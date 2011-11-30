‘Parenthood’ – ‘Missing’: The Max on the bus goes round and round

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I like a jean jacket on a baby…
One of the great, and yet at times frustrating, things about the deep roster of rich characters on “Parenthood” is that you could realistically tell the same stories many times over from different points of view. There were times when Sarah and Seth’s flirtation was a Sarah story, and other times about how Amber was reacting to it, but it could just as easily have been dominated by Drew (who’s more invested in seeing his parents reunite) or Zeek (who’s been down this road a lot). We’ve mainly dealt with the impact Nora’s birth has had on Kristina and Adam, but there’s absolutely an episode (if not a whole arc) about how Max feels about this new arrival whose behavior completely defies the logic and order and sense of fairness that are so important to him.
And while I’d love to see all those different versions of things, I recognize that there simply isn’t time for them, and feel like the writers mostly make the right choices about whose perspective to focus on. Still, I couldn’t help thinking about this while watching “Missing.” The title plot was primarily about the impact Kristina’s return to work, and her bitterness towards Adam and Rachel, was having on their marriage, yet the scene that had the hour’s biggest emotional impact by far was built around Haddie, and how hard it is to be Max’s sister – and the one who has to carry too heavy a load when her parents are under stress. Her outburst on the lawn was a great scene (Max only caring about whether she’d be punished for yelling drove the point home while also being darkly funny), and wound up feeling more earned than all the Kristina/Adam conflict this week. (Not to mention more compelling than a lot of her relationship storyline with Alex.) I’m glad that the episode didn’t end with Kristina realizing that she can’t go back to work right now(*), but so much of their argument – and then the tension about Kristina not answering her phone – was spinning out of a story I don’t think the show has done a good job of telling so far. Everyone was able to be an adult in the end, and the family even got to take Max to the museum(**), but I think the show in general tends to do better when the conflicts are internally driven rather than coming from outside the family dynamics.
(*) Though that would have had an interesting side effect on Amber, who seemed so excited (if also nervous) about the job opportunity Kristina was providing. I did like how Kristina had such happy, generous interactions with Sarah and Amber, whom once upon a time she disliked almost as much as she currently can’t stand Rachel, as an unspoken but clear reminder that she can let go of grudges after a time.
(**) What day did they go, by the way? Max goes missing on a Saturday. A few scenes after Max comes home, Kristina calls Rachel at work, which implies it’s a weekday (since Adam having to work on a Saturday was considered unusual), and then some time after that, they go to the museum. So just sticking with Amber for a moment, did the show skip past her first day of work? Or will we get that in the next new episode as part of a funky timeline?
That said, I liked Crosby recognizing what a good guy Dr. Joe(***) is, for both Jasmine and Jabbar, and reversing field from what he and Jasmine did last week. As I’ve said, I think the more interesting story direction is if Jasmine and Crosby aren’t a couple but have to be in each other’s lives because of Jabbar, and this takes us back to that, while also acknowledging that these two still have strong feelings for each other. (And, for the first time, it seemed like Jasmine was the one who felt more strongly than Crosby.)
(***) Todd VanDerWerff pointed out to me a few weeks ago that the character is listed as “Dr. Joe Prestige” – which is, like, the perfect superhero alter ego name – in NBC’s press materials, but I believe this was the first episode where anyone (in this case Adam) referred to him on camera as “Dr. Prestige.” And now it is part of the show’s official canon. Excellent.
As for Julia and Zoe, I still dislike the story on the whole, but Erika Christensen did a very good job of showing Julia struggling to be mature and logical and put Zoe at a distance once it became clear that the adoption wasn’t going to happen. Still, these scenes are just begging for Steve Van Zandt to wander in and do his Michael Corleone impression: “Everytime I think I’m out, they pull me back in!” There have been so many different opportunities for the show to cut the cord on this idea, including this week, but Zoe and Julia keep reconnecting, this time with the shadow of Troy maybe hovering over them in perpetuity. Oh, well. You take the good, you take the bad, you take ’em both, and there you have this entire arc.
Finally, not a ton of screen time for Sarah and Mr. Cyr this week, but I did love the look on Lauren Graham’s face – part horror, part amusement, part excitement – when Mark mentioned the idea of having babies with Sarah. Because Jason Ritter’s just a guest star – and because Sarah is much more prominent on the show than Jasmine (if DB Woodside gets another job, the show can go months without us seeing Dr. Joe Prestige without having to break them up) – I do spend more time than I think the show would like me to wondering when/if/how these two are going to break up. Though that scene ended happily, it would be pretty easy for the writers to hit the eject button on the relationship by having Sarah decide she doesn’t want to go through pregnancy, childbirth, diapers, etc., all over again.(****)
(****) This is driving me nuts: I feel like I’ve seen that exact conflict (woman who had kids young doesn’t want to start over with her new man) on another show. I don’t think it was “Gilmore Girls,” but I could be wrong. Any ideas?
What did everybody else think?
Friends! Tom Selleck was finished having kids, but Courtney/Monica needed to do it.
The closest thing I can think of for your question was Monica breaking up with Richard on Friends because he didn’t want to have anymore kids.
Cougar Town…. it was the cliff hanger last season
COUGAR TOWN. D’oh! This is what happens when ABC keeps the show off the air, people.
(Also, I like how Courteney Cox has now been on both ends of that debate, as the other commenters have mentioned.)
Also, Private Practice has a similar arc with the gender roles reversed.
It’s also a current plotline on Private Practice, where the Kate Walsh character is trying to get pregnant, while her boyfriend Taye Diggs doesn’t want another child as he already has one from a previous marriage.
Of course, posting this means admitting to watching Private Practice.
Oops, Ell posted while I was typing.
Another parallel (one which I’m not sure if I’m proud to admit to watching) is Life Unexpected. Ryan wants kids, Cate doesn’t want more.
TOTALLY COUGAR TOWN! great call. also, amazing “Facts of Life” theme song reference Alan….
thanks for the Private Practice, a I didn’t/don’t watch either of the others, and I’d seen it too. Still, there must be someting else. Maybe it’s just visceral, but then, I’ve never had kids. (I do have a duck in diapers but that’s permanent)
Personally, I need more Joel on this show. I think they under-utilize him. Every time he’s on screen, it just works.
Agreed.
Yep.
Yes!
I think this was a solid episode and I would have loved as you suggested to see Max missing in each of the characters perspective. However, while he was out there I would have liked to see more interactions with “bad people.” Part of having asbergers is that since he cant tell emotions, he cant tell who is good or bad, but I think he picked up on it a little to early.
In terms of the Julia storyline, I know she is obviously mad at Zoe, but could they think of a way where she gets money but also can give them the baby. Could they go thru an adoption agency now? I think Julia is doing the right thing here, except she needs to reiterate its not so much about them asking for the money, as much is that it is illegal. She seems like she would want to do it.
The Crosby- Jasmine arc will end up the same way anyone who doesnt tell the truth early on. Dr. Joe is going to find out later and then they will inevitably break up, at least thats my opinion.
Yeah, for a plot that was so much about Max was doing, it wasn’t really about Max himself. Which happens sometimes. He’s gotten some good spotlights this season already, and I do like seeing how Haddie responds to him, which isn’t a place the show has time to go to very often.
Totally agree- at some point, when Jasmine and Dr. Joe are doing great, Crosby will let that bomb drop that they slept together. It will break them up, and cause Jasmine to hate Crosby for 3-4 more episodes.
I disagree. I think the conversation between Crosby and Jasmine on the couch where Crosby says he doesn’t want her to collaterally lose all the good in the Dr. Joe relationship the way Crosby did when he cheated on Jasmine initially gave both of them such great closure. It seems like couples who break up / divorce often have one last bout of sex before the final calling it quits, like a catharsis. At least that was how I read the scene. Which was beautifully modulated….
For an episode all about Max it wasn’t all that much about Max. Great point.
Also, can it just be acknowledged how great of an actor Dax Shepard has become? To me, out of all of the actors and storylines, Crosby’s has been the most intertwined and organically enjoyable. And his acting is the reason why I am surprised and awed every week by PARENTHOOD. I may tune in because I love Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman but it’s Dax who is making me love the show.
as a former teenage girl with a very sincere/sweet father, the scenes with Adam and Haddie kill me EVERY time. Jason Katims has a knack for father/daughter relationships (Amber and Seth and the bday cards? I mean…c’mon!)
Alan, I know this would just add to your main frustration about Parenthood (way too many GREAT actors playing good characters to have room for them all in 42 minutes of show)…
… but why doesn’t Jason Katims just come back in Season 3 with Jason Ritter in a starring role. First of all, his chemistry with Lauren Graham is wonderful, second of all, it WOULD add an interesting dimension of an older woman with a younger guy by doing it honesty and without any kind of lame comedic element (first half of season 1 of Cougar Town.).
Wouldn’t it be nice to see a show do this kind of relationship with integrity and openness? How it impacts Amber and Drew, seeing how Mr. Cyr interacts more with the family (here’s thinking he and Joel could be good buddies and the Stadler and Waldorf of Parenthood, off to the side, commenting on the ridiculousness of the Braverman Clan).
We’ve seen so many shows do the older man – younger women relationship, I’m ready for a show to tackle this kind of relationship without ONCE mentioning the word “cougar.”
I would fully endorse this move.
The problem would be that would lead to them wanting to get a place of their own. Which would take Sarah/Drew away from Holly McLane and Zeek, and lead to them having trouble with keeping the grandparents involved in ongoing stories (which they haven’t much been this season so far).
They are having a hard time servicing all of these characters and storylines as it is.
I think Jason Ritter is awesome (have loved him since JOAN OF ARACDIA and MUMFORD), and he does a great job with the material he’s been given in PARENTHOOD. but i would like to see Jason in a starring role that he can really carve out and make his own, a la Coach Taylor in FNL, possibly in something good like the upcoming remake of BORGEN? :-)
which reminds me of Zeek’s commercial for male ED drugs. What was the name of that drug? Virilis?
Friends did an arc where Tom Selleck’s character didn’t want to go thru the whole babies, diapers etc thing with Monica and they ultimately broke up. Maybe you were thinking of this?
Didn’t Amber work for Julia at one point and that didn’t work out so good for anybody? Hmmm, nepotism might be a bit overrated.
I think that’s part of why Amber is so nervous: because she’s been put in this position before and failed so spectacularly. But she’s also more mature and more aware of how easily she can screw something up than she was during that story arc.
What I thought was going to happen, after Kristina already said that Amber was very good with Max, WHY DIDNT SHE ASK HIM TO TAKE HIM TO THE MUSEUM!!! She needs the money and they are good together. This could have let her to work for Kristina, make money and the drama can still ensue.
Lets hope the campaign HQ doesn’t have a parking garage nearby with a stoner attendant, because I don’t want another “very special Parenthood” covering that again.
Plus, I think Amber slept with Hattie’s boyfriend a while ago, so when she said she sometimes messes up “family things”, I thought she was referring to that.
I, too, thought Amber’s assistant job would entail her picking up on Max errands, like the museum.
Ken, I was thinking the exact same thing.
And SDHB, thanks for the refresher. I was going to ask someone to clarify Alan’s comment about Kristina not liking Amber & Sarah, which I couldn’t remember at all.
By far the best scene was Maddie losing it on the lawn. I think they need to spend more time dealing with Max’s character and how if mainstreaming him has improved his social interactions? Because as evidence by this episode, the answer is no.
I had an issue with the whole Crosby/Jasmine resolution.
1) When did Crosby all of a sudden not want to get back with Jasmine? He had been pining for her (buying the house, fixing it up) since they broke up. Why wasn’t this explained further?
2) Why did they have Crosby be the one to expell all the virtures of Dr. Joe? It kind of discredits Jasmine. Why not have Jasmine explain that it was a mistake, and Dr. Joe is really good to her and Jabar, and she doesn’t want to turn back to Crosby? Then Crosby could just agree that Dr. Joe is a great guy, and if he makes her happy, then she should stick with him.
3) Now because Crosby is the one to make the big speech about how great Dr. Joe is, it somehow elevates Crosby into being a better person. You can see it by the long closeup of Jasmine that was screaming “wait a second…maybe things could work with Crosby.”
4) Eventually the fact that they slept together is going to come out. It is really just the how/when questions that need to be answered.
Yes, the show is always much more on Crosby’s side than Jasmine’s, unfortunately.
My Prediction: This season runs its course and the Dr. Joe relationship ends, then next season Jasmine/Crosby end up getting together, any maybe the season ends with a wedding.
Why ARE they mainstreaming Max? What is he getting out of it, that he wouldn’t at a special school for Aspergers/Austism kids?
One of the inside the writers room segments on Hulu had the writers on the show answering fan questions. One of fans asked whether Jasmine was ever going to be held accountable for her actions. One of the writers screamed YES! and pointed at the screen to kind of say YES THAT ONE. Her fellow writers were a bit shocked they didn’t say that much but the writer who said yes said that this will happen. We got to see some of it last night and hopefully more in the future.
It is good for me to know that a question like that is an important tension in the writers room that needs to be express more on screen.
@SDHB They explained that a school for Autism would not allow to Max to progress academically as a mainstream school will allow him to progress.
@Tausif- I clearly don’t have a kid going through this, but I wonder, can he progress academically when he’s not improving his social interactions at all? I’m just curious.
His academic progress will be unconnected to his social progress (if the show has any realism).
I have a teenage son on the spectrum and have been involved in advocacy for years – and I find the details of Max’s placement totally unrealistic.
Federal sped law holds schools responsible for social support as well as academic support. Many do a totally lame job at the social piece, but they at least go through the motions – “lunch groups” in the guidance office, someone keeping an eye at recess and lunch. It’s in the school’s interest to make sure everything is going well and the kid’s not going back to the more expensive placement after a first semester disaster.
Also, there’s always someone in charge of communicating with parents, especially throughout the first few months.
For a kid to get as little help as Max, the school has to be terrible AND the parents uninvolved or unable to advocate for their child. Makes no sense for Adam and Kristina to act this way.
when is Dr. Joe going to realize that Jasmine is bossy? Or was she just bossy with Crosby cause she had no respect for him? Does a whole personality trait just disappear (like Jasmine used to do, leaving Jabbar with her mom while she had jobs in Europe?)
The baby conflict existed briefly on Gilmore Girls – Luke wanted kids, Lorelai didn’t. There was also a pregnancy scare. But then the writers killed that relationship and thus, in a way, the show.
Another similar plot line from Gilmore Girls was having Lorelai/Sarah’s baby daddy (Chris/Seth) cause conflict with her current relationship (Luke/Mark). I guess there are only so many romantic roadblocks a writer can throw out there but it was a bit distracting.
Lauren Graham is playing Lorelai’s storylines again On Parenthood in so many ways.
However, what makes it interesting is that it plays so differently on Parenthood because of the writing style, the character interaction dynamics and how the writers present Sarah.
I agree with all of your points. It seemed contrived and illogical that Crosby would simply do an about-face this way.
I dont think so… At this point, Crosby is much more concerned about what is best for Jabbaar, and he can tell that he has become close to Dr. Joe, and that he is a good guy. So why hurt Jabbaar for his own personal gain? Seems like it is just Crosby becoming more mature, and thinking more as a parent.
I agree with Kelly. I thought Crosby’s demeanor in this episode was so radically different from the last episode it didn’t seem like the same character.
When Crosby talks to Sarah about working things out with Jasmine and expresses his confusion. I said to myself just look at Jabbar and you will know the answer in a heartbeat.
I liked that we got to see a serious send side of Crosby explaining things to Rachel and talking seriously with Sarah. It showed that he was related to Adam and that he was learning how to grow up.
Alan,
Would Troy really have to sign off on the adoption? Wouldn’t Zoe have all the legal rights to decide what she wants to do with her baby?
I only know law from watching TV, so I might be way off.
I can only speak to PA law, but I believe it’s also true in all other states – in most cases BOTH biological parents have to consent to an adoption.
Sharon- So what happens when the mom wants the baby to be adopted, and the dad won’t agree (but also won’t take the kid on his own)?
In most states, the biological father’s rights are pretty well protected, but Utah has sort of become, for pregnant women who want to get around that, kind of their Las Vegas. Women arrange adoptions with Utahans, stall the biological dad for a few days, and then the Utah Supreme Court finds ways to disqualify the dads using Utah’s very stringently written law. Has happened numerous times and it may be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court; but in the meantime it’s an option for Zoe and Julia, I suppose. (Personally I feel it’s unethical to cut the dad out of the picture, even though a dad like Zoe’s boyfriend makes that more tempting.)
This episode was a dramatic improvement over last week’s. Much more enjoyable, and nobody being an out-of-character moron just for plot contrivances.
I agree, Alan, that the show has skipped over dynamics in the Adam/Kristina household which would have been interesting to explore. A/K expect a lot of Haddie and the stress of Max and a new baby, plus new jobs, has got to put incredible pressure on her. I’d have rather the show spent more time on the dynamics of that family *instead* of the manufactured sexy-receptionist nonsense that dragged the last couple of weeks down.
The Julia/Zoe interactions were really well done – it’s a heartbreaking situation for both of them, and it’s making the Barista’s Baby plotline as interesting as it could be.
Can they just make Jason Ritter a regular already? He’s got great chemistry with Graham, and there’s lots of interesting storylines to mine with them.
What this show is really missing right now, are more scenes with the siblings interacting. When we had Sarah and Crosby together commiserating about ex-sex, I realized how much I missed that. For example, in the first season, there was a scene with all 4 siblings in a car, sparring about who got to sit up front, how they were going to approach Zeek and Camille about some issue, etc – at it was real, and funny at the same time – you could see how the siblings were different, but also how naturally believable these 4 actors are as family. I’d rather more scenes like that, and fewer scenes with manufactured 3-episode guest-star-love-interest-angst.
Some good news on the ratings front: Parenthood’s ratings were up to their season high last night. (Too bad it’s going on a break now, til January….it’d be nice to get some momentum.)
Yes, I remember one of the biggest improvements Katims made between the Maura Tierney version of the pilot and the one with Lauren Graham was to add a scene where the four adult siblings are hanging out and joking with one another without anyone else around. It significantly altered the tone of the show (the Tierney version was much darker), and it seemed like the early episodes made a conscious effort to give us a scene like that at least every couple of weeks. We get fewer of them these days, though at least the Luncheonette guarantees that we get Adam/Crosby every week.
That was the issue of Zeek being broke because of the land he bought before the econmy tanked, only Holly McLane didn’t know about it and all the kids did.
Not exactly “who was shooting at them when they were paddling on the outrigger” type hole, but its one of the storylines they just dropped as money issues never come up anymore.
>and it seemed like the early episodes made a conscious effort to give us a scene like that at least every couple of weeks. We get fewer of them these days, though at least the Luncheonette guarantees that we get Adam/Crosby every week.
they don’t even call each other like on Brothers & Sisters (which some cell phone company really should have sponsored)
I just want to cosign every detail of your comment. Well stated!
The show has been more on Crosby’s side than Jasmine’s?? Have we been watching the same show? In one episode after another, Crosby has been slammed by everyone and their uncle for cheating on Jasmine. In one scene after another we have watched him pay for his mistake over and over, with Jasmine rejecting his repeated efforts to win her back and then the ultimate kiss-off whe she started her dating the handsome doctor, who is making a close connection to Crosby’s son.
Taking Crosby’s side? It’s been more like how many different ways can we show this guy pay for his mistake. How many times can we tear his heart out, put it back in and then when he is least expecting it, tear it out again? Now he is really trying to take the high road and wants Jasmine to be happy, even if it is with someone else and they’ll probably have him suffer for doing that.
While Crosby sleeping with Max’s tudor was incredibly stupid, Jasmine was acting at the time like she had no respect for him. Still doesn’t excuse what he did, of course, but Jasmine almost seemed to be trying to run him off.
I’ve heard they are going to bring a harp player into the story line, who wants to record at The Lunchenette and becomes a new love interest for Crosby. I’m really looking forward to that because I am tired of Crosby being protrayed as a scumbag that doesn’t deserve to find happiness. Let Jasmine have her hunky doctor. And let Crosby move on with his life and find someone too.
I think they meant the show is from the vantage point of the Bravermans, in this case Crosby. Good or bad
Bill,
Crosby/Jasmine had been having issues with being in a relationship, which ultimately lead to the break. During said break, Crosby hooked up with the tutor. That to Jasmine was the final nail in the coffin, that things probably weren’t going to work, but it was obvious that the even if he didn’t sleep with the tutor the relationship was doomed.
It was really only Adam/Kristina that gave Crosby a hard time about sleeping with the tutor, because it drove her away from helping Max.
No one was hammering him for sleeping with someone while he was on a break from Jasmine.
I couldn’t agree more. During the Crosby/jasmine engaged season, both my wife and myself were constantly yelling, “Why is he putting up with someone treating him like this!”. Jasmine was just insufferable in my opinion and the first time Crosby stood up for himself, Jasmine went off on him and said that she needed space and was going to stay with her mother. How dare Crosby ever voice an opinion about their wedding or how to raise their son! What Crosby did was stupid, but I feel it was similar to Ross and Rachel’s (we were on a break!) situation. I felt Jasmine was just a horrible shrew of a woman and was hoping they would minimize her role in the series. Nobody, man or woman, deserves to be treated that disrespectfully by their fiancé/spouse.
But in my mind Jasmine’s insufferability during last season was just for plot devices to spur their breakup.
The prior season and this season, she’s been shown as a completely sane and nice person, not batsh*t crazy and constantly arguing with Crosby like she was last season.
Agreed. I was glad Crosby had the chance to something really mature on his part and let Jasmine go.
I want to hit “like” on Josh Allen’s post.
And to point out that Jasmine did something almost unforgivable before the series even started – not letting Crosby know he had a son until Jabbar was five. She still has a lot of apologizing to do for that.
And THEN – she let her family continue to believe that she had told Crosby and he hadn’t bothered to be part of Jabbar’s life for five years. Remember that party?
I feel like that’s the elephant in the room – this woman started off with incredibly selfish, self-centered, manipulative acts, and she still can’t admit to a mistake and NO ONE CALLS HER ON IT.
But Crosby is somehow the bad guy for sleeping with someone when they were on a break?
LIKE
Anne F is right: we need a “like” button!
Nobody has called attention to the scene at the museum where Christina put her hand on Max’s shoulder, only to have him quickly knock it off. She then turns to Adam, who is holding Nora, and gets the desired attention she is always looking for, from the baby. The camera pans out as Adam and Christina ooogle the baby and Haddie notices the event.
Interesting.
I didn’t catch this on first watching so I went back to watch more closely. Thanks for pointing this out–its tiny moments like those that can be so hard on those who are close to kids on the spectrum–and that this show is so incredible at subtly capturing.
I haven’t watched this episode yet. I usually read your review before I do. I find these characters whiny and very self-indulgent. Lauren Graham always looks like she’s about to cry, Peter Krause just whines, and the Crosby character is just boring. Bonnie Bedilia, Craig T. Nelson, and Mae Whitman are waster. Don’t know why I bother to watch at all. Do you think the show is this way because it is so true-to-life?
This was a great episode for Monica Potter and Kristina Braverman. It showed all of the stuff she had to deal with and it humanized her. Her face is so stern on the show that it felt weird sometimes when she smiled in her interactions with Amber and Sarah.
However, Kristina handled all of the stuff going on in her life as brilliantly as she could and realized that no matter how brilliant she is she still can’t control everything, life told her that. I really hope the writers continue with this thread because it will make Kristina more relatable while still keeping her tough attitude. She won’t be likable but people will at least understand.
I liked how she addressed the conflict with Rachel head on when she had the time because she realized she couldn’t control the situation. At the beginning of the episode it seemed like she was passive-agressively trying to control whether Adam would fire Rachel by suggesting that Amber could work at the studio (I liked that we saw Crosby telling Sarah that while Amber would be a great fit they didn’t have any money and that she needed money). Kristina dealt with it head on by confronting Rachel on when she was ready to talk with her and able to tell her she was out of line but that it wasn’t going to be a thing between them. It allowed Kristina to let it go and we could see it when she let out that deep breath after the phone call. It was a weight off her shoulders. She carries the weight of so much pressure that she puts on herself and that her family puts on her. I am happy for her that she was able to let go of this small thing and not let it consume her.
Sarah Ramos was also great in this episode. She is a really strong young actor she should get more to do (she has already). She should get something that grounds her character and shows us what her interests are. There was a little bit with sports in the first season but nothing substantial.
I liked that Jasmine owned up for her mistake. It humanizes her and shows that she has stuff going on in her life as well.
Jabbar’s scenes and his line readings lead me to believe that he knows something is up. It felt like he knew what his parents had done. He seemed very upset in a quite way. It was kind of scary how prescient and knowledgable he seemed. It was good that the Parenthood writers addressed that his parents assume a lot from him as to what he should know and feel about their living situation. I hope they continue this confusion in Jabbar a little bit but also continue to show how smart he is.
Crosby seemed very different episode. He was very zen and quite throughout this episode. He seemed a lot like Adam. At times I felt he was a bit too mature after all of the immaturity and sexism he displayed last week but it is good to know that Crosby’s serious side can be a part of his character. It makes the character more complex, real and fun to watch deal with important problems.
I agree in being impressed with how Kristina handled the situation (both the bad way at the top of the episode, and the better way by the end). I found myself thinking that I’d feel the same way she did in that circumstance (and possibly act out the same way).
Lauren Graham should be in a silent movie. She is such a great visual communicator. When Mark mentioned having a baby with her the communication she produced just through her facial expressions showcased so many different thoughts that we could see she was seriously processing this information. She seemed to smile with joy at the end. It was a great piece of acting.
If Troy and Zoe don’t give the baby to Joel and Julia, what exactly are they going to do with it? There initial plan was just to put it up for adoption anyway. At least this way they get Zoe’s medical bills paid. Doesn’t seem like they have much leverage here. It would be nice to see Julia approach the situation with more of a business-like manner rather than acting like a wounded puppy. A successful lawyer should have no problem outmaneuvering a couple of broke kids taking a half baked shot in the dark money grab.
I don’t think Julia can approach it that way without alienating them, and then they’ll give it to someone else out of spite if nothing else.
I’ve always felt like Crosby really only ever wanted to be with Jasmine because he wanted to be a family unit. I never really got that he was crazy in love with her. I think he sees that he can have his kid, a good relationship with Jasmine and still maybe find someone he truly loves. Also, Alan, re: your timeline question–I just figure we will next see Amber still getting used to her frantic, fast-paced new job. They don’t have to show us her showing up at 9am Monday morning!
About the timeline–when Kristina first went in to be shown around, her new boss sprung on her the fact that there would be a big meeting the next day, and it was Saturday, and he was apologizing for asking her to come in on that day. :-)
One thing I’ve learned in watching this show is that if a plot line is driving you crazy, if you allow it to run it’s course it usually wraps up to some degree of satisfaction. On that note, I’m glad the Adam/Kristina/Rachel issue is (seems to be) over. Now we can move on to more important matters: Will Haddie ever wake up one morning to the horrified realization that she has the exact same hairstyle as her brother Max?
I expected the Max goes missing stuff to be more moving and engaging than it was. Amen for Hattie actually making a case out of it once he got home.
I was slayed by the last 5 minutes, from Crosby’s convo with Jasmine, to the Mark/Sarah baby bit, to the family at the museum. In particular, the scene with Mark/Sarah — “2? Is that where 1 is low and 10 is high?” had me laughing and crying at the same time. Both their reactions and expressions were so wonderfully done and her answer was so unexpected that it made the scene even more of a wow.
When Kristina was offering Amber the job, I kept wondering: Will it pay more than the coffee shop?? Hope so!
I was a bit confused by the opening scene at the parents’ house — were they all gathered there to watch Zeek’s commercial? It seemed he was going to make some other announcement, and someone asked where Holly McClane was, and then the commercial aired. I was a bit thrown by that.
No, I think they were there to watch the commercial. That’s also why Zeek’s wife was not there (presumably not wanting to see her husband kiss the attractive costar of the spot).
During the Max scenes I just kept thinking that he should have gotten off in Crackton.
Good episode, and I’d like to add my voice to the “recruit Ritter” campaign.
I can’t imagine Sarah having a child with Mr.Cyr. She’s not exactly the best parent anyway. I think this could be what breaks them up.
The Julia/Zoe stroryline was better this week though I think they have bungled this whole adoption storyline and they didn’t have to. I liked seeing the awkwardness of their interactions. In the end, they are getting the baby.
I think they have done a great job with the Crosby/Jasmine relationship this year. Very well written and played.
Not sure how old Max is supposed to be on the show (I think like 3rd or 4th grade), but the actor looks like an early teenager now.
I thought they said it was middle school, but then maybe it was another show, cause Jabbar wouldn’t be in middle school
Alan, Is Parenthood a good bet for renewal? Seemed like this past episode wrapped up a lot of story arcs as if a hiatus might be coming.
Why after taking Rachels call of appology and not accepting by hanging up on her did Christina not mention the call to Adam. It seemed to me that she was angry that Adam had told Rachel that his wife knew about the kiss although it was Crosby that spilled the beans.
JAYW, the show is taking a scheduled hiatus until Jan 3rd, when it will be back with new episodes.
Nice episode. Glad that the receptionist situation is done with, though the Max storyline would be so much better if that had already been resolved and that story had just been allowed to be its own. There was plenty of great stuff there to get into without that manufactured ridiculousness–and a reminder of what this show IS so great at doing. Parenthood, please don’t stoop to such salacious ploys in the future! Nice to see the Max situation through Haddie’s eyes–and I also was pleasantly surprised by Crosby’s maturity this ep. I didn’t know the next new ep wouldn’t be till Jan…of course just when my traveling lets up and I could be watching it with everyone else. At any rate, I’ll miss it while its away.