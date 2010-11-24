‘Parenthood’ – ‘Happy Thanksgiving’: He cut the turkey?

Thanksgiving week brought us a kind of quintessential “Parenthood,” with lots of overlapping conversation, arguments over details both small (Julia and the pies) and big (pretty much everything Gordon did), some goofy comedy (the football game) and some more poignant moment (Zeek’s phone call to Seth). Unfortunately, the holiday also brings me a shortened work week where I don’t have time to give the episode a full write-up, but fire away, folks: what did you think of the Braverman’s turkey day?
Any episode that shows Peter Krause 1) dancing and 2) engaging in athletics is going to make me happy, so I’m biased. Am glad to see what appeared to be the exit of not-Alec Baldwin. I always enjoy my time with the Bravermans.
I loved the scenes with Amber and Camille so much! An also the last scene with Camille and Julia. Well done that Sarah would just say without having to consider, “I can’t do that” too. But I’ll miss Billy Baldwin.
Thought it was a great episode, and one of the best so far this season. There were enough uneasy scenes with conflict that didn’t get tied up too neatly, which I know you like, Alan… but also enough heartwarmning stories that really worked. Thought that Craig T Nelson was GREAT in this episode.
This show continues to make some odd musical choices. Following the headscratching use of Yeasayer’s “Mad Redder” when Adam punched out grocery store jerk, I though using The XX’s “Islands” for a touching moment between Amber and Camille to be a little off. Guess that’s the price to pay for trying to appear hip.
siblings dancing to a song about other peoples pu…yea, that didnt ring a bell?
D’oh. That should read “Madder Red”
I’ve never watched this show before and watched the first part of it yesterday only because I knew Martin Sexton’s “Diggin’ Me” would be on there. I thought they kind of botched it — dialog and singing seemed to clash.
I really enjoyed this episode. There was some wonderful work by the cast (Nelson, Krause, Heizer, Graham, Bedelia…well, pretty much all of them), and lots of big and little moments. that worked well.
Glad we got to spend more time with Drew, glad the family as a whole got along, even though there were tensions….that was very realistic and a lot like it is at my Thanksgiving.
Renee adds a nice quality to Braverman gatherings – she’s direct and stubborn while still being gracious and warm.
And though sometimes Parenthood’s big family gathering final scenes can be a bit much (esp last season), an episode long version of that worked really well for a Thanksgiving episode.
And ending it with the 4 siblings together (always one of my favorite parts of the show) and Zeek and Camille looking on was a really good choice.
I love this show so much, I wish that it would get more attention from people. The dynamic with the family really feels like I am at home. I love the writing and the chemistry between the cast. I was glad to get more of the Drew story line, he seems like such a background character sometimes. The Zeke call really touched my heart. I can’t say enough good things about this show!!!
Such a great episode. So glad you at least put it out there for people to talk about – Parenthood is the first show I look for write-ups on Wednesday mornings. Great performance by Craig T. Nelson . . . “Zeek Braverman, over and out.” HILARIOUS! I loved how the football game morphed into an extension of the drama between Adam/Gordon/Sarah. I think that Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, and Billy Baldwin all gave stellar performances, as usual. But most of all – the siblings scene at the end? Dancing to “O.P.P”? Perfection. These kind of scenes are what give this show so much heart. The chemistry between Dax, Erika, Lauren, and Peter is one of those rare situations that writers and directors dream of for actors, but rarely is achieved.
I loved this episode so much. It made me feel like I was sitting at the table with the Bravermans. It felt so real. Awesome stuff. Love every moment when all 4 siblings are in a scene togheter. The cast has such a great chemistry. Â´Will we get all 4 siblings dancing together in every season? IÂ´m all for that. You canÂ´t have enough of the Fever, can you:))
I echo the other comments. I loved this episode. I adore this family almost as much as I love the Dunphys/Pritchetts of Modern Family. I think these are two best ensembles on network television right now.
I just have to add that I too thought it was a great episode that showed the show really is moving back to its more complex roots. What I loved the most is that even though really major life issues remain unresolved for all of them, and there was no lack of reasons for many of them to be irritated with one another, they could still have a good time and enjoy a day, even though the messiness is still right there with them for tomorrow. A very rare glimpse of realism that still lets some light shine through the cracks. Looking forward to seeing where they all go from here, and don’t at all mind having no idea.
Loved the greater depth added to Zeek this episode also, well played by Craig T Nelson.
Is it just me or does Bonnie Bedelia sound she’s on the verge of tears with every single line of dialogue that she delivers? Even when she’s not in a scene where she’s meant to be upset. Voice is always quavering in that ‘I’m about to cry’ way and (maybe I’m imagining things) but her eyes are always watery too!
that’s just called being a woman of a certain age.
As a fan of Brothers & Sisters (who just now realized that the episode she just watched didn’t have Calista Flockhart in it *at all* – wow) – I LOVE Parenthood. (they drink less) And I really loved this ep.
I have no idea what it’s like being in a family that size, as there are only two of us. But I’m a big fan of heartwarming – and actually, I’m really happy that NBC made it work this time. I never knew what happened to the first Parenthood series – turned out they moved it to Saturdays and switched it from an hour to 30 minutes. My brain tangles over who ws in the movie and who was in the first series. But this is good.