‘Parenthood’ – ‘Happy Thanksgiving’: He cut the turkey?

Thanksgiving week brought us a kind of quintessential “Parenthood,” with lots of overlapping conversation, arguments over details both small (Julia and the pies) and big (pretty much everything Gordon did), some goofy comedy (the football game) and some more poignant moment (Zeek’s phone call to Seth). Unfortunately, the holiday also brings me a shortened work week where I don’t have time to give the episode a full write-up, but fire away, folks: what did you think of the Braverman’s turkey day?