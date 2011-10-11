‘Parenthood’ – ‘Nora’: All apologies

A review of tonight’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I go untucked…
NBC sent “Nora” out in advance (which is why the review’s going up now as opposed to sometime tomorrow morning). Where cable channels tend to send out most, if not all, episodes of their scripted series in advance, the broadcast networks only do it on occasion outside of season premieres, usually for an episode that’s special in some way, whether because of a big guest star, a major plot development, or simply quality so high that the critics will rave about it.
“Nora” had a notable guest star in John Corbett, but he was reprising a role he played several times last year. It had a couple of big plot developments, in the birth of Adam and Kristina’s baby – and people do love childbirth episodes – and Zoe agreeing to let Julia have her baby (since she’s not using it). It wasn’t, however, what I would call an extraordinary episode of “Parenthood.” It’s very good – better than that in spots – but I’d easily put last week’s “Clear Skies from Here On Out” ahead of it, for instance. Some parts worked extremely well, and other parts didn’t – in other words, it was an episode of “Parenthood.”
Let’s start with the good, including Amber being set up as the new Gaby (I’m assuming), Mr. Cyr having his first meeting with Seth, and Adam missing the baby’s birth but possibly landing the studio’s first artist.
Max has long been the show’s ace in the hole, and here he’s used to give some direction to Amber, a character the show doesn’t always know what to do with, outside of recognizing that Mae Whitman can act more than a little. Whether she actually becomes Max’s new (untrained) behavioral aide (note that Kristina tells Crosby they have yet to find a good Gaby replacement) or this was just a one-time thing, those scenes in lunch detention – as Amber slowly came to realize the specific issues her cousin struggles with every day, then figured out a way to teach him – were terrific. (I especially loved that, even though Amber taught Max how to give an apology that sounded sincere, he didn’t magically become non-Max, as evidenced by him loudly telling everyone to stop talking about the baby, because he has something more important to discuss.)
I wasn’t sure how the show would use Seth this time around, but I quite like what seems to be the idea here: that while Mr. Cyr is cool with dating a significantly older woman who has teenage kids, Sarah has still had a lot more life experience than he has, and that experience comes with baggage. She’s not going to want to get back with Seth (at least, I hope not), but I can see her attempts to take care of the guy after he hits rock bottom as causing friction with Mark, no matter how cool he seems to be here. And the conflict outside the guest house, with Zeek responding like a fierce papa bear protecting one of his cubs from a familiar, annoying predator, was suitably ugly.
And while dressing Adam up in hip-hop gear and forcing him to interact with a rapper and his entourage seemed like an easy joke (albeit one that Peter Krause plays well, as we see whenever Adam dances), the actual meeting unfolded nicely, with Adam never really fitting in, but making a connection to the guy, anyway. And I’m glad that the discovery of why Crosby was late (and why Adam needed to get to the hospital) was handled in such low-key fashion, not like a wacky sitcom misunderstanding: Adam gets it immediately, explains that he has to go, the others understand, and maybe they’ll sign the contract at some point.
On the other hand, while I appreciate that the birth scenes was also relatively low-key and not filled with the histrionics you usually get from Very Special Birth Episodes, Crosby and Kristina’s scenes together ultimately felt like a first or second draft to me. Or, at the very least, like one of those instances where the sheer number of people and stories on this show got in the way; I would have totally watched an entire episode that was just Kristina and Crosby bickering about Dr. Joe(*), the recording studio, etc., driving to the hospital, and continuing to argue while she gave birth and they waited for Adam. The end result was fine, but not what I think it could have been if it had had even a little more time.
(*) I watched this screener back to back with last night’s “How I Met Your Mother,” so I got a whole lot of both the name Nora and discussions about the ethics of doctors dating patients (or, in this case, a patient’s mother) in a 90-minute span.
And as for Julia and Zoe… boy. As I said a few weeks back, I was only okay with the idea of Julia asking Zoe for the baby because the show and the other characters all seemed to recognize that this was a fundamentally terrible idea, and that Zoe’s reaction to the initial request was the appropriate one. While this episode featured Julia at her absolute nicest – and also with oodles and oodles of free time, which hasn’t always been the case in her life – and featured Joel being as wonderful as usual, it just seemed way too neat and convenient and fake that Zoe would have such a wonderful time with them that she would get over both her disgust at Julia’s initial request (and what it said about her previous niceness) and her understandable desire to do a closed adoption where she wouldn’t know the family she gave the baby to. The whole thing felt forced and manipulative, even as it was giving Sam Jaeger his first significant screen time in a few weeks.
But the Max/Amber and Sarah stories were both terrific, and Adam and Kristina welcoming a new Braverman should introduce some interesting story possibilities going forward. (Though I wonder if the show will want to conserve some of the newborn material for whenever Julia and Joel welcome a baby into their home.)
What did everybody else think?
Max and Amber scene was the show stealer. I thought Adam strutting down the street was corny, and I’m a little worried they are going to crowbar in Braverman dancing…this show is NOT Perfect Strangers. I’m hoping that the adoption doesn’t go smoothly. I really dug Zoe sticking with the handshake. Very good episode.
Her name is Zoe. Thanks for that. I am horrible for not remembering.
i never ever learn the names of characters, so I had to scroll back up to confirm that Alan referred to her as Zoe
I had to scroll too – I usually just call them coffee girl, lawyer sister, Lauren Graham, but Crosby I know; or his B ex-girlfriend…
I agree that it’s a strong but not great episode, but I think the most notable thing was the effectiveness of the multitasking. It’s true that the argument-interrupted-by-water-breaking scene was taken from the classic sitcom playbook, but I enjoyed that scene, and felt that the six different plotlines being juggled all felt real and given their due, which is often not the case.
Loved the Kristina and Crosby screamfest and agree that Max B and Mae W are two of the most charismatic actors on this show. As for Julia getting her baby from the “latte girl”: exemplifies the key reason why this show remains a cut below greatness. Her coming around after seeing how nice Julia’s family was a too quick, too easy, and too neatly wrapped up resolution to that storyline. While the actress who played the teen was very good, her character arc functioned solely as a plot device to get Julia her baby. Julia remained who she was from the beginning of her ordeal when dealing with this lack in her life could have been the thing that added much needed depth and pathos to her character.
Not to mention that it doesn’t make any sense for someone who wanted a closed adoption to change her mind upon becoming friends with the person who wants to adopt her baby: now the relationship between the bio and adoptive family is going to be entangled on so many levels.
Sign, I just hope the shows writers are not going to follow through with this development.
See the whole closed open adoption choice was what made me unsure of the last scene with them. To me it seemed like she left town. She seemed to maintain her closed adoption emotions.
I began watching the episode through Julia’s eyes but then thought about it through Zoe’s and I was constantly wondering when they other shoe would drop from Julia. It seemed like Zoe forced her hand. I am going to need to see next weeks episode to decide how I feel about it.
>To me it seemed like she left town.
because of the taxi?
See, I didn’t think that the whole adoption story was done right there. I got the feeling that there is more to this, that it wasn’t going to be as easy as they think it is going to be. We’ll have to wait and see though.
This was my favorite episode so far this season, and really felt like it was firing on all cylinders for most of the episode.
The Max/Amber scenes were quiet and powerful, so well acted, and and proof this series isn’t all about Bravermans talking loudly over one another. The quiet moments – one-on-one between two characters (here and with the Alex/Kristina scene last week) can be incredibly moving. But on the other end of the spectrum, this episode had an example of an overtalking, yelling scene done perfectly, as Crosby and Kristina’s confrontation built and built – they were two characters with a lot at stake and valid grievances that weren’t contrived/plot devices. And even though the “odd-pairing makes a mad-dash to the hospital” bit has been done before (and was telegraphed in every promo) it was funny and moving. (BTW Monica Potter has really been knocking it out of the park the last couple episodes, and her scenemates have been keeping right up with her)
Adam’s fashion mis-steps made me laugh out loud, something this show hadn’t done for a while, and though I wonder how the show will keep coming up with excuses for him to dance every episode, it worked for me this time. Adam out of his element was pretty funny. Similarly, the “Braverman family gathering” scene worked pretty well here.
The only downer for me was having Zoe decide to give her baby to Joel and Julia. Though I loved spending more time with those characters this episode, that plot “twist” just seemed unrealistic and forced. There were about a dozen ways that the Julia/Joel struggle to adopt storyline could have gone, and this seems like the least interesting/most contrived way that storyline could have panned out (lots of wasted potential).
But, overall, this episode was a keeper for me, and one I’d recommend to people interested in checking out the show.
I can only describe Monica Potter as “hasn’t been so gratingly dour I wanted to punch her in the face” the past two episodes. Which isn’t to say she’s a lesser actress, but that the skill shines through because she’s been given several restrained notes to play the past couple of weeks instead of one prominent irritating one.
I understand that Kristina has been very concerned with Adam/Crosby’s business but I think she has been a little too involved in the specific business decisions like landing clients. Kristina has her own life. She had a career before and kept in touch enough that somebody wanted to hire her. I think that she focus on that perspective where she is once again forced to choose between family and work and Adam must step up at home.
really? “punch her in the face”???? you’ve got problems dude.
There are many punch-able characters in movies and TV. (As I often say, Shawn Spencer on “Psych” is my biggest target.) Potter has, up until this show (and even occasionally on this show), developed a screen persona as an extremely shrill, annoying character. It’s a figure of speech, not a discussion of gender politics.
And, as always, TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
“It’s a figure of speech, not a discussion of gender politics. ”
Alan I find this comment to be troubling. You explicitly brought up gender politics.
I think there is a difference between Spencer and Kristina Braverman. Spencer is trying hard to be a fun loving, sweet, bad ass, light hearted action hero and every thing to every one. Kristina on the other hand is not trying to please any one. She makes no apologies for who she is and pushes for what she thinks is right. To want to punch some one in the face for that I think is problematic. I like Erica didn’t like the comment either.
*I find the comment troubling for what it is saying.
I am also noting that Alan is the one explicitly bringing up gender politics.
These are two separate thoughts.
I actually want to talk about Alan’s comment but maintain the discussion within the language of visual communication, television and character.
The reason why I think Alan’s comment is important to discuss and troubling is because this gets at the heart of the struggle to find well rounded complex female characters on television.
When we view people of different genders we have different expectations of what they can and can not do. We attribute these difference to biological differences among the sexes. Traditionally women are supposed to take care of the domestic front, be mainly silent, sweet loving and supportive of the men in their lives and feel happy while doing so (there are many other expectations but for now this will suffice). These expectations are why I had trouble with Drew’s girl friend story line as there was no compelling reason for the girl to like Drew other than his outburst of emotional anxiety.
When women transgress these gender expectations they are chastised by men and women who hold on to these expectations and think that they are being unlady like or not behaving like a mature women.
This is problematic because this does not allow women to be fully developed characters on television (and people in our real lives). They are not allowed to have different feelings feel sad, angry or worried. They are not allowed to combative and fight for things they believe in because it is the province of the man in their lives in this case Adam says it explicitly to make the business decisions or (in my words) big decisions for the family positioning Adam as the leader and making their relationship unequal.
Therefore when Kristina fights for something she wants in a crude way (asking for the teacher’s home number) it rankles us. The same struggle can be seen with Zeek and Camille. Camille is constantly trying go beyond the bounds of domesticity. She doesn’t just want to be dolling out advice to her children and clothing advice to her husband she wants to be a creator in her own right.
The solution wouldn’t just be that Kristina or Camille gets to go to work. We would also need to see the men in their lives Adam and Zeek take a step into the domestic world where they are cooking and cleaning and taking care of the kids where their responsibilities are shared and they’re making important big decisions that shape the direction of the family together.
This will allows to see and appreciate characters who are women who are many different things, have many different feelings and feel the pressures of life like any man crudely and in not so pretty ways.
Therefore to feel that Kristina should or Potter for playing such a character should be punched for me is quite problematic because they we are kept from appreciating fully fleshed characters with the ability to make powerful decisions equal to the men in their lives.
Please delete this comment if it goes against the rules. I feel like we’re in a grey area here.
I don’t see the gender connection. Kristina is an annoying character b/c she’s pushy, seflish (selfish by proxy towards her kids), and overly aggressive. I would be annoyed by those qualities regardless of the character. I personally wouldn’t choose to use the words “punch in the face”, but that’s me being overly cautious. I think it’s perfectly appropriate as a figure of speech to convey what the person is feeling. It’s like saying you want someone to go jump in a lake.
Now, I do think there are some gender politics at work on this show. I can’t put my finger on it, but I feel like the female characters are more likely to be drawn in a way that you root against them. Maybe this is on me, but I see a difference between Crosby and Sarah. Both are “free spirits”, I root for Crosby while Sarah annoys me. Sarah keeps screwing up opportunities. Adam gets her a job, and she goes and hooks up with the boss. She tries to get Amber on the right track in school, and then hooks up with her teacher. Crosby, on the other hand, makes no apologies for his free spirit, and doesn’t really have any consequences or responsibilities…until Jabbar is figurtively left on his door.
Alan has discussed in the past how Jabbar’s mother (name?) has been written as a character to root against. Adam and Julia seem to be equals, and we know which one we like better. And then the +1 of Kristina vs. Mr. Julia (name?) is pretty one sided as well.
Love Camille though. She’s the most grounded character on the show.
I love when Peter Krause is playing the dorky buttoned up guy who wants to be cool but isn’t. His scenes tonight reminded me of when he was on Sports Night and a fan of the Starland Vocal Band. That stuff always works for me, corny or not.
I liked that Crosby didn’t know what to do in the delivery room. I thought it fit well, since he wasn’t there for the birth of his son, so he’s likely never been in that situation before and really would stand in the corner not knowing what to do, whether he and Christina were fighting or not. That was a good touch.
I can’t ever believe Krause was on an Alan Ball show (I have seen one episode of Six Feet Under he didn’t seem that far off from Adam there.).
Krause was incredible on Six Feet Under. Nate Fisher, Jr.’s, ambivalence about finding himself in the family business and his natural talent for helping the bereaved were the impetus for the start of the series. His arc from beginning to end made him one of the greatest characters in TV.
It didn’t occur to me during the episode, but thinking about this episode’s title – I wonder if Nora Braverman was named in remembrance of Nora O’Brien, one of the NBC execs who sheparded Parenthood’s development, and passed away during filming of the pilot.
Where was Haddie in this episode? Odd she wasn’t at the birth.
Oh, and max is about to turn 14? I thought he really was a 5th grader.
She was at the birth there was a shot of her most of her face was covered but you could see her brown curly hair.
1) Nurse Roberts !!! (Did she ever leave that hospital?)
2) Spike Lee talked about how in most movies the lighting is such that actors and actresses of color are drowned out by the bright lights that are able to exemplify the best qualities of their Caucasian fellow actors and actresses. Never was this more apparent for me when Nurse Natalie was on screen.
3)Overall reaction to the show. There was a lot going on. I didn’t feel able to fully invest in any of the story lines properly.
3a) I was alternately elated and disgusted by the Julia story line. Elated when she stay the night with her co-worker. Disgusted when the co-worker announced that she as having a boy and Julia gave to Joel what I thought to be an excited look. Confused when it looked like her co-worker left town?
3b) Mae Whitman was great with Max Burkholder. It was a great idea to pair them together but seemed kind of random.
3c) Seth’s drunkness seemed to tip the episode over the edge in terms of emotional weight for one episode
3d) I know that one of the writers on the show is a huge Gilmore Girls fan but Sarah Braverman raising her hand for Mr. Cyr, sorry Mark, to call on her was a bit too close to when she told Max Medina not to call on her because she didn’t raise her hand.
3e) Dax Shepard and Monica Potter were really good together. I liked how they used previous story lines and other relationships with family members to build on the tension between them. Shepard for me is particularly good when he is given responsibility because he usually shines so well in those moments.
3f) (see how much this episode had going on I am on “f”) High point of the show for me Adam walking in an African American neighborhood with Hip-Hop close. The elderly gentleman who was sitting on the stoop looked like he wanted to tackle Adam and that made me happy. Adam also understanding rap lyrics and the rappers liking him also made me happy.
3g) Disappointed that the Swell Season song that was used in the commercials for Nora’s birth was switched. But ecstatic that “Such Great Heights” by Iron & Wine was the one that replaced it (even though it is kind of inappropriate content matter but somewhat fitting)
Wow that was a lot. Too much. Not too much focus.
There was so much going on in this episode I felt like I was watching an episode of Glee.
Did I see Laverne from ‘Scrubs’ as delivery nurse? Great idea.
What is interesting to me now is that Max is now a middle child. I am assuming that because he has Aspergers Haddie will be the actual child left and go through the traditional middle child feelings.
Also I really want Amber to start recording in the Braverman music studio and then the Braverman’s to start a Partridge family or Funke family story line.
Another excellent episode.
Random geek observation – thought it was odd that Amber has an old blueberry iBook, but it’s the same one Lorelei Gilmore gives to Rory as a birthday present. Coincidence or meta?
Could be the school’s computer.
Yeah, or Max’s, it wasn’t clear. It just stood out in the usual Parenthood (and indeed TV in general) world of current-gen MacBook Pros.
I thought it was strange that Kristina tells Amber that no one else is available to sit with Max, then during his detention there’s the scene where she’s helping Adam pick out his clothes. Did she have some insight that Amber would somehow be especially effective with Max, or did they switch some scenes around in the editing?
Anyway, it was good to see Nurse Laverne or Shirley, whichever one she was.
I really wish the Zoe plot ended with her disgusted and hurt “no” from a few weeks back. I really loved that scene and thought it would be a nice finish to Julia’s bad idea. But since then they’ve pretty much telegraphed her changing her mind. I did appreciate them having Zoe stop the hug in favor of a handshake, though.
I liked that they mixed up the pairings this week with Max and Amber’s tutor sessions during detention and Crosby and Kristina’s fighting and then birth scene. I thought it was good for Crosby to get to experience being the dad-type in the hospital room, too, after missing out on Jabbar’s birth.
When I saw Adam dressed as he was, I thought that was going to be the lousy plot thread of the episode, but Peter Krause pulled it off, and what could have been ridiculous turned into a nice scene.
Pretty good episode overall. Curious to see how Max deals with having a baby sister.
I also was very wary of this adoption plot, and worry they should have ended with that “no” a few weeks ago. All throughout this ep, I was hoping that they weren’t really going to have Zoe change her mind because of Julia’s support, or that if she did Julia would have talked her out of it (truly wanting what was best for her) because now it just makes everything she did look calculating, way beyond what she was doing before. Also seemed highly unlikely Joel would go for it as he seemed to at end (I didn’t buy that moment in the doorway). On the other hand, I can see how scary adoption could be, and if you know there is this great loving family you’ve personally come to trust, it might be a temptation… I guess we’ll see where this goes.
I just didn’t buy the scene where Adam wears “hip hop” clothes. I don’t think he is that lacking in self-awareness/sense of what is socially appropriate. It seems like he realizes when he looks in the car window that he looks ridiculous, but he still wears that hat to the meeting! Also, 1) what clothes store doesn’t have a mirror that would have let him assess sooner how bad he looked? 2) what super-white grown man needs a mirror to realize he shouldn’t be wearing bulldog-based bling? and 3) what clothes did he wear to this store? He tells Crosby to bring him clothes, but presumably he wasn’t shopping naked. The whole thing just wasn’t credible to me. I would have preferred that he show up in his normal buttoned-down Adam Braverman clothes, with his contract, been epically white and awkward, and still forged a connection with the rapper. I love Peter Krause, but as it was, I was embarrassed for him and for the writers who thought dressing him up that way was a good idea.
Yeah — I hated this entire scenario. Wasn’t humorous on any level & I felt that it actually made the character seem rather inept.
Agreed! I liked the scene in the bedroom where Adam is trying on “hip” clothes and Kristina comes in and tells him they’re awful – but then the scene with him wearing the goofy clothes felt very sitcommy. The tone was very jarring because it didn’t feel like a Parenthood scene at all.
I thought it was hilarious and got a good chuckle out of it. It’s one of those scenes that isn’t real life but you just have to go with it because it’s visually pleasing. And the surrounding brothers and sisters’ weary looks at the silly white boy were the icing on the cake. The beauty of it was his honesty and sincerity with the Hip Hop artists. He was so honest and forthright talking about the lyrics and saying he’d let his kids listen to it except for the bad language – that was prime.
I agree, Alan — overall I was more affected by last week’s episode. I found last week’s episode to be more emotional. I was a little surprised the baby’s arrival came in the last 15 to 20 minutes of the show.
I agree, too, that perhaps we’ve seen a new direction for Amber. Mae Whitman is amazing.
I felt like the Adam-dressed-as-hip-hopper was a bit too broadly done for this show. It felt a bit out of place. I was like, Really? He has to even question that he looks ridiculous??? And then he’s walking down a street with not one white person? It was too heavy-handed.
I loved the homage to the movie — the quick shot of Adam with the cigar after the baby was born — very reminiscent of the ending scene of the movie where the whole family is gathered for a birth.
Although Zoe thought she wanted a closed adoption, perhaps seeing Julia+family in action made her realize that a closed adoption meant she wouldn’t know if her baby would have a loving family life, but choosing the family, one she has witnessed, gave her some reassurance that her baby would in fact have a good life (so to speak).
I’m totally fine with Amber using her interaction with Max as inspiration to pursue that as a career, but it would be totally unrealistic for Adam and Kristina to use her as Gaby’s replacement. For a show that has handled the Asperger’s storyline so realistically, it would be out of character and insulting to real therapists for them to just slot an unexperienced family member into that role. It’s not babysitting, it’s a very specialized job.
I think it could be believable if they make it a temporary (but long term) thing while they try to find a new aide. Max is comfortable with her, and her bribing him with tootsie rolls is no different than Gaby using bug stickers.
I was more concerned with the fact that she was essentially teaching him to mimic emotion like a cyborg learning to act more human. Something troubling about that, but maybe just to me.
Its actually not uncommon for family members of autistic kids (moms especially) to get trained in these methods (there are a lot of different approaches/methods with different techniques that are used)–at least as a supplement to outside aides (if not a total replacement for them).
While it might be unrealistic for Amber to become a full-time replacement for Gaby*, it may be that working with Max will inspire Amber to go on to college to become trained in working with kids on the spectrum.
*who, by the way, might find that she has time to work for the Braverman’s again once Charlie’s Angels is cancelled.
I was waiting for Christina to say, as soon as Zoe left after offering the baby, “I knew it would work!” or something like that, even if her husband didn’t realize it. Just something to give the past scenes a little nuance. Even if Christina really is that nice, an acknowledgment that in the back of her mind she thought this might tip the scales in her favor would have saved the whole thing for me. As it was, it was just too obvious and pat for a show that deals so well with real feelings and people.
When Adam (shot from afar) starts walking down the street in that crazy outfit I didn’t even realize it was part of the show–I think my brain processed it as a commercial. When I realized it was Adam, I just kept saying “oh, my, god!” It was so ridiculously outlandish it was funny to me. I’m very glad they had him immediately realize its obnoxiousness, but ditto on how unrealistic that he could have walked out of a store like that.
As someone who used to be a therapist for autistic kids, I very much liked the Amber/Max scene. I thought it was a bit quick for him to pick up on and list signals like “looking down” and so forth on his own, but breaking it down like that and getting him to understand emotional cues helped to show how mechanical things we otherwise take for granted are. Her cue to him to give her eye contact, and then simply “tone,” which he then quickly produced to get the tootsie roll were familiar to me. Very nicely done. Amber is much more real in this role than Gabby was.
“Amber is much more real in this role than Gabby was.”
Well sure, Mae Whitman is about 1000x the actress Minka Kelly is. But your point is well-taken…
Anybody else think that the Black guys/rappers were caricature and cartoon-ish? It seems like “real” black people would have more to comment on about a person other than the color of their skin. Or is this how people really talk?
I may have misheard (although I played it back several times), or just may be the only one to post this, but when Adam and Crosby go to their studio and Adam is about to sit down at his desk with his laptop, I could swear that Adam says something about “Dr. Krause” when he should have said “Dr. Braverman”. Anyone else notice that?
I agree, that scene was jarring and cringeworthy. I simply do not buy Adam having such bad judgement in the clothing department. Yes, do they not have mirrors in the store and what happened to the clothes he wore when he went shopping?
I was so glad this show at least tried to touch on the gross ethical violation taking place when a doctor dates a patient. In the real world, this is not something in question, and the ethics are pretty clear. Relationships between doctors and patients are thought to exploit the trust existing within physician-patient relationship, and have the potential to hamper good medical decision making. Jasmine is, as always, putting herself at the center. She completely fails to realize that Crosby’s point about having to call the doctor if something comes up is something that is not only uncomfortable for Crosby, but also, and perhaps more importantly, something that will affect the care that Jabar receives. The presence of romantic relationships between doctors and patients in TV and movies always irks me (see LOST: Jack and his former wife), so I was glad to see Parenthood begin to address the problematic nature of the relationships.
Trivia from imdb about Aloma Wright
Has played a nurse in six different productions: Shadow Hours (2000), “Malcolm in the Middle” (2000), When Billie Beat Bobby (2001) (TV), “Scrubs” (2001) “Medical Investigation” (2004) and “Navy NCIS (2002).
As Ken Kesey of the Merry Pranksters was reported to have said: “You are either on the bus or off the bus.”
As far as Parenthood goes, after watching for a season and progressively finding myself pushing the fast forward button more and more, I have officially gotten off the bus.
I too could have watched an entire episode of Kristina and Crosby fighting. It was magnificent and lucky for them that the enlightened and prioritized birth of a baby got to bring them back to being friends. Doesn’t happen that way in real life but the fight was great.
I thought that Amber had a job as a barista, didn’t she? I guess she doesn’t work days. She sure had a natural nack for Max and that was really super – their interaction. Maybe she will find her calling as some sort of teacher.
I didn’t buy Mr. Cyr’s inability to think of a single family baggage issue. C’mon – everyone has someone. Especially someone as sensitive as he. But they are a cute couple and I hope it lasts.
well, i thought the whole episode was great & Adam dressing up had me rolling with laughter.