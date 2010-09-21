‘Parenthood’ – ‘No Good Deed’: Un-solitary man

I’ll be honest: I want to be able to write a review of tonight’s “Parenthood” – if only so I could do some kind of Ray LaMontagne joke for the “just as soon as” – but I am just ridiculously, incredibly slammed with premiere week, and I can’t imagine finding time to do it anytime before next week’s episode airs at the earliest. So feel free to discuss the Lessings’ marital problems, Sarah and Adam carpooling, Julia again bungling an encounter with another mom, etc., and hopefully I’ll have more time/energy for next week’s episode, which I’ve also seen (and liked quite a bit).