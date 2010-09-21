‘Parenthood’ – ‘No Good Deed’: Un-solitary man

I’ll be honest: I want to be able to write a review of tonight’s “Parenthood” – if only so I could do some kind of Ray LaMontagne joke for the “just as soon as” – but I am just ridiculously, incredibly slammed with premiere week, and I can’t imagine finding time to do it anytime before next week’s episode airs at the earliest. So feel free to discuss the Lessings’ marital problems, Sarah and Adam carpooling, Julia again bungling an encounter with another mom, etc., and hopefully I’ll have more time/energy for next week’s episode, which I’ve also seen (and liked quite a bit).
This was one of my favorite shows last season, but, to be honest, I was a little concerned about it after watching the season premiere last week. It seemed to jump around alot (though, thank NBC, not as much as The Event) and gave a bit of a short shrift to the characters.
After watching this episode, though, it seems I can relax and enjoy the show again. The focus is back on the characters, and in a good way. Some of the best parts of the show last year were watching the Bravermans just hang out and be Bravermans, and we got some of that this episode. While the continuing plots continued to develop, there was time allowed for the characters to just …be, which is one of the strengths of this show. And some of the plot points that have been annoying (eg Crosby’s lack of legal parental rights with Jabbar) are apparently starting to nag at some of the characters as well, so hopefully they will get addressed.
Thanks, Alan, for keeping this show in rotation, even in a week when you’re slammed. Glad to hear next week’s episode next week’s episode looks good – looking forward to your write up.
Yes–thanks Alan for keeping up with the show. It seems pretty clear there will be significant trouble for Jasmine and Crosby’s relationship in the near future. I wonder how they will handle this as I can’t imagine they plan to lose or seriously cut Jasmine’s role. The parallel between the Lessings and Adam and Kristina was a bit heavy handed, but I suppose a good way to point to the realistic issues they are facing, and something that would nudge them to guard against it.
We haven’t seen Amber’s teacher yet. I’m sure Billy Baldwin’s interest in her is not going to go anywhere good for Adam.
Trouble for Cros and Jas? I’ve never seen a couple who’s heading for trouble that loving with each other. Those two are working out their issues, and that like normal couples they have arguments, they have flaws, but they love each other dearly, at least that’s the way Dax and Joy are portraying them. Jas will be gone for 4 wks, maybe 2 eps in TV time, that whole Europething is just a plotpoint to give Cros some alone time with Jabbar and with Renee, i can hardly wait. Both Dax are doing a wonderful job. The one thing that was pretty clear to me last night was that Crosby and Jas love each other a whole lot.
IDK, Iâ€™m getting the sense they are heading for trouble too.
They donâ€™t seem â€œin loveâ€ to me. They seem infatuated with or attracted to each other, but they donâ€™t seem to even know each other. And they donâ€™t seem to be working out their issues, they seem to start to have discussions and then Crosby caves to avoid conflict.
Does anyone know if the repeated Ray LaMontagne mentions and references to Skype by name are paid placements? The Ray LaMontagne references were grating. But I did think that, if they were a paid placement, it’s a small bit of genius on the part of LaMontagne’s label and the producers. Parenthood can just auction of the “artist mention of the week” and help with the budget of the show (all those locations can’t be cheap).
I’m liking the season so far, though not sure how much I’m liking the addition of Billy Baldwin’s character.
Given that everybody but Adam kept complaining about the music, I’d be surprised if LaMontagne’s people paid for that.
According to Wikipedia, “LaMontagne decided to quit his job at a shoe factory and pursue a career in music.” Maybe that’s really Adam’s dream?
The non-Alec Baldwin brother has been flashing his iPad around pretty prominently for the past two weeks. Ditto Crosby’s MacBook. I wondered about a fee from Apple.
@LJA: I heard that Apple NEVER pays for product placement. But I did notice the iPad waving. :)
Mystery solved: a Lamontagne track is on the newly released “Parenthood” soundtrack:
So, probably not a paid placement, but a clear bit of financially-driven promotion, nonetheless. One can only hope that this album reaches the heights of the seminal “90210” soundtrack.
Ugh. Apple has been in what seems like every friggin shot of this season! I love the show, and I like Apple too. Such blatant placement is completely annoying though.
Despite my skepticism of the Ray Lamontagne mentions, i’m actually wondering if some of the products shown/mentioned on Parenthood are not placements, but are just used by the writers to give the show greater “realism”: real people really use Skyple, Apple products, and Nintendo Wii, not “video chat,” “generic metallic laptops and tablet computers,” and “motion-capture video game consoles.” And there are just so many product names being thrown out and real products being used that it’s hard for me to think they’re all product placements.
There was a big kerfluffle about the Modern Family iPad episode last year, which turned out NOT to be a product placement (even though the entire episode revolved around the iPad). This could be the same thing here, for the same reasons — these products are becoming central, iconic products in modern life, and it feels more real when they’re mentioned by name in a show (if you’re not too used to the normal TV practice of covering up logos and labels that aren’t paid for).
I bought my first Mac a year ago. You know how once you buy something you notice them more wherever you go. So I couldn’t help but notice that Macs were the computer of choice on just abut every TV show. So even if it is normal TV practice to cover logos they sure haven’t done it with Mac books over the last year. :)
At the end of the credits last week, there was a credit for “promotional consideration provided by” Apple and Skype, and this week Nissan and Skype.
I am afraid I am starting to see a conscious move away from a serialized show with a verite understanding of family life to stand alone episodes containing soap opera moments.
I don’t see it. Three of the plots this week built off of last week’s events and are clearly continuing into next week. The other big plot- Julia’s- was a one off, but she often gets those, and it looks like they’re going to address her epiphany from the premiere next week. Even the divorced couple was a callback from season one.
This was a gut reaction. I felt like the episode (like the previous one) was going through story lines at a speed much greater than last season. I feel that call backs are merely hand holding (the cynical me also says a result of focus testing.)
But the main piece of evidence that shows that the series is heading for more stand alone work is that in the previous season we saw characters contemplating what lies ahead. This week we saw Adam do a little bit of that but then he joined his family at dinner (a clear resolution and message to the episode). Furthermore it looks like Julia’s pregenancy story line came out of nowhere and is not grounded in her character enough for me (last year she wanted to be more ethical and a good mom) It feels very general to me.
I could be wrong but I feel the network had a hand in this show once they saw that it is a hit. I am assuming they did not want it to be Friday Night Lights. The thing I liked best about Parenthood last year was that they talked over each other while in an argument that I found real and good. Here I saw a concerted effort not to do this in the scene between Adam and Sarah towards the end of the episode while they were in the driveway.
I have liked this season so far, and I think it is because the focus is more on the siblings and their relationships, where last year a lot of the focus was on the kids and their relationships with their parents. We are only 2 episodes in, so that will probably change, but so far the show is better than last year (and I liked it last year too).
As an aside… going into the show last year I thought the actor who plays Crosby would be the worst part of the show, but now I think he is the best. After reading that there is a lot of improvisation in the group scenes, I think this method is better suited for him and his background.
Someone needs to tell Lauren Graham that this isn’t the Gilmore Girls, and she can speak at a regular pace.
I very much enjoyed this show last season, but after watching episode 2 last night, I might have to put this one on the shelf. I’ve found the characters (except Crosby and Jabar) to become unrealistic cartoon-y people.
I agree. Everyone seems to love Lauren Graham, but I can barely handle her scenes and the breakneck speed annoying chatty talk over everyone thing she does, and that Gilmore Girls did.
I also agree that Lauren Graham has to dial it down a notch. She has very specific acting tics that are becoming increasingly annoying. I honestly don’t think that she has the range necessary for this role. Too bad Maura Tierney wasn’t available.
Lauren Graham over Maura Tierney any day of the week. And twice on Sunday.
I have never watched
Gilmore Girls, and didn’t have a clue who Lauren Graham was before this show. She is completely overpowering! I like her character, because I actually know someone very like her, so its a toss-up. Is she type-cast? Always annoying? Or playing an annoying character extremely well?
I also think she was miscast and it’s obvious why she wasn’t their first choice for the part. I liked her on Gilmore Girls but she’s just irritating here. But I’ve tried to watch this show and just can’t get into it. I find it boring.
Lauren Graham is the reason I gave this show a chance. But all of the Bravermans/Holts/Grahams are growing on me.
And I agree. When Lauren Graham / Sarah has “quieter” moments in the show, you can actual appreciate her acting skill. Go back and watch season 1 where she asks her daughter (Amber) what happened with Steve in “Team Braverman”. They need to put Mae Whitman and Lauren Graham together more. They make me forget Lorelai and Rory — they are that good together.
And the scene in season 2’s open at the end of the first episode with Adam where he offers her a job…defintely demonstrates Lauren Graham can act. She just has to quit yelling so much in the show. We get it….Sarah is brash, brave, quirky, determined, etc. No need to scream it at us.
I REALLY like this show a LOT. It’s the only nice show I know of that’s on these days. Cougar Town is probably nice too but it didn’t work for me. (Not that I won’t try it again.) And Modern Family is nice but it’s not a drama so it doesn’t count in this category.
I would say more but I’m sick. But you can bet I will later…… :)
I’m also very glad Alan is keeping this in rotation. Yay!
Jasmine and her family are really some awful awful people!
No they’re not. It’s how they are portrayed by the writers. And the way they are portrayed are as unreasonable people who are not willing to let Jabbar bond with Crosy… like he should.
uhhhh yeah… not getting what you’re trying to say here. This is a fictional story. Krause’s character is kind/mature/stressed because that’s how he’s portrayed by the writers. Craig Nelson’s character is proud/old fashioned because that’s how he’s portrayed by the writers. And yes, Jasmine and her family are awful because that’s how they’re portrayed by the writers. I think that’s taken as understood. If you’re pointing out that they’re not real people and cannot – therefore – be awful, I think that would render all discussion on characters in all fictional narratives moot.