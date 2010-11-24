‘Parenthood’ – ‘Happy Thanksgiving’: He cut the turkey?

#Parenthood Review #Parenthood
Senior Television Writer
11.24.10 16 Comments

Thanksgiving week brought us a kind of quintessential “Parenthood,” with lots of overlapping conversation, arguments over details both small (Julia and the pies) and big (pretty much everything Gordon did), some goofy comedy (the football game) and some more poignant moment (Zeek’s phone call to Seth). Unfortunately, the holiday also brings me a shortened work week where I don’t have time to give the episode a full write-up, but fire away, folks: what did you think of the Braverman’s turkey day?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parenthood Review#Parenthood
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLPARENTHOODParenthood Review

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP