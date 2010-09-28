‘Parenthood’ – ‘I’m Cooler Than You Think’: Nobody puts baby daddy in a corner

In a wrinkle from my own parenthood, I’ve found myself the only completely health person in a household that’s been hit by the flu, so even though I promised a more full-length “Parenthood” review this week, looks like we’re gonna have to be quick again. My thoughts coming up just as soon as I admire German engineering…
Most of this week’s stories dealt with the siblings wanting something that may not be reasonable to ask for: Adam wants Max to show any interest in his family, Julia wants to have another baby that she expects Joel to be primary parent of, and Sarah wants Amber to think that she’s as cool as her new best friend Kelsey’s parents.
For Max, socializing that comes easily to typical kids can be an ordeal (just see how much of a strain it is for him to maintain eye contact long enough to ask Gaby for a sticker). As the breadwinner with the busy job, Julia doesn’t have to worry as much about sleepless nights, challenging days and everything else that comes with a baby (especially a baby when you already have a kid). And while I can sympathize with Sarah, nobody’s parents are as cool as other people’s parents. Rule of life. Some nice work all around by the various siblings, spouses and kids here.
Crosby’s desire to spend more time with Jabar, and to introduce him to the traditions of his own family, isn’t all that unreasonable – if anything, Jasmine and her family are the ones who have been presented as stubborn and unfair in this storyline – but it does feel like the writers have taken Crosb awfully far, awfully fast as a dad. In a very short period of time, he’s gone from carefree slacker who’s clueless around kids to very invested and fairly capable parent, and it seems as if the deck has been stacked too much and too quickly against Jasmine and her mom. I want to see Crosby screw up – not necessarily in a big way, but just something to occasionally remind us that (because of Jasmine) he wasn’t around for the first several years of this boy’s life, and he’s only been on this particular job for a few months.
Still, a good episode, and I’m wondering if each week we’re going to be introduced to some new person at the sneaker factory who has the hots for Sarah, or if it’s just going to be her choosing between the rich but d-baggy boss or the kind and suave but poor forklift operator.
Alan, how could you not mention that Joyce, from Mad Men, suddenly appears here as Kelsey, a 16 (ish) year old girl? I did a double take. Amazing how she genuinely looks late twenties on MM and genuinely 16 here, though we don’t hear he say all that much. I wonder if she will be come a regular.
It was nice to see Sarah succeed in Amber’s eyes.
Keep in mind that Mae Whitman is herself 22 and playing a high school junior (I think). It’s what TV does.
Good point. Mae pulls it off well, also.
I just couldn’t believe it was her at first. She looked familiar, but I couldn’t quite place it, then I thought “Joyce? No…” and then there it was. A very unexpected link between the only two current shows I’m watching!
It’s interesting how both the Joyce/Kelsey actress here and Alison Brie both play (and look like) younger characters in their “modern day” shows.
Joyce is played by Davd Mammet’s daughter.
Zosia Mamet, who plays Kelsey and Joyce, has already played a teenager before. She played Courtney, Marshall’s crazy girlfriend on “United States of Tara”.
Wonderful surprise to see that Kelsey’s mom was played by Kate Jennings Grant who performed together with Lauren Graham in Guys & Dolls on Broadway last year! And next week it’s a Gilmore reunion of sorts, with Vanessa Marano…
Alan, please keep reviewing this show! Too many of your peers are either indifferent to it or disliking, while you seem to always find something positive and insightful to write.
The end scene irked me a bit – because it moved Max’s progrss up so much purely for the sake of Adam getting a happy end scene I’m not sure he earned (given his ambivalence towards Gaby, her teaching methods, and Max’s slow but steady progress). Unless this is building up to a huge Max meltdown that Adam causes later down the road by being too impatient.
I like that they illustrated the point that primary parents are more affected by decisions to have more children, and the breadwinners don’t realize it, but then I wonder if they’d do that if Julia were a man instead. I do feel like women breadwinners are judged more harshly as wives and as parents than male breadwinners are, and as the show points out with Adam, it seems perfectly fine for him to impose it on Christina he doesn’t even think twice about it. I guess I’m just not sure what the show is trying to say other than the married Braverman siblings aren’t very considerate spouses.
I liked the end scene with Max and Adam. I think it’s important to remember that the characters’ lives didn’t begin when the show did. Adam and Max are father and son, and regardless of how difficult their relationship has been, the fact of the matter is that they have a relationship. They will, ultimately, have brief moments of connection – if they never did over the course of Max’s childhood, one would think that Adam and Kristina would’ve recognized that there was a problem with Max way earlier than they did.
Maybe they were infrequent and Adam just chalked it up to his difficult child. But now that he knows what he (and Max) is dealing with, he notices it more and, due to this, it takes more of a toll on Adam.
I said the same thing to my husband when it was over, they should have dragged out the Max/Adam thing. It was unrealistic for it to happen that quickly and also it would have been much more moving if they built up to it.
As for your breadwinner vs at-home parent, I was hoping that Julia’s husband was enjoying being sort of back at work and would tell her to quit her job and stay home if she wanted another kid. It would be refreshing to see Julia deal with the kid/parent politics some more as a fish out of water.
I think Adam & Christina made a deal and they’re sticking to it. Sometimes you have to do that and it’s often the person who makes more money that gets to/has to keep working. I personally don’t think they are portraying either relationship poorly or in a sexist way.
I continue to like the show/season. But one growing “dislike” for me is the almost complete unlikeability of the older children in the show — Haddie, Amber, even Drew to some extent. Though there’s usually a nice “Full House” moment for these kids and their parents at the end of most of the episodes, they’re fairly unpleasant to see on screen most of the rest of the time. I know teenagers are difficult … but they aren’t all the time, are they? And if they are, this is one place where the writers should use a little artistic license and lighten it up a bit.
I also agree with the comment that this week’s ending was a little too pat. It seemed like a bit of a stretch to see Max engage in that manner (and respond to Adam’s feelings of hut) when we saw him struggling to make eye contact earlier in the episode. A lack of a response from Max even with Adam making this effort may have made the payoff more worthwhile later.
I feel like I’m asking the writers to lighten up with the characterization of the older kids and darken it down with the Max storyline. Picky picky. I know. But they’re nitpicks. I’m enjoying things overall. And appreciated the Baldwin-lessness of this episode.
And, re: Crosby’s rocketship-like ascent to fatherhood, you have to feel for sperm-in-the-fridge woman. If she’d stuck it out a bit longer with him, she could have reaped the benefits of his newfound fathering prowess.
I agree-as Belinda also stated–that the Max end scene was a bit idealistic. I used to work as the equivalent of Gabby for an autistic child many years ago, and I can’t imagine that complex opener, “I heard you mention to Haddie that you were the treasurer of your Student Council.” I would be willing to buy, since he is making progress, that he might have been willing to talk a bit more about his video game or pirates, but that was an awfully advanced conversational move.
I liked the begrudging Thank You from Amber to Sarah though. She had earned it, and has actually been a better combo of an interested and responsible yet laid-back and trusting mom to Amber than Kristina has been to Haddie…
PY, I found your comment interesting because I don’t appreciate how overbearing Adam, Christina, and Sarah are toward their girls, which drives the teen attitude. I sympathize with Hattie and Amber and enjoy watching their struggle for a little (well deserved IMHO) independence with friends and extracurricular activities.
I’m really getting tired of Adam and Kristina though. The way they try to control their kids, and even Gaby’s tutoring, really rubs me the wrong way.
While I totally understand Haddie’s frustration with her parents involvement in her life, I also empathize with Adam and Kristina. In some ways, Max is out of their reach, hard to connect with because of his Asperger’s, so they may over compensate with Haddie. Haddie is absolutely right to push back, but I understand why they are reacting to her the way they are. (Sarah’s focus on being Amber’s pal is a little harder to follow.)
And as far as Adam and Kristina’s interaction with Gaby, in Gaby’s role, I’d imagine that 80% of her responsibility is the therapy she is actually doing with Max, but 20% should be communicating with his parents, letting them know where he stands and what they should be doing to support the work she’s doing. Otherwise, she’s working with Max in a vacuum.
The fact that Adam feels so out of the loop with Max, and that Gaby stares blankly at him when he asks about Max’s progress, doesn’t speak well to what she’s doing. Even if Adam’s expectations are unrealistic or he approaches her at an inopportune time, she should have a constructive way to deal with that, to ask him to follow up with her later, or to direct him to books, or support groups, or specialists that can help with what he’s going through. If her speciality is working with autistic children to improve their skills coping with the outside world, Adam is certainly not the first parent she’s come across in that situation. Her detached response to him, almost treating him as an intruder to his son’s therapy, was somewhat odd, and left him flailing, trying to come up with ways to connect to Max on his own.
I really enjoyed this episode. It seemed like we got more solid character moments, and more realistic, less frantic family interactions. The pacing and the writing seemed more solid and while there was still tension and/or stress in some scenes, but it fit with what was going on.
It felt like we’re starting to see more of the potential that this show has. Hopefully they will keep on this path for the rest of the season.
There seemed to be a theme of all the Braverman siblings trying to hold on to a child they felt they were losing: Adam with Max, Sarah with Amber, Crosby with Jabbar (because Renee was putting up boundaries), and Julia with her not yet existent 2nd child. There were nice moments for all the families built around that.
I did have 2 quibbles though (minor compared to the quibbles I had the last 2 weeks):
1) Both the Adam/Max storyline and the Sarah/Amber storyline would have been stronger if the issues had built up over a couple of weeks. Instead, we had the set up, issue, conflict, nice resolution all in one episode. It would have been fine if they were little issues, but Max’s difficulty interacting because of Aspberger’s is not something that should have an overnight fix, no matter how much Adam wishes it did.
2) Why does Sarah have to find a new romantic interest *every* episode? I know a lot of divorced mothers who go days, weeks, months even without meeting potential suitors. It kind of feels like the writers don’t know what to do with the character unless she’s flirting or in a dating dilemma. And that’s a shame because there’s so much story to be mined out of Sarah’s situation that doesn’t involve dating.
On the plus side, this week’s love interest is Jesus, Lafayette’s boyfriend on True Blood.
Whatever I may have disliked about this episode was immediately ameliorated by the mentio of and later actual sampling of Fistful of Mercy. They are to me as The Beatles are to Sally Draper.
I had long wondered whether or not the Bravermans are Jewish. On the one hand, Braverman is a Jewish name (though it could also be German, I suppose). On the other hand, Zeek was seen wearing a cross at least once. Now, on this episode, Crosby says that they’re “four tenths Jewish”. I assume that odd fraction is a joke, but I guess there’s some Jewish ancestry in there.
As the parent of a pre-teen Asperger son, I think the Max character is pretty accurate. They get fixated on their tasks (like homework) but will initiate conversations when it interests THEM, like thinking the treasurer must guard treasure.