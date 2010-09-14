‘Parenthood’ – ‘I Hear You, I See You’: The right click

NBC gave “Parenthood” season two a jump on premiere week by debuting it after the first half of the “America’s Got Talent” finale. My quick review of the proceedings coming up just as soon as I build you a desk…
Because “Parenthood” has such a big cast and whips back and forth between comedy and drama, there are times when it feels the show is sliding out of control. The first half of “I Hear You, I See You” felt like one of those times, with most of the stories – Adam getting pressure from his caricatured playboy boss(*) to not spend so much time on his family, Zeek stubbornly making the roof worse in the process of fixing it, Kristina not letting Haddie learn to drive, etc. – feeling broad and loud and obvious. It felt very much like NBC gave Jason Katims a whole lot of notes during the hiatus: “We want lighter! Breezier! More relatable! Stop bumming people out! Go watch the movie again, okay?”
(*) Played by William Baldwin, in both a “Dirty Sexy Money” reunion with Peter Krause and a bit of a nod to big brother Alec’s gig on “30 Rock.” Now we just need to put Daniel onto “Outsourced” and Stephen onto “Outlaw” and we’re done.
But then sometime around when Max barged into Haddie’s room uninvited, the episode began to rebound. Not only was this a surprisingly rare scene for the siblings together without their parents, but (probably because the source material is so close to home for Katims) Max is the one character on the show who never feels inauthentic, and he kind of pulls everyone toward him. So when Adam, Kristina and Haddie were all raising their voices about the driving lessons and everything was getting silly, Max’s offer to teach them his coping mechanisms helped give it a real level, even as it was a funnier joke than anything else in the scene. Max’s freak-out over Jabar’s change of plans for the sleepover was really well-played by Max Burkholder, and ditto Dax Shepard at showing Crosby really understanding for the first time what his brother’s family is dealing with.
Even when the individual storylines are lax (and none of them really grabbed me tonight), the sweet spot for “Parenthood” is in showing the messy intersections of those stories, both within the individual family units and as they cross. Tonight, Max provided a strong intersection point. Hopefully, the goofiness of the premiere wasn’t a network-mandated makeover but the production team being a little too happy to be back. The latter happens and is easily correctable, but no good usually comes of the former.
What did everybody else think?
I really just think that it is Katims and co. setting the terrain for the rest of the season. He starts out broad and then deepen the places of tension as he goes along. I trust that he will do this because of Friday Night Lights. Also when Roswell was failing they brought in Ron D. Moore to help clean things up.
Ron D. Moore said of his process with both BSG and Caprica that he need a while to find both shows and find its groove.
I think we just need to give it a little time and not rush into judgments.
*my feeling is that Katims learned a lot about writing television from Ron D. Moore.
I think Katims learned more from HerskoZwick than from Moore. You could certainly argue Friday Night Lights and Parenthood as continuations of the kind of television drama HerskoZwick made – Parenthood, however, being much more light on the downbeat existential angst.
Your review scares me, Alan. I was so hopeful that the show would be more dramatic when it returned – as the re-tool might have eventually worn off and it could become a proper drama. I mean, I know there’s not really an audience for the stuff unless there is a cool hook like the mob in The Sopranos and the 60’s/advertising on Mad Men – even then, 80% of the fans bitch and moan about rich, subtle, character-driven scenes and episodes.
Maybe I’ll have to settle for Men of a Certain Age before the next good pure character drama comes on the air. Louie was pretty close…
Also, there’s no way you could say Caprica has found it’s groove yet.. I enjoy the show for it’s pure ambition, and will watch it till it’s cancelled – but it’s an utter mess. The whole sci-fi/nighttime soap thing is really cool, but let’s see if they pull it off – or can pull an audience for that kinda thing.
@ Alex who is HerskoZwick? Also I say Caprica found its groove based on what I have heard come out of Ron D. Moore’s mouth and the response from critics after panels and comic con and where ever else Caprica people spoke. That’s all.
I really liked Sarah realizing what she might be good at if given the chance..
With this, Sons of Anarchy, and Glee, Tuesday nights are going to be really good. I liked most of it, especially the scene with Max freaking out/Crosby’s reaction and agree that with the above poster that a lot of groundwork was done to set up what’s coming. The cast is still great and I look forward to seeing where it goes.
That first half absolutely was a bit loud and messy but, you know, it did make me laugh a couple times and I’ve grown to like these characters so much, it actually didn’t bother me.
Overall, I was very pleased and have been since a few episodes into the first season. This show is usually able to strike a perfect balance of comedy and drama for me and that’s not easy to do. Men of a Certain Age is the only other one I can think of that works as well.
DSM reunion! :D
Anyway, I liked the premiere, I prefer this kind of tone actually, light and relatable but still with a heart. I really hope they wont go the way of Brothers & Sisters (love the cast, hate the storylines).
Anyway, I know it’s shallow but it still feels weird now to see Peter Krause and Lauren Graham play siblings now that they’re dating in real life. They have chemistry
@forg – I was totally paying attention to the scenes where Krause and Graham were on camera together. We can be shallow together. Or just regular folks with a healthy dose of curiosity.
I realy liked the premier! It was a great start to the season.
I second the sentiment that it feels weird to see scenes with Lauren Graham and Peter Krause as brother and sister. I know its not meant to but it feels oddly incestuous even though they are not even doing any thing of the sort.
After the Max freak out scene did anyone get the feeling that there may be a Dax Sheppard, Minka Kelley,Joy Bryant love triangle coming up? Or was it just me.
Not just you. They’ve pretty blatantly telegraphed that, which will complicate things not only for Crosby and Jasmine, but also for Adam and Kristina and Max.
My nephew has ausberger (probably misspelled) and the young man who plays Max is a great actor because he is spot on with the rage and obsession. Max’s character was the heart of the show last night and I love that people now see a real character with this problem and not the OVER THE TOP ones. I can not wait until Jabbar moves in with Crosby I think Jabbar makes Crosby so much more sweet. Ya we can see the teacher and Crosby together.
There were some scary times in the first 20 minutes or so where it felt like the show was losing control of its energy and plot lines and devolving into an exercise where the director and actors were just trying to hit their marks at the right time, like a complicated dance that’s just on the edge of losing it.
Luckily as you said it righted itself and as always I got misty at the end due to something a character did or didn’t do (this time it was Haddie and her mom). It’s nice to see that they can still give me those moments even when the rest of the show is frantic, so I look forward to the season again.
It seemed weird that Amber was only in one brief scene after being at the center of one of the main storylines of the second half of last season. It’s like they gradually realized last season that Mae Whitman is a really good actress, then forgot over the summer.
Her?
Her…and perhaps they’ve made a terrible mistake…=)
But I think that, though not done quite to the extent that Mad Men does, the show shifts its attention from week to week in ways that are better than trying to give equal attention to all players. Hopefully they’ll do this even more in future episodes, and Mae will get her time in the spot light again. Hopefully we’ll see more of her brother too. Meanwhile, I thought those playing Haddie and Max also did great. Looking forward to a full season of the show.
I liked the episode. I’m a little worried that the Baldwin-that-is-not-Alec is going to give us his take on Jack Donaghey. Nice work by the guy who plays Max. He’s been nailing it since the beginning of the series.
Yeah, I agree, LJA. In every scene the non Alec Baldwin Baldwin was in, I was kinda giggling because he sounded SO much like Jack Donaghy. I kept thinking Liz was gonna pop in the room for a sandwich and maybe a pair of sensible shoes. Blerg! I also thought the new focus on Adam’s boss was kinda forced. Where was he all of last season?
Anyway, overall I liked it and I’m in for the season. I like catching up with the Bravermans!
Did we know that Adam had a boss in Seasons 1? And if we did, did that boss know about all the free shoes Adam was giving away to his extensive family?
I came in here looking for the answer to this exact question. I was under the distinct impression from season one that Adam owned that company. Are they doing some retconning on that point in order to write Billy Baldwin into the show?
I was under the same impression. I thought it was Adam’s company.
Itâ€™s good to have this show back. Thanks for the write up, Alan.
What hit me last night, though, is that this I feel the same way about this show that I feel about Rubicon, even though they are two very different shows:
– Interesting premises that could be entertaining for the long haul
– Strong actors (for the most part) who are interesting and appealing to watch, some who are capable of firing on all cylinders and drawing me in with just a look, a sigh or a turn of the head
– Uneven episodes, with individual scenes that convey a tone perfectly, and are really moving, mixed in with other ones that feel like filler, or donâ€™t quite hit the mark
– Storylines that are somehow not that compelling, and donâ€™t really draw me in
I want to REALLY like both shows, and plan to keep watching, but itâ€™s more for the cast/characters than for the stories that are being told. Both shows are serviceable and entertaining, but they both feel like they could be so much more if the stories they were telling were more interesting.
I guess I should clarify…I do NOT want the stories to be bigger (or soapier ala Brothers & Sisters). They can still be about small moments of family life (that’s the charm of the show.) They just could be less contrived, more interesting, tighter, or smarter (like not having Sarah crowing about her professional interview outfit when she’s essentially wearing a flouncy minidress.)
I felt exactly the same. It felt broad and the stories felt like things we have seen a hundred times before. The Billy Baldwin charcter was ridiculous and it made Adam also seem silly in their interactions. It’s interesting how on a hightened soap like DIRTY SEXY MONEY, Billy was teriffic and believeable and on this show, his charcter was just silly and over the top. Peter and Billy had great chemsitry on DSM, not here. I was surprised because P-Hood ended so strong last year. For most of this ep it felt like a different show. There were times last year you could tell the same guy who does the brilliant FNL was behind this. If I didn’t see that Jason had writen this ep, I never would have believed it. I agree with you, sounds like NBC gave him notes, but why? Show was doing well creativly and ratings wise last year.
Oh and maybe it’s just me, but Lauren Graham’s charcter seemed like a differenmt person to me last night. Interestingly enough she had barely any interactions with either of her kids – a first I think. Her charcter seemed pertulant and silly last night.
I agree with all of your points. Graham’s character definitely seemed different and reminded me of a goofy teenager, especially when she mindlessly dumped out her sister’s purse so she could complete her interview outfit. Is she suddenly unable to read social cues?
I haven’t watched this yet but had to peek at what you all thought.
I have really been looking forward to Parenthood. I liked it a lot last year, and we need more shows of this type, on the lighter side of drama, yet with depth, that the entire family could watch.
I hope to god the suits didn’t mess with Katims head too much and that he finds his stride again. It sounds like it was getting there by the second half. Yay!
I was a bit worried at the start but yes the episode finished strong for me.
The only clinker was Sarah whining about getting credit for the sneaker lojack. She gave the idea to Adam knowing he was getting heat at work now she wants credit for it….
Also Adam getting heat at work seemed like a change. I thought he was one of the owners of the company so not worried about his family issues getting into the way. Did he sell the company?
I thought it was a solid episode. They did a good job reintroducing us to everyone, and in that sense it was a bit disjointed as it did that, but I thought it fit that objective.
I like how they introduced the parents being in therapy. It was subtle and well-done. Also how they started to set up Crosby’s relationship with the mother of his son falling apart and a possible new interest.