
This episode was terrible – Kristina especially. What the heck do you think is going to happen when you have a child who is 17 and decide to have a new baby? It’s also pretty ridiculous how Adam doesn’t give two craps about his newborn. Overall, just think the Nora addition has screwed up the whole dynamic of the family.
The Sarah/Seth storyline was already played out last season when he came back. Just not thoughtful or interesting at all.
The Julia storyline and Crosby/Doctor Joe stuff was tolerable.