‘Parenthood,’ ‘Namaste No More’: No one lies harder than Holly McClane’s husband

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I give horseback riding a try…
Several of the subplots on “Namaste No More” were the sorts of things we’ve grown accustomed to with “Parenthood” by now: Julia’s competitive streak played for laughs(*), Crosby and Jasmine edging closer towards becoming a couple, Adam and Kristina trying to help Max overcome some of his Asperger’s issues. Others, though, offered some new sides to characters.
(*) Though do soccer leagues for 5-year-olds – particularly in crunchy Berkeley – really still keep score? My daughter’s not much older than Sydney, and last night I took her to her weekly t-ball “game” where in every inning, every kid comes up to bat, gets a hit and scores a run, no matter what actually happens on the field of play as you or I would understand baseball rules.
In particular, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Mae Whitman (whether on “Arrested Development,” “Thief,” here or anywhere else) seem as relaxed and happy as she did throughout the subplot about Amber befriending (and possibly more) Haddie’s ex-boyfriend. It was kind of startling – and, of course, this will go badly for Amber (and probably for her mom, who will presumably come into conflict with Kristina when this gets out) – but overall it was a nice surprise and interesting take on the character when seen completely independent of Sarah.
The show followed up on Zeek’s money trouble, and on the condoms Sarah found in his desk back in the pilot, with a very awkward, well-acted (by Craig T. Nelson and Bonnie Bedelia) scene where the four siblings confronted their parents and found out more than they wanted to know. Zeek moving in with Adam should be good for the show’s serio-comic tone(**), and the current fracture in that marriage made the usual heartwarming song montage at episode’s end feel far more bittersweet than usual.
(**) A nice example of said tonal balance: the sibs rehearsing for the intervention in Adam’s car, then bickering over who gets to sit in the front. Some fights with your brothers and sisters never go away, no matter how old you are or how many other responsibilities you have.
What did everybody else think?
Serio-comic! I like that. It sums up well an idea that I think has been missing on hour long “dramas”. I briefly would watch Brothers & Sisters (which failed in my eyes for a number of reasons) and one of the points that I truly had a problem with was the lack of humor. I get it that not all families are funny – trust me I get it – but they aren’t oppressively serious at all times either. Parenthood does a great job of mixing these things up, having multidimensional characters and pointing out that families have serious moments and funny moments and sometimes they happen at the same time. Parenthood is one of my favorite shows on TV right now and is probably the one I am most looking forward to having a full season run next year.
I know the show has its style, and does feel the need for the musical montage & all, but the after-dinner moment, with the 4 sibling standing confused out in the yard – that’s where you end the show. (And Zeek showing up, duffel bag in hand, is where you end next week’s pre-credits scenes.)
As someone not too far removed from being that young – yeah, we kept score in the very first soccer league I joined, at age 6, and we never stopped.
Parenthood is such a mystery to me! Overall, I think the show is poorly executed and does not make good use of its cast.
Yet, I keep watching and I actually care about the characters. I hope the writers find their stride soon, though.
For sure, the excellent casting has saved this show and the scene of the squabbling siblings in the car rang true. This show has potential, but even at its weakest state, I still enjoy it. Huh.
I have to agree with kow regarding mixing up family moments of seriousness and humor.
I definitely enjoyed seeing more of Mae Whitman outside her relationship with her mom.
No, Amber’s situation is not going to end well but perhaps lessons will be learned. She was doing a good job of deflecting Steve until they started dancing.
I can relate personally to this show because I have/had 4 siblings. My younger siblings are much younger than I, 10 yrs and 14 yrs respectively. We’ve had recent very serious family drama and been squabbling about how to handle a certain situation. It hasn’t been without humor at times. I think being able to personally relate to something (even if it’s not the same story) makes the show more enjoyable to me.
Alan-my brother coaches soccer for three different teams. One team consists of 4 year olds-they do keep score at the game. I was pretty surprised but learning to be competitive seems to be at an all-time high with young children. I am of the mind that at 4, it’s better to encourage the idea of everyone is a winner.
Zeek-you are a fool. I felt very sorry for Camille who feels responsible because she enabled him for the longest time. Sarah’s reaction and reaching out to her mom was very touching to me.
It’s a good show. I’ve developed a fondness.
The music montage -the dinner scene and after, I could have sworn I was about to hear Steve Winwood’s voice but it wasn’t. I actually liked that piece of music.
Janie, do you know what the name of the music played at the dinner table? I really liked it. If not is there a way to find out what songs played during a show?
Woops! I see someone posted the name of the song further below in the comments. :P Sorry about that.
This is by no means the best show I’m watching now — that has to be Breaking Bad — but I think it’s the one I enjoy the most. Agree on the joy of the car scene. And of the dancing-around scene last week, in much the same way.
I liked the realistic high-school-ness of Steve being into Amber after a single 3-minute conversation. You know how this is going to sound to Haddie; Steve knows that Amber puts out, so he went running to her, end of story. (I just wrote “puts out”. Sorry.)
(I keep thinking “Wow, Egg’s grown up nice”, so I looked back at some old casting stuff and learned that although I think of her as that AD character, the character had a different actress in her first appearance: Alessandra Torresani, now of Caprica. They both grew up nice.)
As a fan of AD, I can’t believe I missed this. Zoe was Anne at one point???? Hm, I guess a good reason to rewatch AD again. :D
Don-I agree, hands down, BB is the best show on TV right now. I am a bit enthralled with Justified. Treme, The Pacific, U of T all fit into must see television for me.
Parenthood has good casting with most of the characters and I enjoy it.
I liken my tv shows in two tiers.
I really like the scenes with the four siblings. The car ride and family dinner were my favorites in this episode. My family is close, and even though our youngest sibling is about to turn 40, we can still act like children when we get together (which is about as often as the Bravermans, actually). Maybe that’s why I really relate to this show. Also, Craig T. Nelson and Dax Shephard could be related. I love the casting of them as father and son. Bravo.
I was surprised at how much Mae Whittman as Amber reminds me of Lauren Graham as Sarah in her interaction with Steve in last nights episode.
Also in last nights episode when Camille told Zeek great more lies
I was reminded of this interaction between Michael Bluth and Lucille Bluth:
Michael: There’s been a lot of lying going on in this family
Lucille:…and a lot of love
Michael:… but more lies.
Ron Howard Exec produced Arrested Development as well.
I totally agree. I was thinking the same thing – they did an excellent job of showing the mother/daughter similarities in those scenes.
So over the last few episodes I’ve found Julia’s husband’s attitude (sorry, blanking on his name) really annoying. Whenever we see him, he just seems so frustrated by some of Julia’s fundamental traits. Sure, not everyone would appreciate her competitiveness, but I would expect that the guy who married her wouldn’t be totally turned off by it. Especially with the soccer stuff. Julia wasn’t being too crazy and I would’ve thought her husband would be more amused by her happiness/winning.
I thought it was a pretty good ep, but all the stuff with Julia is confusing. Yes she’s competitive we get that, but what happened to her being way too busy to ever be around? Most lawyer moms don’t just pick up coaching – and why couldn’t Joel do it? That made no sense.
Please does anyone know the song that was playing during the dinner at Zeke and Camille’s is? It’s beautiful guitar music and I tried to use my shazaam app or google it – some help would be really appreciated.
Jose Gonzalez- Storm
I bought it right after they used it on Friday Night Lights a couple seasons ago.
Ditto about the song. I have to get that one! Thanks Greg. :)
Hey! It now says Show Fewer comments! Yay!
I’m confused by something and don’t want to watch the pilot again. As far as I know, Sarah and kids have been living with the Grandparents since the move, but I seem to recall some badness caused by Amber and Haddie having to share a room. What did I actually see? (this was back when I didn’t know who everyone was, not I just don’t know all the names)
My experiences with Mae Whitman date back to when she was on Chicago Hope playing the daughter of I-can’t-pick-up-my-award-cause-I’m-in-the-restroom actress, aka Sclamme’s wife. I missed most of the rest and only saw her Grey’s Anatomy eps, but I know her when I see her. Perhaps on CH it was hard for her to be relaxed or unrelaxed. But yeah, she was, in this ep, very…”hey, I’m the person people are coming to for relationship advice! Cool!”
Oddly, all thru the Haddie story, all my mother’s warnings when I was dating (or not dating but you will be in the future) came flooding back at me, including the money she gave me when I went on my first date (to be used in the event of needing a cab).
The guys I dated were all gentlemen though, and most were when I was older.
I’m liking this show – but then, I like Brothers & Sisters.
The bedroom sharing issue was first between Amber and her brother and then between Amber and Sarah. Sarah moved into the study (room in the backyard) so nobody had to share.
thanks!
Wow I was so distracted by “Grandma” (Bonnie B.?) looking younger than Lauren Graham that it really takes me out of the scene. She is gorgeous, but really, no lines or sagging at all? Even her neck looks pretty unbelievable.
I am looking for the song that was playing during the heated dinner convo near the end (which should have ended the episode IMO). Anyone know where I can find that song or who the artist is please email me. It’s driving me crazy! Thanks.
Hi, Alan. I am a frequent reader but don’t usually tend to respond. Anyway, know that I always appreciate what you have to say.
Ive been following this show since its pilot episode, and I have looked forward to it every single week since. I can see why certain people wouldn’t be fans of the show, but I think anybody who has a little romanticism inside themselves could thoroughly enjoy every bit of it. I don’t watch everything on television so my opinion could be false, but I can’t think of any other show that is out right now that caters as well as Parenthood does to that “nice, touching, family-oriented” type of material.
In terms of character development, I think the show has done great with certain characters. Particularly, Crosby has come a long way since the pilot. He was initially presented as this childish adult who hasn’t really taken any serious steps for himself in life, and since then we have watched him do a total 180′.
Also, i never previously knew this, but it seems I have developed a serious crush on Erika Christensen. It seems people who respond on here tend to think Julia’s character isn’t developed too well, but at the same time she isn’t bad at all. I actually like her character. I mean, c’mon, a lot of funny stuff happen with her! I loved last week’s episode with the blocking off of the broken vase (or whatever it was), and I think one of the funniest storylines the show has is Julia and her issues with that other mom who’s name I can’t remember at the moment.
All in all, I love this show and was very happy when hearing it is getting a second season. I think there is a lot of potential, and they can get better over time and maybe please the haters.
Thanks for reading =]
does anyone know where i can find the music for this episode? ive tried looking but nothings come up…
I’m liking this show more than previously. I’ts apparent that the actors are getting more used to working together and their interactions mirror a more relaxed attitude. I found it quite stilted in the beginning. Not a big Lauren Graham fan however, her characters all seem the same to me.
What happened to Crosby’s girlfriend? Did she dump him when she found out about Jabbar? I liked that Julia figured out a way to beat the wench/mom who tried to put the moves on Joel and agree Joel should have been amused by her machinations to get the team to win. Good show–always interesting & enjoyable.